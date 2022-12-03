Tyrese Haliburton downgraded to questionable against Blazers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caught up with former Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento. He talked about the trade to the Kings, his impression of the new-look Pacers, his feelings coming back to Indiana in February, Haliburton, and much more.
STORY: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 8:28 PM
Caught up with former Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento. He talked about the trade to the Kings, his impression of the new-look Pacers, his feelings coming back to Indiana in February, Haliburton, and much more.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) is questionable for the second straight game.
They play at Portland Sunday at 9pm ET. – 8:03 PM
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) is questionable for the second straight game.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 Former #Kings Point Guard and Coach @thebobbyjackson explains what makes Tyrese Haliburton so special.
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/xapChohNX1 – 6:32 PM
🏀 Former #Kings Point Guard and Coach @thebobbyjackson explains what makes Tyrese Haliburton so special.
Tony East @TEastNBA
“Being back here will bring some added juice to the game,” Tyrese Haliburton said on Wednesday.
Inside Haliburton’s return to Sacramento with all the details you missed: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:11 PM
“Being back here will bring some added juice to the game,” Tyrese Haliburton said on Wednesday.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Takeaways from a second consecutive 20-point loss for the Pacers, including:
-Haliburton with only 4 assists
-Crummy defense
-Allowing points in the paint
-Nembhard’s first double-double
Takeaways from a second consecutive 20-point loss for the Pacers, including:
-Haliburton with only 4 assists
-Crummy defense
-Allowing points in the paint
-Nembhard’s first double-double
Tony East @TEastNBA
New from me: Inside Tyrese Haliburton’s return to Sacramento and the Pacers dud of a performance. Behind the scenes from a game that the Pacers need to learn a lot from and that Haliburton, Hield, and Sabonis may never forget: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 9:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game & talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/u0cJrXj8cD pic.twitter.com/iWL5yApIOp – 4:07 PM
De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game & talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games.
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers! The Pacers season is 1/4 of the way done, so @KBowen1070 joins and we take stock of the team:
-Impressie starts from the rookies
-Haliburton and Turner impressing
-Areas for growth
-Inconsistent play
New Locked On Pacers! The Pacers season is 1/4 of the way done, so @KBowen1070 joins and we take stock of the team:
-Impressie starts from the rookies
-Haliburton and Turner impressing
-Areas for growth
-Inconsistent play
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring the incredible Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, advice for the Mavs, a rookie any hoops nerd should love, and much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:08 AM
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring the incredible Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, advice for the Mavs, a rookie any hoops nerd should love, and much more:
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith (facial contusion) is not on the Pacers’ injury report for Friday’s game in Utah.
However, Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with a sore left groin. (And Chris Duarte remains out.) – 7:31 PM
Jalen Smith (facial contusion) is not on the Pacers’ injury report for Friday’s game in Utah.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton recorded 160 assists versus only 26 turnovers in November.
The last player to dish out 150 or more assists and commit 30 or fewer turnovers in a calendar month was Muggsy Bogues in January 1995.
Read more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:04 PM
The @Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton recorded 160 assists versus only 26 turnovers in November.
The last player to dish out 150 or more assists and commit 30 or fewer turnovers in a calendar month was Muggsy Bogues in January 1995.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s what Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield told The Bee about the cheers, the boos and a “different energy” in Sacramento after the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Buddy says the fans got “better (at) cheering.”
That and more from a memorable evening ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:19 PM
Here’s what Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield told The Bee about the cheers, the boos and a “different energy” in Sacramento after the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Buddy says the fans got “better (at) cheering.”
That and more from a memorable evening ⬇️
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Amid talk of the Sabonis-Haliburton trade, the Pacers look like they hit it big with lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin who was just named East rookie of the month. Here’s my look at Mathurin and his unique path to the NBA:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 3:46 PM
Amid talk of the Sabonis-Haliburton trade, the Pacers look like they hit it big with lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin who was just named East rookie of the month. Here’s my look at Mathurin and his unique path to the NBA:
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have given Tyrese Haliburton the keys to the franchise and he’s produced.
Rick Carlisle: “Haliburton has been a Godsend for this franchise”
New feature (🔓): fieldhousefiles.com/p/haliburton-h… – 12:14 PM
Pacers have given Tyrese Haliburton the keys to the franchise and he’s produced.
Rick Carlisle: “Haliburton has been a Godsend for this franchise”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Dejounte Murray
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Stars:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Darius Garland
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
DeMar DeRozan
Jaylen Brown
Dejounte Murray
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Haliburton cheered while Hield is booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it in 1-on-1 interviews with The Sacramento Bee.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:04 AM
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Haliburton cheered while Hield is booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it in 1-on-1 interviews with The Sacramento Bee.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
There was SO much to like in the Kings win over the Pacers in Haliburton’s return to Sacramento
We go over it alllll on the podcast including Sabonis’ impact and the Kings defense:
🔊: https://t.co/QmCc2D4VOp
📺: https://t.co/MnbJmcbQFA pic.twitter.com/g5jvMqrrR7 – 4:26 AM
There was SO much to like in the Kings win over the Pacers in Haliburton’s return to Sacramento
We go over it alllll on the podcast including Sabonis’ impact and the Kings defense:
🔊: https://t.co/QmCc2D4VOp
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
About last night….
Inside an electric night inside Golden 1 Center as the Kings spoil the return of Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield. Haliburton gives Sacramento their props, reflects on his past comments, while the Kings try to pry the joy out of rookie Keegan Murray. pic.twitter.com/i1SsZqGaZ4 – 4:25 AM
About last night….
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in eFG% on pull-up shooting this season (more than 80 FGA, 59 quals):
Steph Curry – 64.0 (lol, #StephBetter)
Donovan Mitchell – 61.8
Kevin Durant – 56.9
Bojan Bogdanovic – 55.9
Kyrie Irving – 55.8
Bradley Beal – 54.2
Tyrese Haliburton – 53.7
Tyler Herro – 53.6 – 3:27 AM
Leaders in eFG% on pull-up shooting this season (more than 80 FGA, 59 quals):
Steph Curry – 64.0 (lol, #StephBetter)
Donovan Mitchell – 61.8
Kevin Durant – 56.9
Bojan Bogdanovic – 55.9
Kyrie Irving – 55.8
Bradley Beal – 54.2
Tyrese Haliburton – 53.7
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu talks about the impact he had in the Kings’ 137-114 win over the Pacers to snap a three-game skid, spoiling the return of former teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, and the electric feel inside Golden 1 Center.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Q29tPRaKje pic.twitter.com/AxbBWNV7p9 – 3:01 AM
Chimezie Metu talks about the impact he had in the Kings’ 137-114 win over the Pacers to snap a three-game skid, spoiling the return of former teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, and the electric feel inside Golden 1 Center.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk discusses Wednesday’s 137-114 pummeling of the Pacers, the defensive effort against Tyrese Haliburton, snapping a 3-game slide, getting Keegan Murray to have fun & lighting the beam with 50 Cent.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/bNb93mDkKf pic.twitter.com/6FN5j4Ehh6 – 2:45 AM
Malik Monk discusses Wednesday’s 137-114 pummeling of the Pacers, the defensive effort against Tyrese Haliburton, snapping a 3-game slide, getting Keegan Murray to have fun & lighting the beam with 50 Cent.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton was asked about his opinions on the Kings culture, alluding to his negative comments about the culture while he was in Sacramento.
Tyrese had a lot of compliments for what the Kings are doing. pic.twitter.com/hKkv4YQjTV – 1:29 AM
Tyrese Haliburton was asked about his opinions on the Kings culture, alluding to his negative comments about the culture while he was in Sacramento.
Tyrese had a lot of compliments for what the Kings are doing. pic.twitter.com/hKkv4YQjTV – 1:29 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton is clearly tired of the Kings trade questions. I asked him, now that the return to Sac is done, if the questions should to.
As usual, Ty was very honest with his answer. pic.twitter.com/09G9GjoSpe – 1:19 AM
Tyrese Haliburton is clearly tired of the Kings trade questions. I asked him, now that the return to Sac is done, if the questions should to.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton get love after the game while Malik Monk and 50 Cent light the beam. pic.twitter.com/Rrg1KXKTZu – 12:37 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings welcomed Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton back to Sacramento and then treated them rudely. Buddy was booed. Haliburton was cheered. They were both handed a 23-point loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings thumped the Pacers by a final of 137-114. – 12:34 AM
The Kings welcomed Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton back to Sacramento and then treated them rudely. Buddy was booed. Haliburton was cheered. They were both handed a 23-point loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the Kings thumped the Pacers by a final of 137-114. – 12:34 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are going to be just fine. He will still have a phenomenal career.
Kings should be able to move on without hearing the “how could they trade Haliburton?” nonsense. And Tyrese shouldn’t have to answer questions about the trade anymore. It’s done. – 12:32 AM
Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are going to be just fine. He will still have a phenomenal career.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton: 9 pts (4/13 FG), 10 asts, 25 min
Buddy Hield: 17 pts (6/13 FG), 4 rebs, 27 min
Short night for the former Kings in their return to Sacramento. Wasn’t much of a game when they subbed out the final time with 2:05 to go in the 3Q. – 12:27 AM
Tyrese Haliburton: 9 pts (4/13 FG), 10 asts, 25 min
Buddy Hield: 17 pts (6/13 FG), 4 rebs, 27 min
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is exactly what the Sacramento Kings needed. Take an emotionally-charged game with a bunch of off-court storylines and silence it all on the floor. Don’t give Haliburton any more respect beyond the intros. – 12:14 AM
This is exactly what the Sacramento Kings needed. Take an emotionally-charged game with a bunch of off-court storylines and silence it all on the floor. Don’t give Haliburton any more respect beyond the intros. – 12:14 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Sabonis/Haliburton trade was and is super-fun pic.twitter.com/Cgmifc8ZUC – 11:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Delay of game on Fox after he bullied Haliburton to the rim and was called for a questionable foul. – 11:40 PM
Delay of game on Fox after he bullied Haliburton to the rim and was called for a questionable foul. – 11:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I guess one of the best ways to silence all the Haliburton homecoming storyline is blow out his team.
Kings up 25 here early in the 3rd quarter. – 11:36 PM
I guess one of the best ways to silence all the Haliburton homecoming storyline is blow out his team.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton just tried to take Davion Mitchell one-on-one.
Bad idea Tyrese. – 11:04 PM
Tyrese Haliburton just tried to take Davion Mitchell one-on-one.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton angry on a no-call on his layup in transition, T’d up after griping at the officials. Pacers teammates did a good job of keeping Haliburton away from the ref – 11:00 PM
Tyrese Haliburton angry on a no-call on his layup in transition, T’d up after griping at the officials. Pacers teammates did a good job of keeping Haliburton away from the ref – 11:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton angry on a no-call on his layup in transition, T’d up after griping at the officials. – 11:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Kings 33, Paers 20
KZ Okpala blocked a driving layup attempt by Tyrese Haliburton, leading to a 3-pointer from Kevin Huerter to spark a 12-0 run for Sacramento. – 10:40 PM
1Q: Kings 33, Paers 20
KZ Okpala blocked a driving layup attempt by Tyrese Haliburton, leading to a 3-pointer from Kevin Huerter to spark a 12-0 run for Sacramento. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tyrese Haliburton just picked up his first turnover after handing out 40 assists without a turnover through his last three games. – 10:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Right before tipoff, Tyrese Haliburton goes to the Kings bench to greet one man: Doug Christie, who Tyrese was compared to a lot when the Kings drafted him.
Doug is also a tremendous supporter of Tyrese. pic.twitter.com/O3K7k5isu4 – 10:26 PM
Right before tipoff, Tyrese Haliburton goes to the Kings bench to greet one man: Doug Christie, who Tyrese was compared to a lot when the Kings drafted him.
Doug is also a tremendous supporter of Tyrese. pic.twitter.com/O3K7k5isu4 – 10:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Kings players Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield welcomed back to Sacramento by Kings fans in contrasting styles. 50 Cent also rings the big ass fake cowbell before the game tips off. pic.twitter.com/y1i24vyCfO – 10:12 PM
Former Kings players Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield welcomed back to Sacramento by Kings fans in contrasting styles. 50 Cent also rings the big ass fake cowbell before the game tips off. pic.twitter.com/y1i24vyCfO – 10:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Big cheers for Tyrese Haliburton, boos for Buddy Hield during player intros in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/SJKeqJDe0I – 10:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s the reception for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield … pic.twitter.com/MbSe70oGgv – 10:07 PM
Here’s the reception for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield … pic.twitter.com/MbSe70oGgv – 10:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton gets a standing ovation by Kings fans. Buddy Hield gets boo’d. Loudly. – 10:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton is a popular man in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/HbG8sIM79T – 9:27 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is a popular man in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/HbG8sIM79T – 9:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings jerseys, Pacers jerseys, Tyrese Haliburton signed them all. pic.twitter.com/vjy4Cgu3BL – 9:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton back inside Golden 1 Center for the first time since the trade to the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/0jrvz25R7R – 9:16 PM
Tyrese Haliburton back inside Golden 1 Center for the first time since the trade to the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/0jrvz25R7R – 9:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton from deep in pregame warmups in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/bXesNXKoOm – 9:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton has come out to get loose for tonight’s Kings-Pacers game. pic.twitter.com/bLi4bRQO80 – 8:58 PM
Tyrese Haliburton has come out to get loose for tonight’s Kings-Pacers game. pic.twitter.com/bLi4bRQO80 – 8:58 PM
Over the Indiana Pacers’ past seven games, Haliburton has 92 assists and 15 turnovers. Only three players — Doncic, Chris Paul, and James Harden — run more pick-and-rolls per 100 possessions, according to Second Spectrum. It is really hard to do this much while coughing it up so rarely. Haliburton can dissect any pick-and-roll coverage. He knows every read and counter against drop-back schemes and blitzing traps — and every counter to your counters. The real fun comes against in-between defenses — when opposing bigs corral Haliburton up high, around the level of the screen, but stop short of trapping him. Those bigs want to make Haliburton pause and then get back to their man. It almost functions like a quick switch and re-switch. -via ESPN / December 2, 2022
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Utah. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
Sam Vecenie: Tyrese Haliburton is the first player in NBA history to have a stretch of three games with at least 40 assists and zero turnovers, as far as I can tell using @Basketball-Reference’s tools. He’s also averaged 20 points and six rebounds in that time? This is an insane run. -via Twitter @Sam_Vecenie / November 29, 2022
