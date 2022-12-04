Cavaliers 69, Knicks 76: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

December 4, 2022

By |

Game streams

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-8) play against the New York Knicks (13-13) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 69, New York Knicks 76 (Q4 08:54)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Are these the New York Knicks or the Traveling Wilburys? – 7:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was almost the greatest play of Isaac Okoro’s career. – 7:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
12 minutes to go. #LetEmKnow7:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few rotation notes: Cam Reddish played just seven minutes vs. DAL on Saturday and hasn’t played yet for NYK tonight vs. CLE. Also, Obi Toppin has played just 7 minutes so far vs. CLE. Knicks are up 8 on Cleveland through three quarters. – 7:49 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Cavaliers 71-63.
• Brunson 17 pts
• Barrett 15 & 7
• Radle 14-7-4
• Quickley 10-4-2
• Mitchell 13-3-3
Cavs and Knicks are both 5-23 from deep. – 7:47 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
12 PTS in the 3rd for @RjBarrett6 💪 – 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw the hammer, Don 🔨🤯
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gGYvzak7Ki7:35 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
SPLASH THAT 🎯
@RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/UGFlBJMY5Z7:35 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Mike Breen, talking about Donovan Mitchell: “Anyone from Westchester County will tell you that Elmsford is not upstate.”
Clyde Frazier: “If they’re past Harlem they upstate.” – 7:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was one angry dunk from Donovan Mitchell. – 7:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks are having their best third quarter start in a long while. – 7:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks, who have been at their worst in the 3rd quarter all season, come out of the locker room with a 13-4 start and Cavs call time down 12. – 7:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB was cooking in the first half 🪣 pic.twitter.com/Ez0O1QHZwN7:22 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
For all the “If the Knicks lose this Thibs is gone” replies I get (and he may be because blame falls somewhere always here), here’s a fun exercise: Tell me the teams that you’d rather have the Knicks roster. So is it 2 time coach of the year or the roster? – 7:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
24-9 run to end the half!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/aJFaZheoLr7:10 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett 1–for-8 in the first half.
RJ Barrett played a game-high 20 mins in the first half.
Hard to justify Barrett playing 20 mins and Cam Reddish being benched the entire first half – 7:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Good half for the #Cavs defensively. Started to shoot the ball better in the second quarter. Garland leads them with 10pts, Mobley has six and Mitchell has five. Jalen Brunson has 15 for New York. Knicks lead 46-43. – 7:05 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Cavaliers 46-43.
• Brunson 15 pts
• Quickley 10 & 4
• Robinson 5 & 8
• Barrett 3 pts, 1-8 FGs, 5 TOs
• Garland 10 pts
Knicks are 2-16 from deep. Cavaliers are 5-21. – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 46-43 Knicks at the half after being up 18. I know it’s a game of runs, but when a 15-point lead yesterday turned into a 32-point deficit you might think intensity wouldn’t lag. Or maybe Cavs just started to make shots. – 7:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
16 Defense ➡️ 10 Offense
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/K1IadI03yh7:01 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have forced 11 Knicks turnovers already. Their active defense is helping revive a sleepy offense. – 6:58 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks were up 18. The Cavs are on a run, and I think Knicks fans are getting PTSD. – 6:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The good news for the Knicks: They have a huge double-digit lead in the first half at home.
The bad news for the Knicks: They have a huge double-digit lead in the first half at home. – 6:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Yeah, I’m really not sure what Caris LeVert got a tech for there. – 6:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB getting to his spot and going right to work 💼 pic.twitter.com/T2QBAMrN7h6:55 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another game, another coast-to-coast highlight from @Evan Mobley.
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/wIeVAo9jJp6:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks game ops lets loose with a bing bong — which one player said today, “It’s played out.” – 6:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The #Cavs are being out-rebounded 10-29 by the Knicks with about 5 minutes left in the half. – 6:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Cavs have hit a couple of buckets here in the second, but started out the game 6-for-32 from the field.
Knicks up 39-25 midway through the second. – 6:52 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Cavaliers are 6-for-32 from the field! – 6:48 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Extremely good Quickley game, even beyond the shot-making. Cadence has been good. Not really over dribbling. And he’s been especially good defensively. Made some key plays in help and on closeouts. – 6:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Your Knicks summary thus far: pic.twitter.com/g9GgJlKwxD6:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
No Cam Reddish today either, by the way. Reddish has struggled the last few games. Looks like the defensive performance against Dallas was enough for the Knicks to change things up. – 6:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
One frame complete. #LetEmKnow6:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The most notable part of the first quarter, of course: No Derrick Rose. No Rose to start the second quarter, either. Getting RJ Barrett with the bench. – 6:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose is available if needed – but on a back-to-back resting if not needed. – 6:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 23-16 after the first quarter. Pretty ugly basketball. Cavs shot 26.1% from the floor and 2-of-11 from 3-point land. – 6:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Good start for the Knicks, who lead 23-16 through one quarter.
• Quickley 6 & 2
• Randle 5-3-2
• Robinson 3 & 6
• Mitchell 3 pts, 1-6 FGs
Cavs are 6-23 from the field, 2-11 from deep. Knicks are 1-10 from deep. – 6:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Worth noting on Derrick Rose: Knicks are on the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs Cavs. Rose is available if needed. – 6:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell is 1-for-6 for 3 points and no assists in the 1st quarter — after putting 15 and 5 in the 1st quarter last time he played the Knicks. Grimes has assignment this time – and only bucket was on a switch. – 6:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kevin Love just threw a 75-foot underhand pass after a made basket. – 6:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
4⃣ to 4⃣5⃣. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dUGSrjFSgs6:24 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley are the first Knicks off the bench tonight. Usually, that’s a spot for Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Um, first off the bench — Deuce McBride in spot usually belonging to Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A rotation change for Thibodeau and the Knicks:
Miles McBride enters the game ahead of Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Woah, Deuce McBride is the first sub off the bench along with Immauel Quickley. – 6:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Leaving Donovan Mitchell wide open in the corner is not a long-term strategy for success – and he swishes one to tie the game early. The talk about switching not taking hold there as Julius, RJ and Mitch discuss options while he shoots. – 6:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Too much space for JB1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/LzbjOM7qPF6:18 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s first shot attempt at MSG is an airballed 3-pointer from the left wing. – 6:14 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thing to watch: The Cavs can wreck teams from deep. Crushed from 3 last time they played the Knicks, and now they have Darius Garland in the mix. One of the only teams in the NBA with two horrifying pull-up 3-point threats. And the Knicks give up many 3s. – 6:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau talked pregame about the turnovers yesterday — and the Knicks commit a traveling violation on the first possession. – 6:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not as enthusiastic as it was for Luka Doncic yesterday but a pretty good hand for near-Knick and local product Donovan Mitchell in pregame intros. – 6:07 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Kicks for Knicks 😏
LETS GOOOOO!!!!
@CavsJMike @MrCavalier34
@BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Rp3T8SH8SF6:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Showtime.
#CavsKnicks Through the Lens 📸 – 6:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list their starting lineup as Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Diakite, and Mobley.
This is the 13th different starting lineup for the Cavs in 24 games. They’ve had just three lineups that have started multiple games together. – 5:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunday Starting 🖐️! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/L78pEzXPIQ5:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Warming up The Garden.
📺 #CavsKnicks at 6PM ET on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/eHldUoTaTr5:02 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Mamadi Diakite in place of injured Dean Wade who has been starting for injured Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom4:58 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Ryan Arcidiacono is out again tonight with the ankle sprain. – 4:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Pulled up to the crib 🏡 #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/AaRqZVlz4X3:55 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
On top of a career-high 22.5 PPG for the season!
@keybank | #LetEmKnow2:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say that Dean Wade will be out approx. 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury. He had imaging done yesterday to confirm an AC joint sprain. – 12:09 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Cavs announce F Dean Wade will miss 3-4 weeks with a left AC joint shoulder sprain. The fourth-year forward has been a solid floor-spacer (.411 on threes) in his 24 mpg for Cleveland this season. – 12:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is expected to be out 3-to-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury, team says. – 12:00 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Cavs announce that Dean Wade will be out approx. 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury (AC joint sprain). – 12:00 PM

