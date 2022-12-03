Thunder 47, Timberwolves 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 3, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 47, Minnesota Timberwolves 44 (Q2 04:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Funny how Anthony Edwards looks without Rudy and KAT. He is back. – 9:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams took this game personally. He gets his tenth drawn charge. Jaylin Williams is presumably proud. – 9:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That’s 3 fouls on McDaniels. Not a good development for having to guard SGA – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder pushes past the full court pressure to score in transition pic.twitter.com/qFA5jI3SYz – 9:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gobert ejected for sweeping Kenrich Williams’ legs
pic.twitter.com/fYsvBovisg – 9:00 PM
Rudy Gobert ejected for sweeping Kenrich Williams’ legs
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Gobert getting chippy and ejected against OKC. pic.twitter.com/oCy4J2bI5B – 8:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Thunder now lead by 10, timeout Wolves. Gonna be one of those nights. – 8:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Brave to start a fight with a player who is teammates with NFL linebackers Lu Dort and Eugene Omoruyi. – 8:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Brave to start beef with a player who is teammates with NFL linebackers Lu Dort and Eugene Omoruyi. – 8:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Minnesota is now down Rudy Gobert, already missing KAT of course, OKC leads by 7. – 8:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert gets ejected. Gotta think that means we’re gonna see some Luka Garza?
Naz Reid will get most of the minutes. Nate Knight and Garza are the other bigs options, and Kyle Anderson can play some 5 in a pinch. – 8:54 PM
Rudy Gobert gets ejected. Gotta think that means we’re gonna see some Luka Garza?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gobert is handed a flagrant 2 and ejected
Kenrich Williams handed a technical foul – 8:54 PM
Rudy Gobert is handed a flagrant 2 and ejected
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Flagrant 2 for Rudy Gobert for tripping Kenrich Williams. He’s been tossed. – 8:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Full Rudy Gobert & Kenrich Williams incident: pic.twitter.com/qHxVTLMkfw – 8:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Rudy Gobert tripped Kenrich Williams and turned Kenny Hustle into Kung Fu Hustle. – 8:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Home crowd reacts as it sees Gobert did indeed trip Williams. – 8:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert definitely tripped Kenrich Williams on that play. Not a good look. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Whoa. Rudy Gobert and Kenrich Williams just got into it. It looked like Gobert, while he was on the ground, tried to trip Williams. The players had to be separated. – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
KENRICH WILLIAMS SHEESH. Rudy does not want it with Kenny Hustle. – 8:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gobert and Kenrich Williams get in a scuffle after Gobert intentionally tripped Williams – 8:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kenrich Williams and Gobert get into it after falling to the floor here. A little tripping action that Williams thought was intentinonal. – 8:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
We got a dust-up!
Kenrich Williams and Rudy Gobert got tangled up under the basket and then exchanged pleasantries. – 8:48 PM
We got a dust-up!
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We have a Kenrich Williams vs. Rudy Gobert fight here at Target Center – 8:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Said on Locked on Thunder this week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will eventually have other fanbases turn on him due to his ability to get to the FT Line. It’s coming. Happens to all the stars like Luka, Harden, etc. We are getting closer to that day every game. Get ready for battle. pic.twitter.com/wQgk89aIVw – 8:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Just a fantastic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander quarter. 13 points, but 9 — NINE — free throw attempts. Wolves just can’t stay in front of him without fouling. – 8:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 32, Timberwolves 29
SGA – 13 points
Dort – 5 points
Gobert – 6 points, 4 rebounds
Edwards – 5 points
OKC with a 12-4 fastbreak advantage – 8:40 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 32, Timberwolves 29
SGA – 13 points
Dort – 5 points
Gobert – 6 points, 4 rebounds
Edwards – 5 points
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail the Thunder 32-29 after one quarter. SGA scores 9 of his 13 points at the free-throw line. Wolves did force 6 Thunder turnovers. Keep that up, limit the fouling. – 8:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
1st quarter free throws
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 9-9
Minnesota Timberwolves: 3-6 – 8:40 PM
1st quarter free throws
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 9-9
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 32-29.
Gobert leads the way with 6 points and 4 rebounds. – 8:39 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 32-29.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tough finish by Thunder legend Austin Rivers over Ousmane Dieng. Not much you can do if he is going to hit that floater. – 8:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted nine free throws (9-of-9) in the first quarter. The Timberwolves attempted six (3-of-6).
Thunder leads 32-29 after one. – 8:39 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted nine free throws (9-of-9) in the first quarter. The Timberwolves attempted six (3-of-6).
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OUSMANE DIENG LOB TO DARIUS BAZLEY. MY HEART! pic.twitter.com/rxIDV5tnZq – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC has found early success with the PnR. Thunder are at a 1.000 Points per Possession on the Pick and Roll, Wolves early on have a 0.667 PPP. – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
My heart is happy with this Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Darius Bazley lineup. – 8:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I’m assuming this is how Kyle Anderson processes basketball pic.twitter.com/NwK5h5Qm8O – 8:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams just played really good defense on Anthony Edwards. This is a fun back and forth game. – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ten of the Thunder’s 24 points have come on fastbreaks. OKC is pushing the pace and Minnesota isn’t getting back. – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert has to flex his muscle in a matchup like this and he’s doing it. 6 pts and 6 boards in 8 minutes. – 8:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
SGA with 8 points in 7 minutes. The shoulder he just put into McDaniels on the drive was perfect – 8:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Everyone getting involved early pic.twitter.com/YXbOb4bm9i – 8:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Oh my god how did Poku made that in front of Gobert’s face lmao – 8:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 75% of his games played this season.
There’s a better chance SGA will score 30 than Rudy Gobert hitting any given free throw tonight. – 8:10 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 75% of his games played this season.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wendell Moore Jr. getting his second straight start. Jaden McDaniels sliding to the 4 against the small ball Thunder. – 8:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Saturday’s Starting 5
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/ziKQYZy2F4 – 8:07 PM
Saturday’s Starting 5
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Wolves:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Pokusevski
– JRE – 7:45 PM
Thunder starters at Wolves:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Pokusevski
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters in Minnesota
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:41 PM
#Thunder starters in Minnesota
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Bryn Forbes (Gastroenteritis), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl Anthony-Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Thunder. pic.twitter.com/zykEiyM4Fz – 7:41 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We have to compete and be tough.❞
@ParisNLawson catches up with @luthebeast on keys for tonight as the Thunder prepares for game one of a five-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/82lx4CLpBN – 7:30 PM
❝We have to compete and be tough.❞
Royce Young @royceyoung
Thunder kick off a five-game road trip tonight in Minnesota, playing against five playoff-level teams in four different time zones over the next 11 days. Gonna be a good test of resilience for the Thunder’s young group. – 6:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Oklahoma City:
Salad Bar
Pasta Puttanesca
Bisteca
Warm Portuguese Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter
Patatas Bravas
Zucchini and Corn
Lobster Bisque
Postgame Pizza – 5:55 PM
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Oklahoma City:
Salad Bar
Pasta Puttanesca
Bisteca
Warm Portuguese Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter
Patatas Bravas
Zucchini and Corn
Lobster Bisque
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Will be interesting to see if Wendell Moore is a big part of the rotation again tonight. Jaden McDaniels is back, maybe McLaughlin, too. But SGA is a monster and Wolves might need all the help they can get. – 5:40 PM
Will be interesting to see if Wendell Moore is a big part of the rotation again tonight. Jaden McDaniels is back, maybe McLaughlin, too. But SGA is a monster and Wolves might need all the help they can get. – 5:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
At court dedications and Reading Timeouts, as well as the Thanksgiving dinner he hosted for Oklahoma City youth, Holmgren has been engaged and intentional with every interaction.
@NickAGallo writes 📝
nba.com/thunder/news/1… – 4:00 PM
At court dedications and Reading Timeouts, as well as the Thanksgiving dinner he hosted for Oklahoma City youth, Holmgren has been engaged and intentional with every interaction.
@NickAGallo writes 📝
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s start December off strong. pic.twitter.com/ZhTHSa1Snc – 3:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala are both good to go for tonight vs the Wolves.
SGA only misses 1 game after that hard fall against the Pelicans. – 3:19 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala are both good to go for tonight vs the Wolves.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
At the risk of overreacting as we do, they don’t get any more alarming than this Knicks effort against Dallas. Except maybe the OKC loss. – 2:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
In his latest ScissorTales, @BerryTramel takes a deeper look at Jalen Williams’ Rookie of the Month honor: oklahoman.com/story/sports/c… – 2:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala are available for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves – 2:15 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Grizzlies guard Ja Morant $35,000 “for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” per league. Happened in Wednesday’s loss to Timberwolves. – 2:03 PM
