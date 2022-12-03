LeBron James passes Magic Johnson in assists

Michael Scotto: LeBron James has passed Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list with 10,142 assists and counting. pic.twitter.com/9ubzkWbv1A
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the only duo to each record at least 10 points, 10 assists, and zero turnovers in the same game.
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:43 AM
Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the only duo to each record at least 10 points, 10 assists, and zero turnovers in the same game.
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:43 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James didn’t hesitate, but that was a mistake going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6rimdcTg6w – 1:30 AM
LeBron James didn’t hesitate, but that was a mistake going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6rimdcTg6w – 1:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James now trails only 5 players on the NBA’ s career assists leaderboard.
He’s also close to reaching another individual milestone, the most important one in his career. Will he be able to pull it off❓
basketnews.com/news-181835-le… – 1:10 AM
LeBron James now trails only 5 players on the NBA’ s career assists leaderboard.
He’s also close to reaching another individual milestone, the most important one in his career. Will he be able to pull it off❓
basketnews.com/news-181835-le… – 1:10 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis on the mesh with LeBron and Russ tonight: pic.twitter.com/p5ecseTT2T – 12:08 AM
Anthony Davis on the mesh with LeBron and Russ tonight: pic.twitter.com/p5ecseTT2T – 12:08 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said it’s clear AD’s been the No. 1 option, and he’s been flourishing.
“We know it’s our job every night to get AD going, (get him) involved. And it’s AD’s job to be assertive. He’s been doing that, and we love it.”
Davis continued his tear with 44 points tonight. – 11:06 PM
LeBron said it’s clear AD’s been the No. 1 option, and he’s been flourishing.
“We know it’s our job every night to get AD going, (get him) involved. And it’s AD’s job to be assertive. He’s been doing that, and we love it.”
Davis continued his tear with 44 points tonight. – 11:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says that he feels like the win over the Bucks tonight was the best game that him, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have played together since LA traded for Westbrook. – 11:02 PM
LeBron James says that he feels like the win over the Bucks tonight was the best game that him, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have played together since LA traded for Westbrook. – 11:02 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James.
More points than Jordan.
More assists than Magic.
More rebounds than Bird.
More steals than Kobe.
More blocks than Pippen.
More field goals than Wilt.
Let that sink in. – 10:32 PM
LeBron James.
More points than Jordan.
More assists than Magic.
More rebounds than Bird.
More steals than Kobe.
More blocks than Pippen.
More field goals than Wilt.
Let that sink in. – 10:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: As LeBron James approached passing Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the all-time assists list, he told ESPN that he learned basketball as a team game through the art of the assist from his very start in the sport es.pn/3B0IvIj – 10:32 PM
New story: As LeBron James approached passing Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the all-time assists list, he told ESPN that he learned basketball as a team game through the art of the assist from his very start in the sport es.pn/3B0IvIj – 10:32 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron and ad heading into pelinka’s office to get him to trade the picks pic.twitter.com/7WVwdL9D6X – 10:27 PM
lebron and ad heading into pelinka’s office to get him to trade the picks pic.twitter.com/7WVwdL9D6X – 10:27 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
So we saw Giannis Antetokounmpo chase down LeBron James for a block in Milwaukee, and we just saw Jaren Jackson Jr. snuff Joel Embiid at the rim in Memphis. #Fridayblockparties – 10:25 PM
So we saw Giannis Antetokounmpo chase down LeBron James for a block in Milwaukee, and we just saw Jaren Jackson Jr. snuff Joel Embiid at the rim in Memphis. #Fridayblockparties – 10:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers beat 15-5 Milwaukee 133-129 in their building, the best Lakers win in a while.
– AD was spectacular: 44 points (18 of 27 FG’s) with 10 boards and 4 blocks
– LeBron had 28 points and 11 assists
– Westbrook had 15 points and 11 dimes – 10:21 PM
The Lakers beat 15-5 Milwaukee 133-129 in their building, the best Lakers win in a while.
– AD was spectacular: 44 points (18 of 27 FG’s) with 10 boards and 4 blocks
– LeBron had 28 points and 11 assists
– Westbrook had 15 points and 11 dimes – 10:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron passed Magic.
He did it on a dime to AD who delivered a vintage performance.
Thoughts @Magic Johnson? pic.twitter.com/7DCqB5w0tD – 10:18 PM
LeBron passed Magic.
He did it on a dime to AD who delivered a vintage performance.
Thoughts @Magic Johnson? pic.twitter.com/7DCqB5w0tD – 10:18 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Not only was the Best game that I’ve seen AD, Bron and Russ play together in a Lakers uniform but it also was their most Impressive win!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:12 PM
Not only was the Best game that I’ve seen AD, Bron and Russ play together in a Lakers uniform but it also was their most Impressive win!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:12 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Big Freaking WIN for the LakeShow, incredibly impressive…How about AD, 44pts 10rebs 3blks…Bron 28pts 11ast & Russ 15pts 11ast 7rebs
Its been a long time since this franchise has had a signature victory…Big Time start to road trip
How about Russ’s dive, saved game… – 10:12 PM
Big Freaking WIN for the LakeShow, incredibly impressive…How about AD, 44pts 10rebs 3blks…Bron 28pts 11ast & Russ 15pts 11ast 7rebs
Its been a long time since this franchise has had a signature victory…Big Time start to road trip
How about Russ’s dive, saved game… – 10:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bron and Russ really went into Milwaukee and had 22 assists without a turnover while AD finally outscored Giannis head-to-head .
Darvin Ham let them know he wasn’t having it tonight lol pic.twitter.com/0DGCudG55X – 10:10 PM
Bron and Russ really went into Milwaukee and had 22 assists without a turnover while AD finally outscored Giannis head-to-head .
Darvin Ham let them know he wasn’t having it tonight lol pic.twitter.com/0DGCudG55X – 10:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Huge win for the Lakers in Coach Darvin Ham’s return to Milwaukee: 133-129 over the Bucks. AD 44p on 18-for-27 10r 3b; LeBron 28p 11a 8r 2s; Westbrook 15p 11a 7r; Lonnie 14p. LAL only had 4 TOs as a team and shot 11-for-26 from 3 (42.3%). Giannis had 40p for MIL. LAL is 9-12. – 10:10 PM
Huge win for the Lakers in Coach Darvin Ham’s return to Milwaukee: 133-129 over the Bucks. AD 44p on 18-for-27 10r 3b; LeBron 28p 11a 8r 2s; Westbrook 15p 11a 7r; Lonnie 14p. LAL only had 4 TOs as a team and shot 11-for-26 from 3 (42.3%). Giannis had 40p for MIL. LAL is 9-12. – 10:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bron and Russ had 11 assists each tonight.
They both had 0 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/DzyQwuDzwQ – 10:09 PM
Bron and Russ had 11 assists each tonight.
They both had 0 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/DzyQwuDzwQ – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Easily the win of the season, the Lakers triumph 133-129 on the road against Milwaukee in a game that always finds a way to be a measuring stick. AD with 44 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron with 28p, 11a, 8r. Russ with 15p, 11a, 7r. Great effort highlighting the best of the stars. – 10:09 PM
Easily the win of the season, the Lakers triumph 133-129 on the road against Milwaukee in a game that always finds a way to be a measuring stick. AD with 44 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron with 28p, 11a, 8r. Russ with 15p, 11a, 7r. Great effort highlighting the best of the stars. – 10:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With tonight’s 133-129 win over the Bucks, LeBron James became the seventh player in NBA history to record 900 career victories.
Via Lakers PR – 10:08 PM
With tonight’s 133-129 win over the Bucks, LeBron James became the seventh player in NBA history to record 900 career victories.
Via Lakers PR – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
28 PTS
8 REB
11 AST
Passes Magic Johnson in all-time assists. pic.twitter.com/LJX2Q5ir8l – 10:08 PM
LeBron tonight:
28 PTS
8 REB
11 AST
Passes Magic Johnson in all-time assists. pic.twitter.com/LJX2Q5ir8l – 10:08 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Yo @kevinwildes, imagine how good AD would be if LeBron wasn’t holding him back! – 10:08 PM
Yo @kevinwildes, imagine how good AD would be if LeBron wasn’t holding him back! – 10:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Huge play by Russell Westbrook diving to the floor for a loose ball, allowing LeBron James to pick it up and find Anthony Davis for a dunk on the other end. But Brook Lopez answers right back. LAL up 132-129 with the ball and 45.6 seconds remaining. – 10:01 PM
Huge play by Russell Westbrook diving to the floor for a loose ball, allowing LeBron James to pick it up and find Anthony Davis for a dunk on the other end. But Brook Lopez answers right back. LAL up 132-129 with the ball and 45.6 seconds remaining. – 10:01 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
What an absolutely awesome NBA game we have in our hands here.
AD going blow for blow with Giannis, and LeBron having one of the best games anyone in Year 20 has ever had. – 9:58 PM
What an absolutely awesome NBA game we have in our hands here.
AD going blow for blow with Giannis, and LeBron having one of the best games anyone in Year 20 has ever had. – 9:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s crazy to think about LeBron being this simultaneously high on the all-time scoring and assists list. It’s also crazy to think about Magic having notched that many assists, despite a career cut so short. AK – 9:54 PM
It’s crazy to think about LeBron being this simultaneously high on the all-time scoring and assists list. It’s also crazy to think about Magic having notched that many assists, despite a career cut so short. AK – 9:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis tipped in a LeBron miss, drilled his 2nd 3 of the quarter, the blocked Holiday on the other end to start a fast break.
What a performance from AD. – 9:53 PM
Davis tipped in a LeBron miss, drilled his 2nd 3 of the quarter, the blocked Holiday on the other end to start a fast break.
What a performance from AD. – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spida tonight:
34 PTS
12-21 FG
7-10 3P
First Cav with 10+ 30-point games in a season since LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/A9bg6RKi3z – 9:50 PM
Spida tonight:
34 PTS
12-21 FG
7-10 3P
First Cav with 10+ 30-point games in a season since LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/A9bg6RKi3z – 9:50 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The Giannis transition block on Lebron with 7:15 left felt symbolic. It’s been 2 1/2 years since Lebron led a team to a title and Giannis did it more recently, but Lebron gives us very little reason outside of injury to think he’s slipping. THAT play looked like he’s slipping – 9:50 PM
The Giannis transition block on Lebron with 7:15 left felt symbolic. It’s been 2 1/2 years since Lebron led a team to a title and Giannis did it more recently, but Lebron gives us very little reason outside of injury to think he’s slipping. THAT play looked like he’s slipping – 9:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James has passed Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list with 10,142 assists and counting. pic.twitter.com/9ubzkWbv1A – 9:48 PM
LeBron James has passed Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list with 10,142 assists and counting. pic.twitter.com/9ubzkWbv1A – 9:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost the handle on a dribble to LeBron James – but then chased down James on the other end to block the shot.
Add it to the list.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost the handle on a dribble to LeBron James – but then chased down James on the other end to block the shot.
Add it to the list.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A spectacular block in transition from Giannis on LeBron keeps LAL’s lead at 2, with 7 minutes to play.
LeBron gets a rest with 19 points, 9 assists and 7 boards. – 9:45 PM
A spectacular block in transition from Giannis on LeBron keeps LAL’s lead at 2, with 7 minutes to play.
LeBron gets a rest with 19 points, 9 assists and 7 boards. – 9:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his ninth assist of the night, LeBron James passed Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
5.Mark Jackson – 10,334
6.LeBron James – 10,142
7.Magic Johnson – 10,141
Via Lakers PR – 9:43 PM
With his ninth assist of the night, LeBron James passed Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
5.Mark Jackson – 10,334
6.LeBron James – 10,142
7.Magic Johnson – 10,141
Via Lakers PR – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Lakers up to 40% on threes (8-for-20) as LeBron James has passed Magic Johnson on the franchise’s all-time assists list. – 9:43 PM
#Lakers up to 40% on threes (8-for-20) as LeBron James has passed Magic Johnson on the franchise’s all-time assists list. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James now ranks 6th in NBA history in assists, surpassing @Magic Johnson on a dish to @Anthony Davis for a 3. – 9:43 PM
* @LeBron James now ranks 6th in NBA history in assists, surpassing @Magic Johnson on a dish to @Anthony Davis for a 3. – 9:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The day will come when LeBron can no longer heal himself by tying his shoes tighter BUT THAT DAY IS NOT TODAY! BK – 9:41 PM
The day will come when LeBron can no longer heal himself by tying his shoes tighter BUT THAT DAY IS NOT TODAY! BK – 9:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
LeBron James is back on the court for the #Lakers after Darvin Ham took a timeout. – 9:40 PM
LeBron James is back on the court for the #Lakers after Darvin Ham took a timeout. – 9:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Middleton fell on top of LeBron’s left ankle, and James – who just turned that ankle a few days ago – stayed down for a bit. But he’s up now, participating in the huddle during a time out. – 9:38 PM
Middleton fell on top of LeBron’s left ankle, and James – who just turned that ankle a few days ago – stayed down for a bit. But he’s up now, participating in the huddle during a time out. – 9:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who tweaked his left ankle against Indiana earlier in the week, appeared to tweak the same ankle here early in the 4th Q getting tripped up on Khris Middleton. – 9:37 PM
LeBron James, who tweaked his left ankle against Indiana earlier in the week, appeared to tweak the same ankle here early in the 4th Q getting tripped up on Khris Middleton. – 9:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
LeBron James and Khris Middleton collide in the paint and James is down – he just slammed the floor with his right hand. – 9:37 PM
LeBron James and Khris Middleton collide in the paint and James is down – he just slammed the floor with his right hand. – 9:37 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On the floor…incredible accomplishment by LeBron, passing Magic on the assist list. You always wonder, where would Magic have landed if he didn’t retire in 91? Tail end of prime but his style was enduring. Could still be #1 on the list – 9:36 PM
On the floor…incredible accomplishment by LeBron, passing Magic on the assist list. You always wonder, where would Magic have landed if he didn’t retire in 91? Tail end of prime but his style was enduring. Could still be #1 on the list – 9:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
LeBron just tied @Magic Johnson for 6th place in all-time assists in NBA history – 9:36 PM
LeBron just tied @Magic Johnson for 6th place in all-time assists in NBA history – 9:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With that pocket pass to a rolling Anthony Davis for a layup, LeBron James picked up his 8th assist of the night and 10,141st of his career, tying Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the all-time list. – 9:33 PM
With that pocket pass to a rolling Anthony Davis for a layup, LeBron James picked up his 8th assist of the night and 10,141st of his career, tying Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the all-time list. – 9:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James has officially tied Lakers legend Magic Johnson for sixth on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 9:33 PM
LeBron James has officially tied Lakers legend Magic Johnson for sixth on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron just tied Magic for 6th on the all-time assists list, with a feed to Davis for a hoop over Giannis. – 9:33 PM
LeBron just tied Magic for 6th on the all-time assists list, with a feed to Davis for a hoop over Giannis. – 9:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 101, Bucks 97
Anthony Davis has 29 points. LeBron James has 15 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 10 assists and 0 turnovers. Lonnie Walker IV caught fire in the frame and is up to 14 points. Huge 12 minutes coming up for LA. – 9:29 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 101, Bucks 97
Anthony Davis has 29 points. LeBron James has 15 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 10 assists and 0 turnovers. Lonnie Walker IV caught fire in the frame and is up to 14 points. Huge 12 minutes coming up for LA. – 9:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James is now only 3 assists away from tying @Magic Johnson for 6th on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard. – 9:08 PM
* @LeBron James is now only 3 assists away from tying @Magic Johnson for 6th on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard. – 9:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 66, Bucks 58
That was LA’s best half of the season — scoring at will against an elite defense. Anthony Davis has 23 points and was the best player on the floor. LeBron James has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers have 17 assists and 3 turnovers. – 8:49 PM
Halftime: Lakers 66, Bucks 58
That was LA’s best half of the season — scoring at will against an elite defense. Anthony Davis has 23 points and was the best player on the floor. LeBron James has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers have 17 assists and 3 turnovers. – 8:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Considering the opponent, their road struggles all year and how well all three of LeBron/AD/Russ looked, that was probably the best half of basketball the Lakers have played all season. – 8:44 PM
Considering the opponent, their road struggles all year and how well all three of LeBron/AD/Russ looked, that was probably the best half of basketball the Lakers have played all season. – 8:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Easily the best half of basketball the Lakers have played this season. And to start a six-game road trip, no less. LAL goes into halftime up 66-58 on MIL. AD has 23p on 11-of-14 shooting; LeBron 10p 5r 4a; Westbrook 9p 8a. – 8:44 PM
Easily the best half of basketball the Lakers have played this season. And to start a six-game road trip, no less. LAL goes into halftime up 66-58 on MIL. AD has 23p on 11-of-14 shooting; LeBron 10p 5r 4a; Westbrook 9p 8a. – 8:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Feels like the Lakers came here to make a statement in a nationally televised game against a known contender. Anthony Davis scoring at will; LeBron engaged defensively; Russ with one of his best playmaking stints; the Lakers’ scheme has contained Giannis reasonably well (9pts). – 8:36 PM
Feels like the Lakers came here to make a statement in a nationally televised game against a known contender. Anthony Davis scoring at will; LeBron engaged defensively; Russ with one of his best playmaking stints; the Lakers’ scheme has contained Giannis reasonably well (9pts). – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Terrific start to the 2nd Q from LAL, who use an 8-3 run to force a time out, leading 41-34.
LeBron has 6 of the 8 points, both on Westbrook assists leading him to the rim after LeBron’s rolled off a screen. – 8:22 PM
Terrific start to the 2nd Q from LAL, who use an 8-3 run to force a time out, leading 41-34.
LeBron has 6 of the 8 points, both on Westbrook assists leading him to the rim after LeBron’s rolled off a screen. – 8:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron as the roller has been so deadly tonight, and it helps that Russ has really emphasized playmaking lately. – 8:21 PM
LeBron as the roller has been so deadly tonight, and it helps that Russ has really emphasized playmaking lately. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Russell Westbrook hits LeBron James for a couple of layups in the opening minutes of the second quarters and the #Lakers take a 41-34 lead on the #Bucks – 8:21 PM
Russell Westbrook hits LeBron James for a couple of layups in the opening minutes of the second quarters and the #Lakers take a 41-34 lead on the #Bucks – 8:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is defending Giannis. Keep an eye on that matchup. LeBron’s had some success on Giannis in the last, and has typically been a better matchup for him than even Anthony Davis in Lakers-Bucks game. – 8:18 PM
LeBron is defending Giannis. Keep an eye on that matchup. LeBron’s had some success on Giannis in the last, and has typically been a better matchup for him than even Anthony Davis in Lakers-Bucks game. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Through the first seven minutes of the game, LeBron James is 0-for-2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-3. – 8:00 PM
Through the first seven minutes of the game, LeBron James is 0-for-2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-3. – 8:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Walker IV are all officially available tonight. – 6:27 PM
LeBron, AD and Walker IV are all officially available tonight. – 6:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: What LeBron, social media and everyone seemed to get wrong about the Jerry Jones “photo” sports.yahoo.com/what-lebron-ja… – 4:57 PM
New for @YahooSports: What LeBron, social media and everyone seemed to get wrong about the Jerry Jones “photo” sports.yahoo.com/what-lebron-ja… – 4:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Will LeBron James get 9 assists tonight to pass Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list? – 2:55 PM
Will LeBron James get 9 assists tonight to pass Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list? – 2:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a brutal Lakers roadie (beginning tonight in MIL), who should be in the rotation with everyone healthy, and options to help LeBron with playmaking. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:56 PM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a brutal Lakers roadie (beginning tonight in MIL), who should be in the rotation with everyone healthy, and options to help LeBron with playmaking. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:56 PM
More on this storyline
Jorge Sierra: LEBRON JAMES More points than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. More assists than Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. More steals than Allen Iverson and Karl Malone. More rebounds than two-time rebounding champion DeAndre Jordan. More blocks than Bill Walton. -via Twitter @hoopshype / December 3, 2022
Clutch Points: Anthony Davis and LeBron James did separate postgame interviews and Lakers head coach, Darvin Ham videobombs both of them 😆 pic.twitter.com/LJjfMpo2rt -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 3, 2022
“To know that I’m in the conversation or about to get to a point that I’m breaking a record that he set for this franchise — and I’m not comparing myself to Magic with this franchise, what he did, sheesh. “Him, [James] Worthy, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal], those guys are synonymous with this franchise. But it’s just pretty cool, always, when I’m able to see my name with some of the greats that have played this game,” James told ESPN this week when asked about the accomplishment he was approaching. -via ESPN / December 3, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.