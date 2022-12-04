Pacers vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pacers vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pacers vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 4, 2022- by

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $8,161,364 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $12,562,867 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Casey Holdahl
@CHold
“I just wanted to set the tone, be as aggressive as possible early on, let them know that we in this game and I’m going to do whatever it takes for us to win this game.” — @Anfernee Simons on.nba.com/3FoIZup2:46 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home