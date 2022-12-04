Damian Lillard is officially active against Pacers

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (calf) is making his return tonight against the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, Aaron Nesmith will be back in the starting lineup.
Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner.
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (calf) is making his return tonight against the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I just asked Damian Lillard if he was playing tonight vs. Indiana as he walked by me on the court and he nodded, “yes.” – 7:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said he is still waiting word on the availability of Damian Lillard, Drew Eubanks and Josh Hart for Sunday against Indiana. – 7:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says no final decision yet on the availability of Damian Lillard, Josh Hart or Drew Eubanks. – 7:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Injury report: Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (left ankle) and Dame Lillard (right Soleus) are questionable, Nas Little (femoral head fracture), Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton II (conditioning) and John Butler Jr. (non-COVID illness) are out for tonight’s game versus Pacers. – 4:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are officially listing Damian Lillard, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks all as “questionable” tonight vs. Indiana. Word has been that Dame will go tonight. We’ll find out for sure in a few hours. Good sign that Hart is upgraded. – 4:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are officially listing Damian Lillard, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks all as “questionable” tonight vs. Indiana. Word has been that he’ll go tonight. We’ll find out for sure in a few hours. Good sign that Hart is upgraded. – 4:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons play the Grizzlies today. Ivey and Morant are close thanks to Jaden’s mom, Notre Dame women’s coach (and former Grizz asst.) Niele.
The Pistons play the Grizzlies today. Ivey and Morant are close thanks to Jaden’s mom, Notre Dame women’s coach (and former Grizz asst.) Niele.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Jazz’s defense on Anfernee Simons early
2. The Jordan Clarkson foul, and what the refs were looking at
3. Damian Lillard’s tweet about Jarred Vanderbilt, and Vanderbilt’s future generally
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Jazz’s defense on Anfernee Simons early
2. The Jordan Clarkson foul, and what the refs were looking at
3. Damian Lillard’s tweet about Jarred Vanderbilt, and Vanderbilt’s future generally
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Dame caught that tampering alley oop and then snatched the video evidence of the highlights. – 12:24 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Trail Blazers won tonight in Utah by five, led by a career-high 45 points from Anfernee Simons.
All while the Pacers were in their Portland hotel beds.
Trail Blazers won tonight in Utah by five, led by a career-high 45 points from Anfernee Simons.
All while the Pacers were in their Portland hotel beds.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anfernee Simons vs Utah Jazz
45 points
15-24 FG
7-12 3P
8-8 FT
4 assists
2 blocks
Anfernee Simons vs Utah Jazz
45 points
15-24 FG
7-12 3P
8-8 FT
4 assists
2 blocks
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just needed to get back in the W column to stop the bleeding with this many guys out and Dame (likely) back tomorrow. – 11:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The last time Ant had a night like this, Dame noted how much it takes it out of you to be on a heater, so no surprise they’re leaning on Grant here late in the fourth. – 11:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
How much does offense lead to defense. The Jazz since Mike Conley went out the Jazz are 26th in the NBA in defense. The Blazers since Damian Lillard went out are 30th in the NBA in defense. Good offense, floor balance, etc helps defense – 9:08 PM
The Blazers (12-11) return home back above .500 and with Damian Lillard expected to return Sunday against Indiana. Although the Blazers sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, they are just 3.5 games out of first. “We’ve been dropping some lately,” Blazers forward Justise Winslow said. “But that’s part of it. Every team is gonna go that at this point in the season. But I think just for our morale and our spirit, this was a big win. And knowing that Dame is coming back soon, we’ll get some help from him.” -via Oregonian / December 4, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is on track to return Sunday against Indiana, an NBA source told The Oregonian/OregonLive. -via Oregonian / December 2, 2022
Michael Scotto: What are expectations for this team? Damian Lillard: I think we can be a championship team. We’ve got a good mix of veterans with experience and young talented guys. Right now in the league, that’s who you’re seeing are the most successful teams. It’s no longer look at this super team over here. It’s who’s got the talent, who can get up and down and score, who’s fearless, who defends, who has experience and leadership? It’s all of those things that give you a shot to be one of those final teams. You’re seeing it across the league, and I think we fall into that category. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
