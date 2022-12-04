Trae Young, Nate McMillan had negative exchange, key Hawks personnel believe Young must be more productive

A 13-10 start to the Atlanta Hawks’ season has not come without drama, as league sources say the team is managing simmering issues between its head coach and star player. Those issues culminated in a telltale moment inside the Hawks’ practice facility on Friday. Hawks All-NBA guard Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had an exchange at Friday’s shootaround that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over Denver at State Farm Arena, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trae Young missed Friday game after disagreement with coach McMillan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/04/rep… – 6:19 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
trae young vs whoever’s coaching the hawks might be the nba’s best rivalry – 5:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Hawks’ Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had an exchange at Friday’s shootaround that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over Denver.
Details on dynamics and managing tensions around Hawks – with @Sam Amick at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3968243/2022/1… – 5:16 PM
Sources: Hawks’ Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had an exchange at Friday’s shootaround that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over Denver.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young returns to practice, absence deemed ‘miscommunication’ ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Everyone practiced today except for Justin Holiday (health and safety) and Trent Forrest (concussion protocol).
As far as Trae Young’s absence Friday night, Nate McMillan said it was a miscommunication; declined to go further on it.
Young (right shoulder soreness) practiced. – 12:26 PM
Everyone practiced today except for Justin Holiday (health and safety) and Trent Forrest (concussion protocol).
As far as Trae Young’s absence Friday night, Nate McMillan said it was a miscommunication; declined to go further on it.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Practice. I don’t see Trae or Justin here at the moment. pic.twitter.com/OpBZaPkOaa – 12:12 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
GOAAAAALLL!!!!!! Still in it🇺🇸
Way to make up for that miss Wright! – 11:34 AM
GOAAAAALLL!!!!!! Still in it🇺🇸
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dejounte Murray was sensational for the Atlanta Hawks. No Trae tonight and he took the team on his back
32 points
13-22 FG
8 assists
The Hawks took an importand win over the Nuggets and Murray was unstoppable. #TrueToAtlanta – 9:48 PM
Dejounte Murray was sensational for the Atlanta Hawks. No Trae tonight and he took the team on his back
32 points
13-22 FG
8 assists
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s four-game winning streak goes up in smoke.
Without Trae, John Collins or De’Andre Hunter, the #Nuggets fall 117-109. – 9:47 PM
Denver’s four-game winning streak goes up in smoke.
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte tonight:
34 PTS
8 AST
4-7 3P
2-0 without Trae. pic.twitter.com/COXe3liMeL – 9:47 PM
Dejounte tonight:
34 PTS
8 AST
4-7 3P
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks were aggressive in the first half of tonight’s game. That’s what Nate McMillan wanted from them especially since they were shorthanded. – 8:37 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail the Trae Young-less led Hawks 60-46 at the half
Denver’s starters have come out flat & the Hawks have blitzed Denver
Hyland is leading Denver in his first game back w/ 12 pts
Jokic only has 4 points & is a -15
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:33 PM
Nuggets trail the Trae Young-less led Hawks 60-46 at the half
Denver’s starters have come out flat & the Hawks have blitzed Denver
Hyland is leading Denver in his first game back w/ 12 pts
Jokic only has 4 points & is a -15
Michael Singer @msinger
Awful opening half from the #Nuggets, who look like they don’t want to be here. Gonna need a spark (Bones? Bruce?).
60-46 to the Trae-less, JC-less, Hunter-less Hawks. – 8:30 PM
Awful opening half from the #Nuggets, who look like they don’t want to be here. Gonna need a spark (Bones? Bruce?).
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones buries a 3 from Trae-land to end the first quarter. He’s got a game-high 9 points in four minutes. Hawks, shooting 62%, lead 28-25 after one. – 8:04 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
While wondering if Frank Harris will come back for his final season of eligibility at UTSA, just sitting here thinking about how he graduated from high school the same year Trae Young and Deandre Ayton did. – 7:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Would fully expect that with no Trae and no Trent Forrest, we’ll see a good dose of Aaron Holiday tonight. – 7:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
No sign of Trae Young warming up yet. He would normally warm up in an earlier time slot. – 6:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan didn’t name them but said that he expected ten players tonight. – 5:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) is questionable tonight vs. Nuggets. Late addition to the Hawks injury report. – 2:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks injury report got a little longer. Add Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) and Trent Forrest (concussion evaluation) to the list. pic.twitter.com/NJquu2DHdF – 1:16 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
The questionables for the Hawks tonight:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery)
Clint Capela (left foot soreness)
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness)
Frank Kaminsky (right foot sprain)
Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) – 1:04 PM
The questionables for the Hawks tonight:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery)
Clint Capela (left foot soreness)
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness)
Frank Kaminsky (right foot sprain)
While Young was receiving treatment on his right shoulder, sources say McMillan asked him whether he would participate in shootaround, receive treatment during walk-through and play in the game against the Nuggets. But Young made it clear that he wanted to focus solely on his treatment while missing shootaround and deciding later in the day whether he would play. -via The Athletic / December 4, 2022
That approach, however, was not McMillan approved. Since the face of the Hawks’ franchise was deciding not to take part in shootaround, McMillan ultimately presented him with two options for that night’s game, sources said: Play off the bench — or do not show up to the arena. Young responded by saying he would not be playing against the Nuggets, and the team ruled him out while citing right shoulder soreness. -via The Athletic / December 4, 2022
McMillan told reporters on Sunday that Young did not play on Friday night due to a “miscommunication.” Young practiced fully on Sunday and will return on Monday against Oklahoma City. There is no disciplinary action given by the team to Young in the aftermath of the situation, sources said. -via The Athletic / December 4, 2022
