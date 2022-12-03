Warriors will rest Klay Thompson against Houston

Golden State: Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Houston.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Same plan as usual. Klay Thompson is out tonight on the second of a back-to-back
He and Andre Iguodala are the lone Warriors on the injury report – 4:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is OUT tonight against the Rockets on the second night of the back-to-back. He has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back, and earlier in the season Kerr said he may not all season.
All other starters are active. This is the team’s first home back-to-back. – 4:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson will sit tonight against Houston. pic.twitter.com/2pjHDh5yRB – 4:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
As expected, Klay Thompson is out tonight against the Rockets. Rest of the starters are available. – 4:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon, as expected houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… to sit out second half of back-to-back against Warriors tonight. Warriors to hold out Klay Thompson, but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who sat out second half of Golden State’s previous back-to-back good to go. – 4:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is resting tonight against the Rockets. Still yet to play both sides of a back-to-back since return. No one else on the Warriors is sitting. – 4:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Tale of two games for Klay.
Whenever he didn’t force a 3, he was really good: 6-for-8 from the field, 6 assists.
But most of his 3-for-13 were wild shots, especially in the fourth – 12:34 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney are developing a nice chemistry together. Steph and Draymond operate up top or on the left, side, Klay/Looney on the right side so Klay can to his preferred left side and get middle if the shot isn’t there. – 11:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 11 at halftime on the Bulls. It was tight, but they closed the final 48 seconds on an 8-0 run. Steph Curry and-1 3 on Caruso, Kevon Looney made free throw, Donte DiVincenzo 3 after a Looney missed free throw/Lamb rebound. Poole has 16, Klay 14. – 11:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 63-52 at halftime
Poole: 16 points
Klay: 14 points
Steph: 12 points
Warriors: 12 turnovers, Bulls with 17 points off them – 11:14 PM
Warriors up 63-52 at halftime
Poole: 16 points
Klay: 14 points
Steph: 12 points
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith takes the nice feed from Daishen Nix and knocks down the corner three. “Jabari Smith is going to be so good, man,” says @Ryan Hollins. “For a guy who can defend, he’s like the big version of Klay Thompson.” pic.twitter.com/ToCQRfBG6Y – 9:54 PM
Would you be interested in playing your entire career with Golden State? Draymond Green: It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team. You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that. -via Andscape / December 2, 2022
Bleacher Report: “He 100 percent overreacted.” Charles Barkley on Klay Thompson not being the same player. -via Twitter / November 30, 2022
Still, it seems that Charles arkley has reaffirmed his stance about Thompson in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “I was caught off guard because I went back and looked and I said, ‘Klay Thompson is still a heck of a player, but he’s never going to be the best two-guard in the NBA that he was for a long time because of age, Achilles and ACL,’” Barkley told Rooks. -via ahnfiredigital.com / November 30, 2022
