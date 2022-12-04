Nuggets 67, Pelicans 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (14-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022
Denver Nuggets 67, New Orleans Pelicans 59 (Q3 10:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some first-half highlights for the feed 📹 pic.twitter.com/q1q00POhaL – 4:55 PM
Some first-half highlights for the feed 📹 pic.twitter.com/q1q00POhaL – 4:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets assistant Charles Klask told me at halftime Denver has to find a solution with that second unit.
They will try and run Alvarado off the three point line as an adjustment.
Big difference so far in this game, second unit score is 30-10 in favor of Pelicans. – 4:55 PM
Nuggets assistant Charles Klask told me at halftime Denver has to find a solution with that second unit.
They will try and run Alvarado off the three point line as an adjustment.
Big difference so far in this game, second unit score is 30-10 in favor of Pelicans. – 4:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The first half story: New Orleans’ bench: 30 points. Denver’s bench: 10 points. – 4:52 PM
The first half story: New Orleans’ bench: 30 points. Denver’s bench: 10 points. – 4:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some stats from the first half 📊
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lJ1pkBSRnu – 4:49 PM
Some stats from the first half 📊
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lJ1pkBSRnu – 4:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
peep Naji smiling when he gets the steal 😁
plus the tough finish from Larry 😤 pic.twitter.com/l3jcyeyotw – 4:48 PM
peep Naji smiling when he gets the steal 😁
plus the tough finish from Larry 😤 pic.twitter.com/l3jcyeyotw – 4:48 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Frames from the half 📸
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1knWvTH1gP – 4:45 PM
Frames from the half 📸
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1knWvTH1gP – 4:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they somehow lead the Pels 60-59:
-Joker: 21-9-5-2, needed all of it
-Murray: 14-3-2 on 5/10
-Bench: 10 points on 4/10, 4 TOVs
-Nuggets +14 w/Joker, -13 w/o Joker pic.twitter.com/Xb3EAeZGoJ – 4:44 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they somehow lead the Pels 60-59:
-Joker: 21-9-5-2, needed all of it
-Murray: 14-3-2 on 5/10
-Bench: 10 points on 4/10, 4 TOVs
-Nuggets +14 w/Joker, -13 w/o Joker pic.twitter.com/Xb3EAeZGoJ – 4:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose Alvarado at the half:
19 points
5 threes
2 boards
2 dimes pic.twitter.com/kpobm7SjnX – 4:43 PM
Jose Alvarado at the half:
19 points
5 threes
2 boards
2 dimes pic.twitter.com/kpobm7SjnX – 4:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets lead 60-59 at the half to the Pelicans.
Jokic was unstoppable. Has 21 points and 9 rebounds
Murray added 14 points.
Alvarado leads the Pels with 19 points
If you’re Malone; what’s your message to the team? – 4:43 PM
The Nuggets lead 60-59 at the half to the Pelicans.
Jokic was unstoppable. Has 21 points and 9 rebounds
Murray added 14 points.
Alvarado leads the Pels with 19 points
If you’re Malone; what’s your message to the team? – 4:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with 21 first-half points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and another gash on his arm — he came to play, thankfully. Get Jokic the ball on the block, he’s going to score every time. – 4:43 PM
Nikola Jokic with 21 first-half points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and another gash on his arm — he came to play, thankfully. Get Jokic the ball on the block, he’s going to score every time. – 4:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Nuggets 60, Pelicans 59
Alvarado 19 pts (5-7 on 3s)
Williamson 14 pts
Valanciuans 10 pts
Jokic 21 pts, 9 rebs, 5 assts
Jokic is doing anything he wants and the Pels are still doing a good job of trading punches. Foul trouble will be big in 2nd half. – 4:42 PM
End of the 1st half: Nuggets 60, Pelicans 59
Alvarado 19 pts (5-7 on 3s)
Williamson 14 pts
Valanciuans 10 pts
Jokic 21 pts, 9 rebs, 5 assts
Jokic is doing anything he wants and the Pels are still doing a good job of trading punches. Foul trouble will be big in 2nd half. – 4:42 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
21points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals for Jokic on 8/12 shooting.
Bleeding profusely from both arms and doing all of his damage at the rim but just 2 FTAs. And he is letting the officials know about it. pic.twitter.com/HdEEMHUK5f – 4:41 PM
21points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals for Jokic on 8/12 shooting.
Bleeding profusely from both arms and doing all of his damage at the rim but just 2 FTAs. And he is letting the officials know about it. pic.twitter.com/HdEEMHUK5f – 4:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Nuggets 60, Pelicans 59
– Zion: 14p, 5/8 FG, 4/7 FT
– Jose: 19p, 5/7 3P
– JV: 10p, 5/7 FG
Pels: 53.5 FG%, 7/16 3P, 6/11 FT
Nuggets: 50.0 FG%, 5/19 3P, 11/14 FT
Jokic: 21p, 9r, 5a
Nuggets are +14 with Jokic on the floor. They are -13 with him on the bench. – 4:41 PM
HALF: Nuggets 60, Pelicans 59
– Zion: 14p, 5/8 FG, 4/7 FT
– Jose: 19p, 5/7 3P
– JV: 10p, 5/7 FG
Pels: 53.5 FG%, 7/16 3P, 6/11 FT
Nuggets: 50.0 FG%, 5/19 3P, 11/14 FT
Jokic: 21p, 9r, 5a
Nuggets are +14 with Jokic on the floor. They are -13 with him on the bench. – 4:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Close one going into the half
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/PmbZ2fV4gk – 4:41 PM
Close one going into the half
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/PmbZ2fV4gk – 4:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Still a tight game at the half pic.twitter.com/pWnQQuNpR4 – 4:41 PM
Still a tight game at the half pic.twitter.com/pWnQQuNpR4 – 4:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
nice dime from CJ for the Naji 3 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vBld05F12B – 4:40 PM
nice dime from CJ for the Naji 3 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vBld05F12B – 4:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Good play call by Willie Green out of the timeout. Hard screen on Gordon by Hernangomez and give Zion a lane to the rim. – 4:33 PM
Good play call by Willie Green out of the timeout. Hard screen on Gordon by Hernangomez and give Zion a lane to the rim. – 4:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado is approaching his #NBA career high in scoring (23 pts), having only logged 12 minutes of action in 1H. Alvarado 19 pts on 5/6 three-pointers (his only miss was deflected and he didn’t get a great look, trying to rush against the shot clock) – 4:32 PM
Jose Alvarado is approaching his #NBA career high in scoring (23 pts), having only logged 12 minutes of action in 1H. Alvarado 19 pts on 5/6 three-pointers (his only miss was deflected and he didn’t get a great look, trying to rush against the shot clock) – 4:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic and … Jose Alvarado each tied with a game-high 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting, like everyone assumed would happen.
Denver’s reclaimed the lead after a tough bench stretch. – 4:31 PM
Nikola Jokic and … Jose Alvarado each tied with a game-high 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting, like everyone assumed would happen.
Denver’s reclaimed the lead after a tough bench stretch. – 4:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willy Hernangomez making an impact. Gets a steal of Jokic and then a couple of offensive rebounds later, gets a tip-in.
Pelicans trail 52-51 with 3:40 left in the first half. – 4:29 PM
Willy Hernangomez making an impact. Gets a steal of Jokic and then a couple of offensive rebounds later, gets a tip-in.
Pelicans trail 52-51 with 3:40 left in the first half. – 4:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Some early foul trouble for the Pels:
Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Murphy each have three fouls. Jose Alvarado has 2. – 4:28 PM
Some early foul trouble for the Pels:
Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Murphy each have three fouls. Jose Alvarado has 2. – 4:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez summoned for duty mid 2Q after Valanciunas picks up third foul (all guarding Jokic) – 4:24 PM
Willy Hernangomez summoned for duty mid 2Q after Valanciunas picks up third foul (all guarding Jokic) – 4:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Step-back corner three from Mal. A thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/zc15VAINEM – 4:20 PM
Step-back corner three from Mal. A thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/zc15VAINEM – 4:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jose Alvarado so far today:
16 PTS
6-6 FG
4-4 3P
He’s played 6 minutes. pic.twitter.com/w8xRszO29P – 4:20 PM
Jose Alvarado so far today:
16 PTS
6-6 FG
4-4 3P
He’s played 6 minutes. pic.twitter.com/w8xRszO29P – 4:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jeff Green, who isn’t playing and in street clothes, wouldn’t give the ball to CJ McCollum. Got hit with a technical foul.
This game has been edgy but definitely in a good way. – 4:20 PM
Jeff Green, who isn’t playing and in street clothes, wouldn’t give the ball to CJ McCollum. Got hit with a technical foul.
This game has been edgy but definitely in a good way. – 4:20 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeAndre Jordan has been extremely vocal in huddles for the Nuggets in New Orleans. Not only talking strategy and a reminder of coverages, but positive encouragement and a stabilizing voice to get Denver back on track. This has been consistent. – 4:20 PM
DeAndre Jordan has been extremely vocal in huddles for the Nuggets in New Orleans. Not only talking strategy and a reminder of coverages, but positive encouragement and a stabilizing voice to get Denver back on track. This has been consistent. – 4:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green just got a tech off the #Nuggets‘ bench. Seemed to interfere with C.J. a bit on the sidelines. – 4:19 PM
Jeff Green just got a tech off the #Nuggets‘ bench. Seemed to interfere with C.J. a bit on the sidelines. – 4:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic checked out with the Nuggets up 13 and will check back in with the Nuggets down 2. Got 5 minutes of rest. – 4:18 PM
Jokic checked out with the Nuggets up 13 and will check back in with the Nuggets down 2. Got 5 minutes of rest. – 4:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji Marshall goodness is so much fun. Steal of Jamal Murray and drive was a bit of an adventure, but he made the right decision with Deandre Jordan closing on him at the rim. Easy deuce for Larry. – 4:17 PM
Naji Marshall goodness is so much fun. Steal of Jamal Murray and drive was a bit of an adventure, but he made the right decision with Deandre Jordan closing on him at the rim. Easy deuce for Larry. – 4:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JOSE HEAT CHECKIN’
SKC IS POPPIN’ pic.twitter.com/FJCo9JFFQo – 4:14 PM
JOSE HEAT CHECKIN’
SKC IS POPPIN’ pic.twitter.com/FJCo9JFFQo – 4:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Didn’t expect a Jose Alvarado Game on a Sunday afternoon but here we are.
Jose with 14 points and Pels take a 36-34 lead.
Pelicans are on a 20-5 run since Alvarado entered the game. (That’s 20-4 since Jokic left since Jose entered between Jokic FTs.) – 4:14 PM
Didn’t expect a Jose Alvarado Game on a Sunday afternoon but here we are.
Jose with 14 points and Pels take a 36-34 lead.
Pelicans are on a 20-5 run since Alvarado entered the game. (That’s 20-4 since Jokic left since Jose entered between Jokic FTs.) – 4:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado’s career-high for one game is 4 3-pointers. He’s 4-4 from deep with 10:39 left in the 2nd quarter. – 4:13 PM
Jose Alvarado’s career-high for one game is 4 3-pointers. He’s 4-4 from deep with 10:39 left in the 2nd quarter. – 4:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Steph Alvarado is destroying the #Nuggets. That’s 14 points and 4-of-4 from 3 in … four minutes.
“Jose, Jose, Jose Jose … Jose … Jose” chants ringing throughout the lower bowl. – 4:13 PM
Steph Alvarado is destroying the #Nuggets. That’s 14 points and 4-of-4 from 3 in … four minutes.
“Jose, Jose, Jose Jose … Jose … Jose” chants ringing throughout the lower bowl. – 4:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose has literally taken over this game.
Yes, you read that correctly. In a game featuring Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic, Alvarado has been the biggest star.
Pelicans have grabbed a 36-34 lead. Simply fantastic. – 4:13 PM
Jose has literally taken over this game.
Yes, you read that correctly. In a game featuring Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic, Alvarado has been the biggest star.
Pelicans have grabbed a 36-34 lead. Simply fantastic. – 4:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This is the Jose Alvarado takeover game! It’s LOUD in the SKC after Jose hits another 3 – 4:12 PM
This is the Jose Alvarado takeover game! It’s LOUD in the SKC after Jose hits another 3 – 4:12 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jose Alvarado just embarrassed DeAndre Jordan. Dribble in a circle around him and then hit the 3 over him – 4:12 PM
Jose Alvarado just embarrassed DeAndre Jordan. Dribble in a circle around him and then hit the 3 over him – 4:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray comes back in as Malone attempts to save some minutes for this bench unit. – 4:11 PM
Jamal Murray comes back in as Malone attempts to save some minutes for this bench unit. – 4:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker hoopin’ after the first Q
13 PTS (83.3 FG%), 5 REB, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/HAsIaXqxzy – 4:11 PM
Joker hoopin’ after the first Q
13 PTS (83.3 FG%), 5 REB, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/HAsIaXqxzy – 4:11 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic knew that he had a passive start to last game against the Hawks
Wouldn’t be having another half like that. Already up to 13 points in the 1at quarter on 5/6 shooting.
Aggressive Jok is a force. – 4:10 PM
Nikola Jokic knew that he had a passive start to last game against the Hawks
Wouldn’t be having another half like that. Already up to 13 points in the 1at quarter on 5/6 shooting.
Aggressive Jok is a force. – 4:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Nuggets 31, Pelicans 27
Williamson 9 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts
McCollum 2 pts, 3 assts
Jokic on the floor: Nuggets +11
Jokic off the floor: Pelicans +7 – 4:08 PM
End of the 1st: Nuggets 31, Pelicans 27
Williamson 9 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts
McCollum 2 pts, 3 assts
Jokic on the floor: Nuggets +11
Jokic off the floor: Pelicans +7 – 4:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
It was an 8-1 run to end the quarter by the Pelicans once Jokic went out.
Denver had no FGs in the final 3:39 of the quarter. Jokic checked out at the 2:03 mark.
Nuggets up 31-27 heading into the 2nd. – 4:08 PM
It was an 8-1 run to end the quarter by the Pelicans once Jokic went out.
Denver had no FGs in the final 3:39 of the quarter. Jokic checked out at the 2:03 mark.
Nuggets up 31-27 heading into the 2nd. – 4:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Close game after 1st quarter
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/trP7py6wNx – 4:07 PM
Close game after 1st quarter
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/trP7py6wNx – 4:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Difficult matchup for anybody trying to guard Zion Williamson in space
But a near impossible matchup for Vlatko Cancar and the Pelicans know it.
Zion went straight at it for a few possessions to fight back in the game. – 4:07 PM
Difficult matchup for anybody trying to guard Zion Williamson in space
But a near impossible matchup for Vlatko Cancar and the Pelicans know it.
Zion went straight at it for a few possessions to fight back in the game. – 4:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trailed 30-16. Then Jose Alvarado entered the game.
He and Zion proceeded to dissect the Nuggets’ defense over the final 3:06 of the first quarter. It would only be a 31-29 deficit had Williamson not missed a couple of free throws to close out the frame. – 4:07 PM
The Pelicans trailed 30-16. Then Jose Alvarado entered the game.
He and Zion proceeded to dissect the Nuggets’ defense over the final 3:06 of the first quarter. It would only be a 31-29 deficit had Williamson not missed a couple of free throws to close out the frame. – 4:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans cut the lead from 11 to 4 in the 2 minutes Jokic was on the bench. And that’s with Zion missing two free throws. – 4:07 PM
Pelicans cut the lead from 11 to 4 in the 2 minutes Jokic was on the bench. And that’s with Zion missing two free throws. – 4:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What was an 11-point lead when Joker checked out at the 2:03 mark is down to four at the end of the first quarter.
Bench got outscored 8-1 in that time. – 4:07 PM
What was an 11-point lead when Joker checked out at the 2:03 mark is down to four at the end of the first quarter.
Bench got outscored 8-1 in that time. – 4:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“You may know what’s coming, but stopping what’s coming is completely different.”
-@adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/16wmTHzdiV – 4:07 PM
“You may know what’s coming, but stopping what’s coming is completely different.”
-@adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/16wmTHzdiV – 4:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Vlatko Cancar guarding Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/nHYEoYabW5 – 4:06 PM
Vlatko Cancar guarding Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/nHYEoYabW5 – 4:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson. Still unstoppable when used properly. His touch/finishing at the rim is definitely back – 4:04 PM
Zion Williamson. Still unstoppable when used properly. His touch/finishing at the rim is definitely back – 4:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado with two big 3s and another bucket off the bench and I’m not surprised.
He was amped up about something during the Pels first timeout. Walked up to half court jawing towards the Denver bench, so much so Willy tried to pull him away somewhat. – 4:03 PM
Jose Alvarado with two big 3s and another bucket off the bench and I’m not surprised.
He was amped up about something during the Pels first timeout. Walked up to half court jawing towards the Denver bench, so much so Willy tried to pull him away somewhat. – 4:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeAndre Jordan in against Larry Nance Jr. and I’m a bit concerned. – 4:02 PM
DeAndre Jordan in against Larry Nance Jr. and I’m a bit concerned. – 4:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jokic loves the Pelicans strategy of just letting him do what he wants. Happened last year, too. They’ve got to try and make life tougher for him. – 3:59 PM
Jokic loves the Pelicans strategy of just letting him do what he wants. Happened last year, too. They’ve got to try and make life tougher for him. – 3:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with 13 points on 5-6 shoting, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in his first 9 minutes. – 3:59 PM
Nikola Jokic with 13 points on 5-6 shoting, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in his first 9 minutes. – 3:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Rough starter just got rougher.
Pelicans had four players on the court. Technical foul.
Lack of focus by everyone, huh? – 3:55 PM
Rough starter just got rougher.
Pelicans had four players on the court. Technical foul.
Lack of focus by everyone, huh? – 3:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TREY WITH THE HALF COURT LOB TO ZION 🔥
SHOWTIME PELS pic.twitter.com/ssRAgV0vPt – 3:55 PM
TREY WITH THE HALF COURT LOB TO ZION 🔥
SHOWTIME PELS pic.twitter.com/ssRAgV0vPt – 3:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans got a tech after coming out of a free throw with only 4 people on the court.
Not great. – 3:55 PM
The Pelicans got a tech after coming out of a free throw with only 4 people on the court.
Not great. – 3:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The Pelicans just got a technical foul because they played with 4 guys on the court…
WTF – 3:55 PM
The Pelicans just got a technical foul because they played with 4 guys on the court…
WTF – 3:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic trying in the first quarter. And dominating poor Val.
11-5-3 in the opening 8 minutes. – 3:55 PM
Jokic trying in the first quarter. And dominating poor Val.
11-5-3 in the opening 8 minutes. – 3:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans just got a tech because they were playing with 4 players. – 3:55 PM
Pelicans just got a tech because they were playing with 4 players. – 3:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It’s been an exceptionally Jonas-centric offense for #Pelicans early. He subs out at 4/6 FG in 8 mins, 8 pts – 3:54 PM
It’s been an exceptionally Jonas-centric offense for #Pelicans early. He subs out at 4/6 FG in 8 mins, 8 pts – 3:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker always puts it right where it needs to be pic.twitter.com/TJtbNQyTxu – 3:51 PM
Joker always puts it right where it needs to be pic.twitter.com/TJtbNQyTxu – 3:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Night and day start in New Orleans vs. in Atlanta: #Nuggets are engaged defensively, sharing it offensively. Ask @ChrisMarlowe. Told him before the game there’d be a bounceback effort.
Early 8-2 lead. – 3:44 PM
Night and day start in New Orleans vs. in Atlanta: #Nuggets are engaged defensively, sharing it offensively. Ask @ChrisMarlowe. Told him before the game there’d be a bounceback effort.
Early 8-2 lead. – 3:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Good start for Denver. Missed a couple bunnies, but the defense has been solid. Just more in-tune with what the opponent is trying to accomplish. – 3:44 PM
Good start for Denver. Missed a couple bunnies, but the defense has been solid. Just more in-tune with what the opponent is trying to accomplish. – 3:44 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bruce Brown gets the Nuggets on the board with an open 3 off some solid ball movement in New Orleans. Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. – 3:43 PM
Bruce Brown gets the Nuggets on the board with an open 3 off some solid ball movement in New Orleans. Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. – 3:43 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion picking up right where he left off. Fantastic wrap around pass for the assist – 3:42 PM
Zion picking up right where he left off. Fantastic wrap around pass for the assist – 3:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 Hear why Zion reminds @RealJayWilliams of Michael Jordan 👀 #Pelicans
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/mGdWbUzELH – 3:38 PM
🏀 Hear why Zion reminds @RealJayWilliams of Michael Jordan 👀 #Pelicans
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/mGdWbUzELH – 3:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, let’s see if the Nuggets show a bit more urgency than in any of the previous three games. – 3:36 PM
Alright, let’s see if the Nuggets show a bit more urgency than in any of the previous three games. – 3:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Prediction: I think we see a change in the #Nuggets bench rotation after last game. Might mean Zeke. Might mean CB. Just think something’s gotta give after getting beat two nights ago in Atlanta. – 3:26 PM
Prediction: I think we see a change in the #Nuggets bench rotation after last game. Might mean Zeke. Might mean CB. Just think something’s gotta give after getting beat two nights ago in Atlanta. – 3:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Here’s how Coach Malone is looking at the Atlanta loss and getting his team ready for today’s game agains the Pelicans.
What’s the over/under on how many times I say tonight instead of today????
Also injury updates in here.
pic.twitter.com/QqcYWlR1vh – 3:21 PM
Here’s how Coach Malone is looking at the Atlanta loss and getting his team ready for today’s game agains the Pelicans.
What’s the over/under on how many times I say tonight instead of today????
Also injury updates in here.
pic.twitter.com/QqcYWlR1vh – 3:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:18 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:17 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Sunday’s Starters
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ztQmnSHXNv – 3:16 PM
Sunday’s Starters
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ztQmnSHXNv – 3:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jeff Green, Peyton Watson, and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for today’s game
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/EUeNjhSHbK – 3:13 PM
Injury Update: Jeff Green, Peyton Watson, and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for today’s game
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/EUeNjhSHbK – 3:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear what Coach has to say about the Pelicans in his pre-game presser 🎙⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nBKKot3INT – 2:40 PM
Hear what Coach has to say about the Pelicans in his pre-game presser 🎙⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nBKKot3INT – 2:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, Nuggets are still without both Michael Porter Jr. and Jeff Green, meaning Vlatko and Zeke is the likely combo off the bench.
KCP and Bruce Brown are going to have their hands full with Brandon Ingram, while Gordon will get the Zion assignment.
Tough matchup for DEN. – 2:20 PM
Alright, Nuggets are still without both Michael Porter Jr. and Jeff Green, meaning Vlatko and Zeke is the likely combo off the bench.
KCP and Bruce Brown are going to have their hands full with Brandon Ingram, while Gordon will get the Zion assignment.
Tough matchup for DEN. – 2:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
A prime opportunity for the Nuggets to get a quality road win in New Orleans.
We’ll be live from the Pregame Lounge at 1:
youtu.be/ICICVkMk9VQ – 2:16 PM
A prime opportunity for the Nuggets to get a quality road win in New Orleans.
We’ll be live from the Pregame Lounge at 1:
youtu.be/ICICVkMk9VQ – 2:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What’s on GTemp’s pregame playlist? 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZpMxonkCRD – 2:05 PM
What’s on GTemp’s pregame playlist? 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZpMxonkCRD – 2:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🚨Win a trip for 2 to the away game @ Dallas 1/7/22
Play on the #Pelicans app now before time runs out!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/iAieG7ysKR – 1:58 PM
🚨Win a trip for 2 to the away game @ Dallas 1/7/22
Play on the #Pelicans app now before time runs out!
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/iAieG7ysKR – 1:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This’ll look good in the Locked On Pelicans studio pic.twitter.com/bSzOfXQBIs – 1:47 PM
This’ll look good in the Locked On Pelicans studio pic.twitter.com/bSzOfXQBIs – 1:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:47 PM
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:47 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s jersey will be our BLUE jerseys! All proceeds raised will be matched and given directly to The Bridge middle school to better the students learning experience!!
https://t.co/HobuldfKb2 pic.twitter.com/f0Xz0dloZy – 1:42 PM
Tonight’s jersey will be our BLUE jerseys! All proceeds raised will be matched and given directly to The Bridge middle school to better the students learning experience!!
https://t.co/HobuldfKb2 pic.twitter.com/f0Xz0dloZy – 1:42 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
The Bridge Middle School is the NOLA public school we’re benefiting tonight with our jersey auction!
Here’s how to bid on my GAMEWORN jersey signed and personalized to you!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 1:36 PM
The Bridge Middle School is the NOLA public school we’re benefiting tonight with our jersey auction!
Here’s how to bid on my GAMEWORN jersey signed and personalized to you!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 1:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gold standard ⭐️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/T2JQphfJtk – 1:08 PM
gold standard ⭐️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/T2JQphfJtk – 1:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the final outcome today 🤔
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ue7Itgmdlx – 12:32 PM
What’s the final outcome today 🤔
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ue7Itgmdlx – 12:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The NBA’s newest contender is … the Pelicans?
Yup. They’re 14-8, and there’s a case to be made they’re even better than their record.
@Will Guillory on a team that’s starting to put it all together. theathletic.com/3964119/2022/1… – 11:33 AM
The NBA’s newest contender is … the Pelicans?
Yup. They’re 14-8, and there’s a case to be made they’re even better than their record.
@Will Guillory on a team that’s starting to put it all together. theathletic.com/3964119/2022/1… – 11:33 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Imagine if I told you in July that of the 6 teams scheduled by the NFL to play on Christmas — Packers vs. Dolphins, Denver-Rams & Tampa Bay-Arizona, the only one entering Dec. with a winning record would be Miami. Bucks-Celtics at 5 p.m. could eat a (small) bit into Broncos-Rams – 11:10 AM
Imagine if I told you in July that of the 6 teams scheduled by the NFL to play on Christmas — Packers vs. Dolphins, Denver-Rams & Tampa Bay-Arizona, the only one entering Dec. with a winning record would be Miami. Bucks-Celtics at 5 p.m. could eat a (small) bit into Broncos-Rams – 11:10 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for today’s game ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hFwk6HV7Es – 11:06 AM
Injury Report for today’s game ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hFwk6HV7Es – 11:06 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
For fans attending today’s game: a reminder about our Bike Zone in parking lot 3, brought to you by @Chevron, the human energy company!
Free, convenient, & protected bike parking across from Champions Square 🙌
pic.twitter.com/Fc1Leoiz1a – 11:03 AM
For fans attending today’s game: a reminder about our Bike Zone in parking lot 3, brought to you by @Chevron, the human energy company!
Free, convenient, & protected bike parking across from Champions Square 🙌
pic.twitter.com/Fc1Leoiz1a – 11:03 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Jeff Green’s been upgraded to questionable (knee contusion) and MPJ is still out (heel strain).
It will be Porter’s sixth consecutive game being out. – 10:59 AM
#Nuggets injury report: Jeff Green’s been upgraded to questionable (knee contusion) and MPJ is still out (heel strain).
It will be Porter’s sixth consecutive game being out. – 10:59 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Jeff Green’s been upgraded to questionable (knee contusion) and MPJ is still out (heel contusion).
It will be Porter’s sixth consecutive game being out. – 10:58 AM
#Nuggets injury report: Jeff Green’s been upgraded to questionable (knee contusion) and MPJ is still out (heel contusion).
It will be Porter’s sixth consecutive game being out. – 10:58 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans are legit.
With one of the NBA’s deepest rosters and Zion Williamson playing the best ball of his career, this team looks like it’s ready for the bright lights.
They came into the year as the team of the future. But maybe the future is now.
theathletic.com/3964119/2022/1… – 10:38 AM
The Pelicans are legit.
With one of the NBA’s deepest rosters and Zion Williamson playing the best ball of his career, this team looks like it’s ready for the bright lights.
They came into the year as the team of the future. But maybe the future is now.
theathletic.com/3964119/2022/1… – 10:38 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion — 23.5 points on 15.2 FGA
Jokic — 22.7 points on 13.4 FGA – 10:34 AM
Zion — 23.5 points on 15.2 FGA
Jokic — 22.7 points on 13.4 FGA – 10:34 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Game day in NOLA 🎺
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/OIXZrzm4Wf – 10:27 AM
Game day in NOLA 🎺
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/OIXZrzm4Wf – 10:27 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets injury report vs Pelicans:
Jeff Green questionable (right knee contusion)
MPJ out (left heel strain)
Pelicans injury report:
Brandon Ingram out (contusion left great (??) toe)
Herb Jones out (left ankle sprain) – 10:26 AM
Nuggets injury report vs Pelicans:
Jeff Green questionable (right knee contusion)
MPJ out (left heel strain)
Pelicans injury report:
Brandon Ingram out (contusion left great (??) toe)
Herb Jones out (left ankle sprain) – 10:26 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to this afternoon’s game versus the Nuggets by @Jim Eichenhofer with a Star Wars themed twist 👀
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/P9r8h7pnjO – 10:25 AM
Keys to this afternoon’s game versus the Nuggets by @Jim Eichenhofer with a Star Wars themed twist 👀
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/P9r8h7pnjO – 10:25 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What was the top photo in the win vs. the Spurs?
1️⃣Larry’s Dunk
2️⃣Zion’s Block
#Pelicans | @socios pic.twitter.com/K8IjXUypi3 – 10:23 AM
What was the top photo in the win vs. the Spurs?
1️⃣Larry’s Dunk
2️⃣Zion’s Block
#Pelicans | @socios pic.twitter.com/K8IjXUypi3 – 10:23 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
In 3rd grade, Trey Murphy wrote down his ambitions for life on an index card. He wanted to drive a black Lamborghini, and he wanted to play in the NBA.
“He would speak the NBA over his life,” Albeda Murphy said. “He believed even when we didn’t believe.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:06 AM
In 3rd grade, Trey Murphy wrote down his ambitions for life on an index card. He wanted to drive a black Lamborghini, and he wanted to play in the NBA.
“He would speak the NBA over his life,” Albeda Murphy said. “He believed even when we didn’t believe.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:06 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans vs. Nuggets at 2:30 p.m., a compelling start to four-game homestand; injury report; Behind the Numbers preview with Star Wars-themed keys; practice report on defense; Green, CJ interviews): https://t.co/9T6VSAWtlJ pic.twitter.com/KFIju5P0KZ – 10:01 AM
Sunday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans vs. Nuggets at 2:30 p.m., a compelling start to four-game homestand; injury report; Behind the Numbers preview with Star Wars-themed keys; practice report on defense; Green, CJ interviews): https://t.co/9T6VSAWtlJ pic.twitter.com/KFIju5P0KZ – 10:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The power duo of Braian Angola and Errick McCollum combined for SIXTY points to lead Pinar Karsiyaka to a big road win over Anadolu Efes
eurohoops.net/en/tbl/1428952… – 10:00 AM
The power duo of Braian Angola and Errick McCollum combined for SIXTY points to lead Pinar Karsiyaka to a big road win over Anadolu Efes
eurohoops.net/en/tbl/1428952… – 10:00 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.