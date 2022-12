NBA exec on Al Horford extension: 'This is definitely a hometown discount, like Dirk Nowitzki or Tim Duncan'

There are rumors about the NBA lowering the draft age to 18 years old. What are your thoughts on that possibility? Nowitzki: Well, I think it’s been sort of weird the last few years: Some guys are going to Australia for one year; some guys are going to the G League. I think you might as well have them come in out of high school, if they’re ready… They don’t really want to go to college anyways. And then if they do, at the end they’re worried about getting hurt, then they don’t play in the tournament, as we’ve seen in the last couple of years. That’s just silliness to me, that’s just silliness. So you might as well open it up, if they’re ready. The scouts would know, the kid would know, the family would know and then we’ll go from there. But what’s been happening in the last few years, I don’t think is good for the game . -via YouTube / November 9, 2022