NBA exec on Al Horford extension: 'This is definitely a hometown discount, like Dirk Nowitzki or Tim Duncan'

The consensus around the league is that Horford, even at his advanced age, left money on the table to remain with the Celtics. “I think he could have got more,” the executive said. “This is definitely a hometown discount, it’s like Dirk (Nowitzki) or Tim Duncan (both signed team-friendly contracts late in their careers). But, look, the teams with money next year are mostly young teams. So maybe Horford was looking at the landscape and saw who had cap space and wound up saying, ‘I do not want to go to Houston, man.’ It is a win for both sides, really, but if he wanted to chase money, he could have gotten more.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Fred Katz is here!
-Al Horford Appreciation Time
-Tatum for MVP? MVP Power Rankings
-30+ minutes on the Knicks. What are the Knicks? What’s going on there?
-Wolves without Towns for a month
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/fsh_SVYRR0U – 8:57 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA Execs weigh in on the @Boston Celtics getting a ‘hometown discount’ for Al Horford and how it could affect what the team does with a certain other big guy in need of a contract …
At @HeavyOnSports :
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:00 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat usually guard screen for Jimmy Butler late in games
But they did the exact opposite tonight
He just kept going at Horford
(After he missed that shot in game 7 over Horford, maybe he just wanted the switch over and over lol) pic.twitter.com/ncIVQgDwnG – 11:04 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Keith Smith and I discuss the Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Myles Turner’s contract situation, Al Horford’s extension, the Celtics and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269554… – 10:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla said Al Horford couldn’t have guarded Jimmy Butler any better in overtime, saying he had confidence in all five guys on the floor to cover Butler in crunch time. Butler targeted Horford on the switch throughout OT and hit mid-range pull-ups every time. – 10:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jimmy Butler keeps targeting Al Horford, who always has a hand in his face but can’t quite get up there to disrupt the arc of Butler’s shot. He can’t miss and the Heat are up 4 with 10 seconds left in OT. – 10:13 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
A contested Butler jumper over Horford with time winding down in a close game went in this time! – 9:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Heat just off enough from 3 (11/35) to keep the #Celtics in this. Grant ties the game at 102 with 2:21 on the pass from Horford. – 9:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great pass by Horford on a great cut by Grant. Finally the Celtics had ball AND player movement and it got them a hoop. – 9:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Celtics challenged the Horford foul call, and somehow, the NBA replay center said Josh Beckett was in the baseline on the final out of the 2003 World Series. – 9:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Eastern Conference Coach of the Month Joe Mazzulla starts December by winning the challenge. No 4th foul on Horford.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics will challenge Horford’s 4th foul on what looked like a seal to free Hauser for the score. – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla is challening that foul against Al Horford that wiped out the Sam Hauser layup.
Not very likely this is going to get overturned. – 9:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are going to challenge the foul on Al Horford that wiped out the Hauser layup – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
GR3NT from the corner office. The Horford cut cleared that space for him. – 9:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime, special Friday edition with @Danny Leroux. The Horford Extension, and Discord Mailbag https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/CoORwX39ZT – 8:56 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Keith Smith and I discuss the Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Myles Turner’s contract situation, Al Horford’s extension, the Celtics and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269554… – 8:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Anyway, three fouls on Jayson Tatum.
He joins Al Horford, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon with three fouls before halftime.
Hope you all are enjoying this wonderful ref show! – 8:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here come the 3s. Horford, Smart and White hit in succession and #Celtics lead 40-39.
Derrick White has hit 15 of his last 30 tries from 3. – 8:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
3s are starting to fall now. 3 in a row from Horford, Smart, and White and the Celtics are on an 11-3 run to retake the lead – 8:20 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Keith Smith and I discuss the Wembanyama Sweepstakes, Myles Turner’s contract situation, Al Horford’s extension, the Celtics and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269554… – 7:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics against Heat again starting Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Marcus Smart. – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – December 2, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/M0czpavlke – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 7:03 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Boston Celtics salary cap situation after the Al Horford extension 👇
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
AL HORFORD APPRECIATION HOUR HERE ON THE PODCAST.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST! What are the New York Knicks? NBA News: Towns Out, More. But first, Al Horford appreciation time with @Fred Katz twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:15 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @Fred Katz and I are talking! Starting with Al Horford appreciation minute, Celtics’ long-term contract stuff, Jayson Tatum appreciation minute, then moving into the bulk of the show, which will be on the New York Knicks and what they’re doing.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford happy to get Celtics contract extension done now and avoid offseason uncertainty. He’s focused on continuing to build “something special.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Healing Heat again approach point of odd men out, as squeeze play could be looming. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Where things might stand with Haywood Highsmith, Jamal Cain, Dru Smith, Nikola Jovic and maybe even Duncan Robinson, now that the big guns are back. – 12:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I think the Heat go back to full-out switching tonight
Martin on Brown
Butler on Tatum
Bam on Horford
And trust me: the Heat are going to blitz Tatum ALL night
They won’t let him sit back and get comfortable looks again – 10:07 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Aye Diamond Miller, u a killer for that Dirk fade at the buzzer, good win Terps – 8:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New episode!: Hollinger & Duncan Show with @Nate Duncan
Our organization rankings: The middle of the pack
Subscribe now with our @SethPartnow sale!
https://t.co/R4aCO8fvfy pic.twitter.com/oP6nXr0iAB – 11:39 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson has tied a career high in a Regular Season game with 3 steals – 9:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Duncan Robinson showed up defensively with back to back steals. Good sign early in the 4th quarter. #HEATCulture – 9:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics move the ball so so so fast but then once it lands on a matchup they like (ie jaylen vs. duncan robinson) it stops and he goes to work – 8:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @John Hollinger & Duncan exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime: The Mid-Tier Organization Rankings. Join us with our special sale in honor of @SethPartnow https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/J4NCGXsVKP – 4:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Imagine if the Bucks would’ve never traded Dirk Nowitzki to the Mavericks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RJdrWfP6Tf – 11:50 AM
More on this storyline
As far as Williams, executives have told Heavy Sports in recent weeks that a deal starting in the $18-20 million range, while obviously very high for a player averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, could be enough to scare off the Celtics from matching an offer for Williams, a restricted free agent. “I don’t know that they would go into $20 million a year for Grant Williams,” the executive said. “I don’t know that anyone else would, either. But they have some cushion. If it winds up being $15 million a year for Grant, they can match that and still be in a position where they’re not adding to that (tax) burden.” -via Heavy.com / December 3, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Al Horford spoke at shootaround this morning ahead of tonight’s Heat-Celtics game about his extension. Said he wanted to get it done well ahead of free agency to know everything was set, and that he believes he and the Celtics are doing something special. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 2, 2022
Bobby Manning: Asked Al Horford today if any part of him regrets leaving the #Celtics in 2019 now that he’s had so much success here again: “I don’t regret anything I’ve done. I know that everything has been for the better for me, and it’s positioned me in this place right now.” pic.twitter.com/FGdu908qyK -via Twitter @RealBobManning / December 2, 2022
Nick Wright: Luka Doncic is 23 years old. Dirk Nowitzki played 20 years, all for the Mavs, and is the NBA’s 6th all time leading scorer. Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki now have the same number of career 40 point games!!! Doesn’t seem possible, but it is. -via Twitter @getnickwright / November 30, 2022
There are rumors about the NBA lowering the draft age to 18 years old. What are your thoughts on that possibility? Nowitzki: Well, I think it’s been sort of weird the last few years: Some guys are going to Australia for one year; some guys are going to the G League. I think you might as well have them come in out of high school, if they’re ready… They don’t really want to go to college anyways. And then if they do, at the end they’re worried about getting hurt, then they don’t play in the tournament, as we’ve seen in the last couple of years. That’s just silliness to me, that’s just silliness. So you might as well open it up, if they’re ready. The scouts would know, the kid would know, the family would know and then we’ll go from there. But what’s been happening in the last few years, I don’t think is good for the game. -via YouTube / November 9, 2022
Bensinger: So can you still recite all the lyrics from a Shaq rap song? Nowitzki: I actually can. How did you know that? Bensinger: We do our homework. Nowitzki: So I was such a huge NBA fan and then was a huge Shaq fan – also loved his rap music, ‘You know I got skills, man. You know I got skills’ … There was one with the Fu-Schnickens that I loved. It was called, ‘What’s Up, Doc, Can We Rock?’ And then at the end he comes in. This is a bit embarrassing, but… his entire spiel, I could rap that. I’m not sure I can still get the whole thing going, but it is like, ‘I’m a hooper, hyper, protected by viper, when I’m not a hooper, you know you better decipher. You better make some funky decisions, ’cause I’ma be a Shaq knife and cut you with precision. Forget Tony Danza, I’m the boss…’ -via YouTube / November 9, 2022
James Ham: Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox and some lessons learned from Gregg Popovich and his handling of Tim Duncan. pic.twitter.com/7WVQeY7Icv -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 12, 2022
Jeff McDonald: In the past few weeks, Pop has compared Jakob Poeltl to both Tim Duncan and David Robinson and compared Tre Jones to both Avery Johnson and Manu Ginobili. Poeltl: “If that’s true, we’re going for the championship.” -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / November 1, 2022
Tony Parker, while speaking to the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, had only high praises for the young French basketball prodigy: “Victor is a phenomenon apart, who has everything to make it, but he missed half of last season with us due to injuries. The most important thing is that he stays healthy. If he does to the draft, he’ll be the first pick in the 2023 draft and change the franchise he goes to. I wish him a career in Tim Duncan”. -via EuroHoops.net / October 25, 2022
