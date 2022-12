Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole listed as questionable against Pacers

What can you share about your relationship with Jordan now? Draymond Green: We’re teammates. The same as I am with any teammate. I come to work. I’m going to do everything that I can to help a guy. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team, and that’s who we are. Fair to say the working relationship with you both is fine? Green: Yes, it’s great. There’s no problem with that . -via Andscape / December 2, 2022