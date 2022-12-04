Grizzlies 104, Pistons 87: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-9) play against the Detroit Pistons (18-18) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 104, Detroit Pistons 87 (Q4 10:10)
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
21 in the 3rd. a new career high for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/TUMnlDn2Jf – 7:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just scored a career-high 21 points in the third quarter. Logo 3-pointers, high-flying dunks, alley-oops and crossover 3s… he had the full bag working. That was unreal. – 7:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q3📊
🔹@SaddiqBey: 20 PTS / 2 REB
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 18 PTS / 1 STL / 4-8 FG pic.twitter.com/HLZTajmGyg – 7:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Grizzlies 101, #Pistons 83.
Bey: 20 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Bogdanovic: 18 pts
Bagley: 8 pts, 5 rebs
Ivey: 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Hayes: 8 pts, 4 asts
Joseph: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
Ja Morant scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in that quarter. – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Grizzlies 101, Pistons 83. Ja (28 points, 9 assists) scored 21 points in the 3rd to keep the Grizzlies rolling. Not much Detroit can do to stop that.
Bey: 20 points
Bogdanovic: 18 points
Bagley: 8 points, 5 rebounds – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ja Morant is ridiculous and he’s pushed the Pistons away every time they’ve almost made it interesting.
Grizzlies 101, Pistons 83.
Saddiq Bey: 20 points
Bogey: 18 points – 7:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian Hayes making plays🚫
#Pistons | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/RpLK0zsPHt – 7:48 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Ja Morant is listed as 6-2 1/4 (yes, 1/4) and he almost hit his head on the rim with his last durnk. – 7:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Didn’t know Ja Morant’s dad was in the building until…Ja caught a freaky lob and Tee Morant went halfway up the sideline in celebration – 7:48 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Would you take Desmond Bane or Tyrese Maxey in a 2020 NBA Re-Draft?
YouTube: youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ja got his head above the rim for an alley-oop dunk, then found Aldama in transition for another alley-oop. Ja’s taken this quarter over – 7:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A true highlight factory tonight. Grizzlies putting on a damn show. – 7:47 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Went next door to LCA after Lions game to see Ja Morant, and he hasn’t disappointed. What a talent. – 7:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good news for Detroit: Memphis’ others are missing shots
Bad news: Ja has waken up.
Detroit just needs to keep it close with the non-Ja minutes coming up. – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey brought in Burks and CoJo, and Detroit has since made a little run. Bey at the line for one more free throw. If he makes it, it’ll be an 11-point game. – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies 80, Pistons 62 with 7:56 left in the 3rd. They just haven’t had it tonight, on either end – 7:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With two wins on this road trip already in the bag and a third likely coming against the Pistons, the Lakers can probably afford to be cautious and rest LeBron (and possibly AD) on the second night of their upcoming back-to-back Wednesday against the Raptors. – 7:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ja’s bounce is crazy. That last dunk gives the Grizzlies an 80-62 lead. – 7:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ defense hasn’t been good but they have done a solid job on Ja. – 7:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft. What order should that class have gone in? Should Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, or Desmond Bane go first? Where does James Wiseman fall to? @TheBoxandOne_ and I dive deep into the class! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft Class. Come watch us break down LaMelo, Ant, Haliburton, Bane, Maxey, Wiseman and more.
youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 7:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Teal steals >>>
#Pistons | @Jaden Ivey pic.twitter.com/FWODp50Mst – 7:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout to grizz gang in the spot tonight.
@fedex | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/mMF98wVh2t – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
make the game easy.
@Ja Morant | @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/DjA3hT7gfQ – 7:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies with a 69-57 lead the half.
They’ve all played well. Dillon Brooks leads all scorers with 18. All 3s. – 7:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Grizzlies 69, Pistons 57. Not sure Detroit deserves to even be down 12. Just some truly terrible turnovers. Energy improved though throughout the game.
Saddiq Bey: 12 points – 7:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Grizzlies 69, Pistons 57. Detroit cut it to 47-43 after a 28-13 run, after which Memphis put its foot back on the gas.
Bey: 12 points
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Ivey: 8 points
Bagley: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 7:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Grizzlies 69, #Pistons 57.
Bey: 12 pts
Bogdanovic: 9 pts
Ivey: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 7:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LEMME GET THATTTTTTTTTTTT @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/2wWFu1PFem – 7:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the wrap around dime is crazyy @Santi Aldama 🥽 pic.twitter.com/zWDEa7Xepl – 7:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons … playing defense, upping intensity … terrible turnovers to negate it all. – 6:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
When are we having the conversation about how Dillon Brooks has been one of the most steady/consistent Grizzlies this season? – 6:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dillon Brooks has 18 points and is 5-7 from 3. He has nine of Memphis’ last 12 points, all 3’s. – 6:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The beginning of the second quarter strikes again. A 14-point Grizzlies lead to start the second has been trimmed to four points in four minutes.
Figuring out the bench and which starters to pair with the second unit during that stretch remains an area of needed improvement. – 6:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Grizzlies led by as many as 19, but Detroit is within four points after Bey splits a pair of free throws. – 6:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are alive. On a 22-13 run following a 3 from Knox. They’re down 47-42 after trailing by 19 in the 1st – 6:50 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I will be podcasting here at some point soon.
We’re taking a break from the 2023 draft class to re-draft the 2020 NBA Draft. Guys like Haliburton, Ball, Ant, Bane, Maxey, etc.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wow. Pistons really took advantage of the non-Ja minutes. Somehow this only a four-point game. – 6:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Saddiq Bey knocks down a corner 3 and Detroit is back within single digits. The Pistons trail 47-39 with 9:11 left in the first half. – 6:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey breakthrough game?
Just hit a 3. He’s got 11 points in nine minutes. Pistons down by just 8. – 6:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Pretty close to a flawless first quarter for Memphis.
Grizzlies lead the Pistons 40-26
Eight Grizz players have already scored. Memphis shooting 56% and holding Detroit to 42%. – 6:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Grizzlies 40, Pistons 26. Detroit (8-19 overall) made four of their last six shots after starting off 4-13 from the floor. Grizzlies shot 14-25 overall and 5-11 from 3.
Bogdanovic: 6 points
Bey: 6 points – 6:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
40 ball in the first 12.
10 assists on 14 made FG. yeah yeah.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/5cNlnbJ9V7 – 6:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Grizzlies 40, Pistons 26. Guys aren’t locked in on defense.
Saddiq Bey has 6 points in six minutes. Duren with some nice blocks.
The bench has been OK so far. – 6:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Grizzlies 40, @Pistons 26.
Bogdanovic: 6 pts
Bey: 6 pts
Ivey: 4 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – 6:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SPOT EM. DOT EM. @Tyus Jones
5 dimes in the first quarter for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/NXMMUjYKvJ – 6:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are rolling. Leading the Pistons 34-15.
Ja Morant is feeding his teammates and doing some scoring himself. 11-0 run and more than 3 minutes left in the first quarter – 6:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are looking to end this Dec. 4 special very early. Opening up a 19-point lead in the first 9 mins – 6:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This is Detroit’s worst first quarter in a while. Down 33-15 after the fastbreak layup by Aldama, who’s about to shoot a free throw – 6:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pretty poor start for Detroit. Elementary turnovers, players missing rotations.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is already up to five assists in the first quarter. He’s dealing out there tonight. – 6:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST ONE OFF THE GROUND @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/6ih0ekimdm – 6:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
8-0 RUN FOR THE GANG 🗣️
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/by4CwR0cIH – 6:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. getting some run with the second unit with no Steven Adams available – 6:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Fun to watch Killian Hayes on defense against Ja Morant. He’s doing a solid job of staying in front of Ja so far, but 12 is still finding ways to have his hands all over the game. Fun matchup. – 6:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies 21, Pistons 9 after the 3 from Ja. Memphis is shooting 8-12 overall. Duren and Burks about to check in for Hayes and Bagley – 6:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are on a 9-4 run since Casey’s timeout. Killian Hayes with a 3. – 6:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Grizzlies came out on a 7-0 run and Detroit calls a timeout. – 6:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey calls a timeout after Dillon Brooks hits a wide-open 3. Tells his team to wake up. Grizzlies up 7-0. – 6:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons call an early timeout after the Grizzlies open the game with a 7-0 run – 6:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 🚨
IT’S TIME. HIT THE RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/4QoXiaqEqB – 6:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5 vs. @Detroit Pistons
🎿 @Ja Morant
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐰 @brandonclarke23
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/4ZBOocPeeS – 5:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III. – 5:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Starting 5:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Marvin Bagley III – 5:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/W1NGCx5AOe – 5:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
We got the loss but the weekend was a win with @itsMeanJean in Detroit 🙌 #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aHtHTM7yGy – 5:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Steven Adams tonight against the Detroit Pistons, according to the Grizzlies – 5:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
spartan dawgs back on familiar turf 🐶 pic.twitter.com/HRODUre9kn – 4:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The @UMichAthletics fans gonna love this one 🤝
@Jaden Ivey | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/Ct1osiuLHF – 4:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies coach on the comparisons between Morant and Ivey: “It’s a unique ability to have the athleticism, the speed, the creativity with the ball in your hands but also the ability to make decisions at a high level.” – 4:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Casey about his comfort level switching bigger defenders onto Ja. He said he wants to avoid that, as well as putting guards on Steven Adams and they’ll adjust their coverages – 4:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “I think he’s gotten enough on his resume that distinguishes that he’s taking steps…The last six or seven games, he’s been consistent.” – 4:19 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
FINAL: The #Lions defeat the Jaguars, 40-14.
Detroit (5-7) has now won 4 of their last 5 games. The Lions have scored 30+ points in 6 games this season. – 3:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
12 Heat players on injury report, but roster getting healthier.
Out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies: Cain (G League), Jovic (G League), Oladipo (knee), Smith (G League) and Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Butler, Dedmon and Vincent.
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson and Strus. – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing all 3 players sent today for G League game in Sioux Falls (Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith and Jamal Cain) as out for Monday in Memphis. Also out: Oladipo, Yurtseven.
Questionable: Butler (knee), Dedmon (foot), Vincent (knee).
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson, Strus. – 3:49 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This Eagles/Titans game is a Big Boy game. Some huge hits. Burks going out was such a bummer, not sure Tenn can hang without him. – 2:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Grab a FREE teal bucket hat at the doors of the game.
👀First 2,500 fans only.👀
@MotorCityCasino | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/HyEy3KvNGq – 2:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo on having the chance to have a 3-1 trip tomorrow in Memphis: “We want to finish. We want to finish in the right way. We have an opportunity and we’re going to face another really good team … one of the most electrifyingly fast teams in the league.” – 1:20 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Jameson Williams ran on field for Detroit’s 2nd snap and crowd roared – 1:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated 2023 NBA cap space projections:
1. HOU $59.3M
2. IND $49.8M
3. SAS $47.1M
4. DET $44.8M
5. UTA $42.6M
6. LAL $33.4M
7. ORL $32.8M
8. OKC $29.0M
9. CHA $18.4M
All others over the cap. Full article laying out my current projected 2023 spending power on @spotrac this week! – 1:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes has never scored the ball as efficiently as he has been ver the last three weeks.
His offseason work on his 3-point shooting is showing, but he’s also become a sniper from midrange
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:34 PM
