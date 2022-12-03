Magic 47, Raptors 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-18) play against the Toronto Raptors (11-11) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Orlando Magic 47, Toronto Raptors 64 (Q2 00:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Between Wagner, Bol Bol, Banchero and Anthony the Magic have some pretty special young players. – 9:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick’s getting rid of the challenge early, trying to save a 3rd PF on VanVleet – 9:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Bol Bol blocks a Fred 3, tries to dribble around Fred, loses the ball, ends up running up like six rows of seats. – 9:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Unselfish basketball ⤵️
@Fred VanVleet ➡️ @Pascal Siakam ➡️ @Khem Birch pic.twitter.com/9BAkK1dMBe – 9:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet corner 3
As The Great Perk used to say, “never rained in a dryer place” – 8:59 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Toronto 36, Orlando 22
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/c4EKCNnD82 – 8:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I mean, the Raptors have played well, but… pic.twitter.com/la4b9g9NPt – 8:50 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,235 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Juancho Hernangomez is walking to the locker room. He appeared to hurt his ankle – 8:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Orlando-Toronto is worth a watch. #Celtics play the #Raptors on Monday – 8:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’m kinda excited for a Bol Bol/Victor Wembanyama front court just for the sheer skinniness of it – 8:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’m kinda excited for a Bol Bol/Victor Wembanyana front court just for the sheer skinniness of it – 8:42 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
TOO STRONG 💪
O.G. is leading the way with 13 PTS pic.twitter.com/eqknFeVllP – 8:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors came in having lost 11 of their last 14 first quarters (-77 over that stretch).
Tonight, they lead 36-22 after 1Q. Of their 36 pts, 31 came in the paint or at the line, with 18 coming at the rim on dunks/layups.
Magic are the Magic, but Raps mean business it seems. – 8:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
36-22 Raps over Magic. Anunoby with 13 as he picks on a parade of overwhelmed Magic defenders. Barnes with nine points and seven rebounds. Bol Bol leads Magic with six, but his baskets should count for double because they are so enjoyable. – 8:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Raptors 36, Magic 22.
Toronto made 15 of its 21 shots (71.4%) in that quarter. The defensive intensity is lacking for Orlando.
Raptors getting into the paint (26 points) at will. – 8:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A professional start for the Raptors, who lead 36-22 over the Magic. O.G., strong, has 13 points. Scottie Barnes, good, has 9 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
O.G. is 6-for-7 from the field and just bullying whichever over-matched Magician has to cover him
Raptors up 36-22 after 1 – 8:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors aren’t gonna give up 40 in the first quarter tonight but the Magic are shooting 62 per cent from the field
The difference is Toronto’s offence is cooking and they’re up 29-20 – 8:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
cole to bol for the finger roll
@Cole Anthony » @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/cARAvjdJSm – 8:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If Bol Bol really bulks up he could be Chris Boucher-type strong. – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The ever-vigilant Raptors PR staff passes this on:
MILESTONE | With his third point tonight, Pascal Siakam has tied Andrea Bargnani (6,581) for fifth on Toronto’s all-time points list. – 8:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam just moved past Andrea Bargnani for fifth on the Raptors’ all-time scoring list, with 6,582 points. – 8:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Oh my God Gary Trent Jr. is guarding Terrence Ross, my life is flashing before my eyes. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Well, message received… so far. The Raptors have come out with far more energy/focus than they played with in New Orleans or Brooklyn. They already have more made FGs in 3.5 minutes (6-for-7) than they did in the entire 1st quarter vs the Nets (5-for-21) last night. – 8:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Luckily the Raptors play Orlando three times in the space of 10 days. They lead 12-5 after 3:34. Magic’s defense seems …. porous. – 8:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A festival of Raptors dunks as they go up 12-5
The Magic aren’t the Nets/Pelicans – 8:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Opening the game with a live-ball turnover leading to Raptors points isn’t ideal. – 8:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps. Magic. If they don’t win the season is over, give ’em all plantar fasciitis. – 8:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
What in tarnation is going on?
The Raptors are wearing white jerseys for a home game.
Heresy – 8:01 PM
What in tarnation is going on?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors rolling out same starters as last night — Koloko, Barnes, Siakam, Anunoby and VanVleet. I’m confident in predicting they will do better than they did against Brooklyn. – 8:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Here’s a thing: Scottie Barnes has used six — 6 — possessions as a roll man in P&R this year. The Raps don’t use a lot of pick-and-roll, but six — damn. – 7:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors, who are somehow worse than the Orlando Magic in first quarters, are -3.5 favorites to win the first tonight on @BodogCA. Fun fact: They haven’t lost a game in regulation this season when they’ve led after the first. – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors trotting out last night’s starters tonight
VanVleet. Barnes. Anunoby, Siakam, Koloko – 7:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After using 10 different starting lineups in the span of 10 games, the Raptors are going with the same group that started in Brooklyn last night. It’s VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Koloko vs Orlando tonight. – 7:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Same starters as last night: VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Koloko. – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
saturday night five 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/6EfhIEDbiZ – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet helps craft an early look at the Raptors
Spoiler alert: It’s really not that bad. Orlando here in a few hours
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 4:45 PM
