Dean Wade may miss several weeks with shoulder injury

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade is going to be OUT tomorrow against New York and could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, sources tell @clevelanddotcom4:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Dean Wade has been dealing with that left shoulder injury for some time now, but has been playing through it. Bickerstaff said Wade got hit again, and “it was too much.” – 10:39 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Dean Wade suffered a left shoulder injury and will not return. – 8:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return tonight. – 8:58 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return tonight. – 8:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will NOT return. – 8:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs forward Dean Wade didn’t start the second half and isn’t on the team’s bench. – 8:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade played 10 minutes in the first half. He is not on the bench at the start of the second half. – 8:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Mamadi Diakite is starting the second half for Dean Wade – 8:50 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs starting two players who were undrafted free agents in Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens. Hard pressed to find that. – 7:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Magic: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley – 6:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens & Kevin Love (barring a setback in warmups) WILL RETURN tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Stevens, sources say, will go right back into his starting lineup spot while Dean Wade makes another start for Allen
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l…6:25 PM

Sources tell cleveland.com that Lamar Stevens and Kevin Love will return to the lineup against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Stevens, who has missed four straight games because of a non-COVID-related illness, will be back in his starting small forward spot while Dean Wade steps in for injured Jarrett Allen, sources say. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 2, 2022

