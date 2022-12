Kevin Durant reacts to Charles Barkley's comments, calls him 'clown'

With pro basketball in the rearview mirror for the former NBA stars, CNBC asked about America’s hottest new sport: pickleball. “I think we’ll stick with the basketball court,” Mourning said with a laugh. “Don’t get me wrong, but it is more designed for an older generation.” O’Neal expressed more interest: “I’m actually looking at investing in a team. I’m still thinking about it,” he said. O’Neal said his son came to him recently with the investment idea. Pickleball has seen explosive growth in both participants and investment money, including from basketball stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant and team owners Mark Cuban and Wes Edens . “I had a chance to play it a couple of times, you know, so it’s pretty entertaining. You can get an incredible workout and you know, so I like it. I really do,” said Mourning. -via CNBC / December 2, 2022