Rockets 27, Warriors 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (6-16) play against the Golden State Warriors (11-11) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Houston Rockets 27, Golden State Warriors 48 (Q2 09:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, starting in place of Klay Thompson tonight, has 11 points on 4/5 shooting, 3/3 from deep in 10 minutes. – 9:08 PM
Jordan Poole, starting in place of Klay Thompson tonight, has 11 points on 4/5 shooting, 3/3 from deep in 10 minutes. – 9:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes down.
Rockets: 23
Warriors: 39
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/iyxYtM6oVG – 9:08 PM
12 minutes down.
Rockets: 23
Warriors: 39
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/iyxYtM6oVG – 9:08 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Great to see Poole leverage shooting threat, handle into opportunities for teammates early, especially after he exploded against CHI.
Looking so comfortable, confident these past few games. Next step is blending scoring and playmaking with real consistency. Good start tonight. pic.twitter.com/OSKHDzi9iC – 9:06 PM
Great to see Poole leverage shooting threat, handle into opportunities for teammates early, especially after he exploded against CHI.
Looking so comfortable, confident these past few games. Next step is blending scoring and playmaking with real consistency. Good start tonight. pic.twitter.com/OSKHDzi9iC – 9:06 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green hits the left-handed circus shot across the lane. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/K3XG4NIyMy – 9:06 PM
Jalen Green hits the left-handed circus shot across the lane. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/K3XG4NIyMy – 9:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody played more minutes in the first quarter tonight than he has total in the Warriors’ last 4 games – 9:05 PM
Moses Moody played more minutes in the first quarter tonight than he has total in the Warriors’ last 4 games – 9:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 quarter: Warriors 39, Rockets 23
– Curry 12, Looney 7
– 65.2 FG/53.8 3p
-15 buckets, 13 assists
– and ZERO turnovers – 9:05 PM
After 1 quarter: Warriors 39, Rockets 23
– Curry 12, Looney 7
– 65.2 FG/53.8 3p
-15 buckets, 13 assists
– and ZERO turnovers – 9:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 39-23 after the first quarter
7 Warriors scored
Warriors went 15-for-23 from the field and 7-for-13 from deep
13 assists, 0 turnovers
14 points in the paint
10 fastbreak points – 9:05 PM
Warriors up 39-23 after the first quarter
7 Warriors scored
Warriors went 15-for-23 from the field and 7-for-13 from deep
13 assists, 0 turnovers
14 points in the paint
10 fastbreak points – 9:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Rockets by 16 after one at Chase Center. Stephen Curry has 12 points. Golden State is shooting 65.2% from the field. – 9:04 PM
Warriors lead the Rockets by 16 after one at Chase Center. Stephen Curry has 12 points. Golden State is shooting 65.2% from the field. – 9:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Moses Moody enters after 126 days of in activity and drains a 3 – 9:02 PM
Moses Moody enters after 126 days of in activity and drains a 3 – 9:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody makes a 3 with his first shot of the night
Good to see him confident getting early minutes – 9:01 PM
Moses Moody makes a 3 with his first shot of the night
Good to see him confident getting early minutes – 9:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Moses Moody is getting some first-quarter action tonight. Without Klay Thompson, some two-guard minutes have opened up. – 8:58 PM
Moses Moody is getting some first-quarter action tonight. Without Klay Thompson, some two-guard minutes have opened up. – 8:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody getting some late first quarter rotation minutes for the Warriors. Absence of Klay Thompson has opened up some needed opportunity for him. – 8:58 PM
Moses Moody getting some late first quarter rotation minutes for the Warriors. Absence of Klay Thompson has opened up some needed opportunity for him. – 8:58 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors through first 8+ minutes: 78.6 percent from the field, 40 percent from the line.
Small Sample Size Theater often has a sense of humor – 8:58 PM
Warriors through first 8+ minutes: 78.6 percent from the field, 40 percent from the line.
Small Sample Size Theater often has a sense of humor – 8:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun backs down for the bucket!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/1mhOuxXCxI – 8:56 PM
Sengun backs down for the bucket!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/1mhOuxXCxI – 8:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors with 3:37 left in the first quarter
11-for-14 from the field
5-for-7 from deep
9 assists
0 turnovers – 8:56 PM
The Warriors with 3:37 left in the first quarter
11-for-14 from the field
5-for-7 from deep
9 assists
0 turnovers – 8:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Green and Martin buckets so perhaps the Rockets are not counting on Alperen Sengun scoring 120. – 8:54 PM
Green and Martin buckets so perhaps the Rockets are not counting on Alperen Sengun scoring 120. – 8:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green (582) has passed Michael Jordan (581) on the all-time 3-point list – 8:47 PM
Draymond Green (582) has passed Michael Jordan (581) on the all-time 3-point list – 8:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors race out to 15-2 lead over Rockets on 6-of-6 shooting in first 3 minutes.
All starters have scored except that Curry dude – 8:46 PM
Warriors race out to 15-2 lead over Rockets on 6-of-6 shooting in first 3 minutes.
All starters have scored except that Curry dude – 8:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
pretty perfect start for the Warriors so far
Warriors up 15-2, timeout Rockets
Warriors are a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 from deep – 8:45 PM
pretty perfect start for the Warriors so far
Warriors up 15-2, timeout Rockets
Warriors are a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 from deep – 8:45 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors make their first six shots tonight, including three from deep. They’re up 15-2 with just under nine minutes left in the first. – 8:44 PM
The Warriors make their first six shots tonight, including three from deep. They’re up 15-2 with just under nine minutes left in the first. – 8:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have all hit 3-pointers. Warriors up 13-2 early, shooting 5/5 from the field. – 8:44 PM
Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have all hit 3-pointers. Warriors up 13-2 early, shooting 5/5 from the field. – 8:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
And we’re just getting started
📺@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/agXowdSh7q – 8:43 PM
And we’re just getting started
📺@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/agXowdSh7q – 8:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green drains his first 3-point attempt of the night
Hey, you should read this 😉 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:42 PM
Draymond Green drains his first 3-point attempt of the night
Hey, you should read this 😉 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green’s first make of the night is a 3-pointer from the right corner. He’s feeling himself. – 8:42 PM
Draymond Green’s first make of the night is a 3-pointer from the right corner. He’s feeling himself. – 8:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Good things happen for Warriors when Draymond Green is making 3’s
https://t.co/4p8JDcN4on pic.twitter.com/ksHBcAlDAO – 8:38 PM
Good things happen for Warriors when Draymond Green is making 3’s
https://t.co/4p8JDcN4on pic.twitter.com/ksHBcAlDAO – 8:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Talked Treymond tonight on our Warriors Pregame Live show https://t.co/9FxVvvmsOB pic.twitter.com/AC08dXuf6a – 8:33 PM
Talked Treymond tonight on our Warriors Pregame Live show https://t.co/9FxVvvmsOB pic.twitter.com/AC08dXuf6a – 8:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors expect Klay Thompson to play both nights of back-to-backs later this season, according to Steve Kerr. mercurynews.com/2022/12/03/wil… – 8:29 PM
The Warriors expect Klay Thompson to play both nights of back-to-backs later this season, according to Steve Kerr. mercurynews.com/2022/12/03/wil… – 8:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s do it again, #DubNation
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/F5aPZCgECZ – 8:20 PM
Let’s do it again, #DubNation
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/F5aPZCgECZ – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Add it to the résumé. ✍️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/OgOBLehZDw – 8:14 PM
Add it to the résumé. ✍️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/OgOBLehZDw – 8:14 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/wlO8BCkbCk – 8:08 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/wlO8BCkbCk – 8:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Golden State
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/GlrQ2cis4a – 8:03 PM
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Golden State
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/GlrQ2cis4a – 8:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Warriors: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Poole, Curry. – 8:02 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Warriors: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Poole, Curry. – 8:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
DJ Bobi coming to an arena near you! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/2iBqWydlgT – 7:53 PM
DJ Bobi coming to an arena near you! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/2iBqWydlgT – 7:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Shimmy shimmy
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/1SnIRTh6CE – 7:50 PM
Shimmy shimmy
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/1SnIRTh6CE – 7:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Heads up!
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gNbvHYozXq – 7:47 PM
Heads up!
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gNbvHYozXq – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Getting closer to game time ⏳
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/8iLbbihQFg – 7:31 PM
Getting closer to game time ⏳
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/8iLbbihQFg – 7:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
This just in: Dubs play basketball 🔜
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/h1S4kWwWoi – 7:07 PM
This just in: Dubs play basketball 🔜
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/h1S4kWwWoi – 7:07 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr says he thinks Klay Thompson could be cleared at some point this season to play in both ends of back-to-backs. He’s going through a simulation run today to see how his body responds. – 6:54 PM
Steve Kerr says he thinks Klay Thompson could be cleared at some point this season to play in both ends of back-to-backs. He’s going through a simulation run today to see how his body responds. – 6:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson is out today (back to back) but Warriors coach Steve Kerr says there probably ‘will come a time when he plays back-to-backs’ later this season. The hope is that he’ll be cleared in the coming months – 6:49 PM
Klay Thompson is out today (back to back) but Warriors coach Steve Kerr says there probably ‘will come a time when he plays back-to-backs’ later this season. The hope is that he’ll be cleared in the coming months – 6:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the plan with Klay Thompson: “The hope is that he will play back-to-backs later this year.”
Klay walked by us in full gear on the way to the court and is going through a tough workout right now with Rick Celebrini – 6:48 PM
Steve Kerr on the plan with Klay Thompson: “The hope is that he will play back-to-backs later this year.”
Klay walked by us in full gear on the way to the court and is going through a tough workout right now with Rick Celebrini – 6:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says the “hope” is that Klay Thompson will eventually play in back-to-backs this year. Right now the Warriors are just being cautious with him. – 6:48 PM
Steve Kerr says the “hope” is that Klay Thompson will eventually play in back-to-backs this year. Right now the Warriors are just being cautious with him. – 6:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As expected, Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight. Kerr says Thompson resting on one end of back-to-backs isn’t a new reality for him. The plan is for him to play in both some point this season. – 6:48 PM
As expected, Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight. Kerr says Thompson resting on one end of back-to-backs isn’t a new reality for him. The plan is for him to play in both some point this season. – 6:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight against the Rockets. – 6:46 PM
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight against the Rockets. – 6:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 We back.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ndY6BMVf5X – 6:37 PM
📍 We back.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ndY6BMVf5X – 6:37 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Rockets pic.twitter.com/78udBaiLP0 – 6:15 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Rockets pic.twitter.com/78udBaiLP0 – 6:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night: 5 takeaways as #Rockets stun #Suns, snap season-long six-game win streak (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:05 PM
From last night: 5 takeaways as #Rockets stun #Suns, snap season-long six-game win streak (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt the furthest three-pointer?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:33 PM
Which team will attempt the furthest three-pointer?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:33 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Hepburn is channeling his inner Steph Curry. Just putting the Badgers on his back with his lights out shooting. – 5:14 PM
Hepburn is channeling his inner Steph Curry. Just putting the Badgers on his back with his lights out shooting. – 5:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Same plan as usual. Klay Thompson is out tonight on the second of a back-to-back
He and Andre Iguodala are the lone Warriors on the injury report – 4:37 PM
Same plan as usual. Klay Thompson is out tonight on the second of a back-to-back
He and Andre Iguodala are the lone Warriors on the injury report – 4:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is OUT tonight against the Rockets on the second night of the back-to-back. He has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back, and earlier in the season Kerr said he may not all season.
All other starters are active. This is the team’s first home back-to-back. – 4:37 PM
Klay Thompson is OUT tonight against the Rockets on the second night of the back-to-back. He has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back, and earlier in the season Kerr said he may not all season.
All other starters are active. This is the team’s first home back-to-back. – 4:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson will sit tonight against Houston. pic.twitter.com/2pjHDh5yRB – 4:36 PM
Klay Thompson will sit tonight against Houston. pic.twitter.com/2pjHDh5yRB – 4:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
As expected, Klay Thompson is out tonight against the Rockets. Rest of the starters are available. – 4:35 PM
As expected, Klay Thompson is out tonight against the Rockets. Rest of the starters are available. – 4:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon, as expected houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… to sit out second half of back-to-back against Warriors tonight. Warriors to hold out Klay Thompson, but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who sat out second half of Golden State’s previous back-to-back good to go. – 4:34 PM
Rockets guard Eric Gordon, as expected houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… to sit out second half of back-to-back against Warriors tonight. Warriors to hold out Klay Thompson, but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who sat out second half of Golden State’s previous back-to-back good to go. – 4:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is resting tonight against the Rockets. Still yet to play both sides of a back-to-back since return. No one else on the Warriors is sitting. – 4:34 PM
Klay Thompson is resting tonight against the Rockets. Still yet to play both sides of a back-to-back since return. No one else on the Warriors is sitting. – 4:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Taking on the @Golden State Warriors tonight!
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/qHTXuZurv6 – 4:30 PM
Taking on the @Golden State Warriors tonight!
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/qHTXuZurv6 – 4:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell is shooting 48.2% on off the bounce 3 point shots this year. Leads the NBA. Steph Curry is 2nd at 48.1% – 4:29 PM
Donovan Mitchell is shooting 48.2% on off the bounce 3 point shots this year. Leads the NBA. Steph Curry is 2nd at 48.1% – 4:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mike Brown has been head coach or assistant on teams with teams that had Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.
Asked Brown what stands out about this Sacramento Kings offense that is top-five through one month. pic.twitter.com/3ItQBJr4yJ – 3:36 PM
Mike Brown has been head coach or assistant on teams with teams that had Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.
Asked Brown what stands out about this Sacramento Kings offense that is top-five through one month. pic.twitter.com/3ItQBJr4yJ – 3:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Perhaps we should have seen this coming. The Knicks allow the most 3pt att and makes. Mavs just took advantage of it. 61 att is a franchise record. 24 makes is 1 off the fran record. It was the 12th game w 60+ 3pt att. Record is 70 by HOU in Jan 2019 – 3:35 PM
Perhaps we should have seen this coming. The Knicks allow the most 3pt att and makes. Mavs just took advantage of it. 61 att is a franchise record. 24 makes is 1 off the fran record. It was the 12th game w 60+ 3pt att. Record is 70 by HOU in Jan 2019 – 3:35 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored 50 points in a loss to the Spurs, setting an NBA record by making 24 free throws without a miss.
He also recorded the lowest FG% in NBA history by a player in a 50-point game (29.7%).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:08 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored 50 points in a loss to the Spurs, setting an NBA record by making 24 free throws without a miss.
He also recorded the lowest FG% in NBA history by a player in a 50-point game (29.7%).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are now 119-24 in the regular season when Draymond Green makes multiple 3-pointers 👀
He’s shooting 35.7% from deep this season, the second-best of his career nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:07 PM
The Warriors are now 119-24 in the regular season when Draymond Green makes multiple 3-pointers 👀
He’s shooting 35.7% from deep this season, the second-best of his career nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Deandre Ayton should’ve been called for a loose ball foul against Bruno Fernando with 17.5 seconds left last night, per the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report – 2:54 PM
Deandre Ayton should’ve been called for a loose ball foul against Bruno Fernando with 17.5 seconds left last night, per the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report – 2:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Just one missed call among the 33 calls or no calls in the last two minutes of Rockets-Suns last night. Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on Bruno Fernando when grabbing a rebound in closing seconds as the Suns were shooting for the win. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:54 PM
Just one missed call among the 33 calls or no calls in the last two minutes of Rockets-Suns last night. Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on Bruno Fernando when grabbing a rebound in closing seconds as the Suns were shooting for the win. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:54 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.