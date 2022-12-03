Kings vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Kings vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Kings vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 3, 2022- by

By |

The Sacramento Kings play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $12,255,750 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $14,792,344 per win

Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George
@MattGeorgeSAC
Just daydreaming about the atmosphere inside the Golden 1 Center for Kings vs Warriors in the play-in game. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/tnPXvvztcX2:11 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home