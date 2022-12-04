Suns 55, Spurs 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (15-7) play against the San Antonio Spurs (17-17) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Sunday December 4, 2022
Phoenix Suns 55, San Antonio Spurs 39 (Q2 04:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet no look to Landale for dunk. Landale with nine.
#Suns up 11. – 4:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Zach Collins has three fouls.
Charles Bassey has three fouls.
This is a problem. – 4:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Romeo Langford, after picking up his second foul, limps off the court on the way to taking a seat on the bench.
He was upgraded before the game to active after being listed yesterday as questionable with lower back tightness. – 4:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 35-30 after the 1Q.
But the biggest news so far this afternoon is Tim Duncan’s on-court appears as the alumnus of the game.
He walked onto the court to a standing ovation and left as it was still going on. – 4:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 35, SAS 30
Booker: 11 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-6 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts
Johnson: 8 Pts, 4-7 FG – 4:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker, Ayton having a conversation heading back to the huddle during a timeout.
#Suns down 13-11 with 6:32 left in 1st. #Spurs – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ran double screen for Payne, Saric popped for 3, Ayton went inside.
Payne found Ayton, who got fouled.
This is interesting moving forward. #Suns #Spurs – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric gets one to go inside, had position earlier, didn’t get ball.
#Suns down four after 3-point play. #Spurs – 4:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup at #Spurs:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Dario Saric
Deandre Ayton
Same starting lineup as last game #Suns lost to #Rockets – 3:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you are around him, the volume of time, the frequency of time that I was with him, you just repetitively, day to day, are reminded of how good he is.”
#Spurs assistant Brett Brown on Monty Williams, who worked for him with #76ers before taking #Suns head coach job in 2019. pic.twitter.com/WJz1ZTTImN – 3:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brett Brown on why he thinks Pop is perfectly suited to oversee the Spurs rebuild:
“It’s almost, where do you begin? I think that the perspective that he has at this stage of his career is priceless, is unparalleled, given his history, and where he was and where he is, etc.” – 3:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“What’s that? What’s that?”
Monty Williams when asked if he’s sticking with the same starting lineup from last game with Dario Saric starting for Torrey Craig (groin), who is out today at #Spurs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/03Jh0TTT1y – 2:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Today marks the sixth consecutive game Josh Richardson has missed with a sprained ankle.
It’s the second game in a row for McDermott to sit out with a sprained ankle. – 2:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brown with the injury update:
Langford (back) has been upgraded from questionable to active.
Richardson (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to out.
McDermott (ankle) has been downgraded from doubtful to out. – 2:36 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs updated injury report for today:
OUT
– Jakob Poeltl (knee bruise)
– Jeremy Sochan (quad contusion)
– Doug McDermott (ankle sprain)
– Josh Richardson (ankle sprain)
– Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)
– Dominick Barlow (Two-Way)
AVAILABLE
– Romeo Langford (back tightness) – 2:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs updates injury report for today:
OUT
– Jakob Poeltl (knee bruise)
– Jeremy Sochan (quad contusion)
– Doug McDermott (ankle sprain)
– Josh Richardson (ankle sprain)
– Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)
– Dominick Barlow (Two-Way)
AVAILABLE
– Romeo Langford (back tightness) – 2:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs announce McDermott and Richardson are OUT today.
Langford is available – 2:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s fine.”
Brett Brown on Gregg Popovich as he expects #Spurs head coach will be back for Thursday’s game against #Rockets.
Missing today’s game after having minor medical procedure. #Suns pic.twitter.com/KS3ZvMchmQ – 2:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Suns are favored by 10 this afternoon in San Antonio
Players OUT for each team
SA: Poeltl, Sochan, Barlow, Wesley
PHX: Paul, Johnson, Craig, Crowder
Players probable
PHX: Bridges
Players questionable
SA: Langford, Richardson
Players doubtful
SA: McDermott – 2:26 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Messing with everybody cause he couldn’t get on the floor like he wanted to. He was like, ‘That’s how I’ll contribute, by being a pain in the butt.’ I loved it.” Monty Williams
Mikal Bridges (knee) probable today at #Spurs (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:55 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
