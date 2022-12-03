Dean Wade may miss several weeks with shoulder injury

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade is going to be OUT tomorrow against New York and could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade is going to be OUT tomorrow against New York and could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:36 PM
#Cavs Dean Wade is going to be OUT tomorrow against New York and could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Dean Wade has been dealing with that left shoulder injury for some time now, but has been playing through it. Bickerstaff said Wade got hit again, and “it was too much.” – 10:39 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Dean Wade has been dealing with that left shoulder injury for some time now, but has been playing through it. Bickerstaff said Wade got hit again, and “it was too much.” – 10:39 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Dean Wade suffered a left shoulder injury and will not return. – 8:59 PM
Cavs F Dean Wade suffered a left shoulder injury and will not return. – 8:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return tonight. – 8:58 PM
#Cavs say Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return tonight. – 8:58 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:58 PM
Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return tonight. – 8:57 PM
#Cavs Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will not return tonight. – 8:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will NOT return. – 8:56 PM
#Cavs Dean Wade has a left shoulder injury and will NOT return. – 8:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs forward Dean Wade didn’t start the second half and isn’t on the team’s bench. – 8:55 PM
#Cavs forward Dean Wade didn’t start the second half and isn’t on the team’s bench. – 8:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade played 10 minutes in the first half. He is not on the bench at the start of the second half. – 8:52 PM
#Cavs Dean Wade played 10 minutes in the first half. He is not on the bench at the start of the second half. – 8:52 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs starting two players who were undrafted free agents in Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens. Hard pressed to find that. – 7:47 PM
Cavs starting two players who were undrafted free agents in Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens. Hard pressed to find that. – 7:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Magic: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley – 6:59 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Magic: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley – 6:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens & Kevin Love (barring a setback in warmups) WILL RETURN tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Stevens, sources say, will go right back into his starting lineup spot while Dean Wade makes another start for Allen
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 6:25 PM
#Cavs Lamar Stevens & Kevin Love (barring a setback in warmups) WILL RETURN tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Stevens, sources say, will go right back into his starting lineup spot while Dean Wade makes another start for Allen
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 6:25 PM
More on this storyline
Cayleigh Griffin: #Cavs announce that Dean Wade will not return to tonight’s game with a left shoulder injury. -via Twitter @cayleighgriffin / December 2, 2022
Sources tell cleveland.com that Lamar Stevens and Kevin Love will return to the lineup against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Stevens, who has missed four straight games because of a non-COVID-related illness, will be back in his starting small forward spot while Dean Wade steps in for injured Jarrett Allen, sources say. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 2, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Dean Wade WILL PLAY tonight against Portland, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. He will come off the bench and be on a minute restriction after five games missed with knee soreness, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.