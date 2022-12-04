Bradley Beal leaves game and is questionable to return

Josh Robbins: The Wizards say Bradley Beal is questionable to return to tonight’s game after Beal felt tightness in his right hamstring early in the first quarter. With Washington trailing 83-54 midway through the third quarter, it’s difficult to envision him returning to this game.
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119 and the Wiz have lost 6 of their last 7. Incredible night from Anthony Davis, who has been absurd lately.
Porzingis: 27p 9r
Kuzma: 26p 7r
Davis: 55p 17r
Beal left early in Q1 with right hamstring tightness. – 8:34 PM
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119
Kuzma: 26 pts., 7 rebs., 4 assts.
Beal: Left in first quarter with right hamstring tightness
Gafford: 19 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
A. Davis: 55 pts., 17 rebs., 3 blocks
L. James: 29 pts., 8 rebs., 6 assts. – 8:20 PM
Bradley Beal is questionable to return with right hamstring tightness. He played only 3 minutes and has yet to return to the bench.
LAL lead 85-60. – 7:31 PM
Bradley Beal is questionable to return with right hamstring soreness, per the Wizards. Beal played just three minutes in the first half. – 7:31 PM
The Wizards say Bradley Beal is questionable to return to tonight’s game after Beal felt tightness in his right hamstring early in the first quarter. With Washington trailing 83-54 midway through the third quarter, it’s difficult to envision him returning to this game. – 7:30 PM
Bradley Beal is questionable to return with right hamstring tightness, the Wizards announce. – 7:28 PM
Bradley Beal is questionable to return with right hamstring tightness, according to the broadcast. – 7:27 PM
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
Beal: Left game in first quarter, hasn’t returned
Porzingis: 10 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
A. Davis: 24 pts., 9 rebs.
L. James: 15 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
3-pointers: Lakers 6/13, Wizards 5/24 – 7:06 PM
* @Anthony Davis is getting whatever he wants thanks in part to @LeBron James setups, hitting 5 straight shots to reach 14 points with 2 FT’s coming.
LAL lead 50-35, and Beal’s in the locker room potentially injured, while Kuzma has 3 PF’s. Wiz at 39.5% FG’s, 15.8% 3’s. – 6:51 PM
Bradley Beal has been in the locker room or trainers room for a little while now with an apparent injury. – 6:34 PM
Timeout Wizards, they’re up 15-10 with 6:53 to play after an 11-0 run. Bradley Beal checked out with 8:31 left and went back to the locker room, he has yet to reemerge. – 6:23 PM
Bradley Beal’s heading to the locker room after pulling up with an apparent injury early in this 1st Q.
Washington, however, is on a 9-0 run after LAL started up 10-4. – 6:19 PM
Bradley Beal was subbed out with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter and went to the Wizards bench. After sitting there for a short while, he appears to be going to the Wizards’ locker room. – 6:18 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:26 PM
Bradley Beal says there were no teams in free agency where he could have contended nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/04/bra… – 3:31 PM
Leaguewide, 29 lineups have played at least 100 minutes this season, per NBA Advanced Stats. The Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis lineup ranks seventh among those 29 lineups in net rating, at +14.5. – 3:16 PM
The Wizards’ usual starting lineup of Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma & Kristaps Porziņģis has played 126 minutes — more than doubling any other Wizards quintet. The lineup has been superbly effective, with a net rating of +14.5, per NBA Advanced Stats. – 2:56 PM
Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are one of only 3 trios of teammates to average 20+ ppg w/qualified games played in the last 15 years. The other ones were pretty good.
The latest Chasing Stats (@ITCadre) pic.twitter.com/3ExZPB8jJX – 10:33 AM
More on this storyline
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal has a hamstring strain, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Mentioned he’s in good spirits. -via Twitter @avarwallace / December 4, 2022
Bradley Beal explained why he re-signed with the Washington Wizards during a recent episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas. (via No Chill with Gilbert Arenas): “But to have the pieces we have, we have enough to know that we can compete on a nightly basis with no BS. We know that we got a job, everybody’s able to be a star in their role, and we can go do that. On the flip side of it, the business side of it. There were no teams in the market, free agency-wise. I’m just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, ‘Oh, I can go win.’ It was teams that strategically wasn’t what I wanted. So realistically, I wouldn’t say my hand was forced, but this was my best decision and best option on the table at the time.” -via TalkBasket / December 4, 2022
“Not everybody gives you a voice in the organization. I have a voice here. I never had a chance to fully play a year with KP. That enticed me. He’s probably the best big I’ve played with. I like Kuz’s ability to be able to spread his wings a little bit more, develop into the player that we think he can be. I like the young core that we were developing. Rui is really good, had an awesome summer. Deni’s just gonna continue to get better. And then Corey’s a knockdown shooter, who is a Pro’s Pro. We still need to get better. I’m not sitting here saying, ‘We’re gonna hold up the Larry. We’re going to beat Milwaukee tomorrow.’ No.” -via TalkBasket / December 4, 2022
