Ja Morant fined $35.000 for his ejection in Minnesota

Jeff Zillgitt: NBA fines Grizzlies guard Ja Morant $35,000 “for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” per league. Happened in Wednesday’s loss to Timberwolves.
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant fined $25K for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” and more. #NBA pic.twitter.com/PeNTfFEDwt – 2:20 PM
#Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant fined $25K for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” and more. #NBA pic.twitter.com/PeNTfFEDwt – 2:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ja Morant fined $35K for directing inappropriate language toward an official pic.twitter.com/1xFTo9F1gk – 2:08 PM
Ja Morant fined $35K for directing inappropriate language toward an official pic.twitter.com/1xFTo9F1gk – 2:08 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Grizzlies guard Ja Morant $35,000 “for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” per league. Happened in Wednesday’s loss to Timberwolves. – 2:03 PM
NBA fines Grizzlies guard Ja Morant $35,000 “for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” per league. Happened in Wednesday’s loss to Timberwolves. – 2:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward an official and not leaving the court in timely manner. – 2:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward an official and not leaving the court in timely manner. – 2:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35,000. pic.twitter.com/0SlfXXHHrZ – 2:01 PM
Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35,000. pic.twitter.com/0SlfXXHHrZ – 2:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers down 17-2 at halftime in fast-break points. Besides Tobias Harris (4 for 4), team is 2 for 14 from 3-point range.
Will be interesting to see the defensive approach on Ja Morant in second half. Drop coverage mostly got the desired results (non-layup 2s) w/Thybulle on ball. – 9:12 PM
Sixers down 17-2 at halftime in fast-break points. Besides Tobias Harris (4 for 4), team is 2 for 14 from 3-point range.
Will be interesting to see the defensive approach on Ja Morant in second half. Drop coverage mostly got the desired results (non-layup 2s) w/Thybulle on ball. – 9:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Alley oops, shammgod crossovers and 3-pointers.
The Grizz are having fun tonight.
Halftime: Memphis leads Philly 64-54
Ja Morant has 20 points, Dillon Brooks has 12. Joel Embiid leads the Sixers with 17 points. – 9:06 PM
Alley oops, shammgod crossovers and 3-pointers.
The Grizz are having fun tonight.
Halftime: Memphis leads Philly 64-54
Ja Morant has 20 points, Dillon Brooks has 12. Joel Embiid leads the Sixers with 17 points. – 9:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is splitting double teams and throwing alley oops. He also has 20 points, and it’s the first half. – 9:02 PM
Ja Morant is splitting double teams and throwing alley oops. He also has 20 points, and it’s the first half. – 9:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s like a track meet when Ja Morant gets the rebound. My goodness.. – 9:01 PM
It’s like a track meet when Ja Morant gets the rebound. My goodness.. – 9:01 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies- 76ers on a Friday night: Philly: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joe Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, John Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM
Your starters for Grizzlies- 76ers on a Friday night: Philly: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joe Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, John Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Tee Morant: “I know who you are.” Anthony Edwards: “You know it. I’m Him.” Tee: “There’s only 1 Him!” This exchange after the Wolves-Grizzlies game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3kBH7JeAuj -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 1, 2022
Dane Moore: Dillon Brooks gets ejected, Anthony Edwards waves to the crowd for more noise. Ja Morant gets ejected 30 seconds later, Anthony Edwards goes over to dap up Ja. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / December 1, 2022
Did the bygone possibility of making the Garden his full-time office enter his mind as he was shredding the Knicks with surgical precision? “Nah, it wasn’t a thought,” Morant responded. “Obviously, I felt like everybody’s dream as a basketball player is to play in the Garden. So I’ll take my one time a year.” -via New York Post / November 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.