Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton out against Hornets

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion) and Khris Middleton (return to competition reconditioning) have been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Charlotte. Brook Lopez (rest) has been downgraded to questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday ruled out for #Bucks vs. Charlotte #Hornets jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A few hours before an early tip-off here in Charlotte, the #Bucks are going to be very, very shorthanded vs. the #Hornets.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (knee), Khris Middleton (reconditioning), MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Serge Ibaka (illness) are OUT. – 1:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo now at 7th in 4th quarter scoring this season with 127 points, even after missing some games
On 61% shooting
Next best % in that top 10:
Giannis Antetokounmpo at 53%
I cannot stress enough how insane that number is for Bam lol – 1:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams may get the least attention of the five projected Grizzlies starters when healthy, but when Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and other dominant big men play against Memphis, he’s the team’s hope.
“It’s f*****g great.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
One is Giannis MVP season. The other is AD this season.
27.7 PPG 27.2 PPG
12.5 RPG 12.6 RPG
1.3 SPG 1.4 SPG
1.5 BPG 2.4 BPG pic.twitter.com/CBZx4H1VXM – 9:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Davis (44 PTS & 10 REB) vs Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 PTS) BIG MAN BATTLE! | November 2, 2022
sportando.basketball/en/anthony-dav… – 4:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis and Lauri among the best Europeans of the #NBA night
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis scores 44, outduels Antetokounmpo (40) leading Lakers past Bucks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/03/ant… – 1:58 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James didn’t hesitate, but that was a mistake going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6rimdcTg6w – 1:30 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Embrace the moment. It’s always great playing against the best. Let’s get back on track. 💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/SCdLObkEa2 – 12:07 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with 10-second free-throw violation after Russell Westbrook goes full heel
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 10:52 PM
Jim Paschke @Paschketball
It doesn’t offset the loss, but Giannis (47,44,40) is the first player since Wilt Chamberlain (‘65-66) to score 40+ in 3 straight games vs the Lakers. (Via Stats Inc.) – 10:46 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
So we saw Giannis Antetokounmpo chase down LeBron James for a block in Milwaukee, and we just saw Jaren Jackson Jr. snuff Joel Embiid at the rim in Memphis. #Fridayblockparties – 10:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
AD might be one of, if not the only human on this planet built to get this rebound over Giannis. god damn.
https://t.co/GCxZumDUAY pic.twitter.com/HJAsas5y7f – 10:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis just went toe-to-toe with Giannis and won. That says everything you need to know about his season so far. – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bron and Russ really went into Milwaukee and had 22 assists without a turnover while AD finally outscored Giannis head-to-head .
Darvin Ham let them know he wasn’t having it tonight lol pic.twitter.com/0DGCudG55X – 10:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Huge win for the Lakers in Coach Darvin Ham’s return to Milwaukee: 133-129 over the Bucks. AD 44p on 18-for-27 10r 3b; LeBron 28p 11a 8r 2s; Westbrook 15p 11a 7r; Lonnie 14p. LAL only had 4 TOs as a team and shot 11-for-26 from 3 (42.3%). Giannis had 40p for MIL. LAL is 9-12. – 10:10 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Count down your own free throws while staring at Giannis, Russ! AK – 10:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Giannis-AD duel is one of the most fun to watch things this season. #NBATwitter – 10:02 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
What an absolutely awesome NBA game we have in our hands here.
AD going blow for blow with Giannis, and LeBron having one of the best games anyone in Year 20 has ever had. – 9:58 PM
What an absolutely awesome NBA game we have in our hands here.
Dan Favale @danfavale
this is a mid-range layup lmao giannis is just all sorts of unreal pic.twitter.com/isom8p3kHZ – 9:57 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The Giannis transition block on Lebron with 7:15 left felt symbolic. It’s been 2 1/2 years since Lebron led a team to a title and Giannis did it more recently, but Lebron gives us very little reason outside of injury to think he’s slipping. THAT play looked like he’s slipping – 9:50 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
This game reminding me I gotta get back to the US to watch Giannis play live. – 9:50 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
brook lopez rejection on anthony davis dunk attempt followed by a giannis dunk in transition
what a sequence from the bucks to tie the game – 9:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost the handle on a dribble to LeBron James – but then chased down James on the other end to block the shot.
Add it to the list.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost the handle on a dribble to LeBron James – but then chased down James on the other end to block the shot.
Add it to the list.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A spectacular block in transition from Giannis on LeBron keeps LAL’s lead at 2, with 7 minutes to play.
LeBron gets a rest with 19 points, 9 assists and 7 boards. – 9:45 PM
A spectacular block in transition from Giannis on LeBron keeps LAL’s lead at 2, with 7 minutes to play.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron just tied Magic for 6th on the all-time assists list, with a feed to Davis for a hoop over Giannis. – 9:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook got his wish a little bit later in the game … Giannis just got a 10-second violation at the free throw line late in the 3rd Q. – 9:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is hit with a 10-second violation on his free throw for the first time this season. – 9:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL took an early 3rd Q punch from the Bucks, and have responded, using a 16-4 run to open a 93-83 lead.
Davis is up to 27 points, and just blocked Giannis to spark a fast break that Walker IV finished in style. – 9:18 PM
LAL took an early 3rd Q punch from the Bucks, and have responded, using a 16-4 run to open a 93-83 lead.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
damn. these always start because of AD’s defense. on Giannis this time, nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/BKznjMH5ce – 9:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Feels like the Lakers came here to make a statement in a nationally televised game against a known contender. Anthony Davis scoring at will; LeBron engaged defensively; Russ with one of his best playmaking stints; the Lakers’ scheme has contained Giannis reasonably well (9pts). – 8:36 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Fight back Giannis because AD is kicking your ass right now!!! God Bless America. – 8:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is defending Giannis. Keep an eye on that matchup. LeBron’s had some success on Giannis in the last, and has typically been a better matchup for him than even Anthony Davis in Lakers-Bucks game. – 8:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
amazing sequence here.
Giannis is awarded a re-do because of Westbrook’s actions during the attempt. Russ then decides to start screaming a count to ten at the same ref when Giannis steps to line.
https://t.co/GCxZumDUAY pic.twitter.com/WzayRSw8Dv – 8:15 PM
amazing sequence here.
Giannis is awarded a re-do because of Westbrook’s actions during the attempt. Russ then decides to start screaming a count to ten at the same ref when Giannis steps to line.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russ counting down the seconds before Giannis takes a free throw is just wonderful theater of pettiness. AK – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Through the first seven minutes of the game, LeBron James is 0-for-2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-3. – 8:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Hey look! Halfcourt offense! Going right back to the goods with Giannis screening for KM. pic.twitter.com/86mZkc1dKY – 7:54 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Enjoyed this line from Lakers coach and former Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, on Khris Middleton: “Giannis is like the heart and soul, the engine of it. Khris is like the steering wheel.” – 7:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
As they have for years, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are back out on the floor for warmups at the same time. pic.twitter.com/OMmcr5UGyQ – 5:44 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Hard to believe the Bucks haven’t had Giannis and Khris Middleton on the floor at the same time since April. Lakers vs Bucks tonight on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sDCrL5jMUe – 5:38 PM
Chris Fedor on Evan Mobley: Here’s what I know, unprompted. Giannis Antetokounmpo told me personally that he thinks Evan can be better than him someday. OK?Unprompted, Joel Embiid, talked about Evan Mobley in the same breath as Nikola Jokic. Other people around the NBA… this isn’t just the Cavs talking about Evan one day being one of the best players in the NBA, one of the best players at his position. This isn’t just his teammates saying it. It’s not just as coaches saying it, it’s not his organization saying it. It is other big-time players around the NBA and big-time coaches that see the nightly brilliance and nightly impact from this kind of guy, that are going out of their way to praise him at a level that even some of his own teammates haven’t gone to yet at this point. So like, that should tell you all you need to know about what other people around the NBA think about the kind of impact that Evan Mobley is having in year two, and the kind of future that he can have. -via Apple Podcasts / December 2, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27). -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 28, 2022
After the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, Mavs star Luka Doncic had some high praise for former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, calling him the best player in the league. “It’s hard to go against a guy like that,” Doncic said. “He’s the best player in the NBA right now. He’s almost impossible to stop. It’s really fun to see him play, but it’s not that fun to go against him.” -via ESPN / November 28, 2022
