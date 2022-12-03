Kevin Durant reacts to Charles Barkley's comments, calls him 'clown'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets have won 4 straight and 7 out of 9 heading into Sunday’s home game vs BOS. In that 9-game span, Kevin Durant is averaging 29p on 60% shooting, 6.9r & 5.6a & BKN is 5th in defensive rating. Overall, club is 11-6 under Jacque Vaughn. – 10:09 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on T.J. Warren:
“He’s a poised guy. Two years he missed, but it didn’t feel that way. I thought he looked great.” – 10:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it was planned for T.J. Warren’s first shift with Kevin Durant so he had a little breathing room offensively. – 10:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Raptors 93-72. Kyrie has 22, KD has 15 and T.J. Warren is up to 10. Jacque Vaughn positioned to give these guys an early shower if Nets can hold lead a little longer. – 9:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Raptors, 72-49, at the half, setting a new season record with 72 points in the first half. Kyrie Irving has 17 and Joe Harris is 4/5 from 3 with 14 points. Kevin Durant has only taken 3 shots. – 8:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 72, Raptors 49
Irving: 17 pts, 6/9 shooting
Harris: 14 pts, 4/5 from three
Warren: 8 pts, 4 reb, 4/8 shooting
Durant: 6 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
Nets come out on absolute fire but give up some ground to close the half. Need to come out strong and put it away in the 3rd. – 8:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner, Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Markieff Morris all out there with Warren right now. Warren was Kieff’s rookie in Phoenix and Sumner played with him in Indiana. Two guys he has some chemistry with. – 8:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight vs. Toronto:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Raptors: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on T.J. Warren’s impact on KD’s minutes load:
“He will hopefully, as he catches up with the speed of the game, conditioning and everything, give us the ability to play him in the lineup where Kevin can rest.” – 6:33 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant draws praise for supporting women’s hoops after Tweeting about Diamond Miller’s game-winner for Maryland nj.com/nets/2022/12/k…
@TerpsWBB – 9:50 AM

Kevin Durant: I think it’s insecurity when u go on tv trying to take shots at my character as a man. But shit, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know.. -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / December 3, 2022
His impact on both ends of the floor didn’t go unnoticed, which prompted Pierce to make the bold claim that Tatum has surpassed KD as the better player. Here’s what Paul Pierce said regarding this on the “KG Certified” podcast: “After last year’s playoffs he surpassed Kevin Durant. As far as the better player in the NBA today… Him going against Kevin Durant was lke passing of the torch. I’m not taking nothing away from KD, KD is still one of the best in the game, I just think Tatum today has passed KD.” -via SportsKeeda / December 2, 2022
With pro basketball in the rearview mirror for the former NBA stars, CNBC asked about America’s hottest new sport: pickleball. “I think we’ll stick with the basketball court,” Mourning said with a laugh. “Don’t get me wrong, but it is more designed for an older generation.” O’Neal expressed more interest: “I’m actually looking at investing in a team. I’m still thinking about it,” he said. O’Neal said his son came to him recently with the investment idea. Pickleball has seen explosive growth in both participants and investment money, including from basketball stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant and team owners Mark Cuban and Wes Edens. “I had a chance to play it a couple of times, you know, so it’s pretty entertaining. You can get an incredible workout and you know, so I like it. I really do,” said Mourning. -via CNBC / December 2, 2022
Bleacher Report: “He 100 percent overreacted.” Charles Barkley on Klay Thompson not being the same player. -via Twitter / November 30, 2022
Still, it seems that Charles arkley has reaffirmed his stance about Thompson in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “I was caught off guard because I went back and looked and I said, ‘Klay Thompson is still a heck of a player, but he’s never going to be the best two-guard in the NBA that he was for a long time because of age, Achilles and ACL,’” Barkley told Rooks. -via ahnfiredigital.com / November 30, 2022
