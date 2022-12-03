Luka Doncic wants to play in as many day games as possible

Tim Bontemps: Luka Doncic said he loves playing in day games. Why? “It’s 3pm” and the rest of his day is free. He said — twice — to make sure Adam Silver knows that he wants to play in as many day games as possible.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jason Kidd, when asked after the game about how he and the Mavericks hope to keep Luka Doncic fresh this season so he’s ready to go for the playoffs:
“We’ll just put him in a freezer. I think we bought one for the airplane. We’ll see if he can fit in it.” – 4:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s 3-block game: “He got upset and was ready to take over the game.” – 3:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Luka Doncic said he loves playing in day games. Why? “It’s 3pm” and the rest of his day is free.
He said — twice — to make sure Adam Silver knows that he wants to play in as many day games as possible. – 3:29 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Rookie Jaden Hardy scored his first NBA points today. After the game, Luka Doncic gave him the game ball. Hardy scored 5 pts on 2-of-5 shots. – 3:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic made a point of getting the gameball and giving it to rookie Jaden Hardy after he scored his first basket of his career today. – 2:57 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: #Mavs 121, Knicks 100. Luka had 30-8-7 and 3 blocks, Tim scored 28 pts, Spencer scored 17 pts, Maxi had 13 pts, and Reggie scored 10 pts. The Mavs are 11-11 and will host Phoenix on Monday. – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka in under 30 minutes:
30 PTS
8 REB
7 AST
3 BLK
Leading the league in 30-point games. pic.twitter.com/skhOjNsRkB – 2:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 93-74 after the third quarter. Luka has 30-8-7, Tim has 28 pts and Spencer has 14 pts. Luka outscored the Knicks in the third quarter, 19-15. – 2:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (19 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (17 points) each single-handedly out-scored the Knicks (15 points) in the third quarter. – 2:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The third quarter here at MSG:
Luka Doncic 19, Knicks 15
Third quarter score:
Mavericks 41, Knicks 15
After 3:
Mavericks 93, Knicks 74 – 2:17 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
When Luka spun and scored in the lane just a minute ago, fans started shouting MVP, MVP, MVP. – 2:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Third quarter points;
Luka Doncic, himself: 19
Tim Hardaway Jr., himself: 17
The Knicks entire Team: :15 – 2:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
MVP chants starting from the very pro Doncic crowd at MSG. hard to argue. – 2:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic shot 3 of 11 for 11 points in the first half and then 8 of 9 for 19 points in the third quarter because he is Luka Doncic.
Mavs went from down 9 at half to up 19 entering Q4. – 2:16 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
This looks like a Mavs practice. Tim just hit a 3, Brunson hit a 3, and Luka hit a 3 to tie the game at 65 with 8:18 left in the third quarter. – 2:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Plano’s Julius Randle just torments the Mavs. 21 games vs DAL avg 20.8 pts 10.4 rebs. Today: 21 pts, 3 rebs in 1st half to lead Knicks to 59-52 lead. That’s its close is remarkable given Mavs 33% shooting. Dinwiddie 12, Luka & Hardaway 11. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 1:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 59-52 at the half vs. Dallas
Randle dominant offensively, scoring 21 points on 7-12 shooting.
10 points on 5 FG attempts for Barrett.
Grimes putting the clamps on Luka has been huge. Doncic has 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting – 1:40 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Knicks lead 59-52 at the half. Spencer has 12 pts, Luka and Tim has 11 pts apiece. – 1:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
thought i would never see the day tweeting this.
we have our newest member of the Field Goal % Savings Club, and it is Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/ipHa6KvRwk – 1:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great defensive possession here from Grimes. Brilliant close out. Stays on his feet. Good contest.
Doncic just 2-of-8 in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/XI8seTKPCu – 1:10 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Luka from behind half-court. Didn’t count. pic.twitter.com/GsUr6WuaXB – 1:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
If the Mavs’ double-digit deficit in Q1 vs. the hated Knicks doesn’t have Luka Doncic mad enough, being a touch late to release his buzzer-beating 3 from 3/4 across the court won’t help matters.
Would’ve been a dazzling way to cap his rough 2-for-8 shooting start. – 1:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Luka just hit a shot from about 70 feet at the buzzer — ruled good on the court, but overturned. Still in his hands as light went on. 32-20 Knicks after 1. – 1:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
So strange. For the opening tip, Luka is standing at the free throw line at one end and Brunson is standing at the free throw line at the other end. – 12:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
15 seconds into the game, Luka Doncic got Jalen Brunson’s attention and gave him a hug.
Don’t think he was thanking him for the personalized Eagles jersey. – 12:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Luka fans gave a. nice ovation to Brunson, too — and indifferent to every other Knicks intro. – 12:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Loud cheers for Luka Doncic as he’s introduced ahead of today’s Knicks-Mavs game at MSG. Pretty sizable contingent of Mavs – or at least Luka – fans in the building for this one. – 12:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
There are a LOT of Luka jerseys here at MSG today. (Also saw one little kid with a Ntilikina jersey – props to you, kid). And the ovation for him is like a playoff game at home for the Knicks. – 12:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Brunson, Grimes
11:40 tip @971TheFreak – 12:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tough morning for Luka Doncic…
First, the payback Eagles jersey for Jalen Brunson.
Now, push-ups in the middle of the Madison Square Garden court after missing his 3 half-court attempts vs. Greg St. Jean and Marko Milic. pic.twitter.com/7z7BBC9Efw – 11:47 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a recent conversation with Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic asked: “What can I do more?”
Kidd’s answer: “That’s a hard question to answer because he’s doing everything for us. I jokingly said, ‘I could play you 48 minutes,’ and he would be up for that. He wants to help this team win.” – 11:41 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau found a new adjective to describe Luka Doncic: “He’s a hard guy to pick up a rhythm on. He’s herky-jerky. He’s clever with the ball.” – 11:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks are currently out of the playoff zone, and they lost 6 of the last 8 games 🥶
BasketNews analyzes what’s not working for Jason Kidd’s team 👇
basketnews.com/news-181826-lu… – 11:10 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic was last off the Mavericks bus arriving at Madison Square Garden … wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with “JB Son” on the back.
He requested no pics: “I hate this shit.”
😂😂😂 – 10:09 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover: Podcasting legend/all-around good dude @LeighEllis explains why he left @NoDunksInc to go play pickup games in far-off places (and along the way met Luka’s dad and Drazen’s mom).
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 4:01 PM
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic on reuniting with Jalen Brunson: “It was different, man. It was hard to see him on the other team. We obviously miss him.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 3, 2022
Callie Caplan: After Mavs’ big win vs. Knicks, Luka Doncic took the game ball and presented it to rookie Jaden Hardy in the locker room to commemorate his first NBA points. Jason Kidd: “That was a really classy thing by Luka.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 3, 2022
Brad Townsend: Doncic played 29 minutes today. Only the second time this season he’s played fewer than 30. He played 29:58 in the 41-point win over Memphis. Helpful considering Mavs have H/R B2B vs. Suns/at Denver on Monday/Tuesday. -via Twitter @townbrad / December 3, 2022
