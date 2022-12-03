Rockets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $22,789,425 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $16,114,508 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

