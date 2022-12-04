Celtics 85, Nets 79: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (18-5) play against the Brooklyn Nets (11-11) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022
Boston Celtics 85, Brooklyn Nets 79 (Q4 05:59)
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have had some terrible, terrible passes today that went right to the Celtics. Zach Wilson would be impressed. – 7:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Big ovation in Brooklyn for Roger Federer, sitting by the Boston bench. – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are doing just enough offensively to complement one of their best defensive efforts of the season so far. – 7:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics entered Friday as the #1 shooting team in the NBA, they’re 7-for-27 (26%) in the second half…
The Celtics entered Friday as the #1 shooting team in the NBA, they’re 7-for-27 (26%) in the second half…
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boston’s doubles of KD in the post and rotations off it are outstanding. – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford, who probably won’t play tomorrow, pouring all he has into this one. Three blocks, none bigger than that last one to push the #Celtics ahead by 7. – 7:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics scoring just enough to keep the #Nets off of them. They have 21 second-half points in 17 minutes, 15 seconds but still lead by 7 with 6:45 left.
#Celtics scoring just enough to keep the #Nets off of them. They have 21 second-half points in 17 minutes, 15 seconds but still lead by 7 with 6:45 left.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets cut it to 2.
Seth Curry gets beat off the dribble ➡️ Horford 3
KD turnover ➡️ Jaylen Brown dunk
Nets cut it to 2.
Seth Curry gets beat off the dribble ➡️ Horford 3
KD turnover ➡️ Jaylen Brown dunk
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics best offense in the second half has been Brogdon drive-and-kick to the opposite corner. They’ve gotten threes from Grant, Hauser and Horford out of those actions. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets cut it to two and a pair of bad possessions has the Celtics’ lead back to seven. Jaylen Brown with a thunderous dunk leading Jacque Vaughn to call timeout. It’s 83-76 with 6:45 left. – 7:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This is the loudest I’ve ever heard #Celtics fans at Barclays. The building erupted on that Brown breakout dunk. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris with the putback and it’s 78-76 Celtics with 7:20 left. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston’s defensive rotations after double Durant has been on point.
Boston’s defensive rotations after double Durant has been on point.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have made things tough on Durant, but he still has 28 and pulled the #Nets within 2 on a pull-up 3 and back door feed to Harris. – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boston’s doubles of KD and rotations off KD in the post are outstanding. – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looks like Grant-Pritchard pre-switched that set for Kyrie while the ref took a long time to put the in-bounds in play. Pritchard guarded Claxton and Grant Curry, before Brown eventually ended up on Irving for the stop – 7:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is now 5-for-19 from the field. He can’t find any rhythm at all offensively. He’s forced up a few bad looks as well. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has set a new career-high with four blocks tonight. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston did a good job keeping Claxton off the boards in the first half, but he’s been all over the offensive glass in the second half. – 7:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics 4/19 FG in the second half after 3 misses to start the 4th. – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets need to get T.J. Warren some touches.
Nets need to get T.J. Warren some touches.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
dont know if it was part of the scout or not but Boston is waiting until KD puts the ball on the floor to send the double-team. he’s still shooting well but it’s doing a pretty damn good job at getting the ball out of his hands in 1-on-1 situations. only 69 BKN points through 3. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Only 12 assists against 14 turnovers for the Celtics tonight.
Only 12 assists against 14 turnovers for the Celtics tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 75-69 after three
Brown – 26/9
Tatum – 17/9
Brogdon – 13/4/4
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 42.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Durant – 25/5/4
Irving – 13/8/4
Harris – 11 points
Claxton – 6/8
O’Neale – 6/4/3
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-21 3Ps
Celtics lead 75-69 after three
Brown – 26/9
Tatum – 17/9
Brogdon – 13/4/4
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 42.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Durant – 25/5/4
Irving – 13/8/4
Harris – 11 points
Claxton – 6/8
O’Neale – 6/4/3
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-21 3Ps
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets held Boston to 13 points in the 3rd quarter.
The Nets held Boston to 13 points in the 3rd quarter.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics who lead the NBA in scoring, at over 30 points per quarter, just scored 13 points on 4-17 shooting in the 3rd at Brooklyn…
The Celtics who lead the NBA in scoring, at over 30 points per quarter, just scored 13 points on 4-17 shooting in the 3rd at Brooklyn…
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics up 75-69 into the 4th. They took the lead midway through the 1st and haven’t trailed since. They’ve done that a handful of times this year all the way to the end. Would be pretty impressive to pull it off against Durant and Irving the way they’ve been playing. – 7:44 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
12 points in the third for @Kevin Durant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/895Jd7ashW – 7:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
End Q3: Celtics 75, Nets 69
Brooklyn held Boston to 13 points but muster just 19 of their own. Kevin Durant should get some rest here to start the 4th.
End Q3: Celtics 75, Nets 69
Brooklyn held Boston to 13 points but muster just 19 of their own. Kevin Durant should get some rest here to start the 4th.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 75-69. Nets are right there to pull it out, but two possessions feels like a lot in this game. BK needs more from the bench and a few more 3s. – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For anyone who thinks Marcus Smart isn’t doing a great job running the Celtics offense, I present this third quarter as evidence that Smart is doing a great job running the Celtics offense. – 7:39 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The great Roger Federer is at the Celtics-Nets game pic.twitter.com/R3hzHQAqyH – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics have fallen into playing 1-on-1 too much. There is no ball and player movement right now. That’s allowing the Nets to load to the ball and shutdown these drives. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Celtics call timeout. They lead 69-65 with 2:13 left in the third quarter. One of those games where whenever the Nets get close, the Celtics respond and put it out of reach a little more. Lather, rinse, repeat. – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are 2-for-12 shooting with 8 turnovers in the third quarter and they still have the lead somehow. – 7:35 PM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Was the Clippers’ trade package to acquire Paul George in 2019 the biggest overpay in NBA history? @FOXSportsAUS
-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
-Danilo Gallinari
-Five 1st round draft picks (four unprotected)
-Rights to swap two other 1st round picks
Was the Clippers’ trade package to acquire Paul George in 2019 the biggest overpay in NBA history? @FOXSportsAUS
-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
-Danilo Gallinari
-Five 1st round draft picks (four unprotected)
-Rights to swap two other 1st round picks
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Durant blocks Brown, his second. Brown has three of his own in what’s become a defensive game at times. – 7:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
And Royce O’Neale picks up a tech.
And Royce O’Neale picks up a tech.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pritchard getting some minutes here. Let’s see if he can give the Celtics a spark. Boston has gone small. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’d say the Celtics and Nets are trading baskets, but it’s like one basket every two minutes for each team.
I’d say the Celtics and Nets are trading baskets, but it’s like one basket every two minutes for each team.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics had just 4 points over the first 7+ minutes of the third but the Nets haven’t done anything with it. – 7:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Six possession scoring drought for the #Celtics. Comes to an end one play later on a long Horford outlet to Tatum for 2. – 7:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
4 points, 4 turnovers for the Celtics in first 6 minutes of Q3. – 7:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nic Claxton off on his first two free throws tonight.
Nic Claxton off on his first two free throws tonight.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love that move by Brown picking up his dribble to shake Irving and draw the foul on Claxton behind him. – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
8-0 Nets run to open the second half against some sloppy Celtics basketball. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics must have taken a nap at halftime. Sleep start to the third quarter here. – 7:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This game is a good indication of where undersized guards stand against Boston.
Cam, Patty, Seth cannot match up with Celtics’ length, physicality, and 3-pt shooting.
This game is a good indication of where undersized guards stand against Boston.
Cam, Patty, Seth cannot match up with Celtics’ length, physicality, and 3-pt shooting.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets had played an exceptionally clean first half against a Boston defense getting back to their old stifling ways. But in the 14-2 four-minute #Celtics run to end the half, Brooklyn shot 1-of-5 and committed three of their five turnovers. – 7:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Going to need all of halftime to figure out what happened on this Al Horford 3-point attempt pic.twitter.com/glQ4nPqQFr – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics up 62-50 at the half
Brown – 22/4/2
Tatum – 14/6
Brogdon – 10/3/3
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 11-22 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Durant – 13/4/4
Harris – 11 points
Irving – 9/6/2
Claxton – 6 points
Nets – 42.2% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Celtics up 62-50 at the half
Brown – 22/4/2
Tatum – 14/6
Brogdon – 10/3/3
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 11-22 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Durant – 13/4/4
Harris – 11 points
Irving – 9/6/2
Claxton – 6 points
Nets – 42.2% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets’ coaching staff needs to splice some of these Cam Thomas possessions together with the same message over and over edited on top:
The Nets’ coaching staff needs to splice some of these Cam Thomas possessions together with the same message over and over edited on top:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 62-50. KD with 13, Kyrie with 11. Just two points from Jaylen Brown in the second quarter after 20 in the first. Nets bench has been nonexistent. Seth Curry has four fouls in three minutes. Cam Thomas with three bad shots. Does JV try someone else? – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets need to blow dry the court because the towels aren’t getting it done. Sloppy play punctuated with some slip and slide at the end of the half. Celtics opened up a 62-50 lead over the Nets thanks to hot shooting from both Jaylen Brown (22) and Jayson Tatum (14). – 7:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
No longer a tough start for Tatum.
No longer a tough start for Tatum.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas should not play in the 2nd half.
Cam Thomas should not play in the 2nd half.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum picks off Durant’s pass to the corner on a great read then hits a pull up 3 the other way. 10 point game. – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Celtics start 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Slow start for Mr. Whammy. – 6:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry has four fouls in 3 minutes. That’s tough to do. #Nets – 6:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets fans drowning out MVP chants for Jayson Tatum with boos – 6:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Joe Harris (11 points, 3-of-3 from deep) has extended his season-best streak of games in double figures to four.
From @BKN_NETSPR: Joe Harris (11 points, 3-of-3 from deep) has extended his season-best streak of games in double figures to four.
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Big one in BK on @YESNetwork
Big one in BK on @YESNetwork
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets haven’t played a bad half. They’ve been especially terrible finishing in transition. That’s the area that really sticks out.
Nets haven’t played a bad half. They’ve been especially terrible finishing in transition. That’s the area that really sticks out.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Celtics lead 55-48 with 2:32 left in the first half. Boston on a 7-0 since that Harris 3. Malcolm Brogden has 10 points. Celtics getting more out of their bench than the Nets, but Vaughn has only played eight guys so far. – 6:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Brogdon is perfect from 3 today and is now up to 50.7 percent for the season.
Brogdon is perfect from 3 today and is now up to 50.7 percent for the season.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown treating Barclays Center like it’s Rucker Park – 6:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics guards are doing a great job putting a body on Claxton to keep him off the offensive glass. – 6:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum back on track beating Durant twice from the mid-range. 55-48 – 6:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie helps the #nets tie it at 48 finding Claxton for an alley-oop and keeping Durant’s transition miss in-bounds before O’Neale found Harris for 3. Brown answers with a turnaround and assist to Brogdon for 3. – 6:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris is unconscious from deep the last three games.
Joe Harris is unconscious from deep the last three games.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is 3/3 from downtown so far. Huge shooting night in a huge game. – 6:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon got fouled, but Boston missed and easy chance to post Tatum against Kyrie on the block.
Brogdon got fouled, but Boston missed and easy chance to post Tatum against Kyrie on the block.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good stretch for TJ Warren. It’s great to see him back out there. – 6:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics free up Tatum with some screening action that fooled Irving/Claxton, but he misses another 3. He’s 6 of his last 24 from the field. – 6:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Blake Griffin got a nice ovation from the Brooklyn crowd earlier in the quarter.
Blake Griffin got a nice ovation from the Brooklyn crowd earlier in the quarter.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’d run something to get Tatum a post touch here for Boston on the next possession. Let him get the ball where he can work without having to create from the arc. – 6:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum: 1-5, 3 points, 3 turnovers…
Jayson Tatum: 1-5, 3 points, 3 turnovers…
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics might have more transition blocks tonight already than they’ve had all season. – 6:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are doing some highlight stuff in transition D. And they are doing some simple stuff really badly too. Give and take. – 6:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren immediately making an impact.
He’s going to be a difference-maker for Brooklyn. – 6:46 PM
T.J. Warren immediately making an impact.
Got a putback off a KD three and just got fouled working into the mid-range.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brogdon, Hauser and Harris on floor at same time. Every person watching this is already 18% smarter #wahoowa pic.twitter.com/Evnah0iUau – 6:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale just passed up a wide-open three. And I mean wide, wide open.
Royce O’Neale just passed up a wide-open three. And I mean wide, wide open.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s OREB chasing down a good bounce on Brown’s miss gets White an open three after #Nets pulled within 4. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Messy Tatum game so far. Three turnovers and probably should be four. Nets are bodying him on every play. – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated.
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated offensively.
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated offensively.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Add Sam Hauser to the chase down block list, rejecting TJ Warren on the run. – 6:43 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Really tough start for Tatum. Has been blocked at the rim twice, three turnovers, 3 points. – 6:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Four turnovers for Tatum and he’s trying to force matters to get going. #Celtics #Nets – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You have to find Harris in transition. He loves stepping into those transition triples. Boston sent too many guys back to the paint. – 6:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris is 2/2 from three to start the game.
Joe Harris is 2/2 from three to start the game.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets are being really physical with Tatum and it’s paying off so far. – 6:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kyrie Irving is probably the best small finisher I’ve watched an entire career of. He’s so good at the rim. – 6:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Blake Griffin gets a tribute video from the Nets after his distinguished 1.5 years in Brooklyn. What a moment.
Blake Griffin gets a tribute video from the Nets after his distinguished 1.5 years in Brooklyn. What a moment.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
BCB forever.
BCB forever.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 20 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 3 points
Brogdon – 3 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Durant – 9 points
Harris – 5 points
Irving – 4 points
Thomas – 4 points
Nets – 42.3% FGs
Nets – 3-8 3Ps
Celtics lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 20 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 3 points
Brogdon – 3 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Durant – 9 points
Harris – 5 points
Irving – 4 points
Thomas – 4 points
Nets – 42.3% FGs
Nets – 3-8 3Ps
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are giving Blake Griffin a tribute video right now. He was here a year and a half. – 6:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets are airing a tribute for Blake Griffin on the Jumbotron right now for his return to Barclays Center. – 6:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Oh boy, it’s the Blake tribute video!! Didn’t expect this one. #Celtics #Nets – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 35-27. Vaughn put five shooters out there for the last look in KD, Kyrie, Joe, T.J. and Cam. It resulted in a stepback 3 from Thomas, that was off. Alas. Jaylen Brown has 20 points already and is killing them. – 6:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics 35, Nets 27 after one. Jaylen Brown goes 6 for 7, hits all five 3-pointers, and has 20 points. – 6:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown, who had 20 across the river at MSG on Opening Night last year, has 20 in the first quarter of the road trip here in Brooklyn tonight (5-5 from 3).
Jaylen Brown, who had 20 across the river at MSG on Opening Night last year, has 20 in the first quarter of the road trip here in Brooklyn tonight (5-5 from 3).
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jaylen Brown dominating the Nets in the 1st quarter. He’s getting everywhere he wants on the floor. He’s already got 20 points and is 6-for-7 from the field. – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown’s 5 threes pass Tatum/Horford (4) for most threes by a #Celtics player in a quarter this season. – 6:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown has gotten the better of Kevin Durant in this 1st quarter.
Jaylen Brown has gotten the better of Kevin Durant in this 1st quarter.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jaylen Brown working on a 20-point first quarter, making all five 3-pointers. Celtics fans here (there are more than a few) growing louder. – 6:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
It’s a little late for Sunday mass, but Kevin Durant just went for a baptism on Grant Williams. – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown has 20 in the first quarter. He’s 5/5 from downtown. Unconscious – 6:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Durant going after Hauser and Pritchard. #Celtics try to double the first time, but #Nets got the ball around the world to Thomas for 3. Second scramble try got beat back door by Claxton. Now, Durant goes inside for 2. – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The thing about Cam Thomas is that he’s going to shoot the ball. Most of the times he touches it too. – 6:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie’s overhelping off shooters for no reason has been really bad this season. – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant is about a minute or less from getting a T. He’s had enough of getting hit on drives without a call. – 6:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown is having a field day offensively with 17 points already.
Jaylen Brown is having a field day offensively with 17 points already.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics, who’ve trailed by double-digits just twice in the last 16 games (winning 1 of those), fell behind by 9 early in Brooklyn.
The Celtics, who’ve trailed by double-digits just twice in the last 16 games (winning 1 of those), fell behind by 9 early in Brooklyn.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tons of #Celtics fans in the house. Pretty even cheers each way when either team scores. – 6:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Not a great matchup to have Cam Thomas playing extended minutes.
Not a great matchup to have Cam Thomas playing extended minutes.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I never thought Jaylen Brown would be this good of a pullup three-point shooter. A testament how hard he’s worked on that shot. – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant got the message from the Miami mini-series for the Celtics: Jump these soft passes for easy steals.
Kevin Durant got the message from the Miami mini-series for the Celtics: Jump these soft passes for easy steals.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m assuming we might see some Payton Pritchard minutes tonight. The Nets go small a lot. There are definitely spots for Pritchard tonight. – 6:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and Cam Thomas are Vaughn’s first two subs today. – 6:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nets really trying to get Joe Harris an open look and the #Celtics are swarming to him. – 6:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Feels like 90% of Joe Harris’ drives this season have gotten swatted. – 6:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris with a quick little hug to his former college teammate Malcolm Brogden out of the timeout. They remain very close. Somewhere @John Hollinger is dusty. – 6:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets allow a 14-0 run after opening the game 11-2.
Nets allow a 14-0 run after opening the game 11-2.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Video tribute to Bill Russell during the timeout at Barclays. #Celtics #Nets – 6:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The 🐐 tributes continue as the Celtics hit NBA road arenas for the first time… pic.twitter.com/wgWUOGE7Ik – 6:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets doing a video tribute for the late Bill Russell who passed away this summer. – 6:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Celtics lead 16-11. Seven misses from BK after starting five-for-five. Brown with consecutive 3s. Grant Williams is 3-for-3 as well. Boston moving the ball well to find the open man. Nets offense getting a little iso-heavy. – 6:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics on a 14-0 run. Picked up the defense and really moving the ball well. Drive and kick and the extra pass. That’s Mazzulla Ball. – 6:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What a sequence: Nets go from leading 11-2 to trailing the Celtics 16-11 at the 6:32 mark of Q1. Timeout for Jacque Vaughn after Boston whips the ball around the court to generate an open 3. – 6:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Some failures to close out, a 14-0 #Celtics run, and all of a sudden the #Nets are down 16-11. – 6:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets made first five shots, have missed the next seven. Celtics on a 14-0 run to take a 16-11 lead. – 6:18 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics fall behind 11-2. Some uneasy no-Mazzulla-timeout moments. 14-0 Celtics run. Nets timeout.
Celtics fall behind 11-2. Some uneasy no-Mazzulla-timeout moments. 14-0 Celtics run. Nets timeout.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some incredible transition defense from the #Celtics here, and a bit of fortune with Claxton dropping a 2-on-1 pass, get them ahead after the #Nets hit 5 straight shots to start the game. Big blocks by White & Brown at the rim chasing down Kyrie and Harris. 16-11 Boston. – 6:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics fall behind 11-2, Mazzulla does not call a timeout and his team responds with a 14-0 run. #Nets – 6:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just like that the Celtics lead 13-11. Tatum hit a 3 and Kyrie tried to match it with a pull-up of his own. It didn’t go as well. Brown buried an open corner 3 the next time down. – 6:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets have hit their first five shots, quick 11-2 lead on Boston. Marcus Smart not playing tonight for the Celtics. – 6:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hot start for the Nets. They’ve made their first five shots. KD and Kyrie each with four plus a 3 from Royce. 11-4 Nets. – 6:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie Irving heard a some boos as he was introduced. #Celtics #Nets – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🔊 Larry Hughes tells Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson his thoughts on the Kobe & Tatum comparison.
🔊 Larry Hughes tells Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson his thoughts on the Kobe & Tatum comparison.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Celtics fans in attendance booed Kyrie Irving during pregame introductions. – 6:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Easily the biggest game of the year for the Nets, who are set to tipoff against the same Celtics team that swept them out the first round of the playoffs. Nets have won 4 in a row and 7 of last 9, but Boston is a different animal. Can BKN stay solid for 4 quarters? – 6:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Celtics tip shortly. First meeting since the sweep. But between Ime Udoka and the KD trade rumors between the two teams, plenty of storylines have persisted. Nets going for five in a row. A win would be a big statement. Updates coming. – 5:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Perfect timing for the second game this season with both Booker and Bridges under 30 minutes.
Perfect timing for the second game this season with both Booker and Bridges under 30 minutes.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Boston: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Boston:
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Boston:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for this evening’s game vs. Boston:
Nets Starters for this evening’s game vs. Boston:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Came all the way from Japan to show support, you love to see it! pic.twitter.com/fU6i1T8ePk – 5:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: vs. LAC 12/5
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
INJURY UPDATE: vs. LAC 12/5
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) out
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned forward JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm marking his third @nbagleague assignment of the season. pic.twitter.com/j6hZPnMxX9 – 4:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe Mazzulla to reporters in BKN on Rob Williams: “He went through another session today. He’s progressing really well. Pretty close to returning, along with the timeline. It’s just a matter of getting him back conditioning-wise and making sure he’s comfortable and ready to go.” – 4:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla just said Robert Williams is “pretty close to returning.” #Celtics #Nets – 4:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams went through another scrimmage this morning. #Celtics – 4:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart will sit out the start of the Celtics’ six-game road trip on Sunday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:24 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV says if Celtics want to double KD tonight, they have shooters that will make them pay. pic.twitter.com/r4tj9AM5bU – 4:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Edmond Sumner’s contusion isn’t serious. Being held out more out of precaution. Said Sumner tried to give it a go and all parties thought a rest day would be best. – 4:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart will miss tonight’s game in Brooklyn with a left hip contusion. Smart appeared to tweak his left leg when he slipped next to the court during Friday’s overtime loss to Miami. – 4:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is OUT tonight with a left hip contusion. #Celtics #Nets – 4:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
After winning five of six games during our last homestand, we’re looking to keep the momentum going on this six-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/0ZZ1nMncf7 – 4:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Danny Leroux
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Danny Leroux
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Juancho Hernangomez is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs Boston with a sprained right ankle. Achiuwa and Porter remain out. Still no timetable for their return. – 3:16 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Nate Duncan
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Nate Duncan
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans Kyle Allen in his last 17 games before today had a passer rating of 76.7 w/ 16 TD, 19 INT. the 76.7 rating would rank 33rd this season, two spots behind Davis Mills. – 2:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Danny Leroux
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Danny Leroux
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
On the ground in NYC for what should be a fun battle. #Celtics #Nets @ 6.
@Joe_Sway & @A. Sherrod Blakely here too. @John_Zannis back in the studio.
On the ground in NYC for what should be a fun battle. #Celtics #Nets @ 6.
@Joe_Sway & @A. Sherrod Blakely here too. @John_Zannis back in the studio.
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Lions settle for FG and 17-3 lead early 2Q after Justin Jackson dropped a pass _ without a defender near him _ on 2nd down – 1:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“A lot of coaches would’ve stepped in and messed it up”
“A lot of coaches would’ve stepped in and messed it up”
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Nate Duncan
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Nate Duncan
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Two weeks ago Davis Mills threw an interception on the Texans second play, today Kyle Allen throws one on the first play, but at least it wasn’t returned for a touchdown, so progress? – 1:07 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Davis Mills is one of the Texans captains today for the coin toss. Browns wins, defer, Kyle Allen’s offense will get the ball first. – 1:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Give your family the gift of green this holiday season ☘️
Give your family the gift of green this holiday season ☘️
StatMuse @statmuse
Thunder players with 30 PPG and 50 FG% in a season:
— Durant MVP season
— Shai this season
Thunder players with 30 PPG and 6 APG in a season:
— Westbrook MVP season
Thunder players with 30 PPG and 50 FG% in a season:
— Durant MVP season
— Shai this season
Thunder players with 30 PPG and 6 APG in a season:
— Westbrook MVP season
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Nate Duncan
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/vOaREogSdm – 12:01 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Al Horford Extension; Discord Mailbag with @Nate Duncan
Join us with our @SethPartnow sale!
