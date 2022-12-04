Pacers 24, Blazers 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (12-10) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) at Moda Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022
Indiana Pacers 24, Portland Trail Blazers 26 (Q1 01:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers took an early lead, but it’s been all Portland over the last 4mins. A 17-4 run leads to Rick Carlisle using a second timeout.
For the few minutes Andrew Nembhard, the only pg dressed, was out of the game, veteran James Johnson handled the ball. – 9:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
With the quickness 💨
@Damian Lillard x @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/jaFnarDMBd – 9:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon tried it with James Johnson. Drew the foul but didn’t convert the dunk. – 9:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield leaves it off for a Jalen Smith slam.💥 pic.twitter.com/RFwQ3IhNTT – 9:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Mayor of Rip City is in the 🏠! pic.twitter.com/KLGDqeXcEP – 9:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield from three after the offensive rebound.🎯 pic.twitter.com/mB5gj0syQh – 9:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back, @Damian Lillard ⌚️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Gu5Cd7Xb4j – 9:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
big to big. @Myles Turner hits @Jalen Smith for the layup.
watch tonight’s game on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/fUzmX6PlpR pic.twitter.com/FYbgzgrcHN – 9:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Look who’s back 👀
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/74E1m04GpY – 9:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
sunday hoops coming at you.
📺: @BallySportsIN, @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Muyx4ZoDCy – 8:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
When the Pacers play in Portland, two recent memories come to mind.
1. 3 years ago: That’s where I (and the team) was when Kobe passed away theathletic.com/1562911/2020/0…
2. Two years ago: It was T.J. McConnell’s first game back after the birth of his son fieldhousefiles.com/p/mcconnell-on… – 8:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, Aaron Nesmith will be back in the starting lineup.
Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner.
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, he won’t play tonight.
Aaron Nesmith inserted back in the starting lineup.
Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner.
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
warming up the handles.🔥
@Bennedict Mathurin pic.twitter.com/syQvmkYdio – 8:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Gavin flew from Indy to Portland to celebrate his birthday at tonight’s game.
drop some love to help us wish Gavin a happy birthday!🎂 pic.twitter.com/MLtCOad96G – 8:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Portland:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sore left groin)
T.J. McConnell – Out (non-COVID illness)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/kemXHvm2rO – 8:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
All love, @Greg Brown ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/rmiv8Qffaa – 7:43 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (calf) is making his return tonight against the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 7:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell are out tonight. – 7:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I just asked Damian Lillard if he was playing tonight vs. Indiana as he walked by me on the court and he nodded, “yes.” – 7:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Anfernee Simons: “He’s still like Play-doh. We’re still shaping him. He’s just scratching the surface.” – 7:25 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft. What order should that class have gone in? Should Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, or Desmond Bane go first? Where does James Wiseman fall to? @TheBoxandOne_ and I dive deep into the class! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft Class. Come watch us break down LaMelo, Ant, Haliburton, Bane, Maxey, Wiseman and more.
youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 7:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said he is still waiting word on the availability of Damian Lillard, Drew Eubanks and Josh Hart for Sunday against Indiana. – 7:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says no final decision yet on the availability of Damian Lillard, Josh Hart or Drew Eubanks. – 7:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
To celebrate the 5th year of our iconic Gameday Poster Series, we are running back allll of the amazing designs from the past 4 seasons in limited edition compilations. Secure the 2nd one at tonight’s game! Thanks to the incredibly creative PNW community who made this possible. pic.twitter.com/6071zpj1EI – 6:59 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I will be podcasting here at some point soon.
We’re taking a break from the 2023 draft class to re-draft the 2020 NBA Draft. Guys like Haliburton, Ball, Ant, Bane, Maxey, etc.
Will be on Twitter, and YouTube link here! youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are both listed as questionable tomorrow against the Pacers. Poole: Left ankle soreness. Wiggins: Right adductor tightness. – 6:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Jordan Poole (left ankle soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers. – 6:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Happy Birthday @john_e_butler 🥳
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/BXMq76YXWM – 5:56 PM
Chris Duarte @C_Duarte5
Proverbs 18:22
“A man who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.”
Proverbios 18:22
“El hombre que encuentra esposa halla un bien y alcanza el favor del Señor.” 🤍✨ instagram.com/p/ClwyuQdSu-F/… – 5:13 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
North Carolina brought back 4 starters from a team that went to the national title game. The Tar Heels were the preseason No. 1.
UNC just lost 4th straight game and is now 5-4 overall.
Tar Heels don’t have an NCAA tourney resume at this point.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
North Carolina brought back 4 starters from a team that went to the national title game. The Tar Heels were the preseason No. 1.
UNC just lost 4th straight game and is now 5-4 overall.
Tar Heels don’t have an NCAA tourney resume at this point.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Injury report: Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (left ankle) and Dame Lillard (right Soleus) are questionable, Nas Little (femoral head fracture), Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton II (conditioning) and John Butler Jr. (non-COVID illness) are out for tonight’s game versus Pacers. – 4:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Initial Warriors injury report for Monday vs. Pacers:
Jordan Poole (L ankle soreness) and Andrew Wiggins (R adductor tightness) both listed as questionable – 4:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are officially listing Damian Lillard, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks all as “questionable” tonight vs. Indiana. Word has been that Dame will go tonight. We’ll find out for sure in a few hours. Good sign that Hart is upgraded. – 4:20 PM
Blazers are officially listing Damian Lillard, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks all as “questionable” tonight vs. Indiana. Word has been that Dame will go tonight. We’ll find out for sure in a few hours. Good sign that Hart is upgraded. – 4:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Such a proud dad. @goodmansport killing on sideline for her first Indiana women’s basketball game on BTN+ pic.twitter.com/caN8y0non3 – 3:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
L2MR from Jazz -Blazers last night. 2 plays that Jordan Clarkson cited — his foul on Simons, a no-call on Nurkic vs. Markkanen — are both found to be correct by the league. They did identify two missed non-calls — Simons pushing off vs. Vando, and a 5-second penalty by Olynyk. pic.twitter.com/D9fY7rIP4W – 3:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Home sweet home 🏡
#RipCity | @windermere pic.twitter.com/ZtAVw5YMiP – 3:00 PM
