Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 4, 2022- by

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $11,635,269 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $10,550,849 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics begin the road trip all over this list…
NBA – 3-POINT SHOOTING
1. Watanabe, Bkn
2. BROGDON, BOS
3. Lee, Phx
4. Caldwell-Pope, Den
5. HORFORD, BOS
6. HAUSER, BOS
7. Grant, Por
8. Ingram, NO
9. Olynyk, Utah
10. Green, Dal
11. G. WILLIAMS, BOS
14. WHITE, BOS – 1:39 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home