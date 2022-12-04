Tyrese Haliburton will miss game against Blazers

Scott Agness: With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, Aaron Nesmith will be back in the starting lineup. Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner. And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back.
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Not a great first half and yet the Pacers are only down five, 54-49 in Portland.
Turner has 17/6, but they’ve struggled without pgs Haliburton and McConnell. 11TOs.
Mathurin hasn’t gotten going. He’s scoreless, 0 for 5 and hasn’t been to the line. – 10:08 PM
Not a great first half and yet the Pacers are only down five, 54-49 in Portland.
Turner has 17/6, but they’ve struggled without pgs Haliburton and McConnell. 11TOs.
Mathurin hasn’t gotten going. He’s scoreless, 0 for 5 and hasn’t been to the line. – 10:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, Aaron Nesmith will be back in the starting lineup.
Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner.
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, Aaron Nesmith will be back in the starting lineup.
Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner.
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, he won’t play tonight.
Aaron Nesmith inserted back in the starting lineup.
Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner.
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, he won’t play tonight.
Aaron Nesmith inserted back in the starting lineup.
Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner.
And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. – 8:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell are out tonight. – 7:34 PM
Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell are out tonight. – 7:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft. What order should that class have gone in? Should Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, or Desmond Bane go first? Where does James Wiseman fall to? @TheBoxandOne_ and I dive deep into the class! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:21 PM
Re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft. What order should that class have gone in? Should Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, or Desmond Bane go first? Where does James Wiseman fall to? @TheBoxandOne_ and I dive deep into the class! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft Class. Come watch us break down LaMelo, Ant, Haliburton, Bane, Maxey, Wiseman and more.
youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 7:21 PM
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft Class. Come watch us break down LaMelo, Ant, Haliburton, Bane, Maxey, Wiseman and more.
youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 7:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I will be podcasting here at some point soon.
We’re taking a break from the 2023 draft class to re-draft the 2020 NBA Draft. Guys like Haliburton, Ball, Ant, Bane, Maxey, etc.
Will be on Twitter, and YouTube link here! youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 6:50 PM
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I will be podcasting here at some point soon.
We’re taking a break from the 2023 draft class to re-draft the 2020 NBA Draft. Guys like Haliburton, Ball, Ant, Bane, Maxey, etc.
Will be on Twitter, and YouTube link here! youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 6:50 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caught up with former Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento. He talked about the trade to the Kings, his impression of the new-look Pacers, his feelings coming back to Indiana in February, Haliburton, and much more.
STORY: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 8:28 PM
Caught up with former Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento. He talked about the trade to the Kings, his impression of the new-look Pacers, his feelings coming back to Indiana in February, Haliburton, and much more.
STORY: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 8:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) is questionable for the second straight game.
They play at Portland Sunday at 9pm ET. – 8:03 PM
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) is questionable for the second straight game.
They play at Portland Sunday at 9pm ET. – 8:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 Former #Kings Point Guard and Coach @thebobbyjackson explains what makes Tyrese Haliburton so special.
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/xapChohNX1 – 6:32 PM
🏀 Former #Kings Point Guard and Coach @thebobbyjackson explains what makes Tyrese Haliburton so special.
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/xapChohNX1 – 6:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“Being back here will bring some added juice to the game,” Tyrese Haliburton said on Wednesday.
Inside Haliburton’s return to Sacramento with all the details you missed: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:11 PM
“Being back here will bring some added juice to the game,” Tyrese Haliburton said on Wednesday.
Inside Haliburton’s return to Sacramento with all the details you missed: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Takeaways from a second consecutive 20-point loss for the Pacers, including:
-Haliburton with only 4 assists
-Crummy defense
-Allowing points in the paint
-Nembhard’s first double-double
READ: si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 1:05 AM
Takeaways from a second consecutive 20-point loss for the Pacers, including:
-Haliburton with only 4 assists
-Crummy defense
-Allowing points in the paint
-Nembhard’s first double-double
READ: si.com/nba/pacers/sch… – 1:05 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New from me: Inside Tyrese Haliburton’s return to Sacramento and the Pacers dud of a performance. Behind the scenes from a game that the Pacers need to learn a lot from and that Haliburton, Hield, and Sabonis may never forget: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 9:11 PM
New from me: Inside Tyrese Haliburton’s return to Sacramento and the Pacers dud of a performance. Behind the scenes from a game that the Pacers need to learn a lot from and that Haliburton, Hield, and Sabonis may never forget: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 9:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game & talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/u0cJrXj8cD pic.twitter.com/iWL5yApIOp – 4:07 PM
De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game & talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/u0cJrXj8cD pic.twitter.com/iWL5yApIOp – 4:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers! The Pacers season is 1/4 of the way done, so @KBowen1070 joins and we take stock of the team:
-Impressie starts from the rookies
-Haliburton and Turner impressing
-Areas for growth
-Inconsistent play
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/S3dpq6Ckca – 10:39 AM
New Locked On Pacers! The Pacers season is 1/4 of the way done, so @KBowen1070 joins and we take stock of the team:
-Impressie starts from the rookies
-Haliburton and Turner impressing
-Areas for growth
-Inconsistent play
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjBReXt pic.twitter.com/S3dpq6Ckca – 10:39 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring the incredible Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, advice for the Mavs, a rookie any hoops nerd should love, and much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:08 AM
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring the incredible Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, advice for the Mavs, a rookie any hoops nerd should love, and much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:08 AM
More on this storyline
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Portland. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
Over the Indiana Pacers’ past seven games, Haliburton has 92 assists and 15 turnovers. Only three players — Doncic, Chris Paul, and James Harden — run more pick-and-rolls per 100 possessions, according to Second Spectrum. It is really hard to do this much while coughing it up so rarely. Haliburton can dissect any pick-and-roll coverage. He knows every read and counter against drop-back schemes and blitzing traps — and every counter to your counters. The real fun comes against in-between defenses — when opposing bigs corral Haliburton up high, around the level of the screen, but stop short of trapping him. Those bigs want to make Haliburton pause and then get back to their man. It almost functions like a quick switch and re-switch. -via ESPN / December 2, 2022
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Utah. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Aaron Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.