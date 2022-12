Damian Lillard is officially active against Pacers

Michael Scotto: What are expectations for this team? Damian Lillard: I think we can be a championship team. We’ve got a good mix of veterans with experience and young talented guys. Right now in the league, that’s who you’re seeing are the most successful teams. It’s no longer look at this super team over here. It’s who’s got the talent, who can get up and down and score, who’s fearless, who defends, who has experience and leadership? It’s all of those things that give you a shot to be one of those final teams. You’re seeing it across the league, and I think we fall into that category. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022