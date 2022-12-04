Cavaliers 69, Knicks 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-8) play against the New York Knicks (13-13) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 69, New York Knicks 76 (Q4 08:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was almost the greatest play of Isaac Okoro’s career. – 7:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few rotation notes: Cam Reddish played just seven minutes vs. DAL on Saturday and hasn’t played yet for NYK tonight vs. CLE. Also, Obi Toppin has played just 7 minutes so far vs. CLE. Knicks are up 8 on Cleveland through three quarters. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw the hammer, Don 🔨🤯
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gGYvzak7Ki – 7:35 PM
Throw the hammer, Don 🔨🤯
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Mike Breen, talking about Donovan Mitchell: “Anyone from Westchester County will tell you that Elmsford is not upstate.”
Clyde Frazier: “If they’re past Harlem they upstate.” – 7:33 PM
Mike Breen, talking about Donovan Mitchell: “Anyone from Westchester County will tell you that Elmsford is not upstate.”
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks, who have been at their worst in the 3rd quarter all season, come out of the locker room with a 13-4 start and Cavs call time down 12. – 7:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
For all the “If the Knicks lose this Thibs is gone” replies I get (and he may be because blame falls somewhere always here), here’s a fun exercise: Tell me the teams that you’d rather have the Knicks roster. So is it 2 time coach of the year or the roster? – 7:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
24-9 run to end the half!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/aJFaZheoLr – 7:10 PM
24-9 run to end the half!
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett 1–for-8 in the first half.
RJ Barrett played a game-high 20 mins in the first half.
Hard to justify Barrett playing 20 mins and Cam Reddish being benched the entire first half – 7:06 PM
RJ Barrett 1–for-8 in the first half.
RJ Barrett played a game-high 20 mins in the first half.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Good half for the #Cavs defensively. Started to shoot the ball better in the second quarter. Garland leads them with 10pts, Mobley has six and Mitchell has five. Jalen Brunson has 15 for New York. Knicks lead 46-43. – 7:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 46-43 Knicks at the half after being up 18. I know it’s a game of runs, but when a 15-point lead yesterday turned into a 32-point deficit you might think intensity wouldn’t lag. Or maybe Cavs just started to make shots. – 7:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have forced 11 Knicks turnovers already. Their active defense is helping revive a sleepy offense. – 6:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The good news for the Knicks: They have a huge double-digit lead in the first half at home.
The bad news for the Knicks: They have a huge double-digit lead in the first half at home. – 6:57 PM
The good news for the Knicks: They have a huge double-digit lead in the first half at home.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Yeah, I’m really not sure what Caris LeVert got a tech for there. – 6:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB getting to his spot and going right to work 💼 pic.twitter.com/T2QBAMrN7h – 6:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another game, another coast-to-coast highlight from @Evan Mobley.
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/wIeVAo9jJp – 6:54 PM
Another game, another coast-to-coast highlight from @Evan Mobley.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks game ops lets loose with a bing bong — which one player said today, “It’s played out.” – 6:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The #Cavs are being out-rebounded 10-29 by the Knicks with about 5 minutes left in the half. – 6:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Cavs have hit a couple of buckets here in the second, but started out the game 6-for-32 from the field.
Knicks up 39-25 midway through the second. – 6:52 PM
The Cavs have hit a couple of buckets here in the second, but started out the game 6-for-32 from the field.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Special Delivery 📦
@Miles McBride x @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/XJKhuKsSG2 – 6:45 PM
Special Delivery 📦
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose is available if needed – but on a back-to-back resting if not needed. – 6:38 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
👀 @Immanuel Quickley getting real crafty out there pic.twitter.com/ugIfjsGYKk – 6:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 23-16 after the first quarter. Pretty ugly basketball. Cavs shot 26.1% from the floor and 2-of-11 from 3-point land. – 6:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Worth noting on Derrick Rose: Knicks are on the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs Cavs. Rose is available if needed. – 6:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell is 1-for-6 for 3 points and no assists in the 1st quarter — after putting 15 and 5 in the 1st quarter last time he played the Knicks. Grimes has assignment this time – and only bucket was on a switch. – 6:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kevin Love just threw a 75-foot underhand pass after a made basket. – 6:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley are the first Knicks off the bench tonight. Usually, that’s a spot for Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Um, first off the bench — Deuce McBride in spot usually belonging to Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A rotation change for Thibodeau and the Knicks:
Miles McBride enters the game ahead of Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
A rotation change for Thibodeau and the Knicks:
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Leaving Donovan Mitchell wide open in the corner is not a long-term strategy for success – and he swishes one to tie the game early. The talk about switching not taking hold there as Julius, RJ and Mitch discuss options while he shoots. – 6:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s first shot attempt at MSG is an airballed 3-pointer from the left wing. – 6:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau talked pregame about the turnovers yesterday — and the Knicks commit a traveling violation on the first possession. – 6:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not as enthusiastic as it was for Luka Doncic yesterday but a pretty good hand for near-Knick and local product Donovan Mitchell in pregame intros. – 6:07 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Kicks for Knicks 😏
LETS GOOOOO!!!!
@CavsJMike @MrCavalier34
@BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Rp3T8SH8SF – 6:06 PM
Kicks for Knicks 😏
LETS GOOOOO!!!!
@CavsJMike @MrCavalier34
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list their starting lineup as Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Diakite, and Mobley.
This is the 13th different starting lineup for the Cavs in 24 games. They’ve had just three lineups that have started multiple games together. – 5:57 PM
#Cavs list their starting lineup as Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Diakite, and Mobley.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Warming up The Garden.
📺 #CavsKnicks at 6PM ET on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/eHldUoTaTr – 5:02 PM
Warming up The Garden.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Mamadi Diakite in place of injured Dean Wade who has been starting for injured Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Browns get their 2nd non-offensive TD today. #Texans go QB sneak on 2nd/10 from their own 1. Kyle Allen dives forward for a yard & fumbles, Denzel Ward scoops it up for a 4yd TD return. Cleveland up 14-5. – 3:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans offense sputtered the last 2 games with their inability to run the football cited often as the cause.
Today: 13 carries, 65 yards (5 ypc). Yet the offense still can’t produce. 1-8 on 3rd down. 5 1st half punts. 3 points. Houston trails Cleveland, 7-5 at the half. – 2:38 PM
#Texans offense sputtered the last 2 games with their inability to run the football cited often as the cause.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
On top of a career-high 22.5 PPG for the season!
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 2:30 PM
On top of a career-high 22.5 PPG for the season!
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans last 2 home games, opening drive for Houston:
vs WAS: 2 plays, INT for TD
Today vs CLE: 1 play, INT – 1:07 PM
#Texans last 2 home games, opening drive for Houston:
vs WAS: 2 plays, INT for TD
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say that Dean Wade will be out approx. 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury. He had imaging done yesterday to confirm an AC joint sprain. – 12:09 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Cavs announce F Dean Wade will miss 3-4 weeks with a left AC joint shoulder sprain. The fourth-year forward has been a solid floor-spacer (.411 on threes) in his 24 mpg for Cleveland this season. – 12:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is expected to be out 3-to-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury, team says. – 12:00 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Cavs announce that Dean Wade will be out approx. 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury (AC joint sprain). – 12:00 PM
