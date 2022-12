LeBron James passes Magic Johnson in assists

Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a brutal Lakers roadie (beginning tonight in MIL), who should be in the rotation with everyone healthy, and options to help LeBron with playmaking. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork

New for ⁦ @YahooSports ⁩: What LeBron, social media and everyone seemed to get wrong about the Jerry Jones “photo” sports.yahoo.com/what-lebron-ja…

Lakers are starting Troy, LeBron, AD Lonnie and Pat Bev tonight.Khris Middleton is indeed making his season debut. Giannis, Brook, Grayson Allen and Jrue also starting for Milwaukee. – 7:11 PM

Through the first seven minutes of the game, LeBron James is 0-for-2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-3. – 8:00 PM

LeBron is defending Giannis. Keep an eye on that matchup. LeBron’s had some success on Giannis in the last, and has typically been a better matchup for him than even Anthony Davis in Lakers-Bucks game. – 8:18 PM

Russ has been quite on target today. His last two dimes of his seven so far (in 8 minutes) have both come on reads to LeBron for buckets at the rim. – 8:21 PM

LeBron as the roller has been so deadly tonight, and it helps that Russ has really emphasized playmaking lately. – 8:21 PM

Feels like the Lakers came here to make a statement in a nationally televised game against a known contender. Anthony Davis scoring at will; LeBron engaged defensively; Russ with one of his best playmaking stints; the Lakers’ scheme has contained Giannis reasonably well (9pts). – 8:36 PM

Easily the best half of basketball the Lakers have played this season. And to start a six-game road trip, no less. LAL goes into halftime up 66-58 on MIL. AD has 23p on 11-of-14 shooting; LeBron 10p 5r 4a; Westbrook 9p 8a. – 8:44 PM

Halftime: Lakers 66, Bucks 58That was LA’s best half of the season — scoring at will against an elite defense. Anthony Davis has 23 points and was the best player on the floor. LeBron James has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers have 17 assists and 3 turnovers. – 8:49 PM

Third quarter: Lakers 101, Bucks 97Anthony Davis has 29 points. LeBron James has 15 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 10 assists and 0 turnovers. Lonnie Walker IV caught fire in the frame and is up to 14 points. Huge 12 minutes coming up for LA. – 9:29 PM

LeBron just tied Magic for 6th on the all-time assists list, with a feed to Davis for a hoop over Giannis. – 9:33 PM

On the floor…incredible accomplishment by LeBron, passing Magic on the assist list. You always wonder, where would Magic have landed if he didn’t retire in 91? Tail end of prime but his style was enduring. Could still be #1 on the list – 9:36 PM

LeBron James and Khris Middleton collide in the paint and James is down – he just slammed the floor with his right hand. – 9:37 PM

Middleton fell on top of LeBron’s left ankle, and James – who just turned that ankle a few days ago – stayed down for a bit. But he’s up now, participating in the huddle during a time out. – 9:38 PM

LeBron James is back on the court for the #Lakers after Darvin Ham took a timeout. – 9:40 PM

The day will come when LeBron can no longer heal himself by tying his shoes tighter BUT THAT DAY IS NOT TODAY! BK – 9:41 PM

With his ninth assist of the night, LeBron James passed Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.5.Mark Jackson – 10,3346.LeBron James – 10,1427.Magic Johnson – 10,141Via Lakers PR – 9:43 PM

A spectacular block in transition from Giannis on LeBron keeps LAL’s lead at 2, with 7 minutes to play.LeBron gets a rest with 19 points, 9 assists and 7 boards. – 9:45 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo lost the handle on a dribble to LeBron James – but then chased down James on the other end to block the shot.Add it to the list.

Giannis blocking LeBron at the rim is a huge hit for this Milwaukee crowd, which is chanting MVP for the two-time MVP winner here. The energy in this building took a surge forward on the play, which was replayed a bunch of times. – 9:45 PM

The Giannis transition block on Lebron with 7:15 left felt symbolic. It’s been 2 1/2 years since Lebron led a team to a title and Giannis did it more recently, but Lebron gives us very little reason outside of injury to think he’s slipping. THAT play looked like he’s slipping – 9:50 PM

Davis tipped in a LeBron miss, drilled his 2nd 3 of the quarter, the blocked Holiday on the other end to start a fast break.What a performance from AD. – 9:53 PM

It’s crazy to think about LeBron being this simultaneously high on the all-time scoring and assists list. It’s also crazy to think about Magic having notched that many assists, despite a career cut so short. AK – 9:54 PM

If you were looking for a chance to catch your breath, there’s the Use-It-or-Lose-It from Budenholzer.LeBron James just hit a 3 and gave the Lakers a 125-123 lead with 3:55 left.These two teams are going back-and-forth. This has been fun. – 9:56 PM

What an absolutely awesome NBA game we have in our hands here.AD going blow for blow with Giannis, and LeBron having one of the best games anyone in Year 20 has ever had. – 9:58 PM

Huge play by Russell Westbrook diving to the floor for a loose ball, allowing LeBron James to pick it up and find Anthony Davis for a dunk on the other end. But Brook Lopez answers right back. LAL up 132-129 with the ball and 45.6 seconds remaining. – 10:01 PM

With tonight’s 133-129 win over the Bucks, LeBron James became the seventh player in NBA history to record 900 career victories.Via Lakers PR – 10:08 PM

Easily the win of the season, the Lakers triumph 133-129 on the road against Milwaukee in a game that always finds a way to be a measuring stick. AD with 44 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron with 28p, 11a, 8r. Russ with 15p, 11a, 7r. Great effort highlighting the best of the stars. – 10:09 PM

Bron and Russ really went into Milwaukee and had 22 assists without a turnover while AD finally outscored Giannis head-to-head .Darvin Ham let them know he wasn’t having it tonight lol pic.twitter.com/0DGCudG55X

Big Freaking WIN for the LakeShow, incredibly impressive…How about AD, 44pts 10rebs 3blks…Bron 28pts 11ast & Russ 15pts 11ast 7rebsIts been a long time since this franchise has had a signature victory…Big Time start to road tripHow about Russ’s dive, saved game… – 10:12 PM

Not only was the Best game that I’ve seen AD, Bron and Russ play together in a Lakers uniform but it also was their most Impressive win!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:12 PM

So we saw Giannis Antetokounmpo chase down LeBron James for a block in Milwaukee, and we just saw Jaren Jackson Jr. snuff Joel Embiid at the rim in Memphis. #Fridayblockparties

lebron and ad heading into pelinka’s office to get him to trade the picks pic.twitter.com/7WVwdL9D6X

New story: As LeBron James approached passing Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the all-time assists list, he told ESPN that he learned basketball as a team game through the art of the assist from his very start in the sport es.pn/3B0IvIj

LeBron James.More points than Jordan.More assists than Magic.More rebounds than Bird.More steals than Kobe.More blocks than Pippen.More field goals than Wilt.Let that sink in. – 10:32 PM

Even with the win, LeBron said he wasn’t ready to put the Lakers on the Bucks’ level citing their continuity: “That is a well-oiled machine.”Adds: “We’re not there. But for us, we’re just trying to get better.” – 11:01 PM

LeBron James says that he feels like the win over the Bucks tonight was the best game that him, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have played together since LA traded for Westbrook. – 11:02 PM

LeBron said it’s clear AD’s been the No. 1 option, and he’s been flourishing.“We know it’s our job every night to get AD going, (get him) involved. And it’s AD’s job to be assertive. He’s been doing that, and we love it.”Davis continued his tear with 44 points tonight. – 11:06 PM

LeBron James now trails only 5 players on the NBA’ s career assists leaderboard.He’s also close to reaching another individual milestone, the most important one in his career. Will he be able to pull it off❓

Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the only duo to each record at least 10 points, 10 assists, and zero turnovers in the same game.More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

