Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton out against Hornets

Chris Fedor on Evan Mobley: Here’s what I know, unprompted. Giannis Antetokounmpo told me personally that he thinks Evan can be better than him someday. OK?Unprompted, Joel Embiid, talked about Evan Mobley in the same breath as Nikola Jokic. Other people around the NBA… this isn’t just the Cavs talking about Evan one day being one of the best players in the NBA, one of the best players at his position. This isn’t just his teammates saying it. It’s not just as coaches saying it, it’s not his organization saying it. It is other big-time players around the NBA and big-time coaches that see the nightly brilliance and nightly impact from this kind of guy, that are going out of their way to praise him at a level that even some of his own teammates haven’t gone to yet at this point. So like, that should tell you all you need to know about what other people around the NBA think about the kind of impact that Evan Mobley is having in year two, and the kind of future that he can have. -via Apple Podcasts / December 2, 2022