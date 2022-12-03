Tyronn Lue says minute restriction is one reason John Wall isn't in consideration to start for now

Law Murray: Ty Lue on considering John Wall as a starter with Jackson struggling: “There’s consideration for a lot of things.” Mentioned minute restriction as the primary reason why that move isn’t a priority right now. Says Jackson ok, but team has to manage him playing through discomfort
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Ty Lue confirmed that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will travel with the team as they head off to Charlotte. – 7:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were “just not quite ready. Today wasn’t the right day (to return)… They definitely want to play.” Lue says after missing 15 months, Kawhi wants to play but team has to be smart. – 6:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was asked about the consideration of starting John Wall.
“There’s consideration for a lot of things,” he said, but added that Wall’s minutes limit (~26) is a key reason why that move isn’t being made. – 6:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked if there’s any consideration to starting John Wall with his stars out, Ty Lue says, “There’s consideration to a lot of things.” But Lue clarified that with Wall’s minutes restriction, it’s hard to start him. Reggie Jackson shot 1-for-12 today but he also is clearly hobbling – 6:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue on considering John Wall as a starter with Jackson struggling: “There’s consideration for a lot of things.”
Mentioned minute restriction as the primary reason why that move isn’t a priority right now. Says Jackson ok, but team has to manage him playing through discomfort – 6:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi and PG came out feeling good out of Friday’s practice but did not play in the Saturday matinee game against Sac. Ty Lue says they will both travel for the upcoming 4-game trip starting Monday in Charlotte: “Hopefully, we get them back very soon.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not sure if Reggie Jackson is headed to locker room, but he did not go to bench after subbing out for John Wall.
In meantime, Kings are looking like they’re going to beat the hell out of the Clippers. Up 20-8 already before they even make a sub. 5:06 left in opening quarter – 4:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG and Kawhi are sitting on either side of John Wall to start the game. – 4:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are watching today’s game from the sideline. John Wall between them on the bench. – 4:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers +/- (rank) by quarter
1st: +1.0 (13th)
2nd: -3.6 (30th 😳)
3rd: +1.3 (7th)
4th: +0.6 (9th)
@jaimemaggio asked Ty Lue about the 2nd quarter struggle bus.
Lue: “We just got to get better… get some people out there.” pic.twitter.com/ZhpZAtXHuE – 3:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings coach Mike Brown joked he owes $$ to Clippers coach Ty Lue for hotel rooms he’s secured for him & his family when they visit Vegas. Brown then argued actually that Ty owes him $$ for losing a shooting contest decades ago. Ty said he offered to pay Mike, but he didn’t accept – 3:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on the Kings: Mike Brown has done a great job with making sure guys are playing faster, getting the ball up the floor and sharing the basketball. They’re buying into things defensively with playing hard and competing every night.” – 3:02 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Brown says the Clippers organization deserves a lot of credit for finding guys who other people “think are done” and turning them into contributors (named Reggie, RoCo and John Wall) – 2:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Sacramento’s Mike Brown smiled wide discussing his friendship with Ty Lue. He laughed saying he beat Lue in a shooting game when he was a Spurs assistant and Lue was a player and that Lue still owes him some money for the loss. – 2:37 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Mike Brown on Ty Lue and Clippers: “he’s a fantastic, fantastic coach… it doesn’t matter who they throw out on the floor, there’s length and there’s toughness coming at you in waves” pic.twitter.com/H0U8L2syC0 – 2:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue expressed optimism that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return soon and will be with the team on its upcoming trip. – 2:24 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Big emphasis on transition defense, particularly vs De’Aaron Fox, Ty Lue says pic.twitter.com/aKTglufXxZ – 2:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out today vs the Sacramento Kings – 2:20 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Ty Lue confirms Kawhi and Paul George are out today vs Sacramento. – 2:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out for today’s game. – 2:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers are starting to win and trade talks could heat up later this month. Clippers are looking to get healthy while John Wall tries to make most of limited minutes while Shaq Zu comes to life. Latest on LA basketball w/ @Dave McMenamin on @YouTube youtu.be/DVI2y_VDLTU – 11:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Was curious what happened on the third-quarter play when Ivica Zubac didn’t get the post-up look he wanted and was visibly frustrated, so asked John Wall and Zu about the play and how, in a larger sense, teammates get back on the same page on the fly amid a game. pic.twitter.com/UgGnPaH0ME – 12:51 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall made 12 of his 13 free throws vs. Utah tonight. He entered tonight shooting 69% there. I asked him about his year at the line postgame. pic.twitter.com/abyMnhQxa9 – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall made his first 10 FTs tonight, a season-high, before his first miss – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not sure if John Wall freelanced there on an iso or not but whatever it was on the play execution, Ivica Zubac turned away from the play looking frustrated, raising his arms. He and Wall just talked. – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers point guards Reggie Jackson and John Wall in first half at Utah:
– 27 points (9/13 FGs)
– 2/5 3s (both makes by Jackson)
– 4 assists (1 turnover)
– 2 Jackson steals
– 1 Wall block
– 7/7 FTs (all by Wall) – 10:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers take a 60-58 halftime lead. It’s the first time they won a 2nd quarter in 9 games.
Clippers also discovering ball control! Season-low 3 turnovers at half, including ZERO in 2nd quarter.
John Wall picking up where Norman Powell left off, outscoring Utah bench 15-14. – 10:12 PM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, Paul George and Luke Kennard are out against Portland tomorrow. The Clippers play Blazers and then at Jazz in a back-to-back. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 28, 2022
StatMuse: Fun Fact: John Wall and Russell Westbrook are leading the NBA in assists off the bench. pic.twitter.com/SqtFz4VId5 -via Twitter @statmuse / November 22, 2022
According to Wall, the bitter truth is that much like other former stars, he too could no longer be in the NBA right now if the cards didn’t fall in his favor (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “I think it’s kind of frustrating for a lot of great veterans we have in this league because a lot of those guys are getting pushed out,” Wall said. “I feel like I was on the edge of kinda getting pushed out myself. If I wasn’t a true professional last year and the Clippers didn’t give me a chance, I don’t know if I’d probably been here right now. “We have so many great guys that can be like (Carmelo Anthony), Dwight [Howard], … even Kemba Walker. … You need veteran guys to help these young teams out as much as possible.” -via Clutch Points / November 19, 2022
