Mavericks 43, Knicks 45: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (10-11) play against the New York Knicks (12-12) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 12:30 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 43, New York Knicks 45 (Q2 02:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
His defense is very good, but Quentin Grimes moving without the ball is a whole different thing for a Knicks team that rarely does that. – 1:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That’s tough, @Spencer Dinwiddie 💪 pic.twitter.com/r1Q6KAHC64 – 1:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
thought i would never see the day tweeting this.
we have our newest member of the Field Goal % Savings Club, and it is Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/ipHa6KvRwk – 1:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
LOCK EM DOWN 🔒
@Julius Randle x @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/L5pWwYeCi4 – 1:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great defensive possession here from Grimes. Brilliant close out. Stays on his feet. Good contest.
Doncic just 2-of-8 in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/XI8seTKPCu – 1:10 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Luka from behind half-court. Didn’t count. pic.twitter.com/GsUr6WuaXB – 1:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
If the Mavs’ double-digit deficit in Q1 vs. the hated Knicks doesn’t have Luka Doncic mad enough, being a touch late to release his buzzer-beating 3 from 3/4 across the court won’t help matters.
Would’ve been a dazzling way to cap his rough 2-for-8 shooting start. – 1:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Luka just hit a shot from about 70 feet at the buzzer — ruled good on the court, but overturned. Still in his hands as light went on. 32-20 Knicks after 1. – 1:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bill Bradley is at MSG for todays game. Also this season is the 50th anniversary of the last Knicks championship.
Half a damn century. – 12:54 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
So strange. For the opening tip, Luka is standing at the free throw line at one end and Brunson is standing at the free throw line at the other end. – 12:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
15 seconds into the game, Luka Doncic got Jalen Brunson’s attention and gave him a hug.
Don’t think he was thanking him for the personalized Eagles jersey. – 12:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Luka fans gave a. nice ovation to Brunson, too — and indifferent to every other Knicks intro. – 12:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Loud cheers for Luka Doncic as he’s introduced ahead of today’s Knicks-Mavs game at MSG. Pretty sizable contingent of Mavs – or at least Luka – fans in the building for this one. – 12:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
There are a LOT of Luka jerseys here at MSG today. (Also saw one little kid with a Ntilikina jersey – props to you, kid). And the ovation for him is like a playoff game at home for the Knicks. – 12:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Brunson, Grimes
11:40 tip @971TheFreak – 12:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/I4oJbcnumD – 12:12 PM
Your first five on the floor today ⬇️
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/pMJJen8xZo – 12:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Okay, with that out of the way, we get ready for the truly historically important match: Knicks vs. Mavs at 12:30 – 11:56 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd said rookie Jaden Hardy will have an opportunity to play today. – 11:53 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Christian Wood won’t play in today’s game against the Knicks due to an illness. – 11:50 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tough morning for Luka Doncic…
First, the payback Eagles jersey for Jalen Brunson.
Now, push-ups in the middle of the Madison Square Garden court after missing his 3 half-court attempts vs. Greg St. Jean and Marko Milic. pic.twitter.com/7z7BBC9Efw – 11:47 AM
Tough morning for Luka Doncic…
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In a recent conversation with Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic asked: “What can I do more?”
Kidd’s answer: “That’s a hard question to answer because he’s doing everything for us. I jokingly said, ‘I could play you 48 minutes,’ and he would be up for that. He wants to help this team win.” – 11:41 AM
In a recent conversation with Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic asked: “What can I do more?”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Mavs miss Jalen Brunson off the court as much as on: “You can ask Josh and DP and Maxi, those guys in that locker room, when things weren’t going well, he was always someone that’s a calming voice to be positive and try to help you out of a slump.” – 11:26 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jason Kidd said Christian Wood is sick and out today vs. Knicks. – 11:25 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said JaVale McGee will fill the Mavs’ Christian Wood (non-COVID illness) hole in the rotation today vs. Knicks, but also:
Rookie Jaden Hardy “will have an opportunity to play this afternoon.” – 11:20 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau found a new adjective to describe Luka Doncic: “He’s a hard guy to pick up a rhythm on. He’s herky-jerky. He’s clever with the ball.” – 11:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks are currently out of the playoff zone, and they lost 6 of the last 8 games 🥶
BasketNews analyzes what’s not working for Jason Kidd’s team 👇
basketnews.com/news-181826-lu… – 11:10 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: McGee, at least to start, will take the vacated Wood minutes. 11:40 tip @971TheFreak – 11:04 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Knicks (1130 AM, BSSW), Christian Wood is out (non-Covid illness). – 10:54 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
our striker from fc dallas having a problem finding space against the world class trio from barcelona, liverpool and man city – 10:39 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Christian Wood today (non-COVID illness) for Dallas today in the Mavericks’ matinee against the Knicks. – 10:21 AM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) has been downgraded to out for today’s game in New York. – 10:20 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic was last off the Mavericks bus arriving at Madison Square Garden … wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with “JB Son” on the back.
He requested no pics: “I hate this shit.”
😂😂😂 – 10:09 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Matinee Game against the Mavs
⏰: 12:30PM
📺: @MSGNetworks pic.twitter.com/YxAUwAi9f8 – 9:42 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Three free @Marc Stein 1-month subs to the first three people to reply to this tweet with their pick for the best potential soccer player on the 2014-15 New York Knicks. – 9:13 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
📍New York, NY
🆚 @New York Knicks
⌚️ 11:30AM CT – EARLY TIP-OFF!
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/XUOXvtbvZl – 9:03 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
When you step inside those lines it’s Game On ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EZgwwlAxkb – 9:01 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here!
-Al Horford Appreciation Time
-Tatum for MVP? MVP Power Rankings
-30+ minutes on the Knicks. What are the Knicks? What’s going on there?
-Wolves without Towns for a month
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/fsh_SVYRR0U – 8:57 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Matineé hoops for the Mavs on Broadway as they meet up with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks, trying to snap their 6 game road losing streak, and trying to figure out how to not get killed on the boards, and make a FT or 2. @PeasRadio pre at 11, Tip w/Brad & me at 11:30 @971TheFreak – 8:47 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Jalen Brunson staying focused – and quiet – entering first game against former team. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:18 AM
