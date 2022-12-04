Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole listed as questionable against Pacers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are both listed as questionable tomorrow against the Pacers. Poole: Left ankle soreness. Wiggins: Right adductor tightness. – 6:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Jordan Poole (left ankle soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. – 6:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Initial Warriors injury report for Monday vs. Pacers:
Jordan Poole (L ankle soreness) and Andrew Wiggins (R adductor tightness) both listed as questionable – 4:48 PM
Initial Warriors injury report for Monday vs. Pacers:
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
It’s a new world for Jordan Poole
https://t.co/vYIycCyvGy pic.twitter.com/EEu1l4655f – 2:46 PM
It’s a new world for Jordan Poole
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins caught fire from deep against the Rockets on Saturday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/03/hig… – 1:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Five observations: Warriors beat the Rockets, hit 25 3s, Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry become first GSW teammates ever to hit eight 3s in the same game theathletic.com/3966139/2022/1… – 1:05 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole caught fire from long distance for seven triples in a win against the Bulls, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 11:56 PM
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins has never shot 40+ percent from 3 for a full season: “I want to be above it. That’s what I aim for. I feel like once you get past 40, people look at you different.”
He’s at 45 percent this season after going 8/10 tonight pic.twitter.com/SGjurW8XVc – 11:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins has never shot 40+ percent from 3 for a full season: “I want to be above it. That’s what I aim for. I feel like once you get past 40, people look at you different.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Teammates with 8 3’s in a game …
– Zach LaVine (9) and Coby White (8), Bulls, 2/10/21
– Kevin Love (8) and Donovan Mitchell (8), Cavaliers, 10/30/22
– Stephen Curry (8) and Andrew Wiggins (8), Warriors, tonight
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors torch Rockets to notch 10th straight home win mercurynews.com/2022/12/03/and… – 10:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors beat the Rockets by 19 in a game they led by as many as 25. Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 36 points and set a new career high for 3PM with eight. Curry dropped 30. Poole had 21, starting in place of Thompson. Golden State is 13-11 and 11-1 at home. – 10:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors beat the Rockets by xx in a game they led by as many as 25. Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 36 points and set a new career high for 3PM with eight. Curry dropped 30. Poole had 21, starting in place of Thompson. Golden State is 13-11 and 11-1 at home. – 10:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 120-101
Wiggins: 36 points
Curry: 30 points
Poole: 21 points
Moody: 11 points – 10:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wiggins tonight:
36 PTS
14-19 FG
8-10 3P
2nd highest 3P% by a Warrior this season. pic.twitter.com/8kKxJVRfRO – 10:45 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors beat the Rockets 120-101.
Andrew Wiggins with a season-high 36 points on 14-of-19 shooting, including a career-high tying eight 3s.
Stephen Curry adds 30 points and Jordan Poole finished with 21. – 10:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
From 3 tonight
*Warriors 25/52
*Rockets 3/28
*Andrew Wiggins 9/11
*Steph Curry 8/17
*Jordan Poole 5/8
*Moses Moody 3/3
That massive disparity helped GSW survive an otherwise choppy performance against Houston. Warriors are now 13-11, finish homestand on Monday vs Pacers. – 10:45 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry hits another 3, and its followed by Jordan Poole chest bumping him to the bench in celebration.
Curry has taken 17 shots from behind the arc, and 4 from inside it – 10:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Looked like a left ankle tweak for Jordan Poole. Had him limping slowly back to the bench. But remaining in, similar to Curry earlier. pic.twitter.com/wqBTOJpaWD – 10:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Now it’s Jordan Poole who comes up hobbling. Walking off the court very carefully, accompanied by Warriors director of medical services Drew Yoder – 10:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Looks like Jordan Poole just rolled his ankle trying to save the ball in bounds. Stayed down for a second, but was able to walk to the sideline under his own power. – 10:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole is limping and the Warriors have to call timeout
Grabbed his left ankle, walking on his own now – 10:33 PM
Jordan Poole is limping and the Warriors have to call timeout
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole is still down on the baseline. Curry and Draymond are with him. He’s slowly limping back to the bench – 10:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry, Wiggins and Looney back in. With Anthony Lamb and Moody. – 10:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Warriors have hit 20 3s. The Rockets have made 2. And it’s an six point game. It could get very interesting, especially if Kerr forgets to put Wiggins and Curry back in. – 10:21 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins scored 17 of his season-high 34 points in the third quarter. He has made a career-high eight 3s, including five in that stanza.
Warriors take a 14-point lead into the fourth. – 10:14 PM
Andrew Wiggins scored 17 of his season-high 34 points in the third quarter. He has made a career-high eight 3s, including five in that stanza.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins is 8/9 from 3-point range and there’s still 2:21 left in the third quarter. – 10:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins has now tied his career high of 8 3-pointers in a game – 10:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is 7-of-8 from 3 tonight. He’s now shooting 44.8 percent on the season — 66-of-147. – 10:07 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins hits back-to-back 3s. He has a season-high-tying 31 points on 12 of 15 shooting that includes seven 3s.
Warriors up 88-70 with 3:33 left in the third. – 10:06 PM
Andrew Wiggins hits back-to-back 3s. He has a season-high-tying 31 points on 12 of 15 shooting that includes seven 3s.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins has now made a season-high seven 3-pointers
His 31 points ties his season high as well – 10:06 PM
Andrew Wiggins has now made a season-high seven 3-pointers
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Jordan Poole and Steph Curry playing together is electric. #dubnation – 9:39 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 68, Rockets 52
-Lead was 25 before stream of turnovers
-Wiggins 17, Curry/Poole 15 each
-20 assists
-50pct (12/24) from 3 – 9:35 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Jordan Poole is more effective when he’s not running the offense. The gravity of Steph doesn’t hurt him getting open looks either 😆 #dubnation – 9:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 16 on the Rocket at halftime. Led by 25. Andrew Wiggins has 17 on 7/8 FG. Three 3s. Jordan Poole has 15 and five assists in another productive spot start. Steph Curry has 15, closed the half with his fourth 3. – 9:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 68-52
Wiggins: 17 points
Steph: 15 points
Poole: 15 points
Looney: 9 points
Warriors shooting 60.5% overall and 50% on 3s – 9:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Rockets 68-52 at halftime. Had a 25-point advantage at one point. Curry and Poole both have 15 points, Wiggins has 17. Golden State is shooting 60.5% from the field, Houston 40.7%. – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
One of Jordan Poole’s more creative assists this season. Draws the big with jumpstop and pump, shovels it to Kuminga for a dunk as he’s turned the other direction. pic.twitter.com/3MUTwduwCw – 9:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That Jordan Poole dime was so slick, don’t think the arena really saw it – 9:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, starting in place of Klay Thompson tonight, has 11 points on 4/5 shooting, 3/3 from deep in 10 minutes. – 9:08 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Great to see Poole leverage shooting threat, handle into opportunities for teammates early, especially after he exploded against CHI.
Looking so comfortable, confident these past few games. Next step is blending scoring and playmaking with real consistency. Good start tonight. pic.twitter.com/OSKHDzi9iC – 9:06 PM
Great to see Poole leverage shooting threat, handle into opportunities for teammates early, especially after he exploded against CHI.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have all hit 3-pointers. Warriors up 13-2 early, shooting 5/5 from the field. – 8:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Warriors: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Poole, Curry. – 8:02 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: From @ESPNStatsInfo: Curry and Wiggins are the third pair of teammates to each make eight 3-pointers in the same game in NBA history. Almost surprisingly, they are the first pair to do this in Warriors history. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / December 4, 2022
CJ Holmes: Andrew Wiggins feels the Warriors’ team meeting last week was a significant turning point for the team. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / November 27, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight for the Warriors vs. the Pelicans. He joins Steph, Klay and Draymond as being out Steve Kerr says he expects Kevon Looney to play -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / November 21, 2022
Following the Golden State’s’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Chase Center, Steve Kerr gave an update on Steph Curry and Jordan Poole after the two tweaked their ankles during the game. “Yeah, I think he’s fine,” Kerr told reporters postgame regarding Curry’s ankle. “Jordan too.” -via NBC Sports / December 4, 2022
What can you share about your relationship with Jordan now? Draymond Green: We’re teammates. The same as I am with any teammate. I come to work. I’m going to do everything that I can to help a guy. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team, and that’s who we are. Fair to say the working relationship with you both is fine? Green: Yes, it’s great. There’s no problem with that. -via Andscape / December 2, 2022
What did you reflect on during your team-imposed absence from the team after the incident with Poole? Anything you gain from that time? Draymond Green: I gained a lot of perspective, which I think perspective is important in anything that you do in life. That’s what I continue to learn as I grow in life, is perspective is just as important as anything else. And so, for me, I gained a lot of perspective during that time. You really do a deep dive on self. You do a deep dive on the things around you. And for me, I’m grateful for that because it was a time where I was able to learn. And I think anytime I’m able to learn something, that’s great. -via Andscape / December 2, 2022
