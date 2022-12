Tyrese Haliburton will miss game against Blazers

Over the Indiana Pacers’ past seven games, Haliburton has 92 assists and 15 turnovers. Only three players — Doncic, Chris Paul, and James Harden — run more pick-and-rolls per 100 possessions, according to Second Spectrum. It is really hard to do this much while coughing it up so rarely. Haliburton can dissect any pick-and-roll coverage. He knows every read and counter against drop-back schemes and blitzing traps — and every counter to your counters. The real fun comes against in-between defenses — when opposing bigs corral Haliburton up high, around the level of the screen, but stop short of trapping him. Those bigs want to make Haliburton pause and then get back to their man. It almost functions like a quick switch and re-switch. -via ESPN / December 2, 2022