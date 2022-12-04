Bulls 87, Kings 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (9-13) play against the Sacramento Kings (9-9) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022
Chicago Bulls 87, Sacramento Kings 88 (Q4 09:11)
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray will tell you he hasn’t been great so far this season but he keeps popping up with big plays in important moments. – 7:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Extremely back-and-forth here in Sacramento. DeRozan gets rejected on a transition layup. Kings take it the other way to get a Metu layup to retake an 88-86 lead. Williams takes it the other way to get a foul. – 7:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Another big moment for Keegan Murray. Swats DeRozan on the transition attempt. – 7:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Difference between 2-4 trip and 3-3 seems bigger than one game, especially because Bulls play 4 of next 5 at home. – 7:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tech on De’Aaron Fox. He’s been clobbered attacking the basket and no whistle. Fox has only taken 16 free throws in the last four games, including just 4 tonight. – 7:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Bulls within 3 with 10:47 to go, Mike Brown burns Kings timeout and De’Aaron Fox picks up the technical. – 7:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is HOT 🔥
32 points through 3 quarters vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/oum827anQF – 7:49 PM
Zach is HOT 🔥
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings feed Barnes in the post to get on the board first in the fourth. – 7:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk’s impressive dunk off the steal from Davion Mitchell in the 3rd quarter. Monk looks at Trey Lyles and tells him he did it for him. Kings lead the Bulls 82-78 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Monk with 13 points. pic.twitter.com/q0O0JIRLoM – 7:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 3 Kings 82 Bulls 78. LaVine with 15 of his game high 32 in the third. – 7:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls won third quarter 31-20 and have trimmed a 15-point deficit to four entering fourth
Zach LaVine had 15 points in the frame, and defense dialed it up a few notches – 7:47 PM
Bulls won third quarter 31-20 and have trimmed a 15-point deficit to four entering fourth
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Zach LaVine through 3 quarters against the Kings
32 points
13-20 FG
6 rebounds
4 steals
Zach LaVine through 3 quarters against the Kings
32 points
13-20 FG
6 rebounds
4 steals
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Bulls respond to the Kings 33-20 2nd quarter with a 31-20 3rd quarter.
Sac leads 82-78 heading to the 4th quarter. – 7:47 PM
Bulls respond to the Kings 33-20 2nd quarter with a 31-20 3rd quarter.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 82-78 after 3 quarters. It’s getting a little dicey. Fox and Barnes have 14 points each to lead the way, but 18 turnovers for Sacramento. – 7:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Strong 3rd quarter by Bulls, who limited TOs and had Zach LaVine do Zach LaVine things. Wiped out 11 of 15-point deficit entering 4th – 7:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With Javonte Green down and Alex Caruso playing hurt, Sunday would have been a chance to use Daylen Terry. But the Bulls rook will still have to wait his turn.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 7:46 PM
With Javonte Green down and Alex Caruso playing hurt, Sunday would have been a chance to use Daylen Terry. But the Bulls rook will still have to wait his turn.
Read it:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Get up or get out the way!
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Fu3qF2eoZw – 7:46 PM
Get up or get out the way!
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Chicago is within 4 and the Bulls need to start picking up some wins. Kings are going to have to fight to win this one. – 7:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
THE GOD OF DUNK, MALIK MONK 🔥
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/8NJ5J0zCWq – 7:44 PM
THE GOD OF DUNK, MALIK MONK 🔥
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls getting up to a bit of a run here to pull back within four points.
Kings call a timeout up 82-78. – 7:43 PM
Bulls getting up to a bit of a run here to pull back within four points.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Zach LaVine scored 11 points quickly to start the 3rd quarter. Mike Brown brought in Davion Mitchell and KZ Okpala to try and stop him.
Rest of the quarter:
4 points, 1/4 FG & a turnover. – 7:42 PM
Zach LaVine scored 11 points quickly to start the 3rd quarter. Mike Brown brought in Davion Mitchell and KZ Okpala to try and stop him.
Rest of the quarter:
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With 28 points so far tonight at SAC, Zach LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 5-straight games (11/25-12/4). It is LaVine’s 15th career streak of 20+ points in at least 5-straight games – he had five such streaks in 2021-22, says Bulls PR. – 7:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine has tied his season-high with 4:31 left in 3rd and has posted his second 30-point game of season. – 7:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has been very good so far today offensively. That turnover wasn’t his best moment. – 7:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Zach LaVine has scored 11 of the Bulls 17 third quarter points. Kings lead 75-64 . DeRozan at the line with 6:58 left 3rd. – 7:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is up to 28 points (12-16 FG, 3-5 3P), 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists five minutes into the third quarter – 7:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
In his bag right now.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/RtN5hz4TKq – 7:27 PM
In his bag right now.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Zach LaVine is nasty. He’s up to 28 points, 11 already in the 3rd quarter.
Kings up 75-64. pic.twitter.com/oxuicCByWl – 7:26 PM
Zach LaVine is nasty. He’s up to 28 points, 11 already in the 3rd quarter.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine might be on his way to a 40-point game. He’s got 26 with seven minutes left in Q3.
Much-needed to balance an extremely off night from DeRozan. – 7:26 PM
LaVine might be on his way to a 40-point game. He’s got 26 with seven minutes left in Q3.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials review a DeMar DeRozan foul on Domantas Sabonis, the personal foul has been upgraded to a flagrant foul 1. – 7:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Flagrant 1 on DeMar DeRozan for the clothesline tackle on Domantas Sabonis. – 7:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Flagrant-one on DeMar DeRozan, who horsecollared Sabonis.
DeRozan went to check on Sabonis during the timeout. – 7:20 PM
Flagrant-one on DeMar DeRozan, who horsecollared Sabonis.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
DeMar DeRozan attempts to wrap Domantas Sabonis up and just pulls him to the ground. No attempt at the ball at all. Gotta be a flagrant.
DeRozan did hold Sabonis to keep him from falling hard and helped him up. Wasn’t malicious. – 7:19 PM
DeMar DeRozan attempts to wrap Domantas Sabonis up and just pulls him to the ground. No attempt at the ball at all. Gotta be a flagrant.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan just clotheslined Sabonis to the ground. Appears he’s okay, looks like he’s definitely got a flagrant coming on that play. – 7:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Not sure how many different creative ways we’re going to be able to come up with to write “the Bulls got outscored from 3-point range” this season.
It was 30-15 in the first half — and that was with the Kings shooting pretty poorly in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM
Not sure how many different creative ways we’re going to be able to come up with to write “the Bulls got outscored from 3-point range” this season.
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings vs @Chicago Bulls
DOES NOT show up on the box score but KZ Okpala’s defense on DeRozen has been HUGE pic.twitter.com/AFhRq1yU60 – 7:14 PM
First half box score @Sacramento Kings vs @Chicago Bulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Kings 62 Bulls 47 at half. Two teams have combined for 25 turnovers. Kings have scored 16 points off 12 Bulls turnovers. – 7:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Two key stats. Kings have outscored the Bulls 30-15 beyond the arc. Kings out rebounding Bulls 26-17. – 7:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Takeaways from the Kings 1st half against the Bulls
-Kings 2nd unit is more than ready (26-15 bench points)
-Great effort rebound wise (26-17)
-The Kings shot 33.3% from deep.
-Harrison Barnes had some good stretches offensively
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 7:08 PM
Takeaways from the Kings 1st half against the Bulls
-Kings 2nd unit is more than ready (26-15 bench points)
-Great effort rebound wise (26-17)
-The Kings shot 33.3% from deep.
-Harrison Barnes had some good stretches offensively
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk was a +16 in the first half, and the Kings lead the Bulls 62-47. – 7:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Intermission.
Zach LaVine: 17 pts, (8-11 FG) 6 reb, 3 stl pic.twitter.com/0C2nDzvF9A – 7:04 PM
Intermission.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 33-20 Kings advantage in the 2nd quarter gives Sacramento a 62-47 lead over the Bulls at the half. Kings led by 18 in the half and already have 30 3-point attempts. Malik Monk 11 points, Zach LaVine with 17 – 7:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime: Kings 62, Bulls 47
Malik Monk 11pts, 5asts, 3stls
De’Aaron Fox 10pts, 3asts, 2stls
Domantas Sabonis 3pts, 10rebs, 4asts
The Kings have outscored 33-20 Bulls over the 2nd quarter.
-Intensity and toughness at a high level #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 7:04 PM
Halftime: Kings 62, Bulls 47
Malik Monk 11pts, 5asts, 3stls
De’Aaron Fox 10pts, 3asts, 2stls
Domantas Sabonis 3pts, 10rebs, 4asts
The Kings have outscored 33-20 Bulls over the 2nd quarter.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Kings lead Bulls 62-47 at halftime
Kings won the second quarter 33-20, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 13 points off 11 Bulls turnovers
Zach LaVine leads way with 17 points on 8-11 shooting for Chicago – 7:03 PM
Kings lead Bulls 62-47 at halftime
Kings won the second quarter 33-20, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 13 points off 11 Bulls turnovers
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Bulls at the break, 62-47
👑 @Harrison Barnes 11 PTS
👑 @Ahmad_Monk 11 PTS, 5 REB, 5 STL
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 10 PTS
👑 Keegan Murray 8 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/EZjVEaJq9J – 7:03 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Bulls at the break, 62-47
👑 @Harrison Barnes 11 PTS
👑 @Ahmad_Monk 11 PTS, 5 REB, 5 STL
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 10 PTS
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings outscored the Bulls 33-20 in the 2nd quarter and all the credit goes to Malik Monk.
He had all his 11 points, 4 assists and 5 steals in just the 2nd quarter. – 7:02 PM
Kings outscored the Bulls 33-20 in the 2nd quarter and all the credit goes to Malik Monk.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach with authority 🔨
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/4mvD0wSkQa – 7:02 PM
Zach with authority 🔨
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
My man @Marc J. Spears called it early in the preseason: The Sacramento Kings are good, very good – 7:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls turned the ball over 11 times in that incredibly sloppy second quarter.
LaVine: 17 points
DeRozan: 2 points on 1-for-7 shooting
Kings: 10-for-30 from 3-point range
Kings take a 62-47 lead into the locker room. – 7:02 PM
The Bulls turned the ball over 11 times in that incredibly sloppy second quarter.
LaVine: 17 points
DeRozan: 2 points on 1-for-7 shooting
Kings: 10-for-30 from 3-point range
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings all over the Bulls here at the half. 62-47. Monk and Barnes each have 11 points. 10 points for Fox. 9 steals for Sacramento. – 7:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Kings 62, Bulls 47 at half
LaVine 17 pts, 6 rebs
Bulls 12 TOs (16 points scored off them)
Monk, Barnes 11 points each
Fox 10 pts, 3 assists
Kings are 10-30 from 3 – 7:01 PM
Kings 62, Bulls 47 at half
LaVine 17 pts, 6 rebs
Bulls 12 TOs (16 points scored off them)
Monk, Barnes 11 points each
Fox 10 pts, 3 assists
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Malik Monk has a career-high five steals in the first half vs. the Bulls. – 7:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Kings lead by 15 and Sabonis has taken 1 shot (a 3, which he made). Sabonis does have 10 rebounds and 4 assists. – 7:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Out of a timeout, De’Aaron Fox picked DeMar DeRozan’s pocket and sprinted for a dunk at the other end
The Bulls’ 11th turnover of the quarter – 6:58 PM
Out of a timeout, De’Aaron Fox picked DeMar DeRozan’s pocket and sprinted for a dunk at the other end
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Even shooting 34.6%, the Kings have made (9) nearly as many 3s as the Bulls have attempted (10)
And Sacramento is 12-for-13 inside the arc – 6:55 PM
Even shooting 34.6%, the Kings have made (9) nearly as many 3s as the Bulls have attempted (10)
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Monte McNair is going to get the two best seasons of Malik Monk’s career for only $19M. 🤑 – 6:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
11 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 0 turnovers for Malik Monk so far. His impact on the Kings offense is tremendous. He’s on pace as front runner for the 6th man of the year award. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 6:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this pass from Malik 😳
@Malik Monk 🤝 @De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/k71hvDgl52 – 6:51 PM
this pass from Malik 😳
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
11 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 0 turnovers for Malik Monk so far. His impact on the Kings offense is tremendous. He’s on pace as front runner for 6th man of the year award. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 6:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have 8 turnovers in the first half of the second quarter after committing only 1 turnover in the first quarter – 6:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Classic Caruso possession. Gets a steal, dribbles it off his foot, steals it back and feeds White for jumper. Two steals in 7 seconds. – 6:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
another game, another Mezie OOOOOOP! 💪
@Chimezie Metu | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/EhlrQ0QQpz – 6:44 PM
another game, another Mezie OOOOOOP! 💪
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk is putting on a show. Throwing passes all over the court. – 6:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings defense making stops in this second quarter. Malik Monk is behind nearly every stop. – 6:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls have turned the ball over four times in the opening 3.5 minutes of this quarter. – 6:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk could rival Jason Williams with some of his passes. Look at this dime to De’Aaron Fox for three. pic.twitter.com/1Mgt66eeE2 – 6:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Kings are playing basketball the right way, and it’s paying off. – 6:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox looks in good spirit and has the desire to carry the Kings again #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 6:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Three straight turnovers to open second quarter for Bulls. Sacramento uses them to extend two-point lead to seven.
Timeout Billy Donovan. – 6:38 PM
Three straight turnovers to open second quarter for Bulls. Sacramento uses them to extend two-point lead to seven.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls open the second quarter with a slew of sloppy turnovers and the Kings take immediate advantage.
Frustration timeout from Billy after a transition three by Fox sends the Kings up 34-27. – 6:38 PM
Bulls open the second quarter with a slew of sloppy turnovers and the Kings take immediate advantage.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Kings bench brought energy and score. Metu and Okpala changed the pace offensively. Good signs for the Kings #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 6:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Any time Malik Monk and Chimezie Metu are in the game together a lob is coming. – 6:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Kings lead Bulls 29-27 after first quarter
LaVine has 7 points, Vucevic has 6. DeRozan scoreless after 4-15 night in SF. Bench has 12 points
Kings, meanwhile, are 4-15 from 3-point range. Would expect that to improve. – 6:36 PM
Kings lead Bulls 29-27 after first quarter
LaVine has 7 points, Vucevic has 6. DeRozan scoreless after 4-15 night in SF. Bench has 12 points
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
12 minutes in.
Zach LaVine: 7 pts (3-4 FG), 4 reb pic.twitter.com/7Fkuv8TuJS – 6:36 PM
12 minutes in.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 1. Kings 29-27 LaVine: 7-4-1. Barnes: 8pts. Kings 18-10 on the glass. – 6:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail 29-25 at the end of the first quarter.
DeRozan scoreless through the first quarter. Zach LaVine leads with seven points, Vooch adds six, Coby White has five off the bench. – 6:35 PM
Bulls trail 29-25 at the end of the first quarter.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings lead the Bulls 29-27 after 1. 15 of Sacramento’s first 23 shots were from distance, they converted 4 of them. Harrison Barnes with 8 points. – 6:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 29-27 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes leads with 8 points. Kings shoot 4-of-15 from 3 in the first 12 minutes, 7-of-8 from inside the arc. – 6:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Feels like Bulls have again brought a knife to a three-point gun fight! – 6:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge play. Fox passed up an open 3. Found Murray for an open 3. Kings lead. – 6:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
okay KZ, we see you 👀
@KZ Okpala | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DJhtvYp9Uu – 6:31 PM
okay KZ, we see you 👀
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I hear Drumm beats – Drummond and Dragon checking in for some veteran energy off the bench. – 6:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
13 of Kings’ first 18 shots from beyond the arc. Kings rank 7th with 37.1 3PAs per game – 6:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls just Bull-ed the last few minutes. Billy calls the timeout to likely death stare a young player. – 6:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
KZ Okpala with the pretty spin and finger roll finish. pic.twitter.com/P572rIHLvp – 6:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Clearly Mike Brown’s message during the timeout was for the Kings to attack the rim. Barnes with the hammer and-1. 18-14 Bulls lead. – 6:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White, who only played 6:43 vs. the Warriors, already has doubled his FGAs from that game in 2 minutes vs. Kings. He’s 2-2 for five quick points. – 6:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu into the game at the 6:30 mark along with Coby White. They immediately connect, Ayo drives and kicks for a 3-pointer from Coby. – 6:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Better start for Zach LaVine, who is 3-for-4 from field. Drove hard for and-1 through Kevin Huerter, beat Sabonis off dribble for another layup, then knocked down a midrange jumper – 6:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
9 of the first 10 shots for the Kings have been from three-point range. Sac is 3/9. – 6:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach slithering to the rim 🐍
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xhCYY2ZhMC – 6:17 PM
Zach slithering to the rim 🐍
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Crazy continuous action here. That’s first whistle and stoppage of play since Huerter fouled LaVine on opening possession. – 6:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray finger roll is the first non-3-point take from Sacramento. – 6:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings haven’t taken a shot inside the 3-point arc. 3-of-8 from deep. – 6:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Kings open this game 3-for-5 from 3-point range in the first three minutes.
Seen this film before, didn’t like the ending, etc etc – 6:15 PM
The Kings open this game 3-for-5 from 3-point range in the first three minutes.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are hitting triples early. Fox, Sabonis and Barnes. 9-8 Kings. – 6:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
how many points @De’Aaron Fox dropping in these Sour Patch SC’s tonight? 🔥
Presented by @ankr pic.twitter.com/w8cICYVqZ1 – 6:11 PM
how many points @De’Aaron Fox dropping in these Sour Patch SC’s tonight? 🔥
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It’s Nickelodeon day at the Kings game and if Slamson doesn’t dunk on Hey Arnold’s head at halftime imma be pissed. – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
here come the Kings! 😤
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/MX0USmR72i – 5:59 PM
here come the Kings! 😤
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown is going to leave the fuzzy slippers to Monte McNair and @Malik Monk 😅 pic.twitter.com/exwpm2UVHq – 5:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The starting lineup experiment was somewhat disrupted by Javonte Green’s injury today, but it’ll be a key in upcoming games.
Pregame read on how Green and Caruso impact the Bulls — and whether lineup changes will be enough to fix this team’s problems. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 5:52 PM
The starting lineup experiment was somewhat disrupted by Javonte Green’s injury today, but it’ll be a key in upcoming games.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
OK, Football 101 is over for the day … like the Steelers, I win again. Now time to see which Bulls team shows up in Sac-Town! pic.twitter.com/xBLU4261vX – 5:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/Gi32lB2Ktn – 5:40 PM
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Are you and Zach LaVine feeling De’Aaron Fox’s kicks? pic.twitter.com/bI6lRVPUCA – 5:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Are you and Zach Lavine feeling De’Aaron Fox’s kicks? pic.twitter.com/JkcnW8IuKY – 5:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Terence Davis (back) is out for the Kings. Alex Caruso will play for the Bulls. – 5:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC & Pat join Zach, DeMar, and Vooch in tonight’s starting lineup vs. Sacramento.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/mq6QyaGtVA – 5:30 PM
AC & Pat join Zach, DeMar, and Vooch in tonight’s starting lineup vs. Sacramento.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Caruso is a go vs. Kings 4:45 CT pre @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app @670TheScore – 5:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach honoring his Seattle high school roots with his latest New Balance Two-Wxy PEs.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/GIv95Kf1NJ – 5:18 PM
Zach honoring his Seattle high school roots with his latest New Balance Two-Wxy PEs.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With Javonte Green (knee) out, the PWill benching lasts one game. Alex Caruso (right ankle) will try and warm-up to see his availability. We’ll know that shortly. – 4:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is OUT for today’s game vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/MwB4VPyk8h – 4:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green is listed as ‘out’ for today’s game in Sacramento. Alex Caruso still listed ‘questionable.’ – 4:31 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
I asked Mike Brown about Sabonis’ defense. He raved about Sabonis’ ability to QB the defense, his constant communication, he loves his physicality and said he’s improved with his ability to defend the pick and roll.
“He’s been a beast defensively.” – 4:28 PM
I asked Mike Brown about Sabonis’ defense. He raved about Sabonis’ ability to QB the defense, his constant communication, he loves his physicality and said he’s improved with his ability to defend the pick and roll.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) is available for today’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 4:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Sacramento Kings Injury Report vs. Chicago Bulls – 12/4:
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Keon Ellis (Two-way) – ACTIVE – 4:04 PM
Updated Sacramento Kings Injury Report vs. Chicago Bulls – 12/4:
Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings list Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) as QUESTIONABLE for today vs. Chicago.
Keon Ellis (Two-way) – ACTIVE – 4:04 PM
Kings list Terence Davis (Lower back soreness) as QUESTIONABLE for today vs. Chicago.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Caruso ( ankle) and Green ( knee) both questionable for today’s game. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call. 4:45 CT pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app – 3:21 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
An encouraging stat for the Kings: Sabonis’ three-point shooting.
Last 10 games : 8-14 (57%) from 3-point land. He started the season just 1-12 from distance. – 1:31 PM
An encouraging stat for the Kings: Sabonis’ three-point shooting.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls shook up their lineup on Friday, and coach Billy Donovan said change will continue until the team finds a solution for its recent form.
Today’s game in Sacramento will serve as the next test for these new rotations: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 12:38 PM
The Bulls shook up their lineup on Friday, and coach Billy Donovan said change will continue until the team finds a solution for its recent form.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Kings game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 12:01 PM
