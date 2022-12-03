Ja Morant fined $35,000 for his ejection in Minnesota

Ja Morant fined $35,000 for his ejection in Minnesota

Main Rumors

Ja Morant fined $35,000 for his ejection in Minnesota

December 3, 2022- by

By |

Jeff Zillgitt: NBA fines Grizzlies guard Ja Morant $35,000 “for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” per league. Happened in Wednesday’s loss to Timberwolves.
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant fined $35,000 for using ‘ inappropriate language’ toward referee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/03/ja-…6:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant fined $35K for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” and more. #NBA pic.twitter.com/h1W2Ir7XAg3:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant fined $25K for “confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official” and more. #NBA pic.twitter.com/PeNTfFEDwt2:20 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ja Morant fined $35K for directing inappropriate language toward an official pic.twitter.com/1xFTo9F1gk2:08 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Grizzlies guard Ja Morant $35,000 “for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” per league. Happened in Wednesday’s loss to Timberwolves. – 2:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward an official and not leaving the court in timely manner. – 2:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35,000. pic.twitter.com/0SlfXXHHrZ2:01 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
unfamiliar places up in life can have yo brain missing – 1:50 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
oh yeah well let’s see the netherlands guard ja morant – 11:40 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant: “I don’t got friends between the four lines.” – 11:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ja Morant scored 2 points on 0/5 shooting in that 3rd quarter, yet Memphis outscored Philadelphia 28-22 to expand the lead. That can’t happen. #Sixers9:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers down 17-2 at halftime in fast-break points. Besides Tobias Harris (4 for 4), team is 2 for 14 from 3-point range.
Will be interesting to see the defensive approach on Ja Morant in second half. Drop coverage mostly got the desired results (non-layup 2s) w/Thybulle on ball. – 9:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Alley oops, shammgod crossovers and 3-pointers.
The Grizz are having fun tonight.
Halftime: Memphis leads Philly 64-54
Ja Morant has 20 points, Dillon Brooks has 12. Joel Embiid leads the Sixers with 17 points. – 9:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is splitting double teams and throwing alley oops. He also has 20 points, and it’s the first half. – 9:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s like a track meet when Ja Morant gets the rebound. My goodness.. – 9:01 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies- 76ers on a Friday night: Philly: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joe Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, John Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM

More on this storyline

Clutch Points: Tee Morant: “I know who you are.” Anthony Edwards: “You know it. I’m Him.” Tee: “There’s only 1 Him!” This exchange after the Wolves-Grizzlies game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3kBH7JeAuj -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 1, 2022
Dane Moore: Dillon Brooks gets ejected, Anthony Edwards waves to the crowd for more noise. Ja Morant gets ejected 30 seconds later, Anthony Edwards goes over to dap up Ja. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / December 1, 2022
Did the bygone possibility of making the Garden his full-time office enter his mind as he was shredding the Knicks with surgical precision? “Nah, it wasn’t a thought,” Morant responded. “Obviously, I felt like everybody’s dream as a basketball player is to play in the Garden. So I’ll take my one time a year.” -via New York Post / November 28, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home