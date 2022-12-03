Rockets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 3, 2022

By |

The Houston Rockets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $22,789,425 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $16,114,508 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole caught fire from long distance for seven triples in a win against the Bulls, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…2:51 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
5 takeaways as #Rockets stun #Suns, snap season-long six-game win streak https://t.co/ga6Ycfr3Ux via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fke20vuGD92:13 AM

Matt George
@MattGeorgeSAC
Just daydreaming about the atmosphere inside the Golden 1 Center for Kings vs Warriors in the play-in game. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/tnPXvvztcX2:11 AM

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne said Devin Booker gets “hot” over the foul situation, but added the following:
“We’ve got to figure out a way to get to the line more or keep them off the line.”
Thoughts? #Suns #Rockets pic.twitter.com/77s4IhKiOt2:07 AM

Dalton Johnson
@DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Steph about his long pass to Draymond
“It was like a classic Sam Darnold to DJ Moore connection. Nobody’s said that ever — ever.” 😂
Draymond was hoping for Daunte Culpepper to Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/xrk7WQLpc12:04 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“This is like, do I got to run out on the floor and get a tech and bring attention to it, you shouldn’t have to do all that stuff, you know.” Monty Williams on foul disparity in #Suns 122-121 loss to #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0ZB0sYqGjA2:03 AM

Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“The frustration from our guys is understandable.”
Monty Williams after #Suns went 14-of-19 from the line compared to #Rockets finishing 34-of-43.
Houston 122, Phoenix 121 Final pic.twitter.com/1ZET0eaCiI2:01 AM

Dalton Johnson
@DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Steph about his long pass to Draymond
“It was like a classic Sam Darnold to DJ Moore, nobody’s said that ever.” 😂
pic.twitter.com/xrk7WQLpc12:01 AM

Joe Cowley
@JCowleyHoops
Steph Curry is still haunting opponents, and Billy Donovan makes a change to the Bulls starting lineup that draws an interesting reaction from Zach LaVine. This loss had it all …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…1:56 AM
CJ Holmes
@CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry on his long pass to Draymond Green for a layup: “It was a classic Sam Darnold to DJ Moore connection.” – 1:43 AM
Golden State Warriors
@warriors
Dubs began the weekend with a W.
nba.com/warriors/news/…1:39 AM
Golden State Warriors PR
@WarriorsPR
FINAL BOX: Warriors 119, Bulls 111 pic.twitter.com/rb0DvBwbju1:36 AM

