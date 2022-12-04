Bradley Beal on re-signing with Wizards: 'There were no teams in the market'

Bradley Beal explained why he re-signed with the Washington Wizards during a recent episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas. (via No Chill with Gilbert Arenas): “But to have the pieces we have, we have enough to know that we can compete on a nightly basis with no BS. We know that we got a job, everybody’s able to be a star in their role, and we can go do that. On the flip side of it, the business side of it. There were no teams in the market, free agency-wise. I’m just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, ‘Oh, I can go win.’ It was teams that strategically wasn’t what I wanted. So realistically, I wouldn’t say my hand was forced, but this was my best decision and best option on the table at the time.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(3/5) For the second error that hurt the Wizards, after Bradley Beal missed the potential go-ahead jumper, Kelly Oubre Jr. should’ve been whistled for fouling Kristaps Porziņģis as they went for the rebound. Porziņģis should’ve received two free throws. official.nba.com/last-two-minut…6:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal had 33 pts, 7 ast and 6 reb against the Hornets. But he also had two turnovers late in the 4th that loomed large.
It seems like a good time to take stock of his season overall so far. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…12:23 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal had two turnovers in the final 1:30 tonight. He leads the NBA in turnovers in clutch situations (9).
Beal had 33 pts, 7 ast and 6 reb and was instrumental in their near comeback, but will likely be frustrated with how things went at the end. – 9:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Hornets 119, Wizards 116
Beal: 33 pts., 6 rebs., 7 assts
Porzingis: 21 pts., 11 rebs., 3 assts.
Gafford: 10 pts., 12 rebs., 6 blocks
Points off turnovers: Hornets 24, Wizards 7
Biggest lead: Hornets 22, Wizards 1 – 9:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 74-59 Hornets at halftime. Beal has 18 pts and the Wiz have 8 threes, yet they are down 15 thanks to Charlotte enjoying a 25-18 edge in rebounding and 38-24 advantage in PITP. – 8:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Hornets 74, Wizards 59
Beal: 18p, 4a, 4r
Kuzma: 10p
Oubre: 16p
Rozier: 15p
Plumlee: 14p – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs this season have lost to:
— Nuggets without Jokic/Murray
— Pelicans without Zion/Ingram
— Wizards without Beal/KP
— Raptors without Siakam
— Magic without Paolo
— Pistons without Cade pic.twitter.com/JqYaOkpJOb10:25 AM

More on this storyline

“Not everybody gives you a voice in the organization. I have a voice here. I never had a chance to fully play a year with KP. That enticed me. He’s probably the best big I’ve played with. I like Kuz’s ability to be able to spread his wings a little bit more, develop into the player that we think he can be. I like the young core that we were developing. Rui is really good, had an awesome summer. Deni’s just gonna continue to get better. And then Corey’s a knockdown shooter, who is a Pro’s Pro. We still need to get better. I’m not sitting here saying, ‘We’re gonna hold up the Larry. We’re going to beat Milwaukee tomorrow.’ No.” -via TalkBasket / December 4, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Bradley Beal will play and start for the Wizards tonight vs. Heat. He was listed as questionable. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 25, 2022

