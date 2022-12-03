Kings 38, Clippers 24: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (11-9) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Sacramento Kings 38, Los Angeles Clippers 24 (Q1 00:19)
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Moussa Diabate is getting the Clippers’ backup big man minutes today in the first quarter. – 4:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is up to 15 points and 5 assists in the first quarter. Kings up 30-18 with 1:40 remaining in the first. – 4:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
sabonis x huerter two-game game 🔥
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mann is in foul trouble. He is 3/6 from field, while Zubac has scored on both attempts (both ATO posts).
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
quick start for Domas 💪
The Kings big man is up to 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including two triples 👌
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not sure if Reggie Jackson is headed to locker room, but he did not go to bench after subbing out for John Wall.
In meantime, Kings are looking like they’re going to beat the hell out of the Clippers. Up 20-8 already before they even make a sub. 5:06 left in opening quarter – 4:24 PM
Not sure if Reggie Jackson is headed to locker room, but he did not go to bench after subbing out for John Wall.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huerter to Murray on the break for the big jam. 20-8 Kings. Timeout Clippers. – 4:23 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Reggie Jackson, who just came out of the game because he was in discomfort, just went to the locker room. He had been limping since taking a fall. – 4:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis has 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers, in the first 6 minutes. Kings lead 18-8. – 4:23 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
I have my doubts that Domantas Sabonis’ 88-point pace will hold, but sheesh – 4:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis with his second triple of the game. He’s up to 10 points with 7:30 remaining in the 1Q. – 4:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Zubac is sagging off of Sabonis and trying to take away the cutting game. Sabonis turned it over on the first possession, but he’s adjusting. Attacked the rim with momentum and hit a triple. – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kings on 8-0 run and Clippers call timeout with 8:19 left in opening quarter. It’s an 11-4 Kings lead.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Not a great start by the Clippers. 2/9 FGs, 3 TOs, and 4 points — all by TMann.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead 11-4. Timeout Clippers. pic.twitter.com/K9Zly1xHJX – 4:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis gets slapped in the face more than any player I’ve ever seen. At least once a game. – 4:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson is walking with a limp since falling to the court last possession. – 4:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG and Kawhi are sitting on either side of John Wall to start the game. – 4:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are watching today’s game from the sideline. John Wall between them on the bench. – 4:13 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Terence Mann with the first two baskets for LAC. The other two shots attempted by others were airballs – 4:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes gets to the rim for the Kings’ first scoring opportunity. Misses first. Hits second. 2-1 Clippers. – 4:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“Being back here will bring some added juice to the game,” Tyrese Haliburton said on Wednesday.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/qu29msj6lE – 4:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 4:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
quick business trip 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/NEKX2LhvZr – 4:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Kings
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Terance Mann
3️⃣ » @Amir Coffey
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/R326KmC5FU – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clippers-Kings
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
SAC
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers +/- (rank) by quarter
1st: +1.0 (13th)
2nd: -3.6 (30th 😳)
3rd: +1.3 (7th)
4th: +0.6 (9th)
@jaimemaggio asked Ty Lue about the 2nd quarter struggle bus.
Lue: “We just got to get better… get some people out there.” pic.twitter.com/ZhpZAtXHuE – 3:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mike Brown has been head coach or assistant on teams with teams that had Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.
Asked Brown what stands out about this Sacramento Kings offense that is top-five through one month. pic.twitter.com/3ItQBJr4yJ – 3:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a deal is a deal 🤝😂
Kings GM Monte McNair makes good on his promise to wear @ahmad_monk’s fuzzy slippers if the Kings won 5 straight games. pic.twitter.com/5gIxi3jdKx – 3:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the sixth straight game, Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac together.
Dare I say that the lineup will be different Monday in Charlotte… – 3:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a deal is a deal 🤝😂
Kings GM @Monte McNair makes good on his promise to wear @Malik Monk‘s fuzzy slippers if the Kings won 5 straight games. pic.twitter.com/zVQuLckKM5 – 3:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings coach Mike Brown joked he owes $$ to Clippers coach Ty Lue for hotel rooms he’s secured for him & his family when they visit Vegas. Brown then argued actually that Ty owes him $$ for losing a shooting contest decades ago. Ty said he offered to pay Mike, but he didn’t accept – 3:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I think Mike Brown has done a great job of making sure those guys are playing faster, getting the ball up the court … and then buying in defensively to playing hard and competing every night.”
Ty Lue on what he’s seen out of the Kings under Brown’s leadership 👑 pic.twitter.com/wUYk4Jgr4B – 3:16 PM
“I think Mike Brown has done a great job of making sure those guys are playing faster, getting the ball up the court … and then buying in defensively to playing hard and competing every night.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on the Kings: Mike Brown has done a great job with making sure guys are playing faster, getting the ball up the floor and sharing the basketball. They’re buying into things defensively with playing hard and competing every night.” – 3:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fox and the Ox getting ready for today’s Kings-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/KoT4dLqO1s – 3:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m gonna be the Captain Obvious and mention that this appears to be by far the most frustrating pregame availability report of the season for the LA Clippers – 2:42 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Brown says the Clippers organization deserves a lot of credit for finding guys who other people “think are done” and turning them into contributors (named Reggie, RoCo and John Wall) – 2:37 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Mike Brown on Ty Lue and Clippers: “he’s a fantastic, fantastic coach… it doesn’t matter who they throw out on the floor, there’s length and there’s toughness coming at you in waves” pic.twitter.com/H0U8L2syC0 – 2:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Terence Davis and Malik Monk out here getting loose for today’s Kings-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/DPBP9KrDhP – 2:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue expressed optimism that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return soon and will be with the team on its upcoming trip. – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out today vs the Sacramento Kings – 2:20 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Ty Lue confirms Kawhi and Paul George are out today vs Sacramento. – 2:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Welp
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out today vs Kings. Matinee games lol – 2:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out for today’s game. – 2:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If you wanted to see the Kings play today… pic.twitter.com/l3hsVCQpy1 – 2:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
designed for the fans by @Kyle Kuzma himself 🤌
the first 10,000 fans at our game against the Clippers will get this signature series hat 🧢
🎟️ tickets → https://t.co/fkPP6v2VVF pic.twitter.com/TJs1GeBK1Z – 2:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Our day starts here
Luke Kennard (right calf) is out today for the 9th straight game, but clearly he is nearing a return as he gets some reps in with Shaun Fein and the PD staff. pic.twitter.com/GqzMAxwwc0 – 1:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Kings have outscored opponents by 99 points this season when Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes share the floor, and have been outscored by 45 points in all other lineups. – 12:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back in DTLA.
🕐 1:00PM PT
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/0Y31WVwqUg – 12:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
It’s on to Sacramento Sunday for the Bulls. @670TheScore on the call at 4:45 CT pre following the Bears win over the Packers. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me. @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app PS Terrific job by @Espo670 filling in for Alyssa . Thanks, Mike! – 11:16 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
See the #BeamTeam in action! 🟣🔦
Get NBA League Pass to catch all the games ➡️ https://t.co/p53KTx4cex pic.twitter.com/kAA2luqQYA – 11:00 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Some interesting Kings stats:
Defensive rating:
▫️On the season: 22nd
▫️Last 10 games: 14th
▫️Last 5 games: 5th
▫️Kings allow the fewest offensive rebounds
▫️2nd in the NBA in 2nd chance points allowed (10.8)
▫️Sacramento allows 10.8 fastbreak points a game (2nd in the NBA) – 10:48 AM
