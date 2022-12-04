Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $11,635,269 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $10,550,849 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?