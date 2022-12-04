Kawhi Leonard, Paul George joining Clippers on road trip

After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings 123-96 at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte. The Clippers’ two best players, who were listed as questionable in the injury report Friday, are nearing a return to the court. “They felt good,” Lue said of how Leonard and George came out of the practice. “It felt good and so, hopefully, we get them back very soon and they’re going on the trip. So that’s positive.”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to join Clippers on upcoming road trip
sportando.basketball/en/kawhi-leona… – 5:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Come for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Stay for worst loss of early season.
It’s getting hard to wait on the Clippers to get right.
And the key word there is wait, which everyone has been doing a lot of.
Players, coaches, fans.
theathletic.com/3966242/2022/1… – 1:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only game last season that all four of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, and Luke Kennard missed after Portland trade was Valentine’s Day vs Warriors.
That game went *much* better for Clippers than today’s game vs Kings. – 12:27 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi and PG missed another game but Ty Lue is hoping to have them back on this 4-game trip: “Kawhi, who missed 15 months, you think he don’t want to play? He wants to play. PG wants to play, and it’s just not the right time [yet]” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The Clippers have lost every daytime home game of the Kawhi/PG era by at least 30 points. Prove me wrong. – 8:45 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Ty Lue confirmed that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will travel with the team as they head off to Charlotte. – 7:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were “just not quite ready. Today wasn’t the right day (to return)… They definitely want to play.” Lue says after missing 15 months, Kawhi wants to play but team has to be smart. – 6:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Between Kawhi Leonard and Paul George getting ruled out 3 hours ago despite being upgraded to questionable and being down 22, this was worst half of the season for Clippers.
Kings up 60-38; led by 28. They’re shooting 55% FGs.
LA shooting 28.6% FGs (Jackson/Morris: 1/16 FGs) – 5:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi and PG came out feeling good out of Friday’s practice but did not play in the Saturday matinee game against Sac. Ty Lue says they will both travel for the upcoming 4-game trip starting Monday in Charlotte: “Hopefully, we get them back very soon.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:11 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
The past 5 quarters have been a stark reminder of how much of a difference maker Paul George is on the defensive end of the floor. The Jazz and Kings have scored seemingly at will – 4:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG and Kawhi are sitting on either side of John Wall to start the game. – 4:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are watching today’s game from the sideline. John Wall between them on the bench. – 4:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue expressed optimism that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will return soon and will be with the team on its upcoming trip. – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out today vs the Sacramento Kings – 2:20 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Ty Lue confirms Kawhi and Paul George are out today vs Sacramento. – 2:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out for today’s game. – 2:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Welp
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out today vs Kings. Matinee games lol – 2:20 PM
“I mean they definitely want to play,” Lue said. “We just gotta be smart about it. You hate to see this happen. Kawhi, who has missed 15 months of basketball, you think he don’t want to play? He wants to play. PG wants to play, and it’s just not the right time. They’re still rehabbing, still progressing and doing the right things, trying to get to that point. “Hopefully we can get it done on this trip. Being optimistic about it.” -via ESPN / December 4, 2022
Law Murray: Asked Tyronn Lue about managing the messaging surrounding Clippers injuries, specifically Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. “You’re not going to sit out 8-9 games in a row because you want to sit out… they’re hurt, and they’re doing everything they can to get back.” pic.twitter.com/YQiGIA97Se -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 3, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said Kawhi and PG felt good after yesterday’s practice and are getting closer to returning. He says both will travel with the team on the upcoming four-game trip that starts in Charlotte on Monday. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / December 3, 2022
