Kawhi Leonard, Paul George won't return on Saturday

Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will not play today, Ty Lue says.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue expressed optimism that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return soon and will be with the team on its upcoming trip. – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out today vs the Sacramento Kings – 2:20 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Ty Lue confirms Kawhi and Paul George are out today vs Sacramento. – 2:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out for today’s game. – 2:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Welp
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out today vs Kings. Matinee games lol – 2:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Los Angeles Clippers are officially listing Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) as questionable for Saturday’s game vs. the Kings. Norman Powell (groin) and Luke Kennard (calf) are out.
Trey Lyles (illness) is available for the Kings. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi and PG were in uniform Friday at practice. In uniform tomorrow, as well? Lue says they’re progressing well. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Paul George listed as questionable on Saturday vs. Kings
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 4:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time Kawhi Leonard played in an afternoon game: Game 7 2021 vs Mavericks – 3:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were back in practice and are nearing their return for the Clippers espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Tyronn Lue discussing updates to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, Norman Powell. Along with the plans for a light work practice. pic.twitter.com/j7o1hwg02z – 3:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said Kawhi and PG felt good after yesterday’s practice and are getting closer to returning. He says both will travel with the team on the upcoming four-game trip that starts in Charlotte on Monday. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / December 3, 2022
For the Clippers, Friday produced the rarest of scenes: The team held a practice with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George taking part. George, who has not played since injuring a hamstring tendon Nov. 19, and Leonard, out since spraining an ankle Nov. 21, were expected to be full participants in the workout — one of the only practices the team has held since October — coach Tyronn Lue said, a development that puts the pair of All-Stars on the verge of returning for Saturday’s key test against Sacramento should they respond well to after the workout. -via Los Angeles Times / December 2, 2022
Law Murray: Luke Kennard will be out tomorrow. Norman Powell will not practice, likely out tomorrow. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will practice and will be questionable tomorrow vs Kings. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 2, 2022
