Rockets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $22,789,425 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $16,114,508 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole caught fire from long distance for seven triples in a win against the Bulls, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 2:51 AM
@DuaneRankin
5 takeaways as #Rockets stun #Suns, snap season-long six-game win streak https://t.co/ga6Ycfr3Ux via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fke20vuGD9 – 2:13 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
Just daydreaming about the atmosphere inside the Golden 1 Center for Kings vs Warriors in the play-in game. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/tnPXvvztcX – 2:11 AM
@DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne said Devin Booker gets “hot” over the foul situation, but added the following:
“We’ve got to figure out a way to get to the line more or keep them off the line.”
Thoughts? #Suns #Rockets pic.twitter.com/77s4IhKiOt – 2:07 AM
@DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Steph about his long pass to Draymond
“It was like a classic Sam Darnold to DJ Moore connection. Nobody’s said that ever — ever.” 😂
Draymond was hoping for Daunte Culpepper to Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/xrk7WQLpc1 – 2:04 AM
@DuaneRankin
“This is like, do I got to run out on the floor and get a tech and bring attention to it, you shouldn’t have to do all that stuff, you know.” Monty Williams on foul disparity in #Suns 122-121 loss to #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0ZB0sYqGjA – 2:03 AM
@DuaneRankin
“The frustration from our guys is understandable.”
Monty Williams after #Suns went 14-of-19 from the line compared to #Rockets finishing 34-of-43.
Houston 122, Phoenix 121 Final pic.twitter.com/1ZET0eaCiI – 2:01 AM
@DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Steph about his long pass to Draymond
“It was like a classic Sam Darnold to DJ Moore, nobody’s said that ever.” 😂
pic.twitter.com/xrk7WQLpc1 – 2:01 AM
@JCowleyHoops
Steph Curry is still haunting opponents, and Billy Donovan makes a change to the Bulls starting lineup that draws an interesting reaction from Zach LaVine. This loss had it all …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 1:56 AM
@CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry on his long pass to Draymond Green for a layup: “It was a classic Sam Darnold to DJ Moore connection.” – 1:43 AM
@WarriorsPR
FINAL BOX: Warriors 119, Bulls 111 pic.twitter.com/rb0DvBwbju – 1:36 AM