James Harden 'on pace' to return tomorrow, still considers Houston home

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
James Harden said he is “on pace” to return tomorrow vs. Rockets. Said to him, Houston is still “home.” – 2:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
End of the workout with James Harden and Sam Cassell pic.twitter.com/yU3BmYomm1 – 2:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Taking a look at the numbers behind the Sixers’ defensive turnaround.
What is the result of luck, what is from changing schemes, and what is sustainable now that Harden and Maxey should be returning in the near future?
dailysix.com/the-numbers-be… – 11:22 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Said on Locked on Thunder this week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will eventually have other fanbases turn on him due to his ability to get to the FT Line. It’s coming. Happens to all the stars like Luka, Harden, etc. We are getting closer to that day every game. Get ready for battle. pic.twitter.com/wQgk89aIVw – 8:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden scored 50 points in a loss to the Spurs, setting an NBA record by making 24 free throws without a miss.
He also recorded the lowest FG% in NBA history by a player in a 50-point game (29.7%).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Grizzlies takeaways: Not good enough vs. tougher competition without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 1:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Grizzlies takeaways: Not good enough vs. tougher competition without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Grizzlies takeaways: squad not good enough vs. tougher competition without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, must provide more resistance in paint inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Grizzlies takeaways: squad not good enough vs. tougher competition without Harden and Maxey; must provide more resistance in paint inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers star @Anthony Davis recorded his 31st career 40-point, 10-rebound game, tying James Harden for the 3rd-most since the NBA-ABA Merger (1976-77). Only Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan have more during that span. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/syoyBvcNlT – 10:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden looked like he needed a week off just before he got hurt.
Maxey looked like he needed a week off just before he got hurt.
Embiid looked like he needed a week off before he last got hurt.
And I think both Joel and PJ could now use a week off. – 9:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on James Harden: “When anybody’s hurt, new opportunities open up for everyone else … But when you’ve got someone like him, he’s such a good playmaker, you’ve got to put the ball in his hands.
“So I think it’s all about managing it.” inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 11:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on #Sixers‘ defense once James Harden returns: “We are not switching. Obviously, we have a system in place. I think at the beginning of the year, the mistake we made was we tried to go one through five [switches] a lot.”
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:53 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Strength of Schedule accounting for injuries, rest, covid, etc. Example: the Nets playing the Sixers without Embiid, Harden and Maxey is given an opponent net rating of -1.655 as opposed to Boston who played Philly full strength and gets an opponent net rating of 6.848. pic.twitter.com/Anxq79GlfF – 7:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers list Tobias Harris (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis.
Maxey, Harden, Springer are still out. – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
Over the Indiana Pacers’ past seven games, Haliburton has 92 assists and 15 turnovers. Only three players — Doncic, Chris Paul, and James Harden — run more pick-and-rolls per 100 possessions, according to Second Spectrum. It is really hard to do this much while coughing it up so rarely. Haliburton can dissect any pick-and-roll coverage. He knows every read and counter against drop-back schemes and blitzing traps — and every counter to your counters. The real fun comes against in-between defenses — when opposing bigs corral Haliburton up high, around the level of the screen, but stop short of trapping him. Those bigs want to make Haliburton pause and then get back to their man. It almost functions like a quick switch and re-switch. -via ESPN / December 2, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is targeting a return during the team’s current three-game road trip, likely Monday in Houston, league sources told The Athletic on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know: Harden has been sidelined since suffering a right foot tendon strain in a game against the Wizards on Nov. 2. He was expected to miss a month, a league source said at the time. Philadelphia has been short-handed as of late due to injuries among other top players, including Joel Embiid — who returned Monday — and Tyrese Maxey. -via The Athletic / December 1, 2022
