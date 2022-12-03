Kings vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Sacramento Kings are spending $12,255,750 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $14,792,344 per win
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
