76ers 86, Rockets 93: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) play against the Houston Rockets (17-17) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 86, Houston Rockets 93 (Q4 10:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) tonight thus far:
22 PTS / 6-7 3fg (!) / 7-11 fg – 9:59 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 more to go!
Rockets: 90
Sixers: 84
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fx40DpMCUm – 9:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Rockets — Jalen Green, Kevin Porter and Tari Eason in particular — have pretty much been too athletic for the Sixers to handle through three quarters. – 9:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun starting the fourth quarter could be getting his longest run of the night with Embiid out. – 9:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tari Eason (6-8 FG, 16 points, 3 steals) making a good case for more time as the #Rockets lead by six over Harden, Embiid and the Sixers heading to the fourth.
Live stream: playback.tv/rocketswatch – 9:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 90, Sixers 84 after 3. Easy with a rush to end the quarter has 16. Green with 20, Porter 18. Green and Porter have scored 20 in the same game four times. Embiid with 26. Harden has not scored since the first quarter, will check in to start the fourth. – 9:57 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tari Eason has taken over. 11 points in the third quarter, 16 for the game. Baby Rockets lead the former Rockets 90-84 after three quarters – 9:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris now 6-of-7 from deep, but Sixers still messing around with the Rockets. They’re trailing 90-84 at the end of the third. Rockets are 6-17 but beat the Suns and made a big rally against the Warriors in recent days. – 9:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eason steals are up there on the list of most entertaining things the Rockets do. – 9:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tony Brothers hit Joel Embiid with a technical, and then Embiid went to the locker room. I don’t think he was ejected since Porter just shot one free throw – 9:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Embiid making his way to the Sixers locker room. No one from the medical staff following. Might be for a change of his knee wrap because of blood. – 9:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Embiid called for a defensive three seconds which is significant because it led to the dead ball time out and Paul Reed checking in to replace him. – 9:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin tried to slam on Embiid. Embiid called for his fourth foul, much to the delight of the crowd on this end. Embiid looked like he wanted a coach’s challenge but it did not come. – 9:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have traded in their inability to defend without fouling for an inability to get a defensive rebound.
75-74 Rockets with 4:01 left in the 3rd. – 9:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun sits with four fouls. He is usually a key to the Rockets offense against zones but Rockets are spreading the floor and letting Green create. – 9:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers’ efforts in stopping dribble penetration has been atrocious tonight. Embiid trying to get there more in this second half, but no one is helping him by limiting the downhill movement. – 9:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden did not look thrilled with coming out less than five minutes into the second half. Doc gave him an encouraging word on the way to the bench. – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sixers zoning after made baskets, giving Rockets trouble. Rockets scoring fairly well when they get stops. – 9:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
KPJ with a very efficient game so far. He is 6 of 9 for 18 points, gives the Rockets their largest lead, 65-63, with a three-point play. – 9:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot making these tough buckets look easy pic.twitter.com/Xr4jNVqE0M – 9:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open second half with a good double-team on Embiid. Showed it a few times in the first half, but he also faced up on the perimeter and drove a bunch. – 9:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
if I were the Sixers I would simply stop fouling the Rockets in the second half – 9:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers stopped fouling for just long enough to allow that first half to end, but trail the 6-17 Rockets 56-55 at the end of two. Houston is shooting 19-22 from the line and 7-17 from 3 so far.
Embiid has 15 for the Sixers, Harris with 12 (on 4-4 from 3) and Harden with 10/4 – 9:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Houston 56-55 at the half.
Sitting Joel Embiid down after his third foul for Montrezl Harrell went poorly. And Houston shot 19-22 from the line. – 9:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 56, Sixers 55 at half. Rockets close on a 9-0 run. Green with 14, KPJ 11. Embiid with 15 but limited to just 13 minutes. Harden with 10, all in the first quarter. – 9:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Rockets 56, Sixers 55. Sixers started game on 10-0 run but never created separation after that, then let Houston grab the lead right before the break. Embiid with 15 points. Harden with 10 points but is 1-of-6 in his return. – 9:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
He’s not scoring, but Jabari Smith Jr has been great on the other end of the floor. Just did a great job contesting a Harden shot at the rim and he’s rebounding – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets tie the Sixers on consecutive KPJ 3s, first tie since the Sixers opened the scoring. – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tobias Harris passes Joel Embiid for seventh on the Sixers’ all-time 3-pointers list. Embiid might put up another tonight, especially when he reads this tweet. – 9:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
watch @Alperen Sengun score his 1,000th point! pic.twitter.com/LKcfaJHcnY – 9:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Montrezl Harrell sighting. Reed had been Embiid’s backup so far in this one. – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Embiid picks up his third but stays in with 5 1/2 minutes left in the half. – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with 1,000 points (four today, the rest in his first 93 NBA games.) – 8:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Furkan Korkmaz pump fake, fly by, step back 4 point play. Are you not entertained?!
Wait he missed the FT. darnit. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Korkmaz and Sengun chatting a bit before a Korkmaz free throw. Tried to read their lips but could not make out what they were saying. It’s Turk to me. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Must be getting windy in here. Rockets with consecutive airball 3s when shooting for their first lead. – 8:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sixers 30, Rockets 27 after 1. Harden, Embiid combine for 21. Rockets 2 of 7 on 3s after Eason beats the buzzer. They made 28.5 % on the road trip. Have made 41.5 % of 3s in wins, fourth best 3-point shooting in wins in league. In losses, they have made just 31.8 %. – 8:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of ☝️
Rockets: 27
Sixers: 30
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/sAcBCYsuS9 – 8:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Rockets 27 after Eason hits the 3 right before the buzzer. Embiid with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Harden with 10-2-3 on 7-of-8 from the FT line. Sixers are shooting 60/60/90 but have 4 turnovers. – 8:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tell a friend to tell a friend, he’s baaaaaack. pic.twitter.com/cCyd6gnKM5 – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Usman Garuba might want to turn off his phone for a day or so after that one – 8:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden’s first shot in return is a 3 in iso.
10 points thus far in the first quarter; 1-for-1 from the field, 7-for-8 from the FT line. – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden hits his first shot, a pull-up 3. He has 10 points in his seven minutes. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden has not attempted a shot but is about to take his seventh and eighth free throws. He back! – 8:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Gonna be a 30-minute first quarter because neither Philly nor Houston wants to defend without contact. – 8:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Niang injured, Sixers playing right now with Milton, Korkmaz, Thybulle and House around Embiid. – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando the first Rockets center off the bench. It had been Garuba on the road trip. Sengun with two early fouls. – 8:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No attempts to get rolling as a scorer yet but just five minutes into his return you can see how Harden changes things as a passer. Creates advantages in transition, hits Embiid right in the pocket on the roll, makes everybody’s life just a bit easier – 8:24 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Mike D’Antoni watching Harden, Tucker and House all on the floor together pic.twitter.com/hzcNMpIXy9 – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For a few minutes, Sixers had three former Rockets (Harden, House and Tucker) and a former Rockets draft pick (Melton) on the floor together. The other guy (Embiid) liked Hakeem Olajuwon a lot. – 8:23 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Mike D’Antoni watching James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Daniel House all on the floor pic.twitter.com/kcXLSHO932 – 8:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danuel House Jr. is the first sub tonight, replacing Harris (who has two fouls) – 8:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden catches Alperen Sengun reaching and gets fouled on a three-point attempt. Sengun picks up two fouls in a little over four minutes – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If Harden got the call on that exact shot a few years ago, the Rockets might have won a championship. Maybe not, but those still bitter will agree. – 8:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden gets Sengun reaching, hoists a 3 to get a foul call. His first points in return are coming from the FT line. – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Rockets are third in the NBA in free throws per game, one of two consistent strengths (along with offensive rebounding.) Have drawn four fouls in less than four minutes. – 8:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
A casual 10-0 run by the Sixers to start this one. Embiid has 7 of them. – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
First possession had 24 seconds of good defense from the Rockets only to have Embiid nail a 3. He follows that by beating Sengun, and drawing a foul. As mentioned many times, they need to start better than down 13-2, 12-2 and 15-2, as in the past three games. – 8:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
P.J. Tucker and James Harden are back pic.twitter.com/DbP25SCdrF – 8:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Loud cheers for both James Harden and P.J. Tucker as they’re introduced as starters in Houston.
Lots of love for those guys here. 🥹 – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mostly cheers, and some boos, when Harden is introduced. Warm reception for Tucker. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Many cheers for P.J. Tucker in introductions. James Harden, introduced last with a “Welcome home to Houston,” cheered heartily. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tad Brown, the former Rockets CEO now with the Sixers, making his way to the usual visiting team executive seats at Toyota Center. Don’t see Daryl Morey. Wonder if he is pacing on the practice court for old time’s sake. – 8:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Shake Milton will come off the bench for the first time in 8 games. With Harden out, Milton spent an average of 38 mins on the floor. He averaged 21 PPG, 6 APG, and 5 RPG while shooting 46% from deep. Will be interesting to see how he does coming off the bench again #Sixers – 8:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 in Houston!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8nYs3GNXgW – 7:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr reunites with Tony Brothers pic.twitter.com/I1atMwyBrK – 7:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Sixers: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Melton, Harden. – 7:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 7:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/qXZuvkB9lD – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked what he hopes to see from James Harden tonight, Sixers coach Doc Rivers jokingly said “triple-double.” – 7:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden returns to 76ers Monday night, is on minutes restriction nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/05/jam… – 7:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Weird thing about Rockets horrible starts, especially lately (Item 4 in today’s 5 things to watch). houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron They have a net rating of -16 in 1st quarters, -3 w same lineup in 3rd quarters. Silas “We’ve been talking a lot about our readiness.” – 6:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Doc Rivers on the Rockets: “They’re brash. They’re young. They’re athletic. They don’t quit. It’s amazing watching them last year to this year. Same group of guys. But you can literally, visually see the progress. They’re still young but there’s been a lot of growth.” – 6:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With Georges Niang out tonight, 37-year-old P.J. Tucker will soon be the lone Sixer who’s appeared in every game this season. – 6:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Speaking of James Harden’s return to the floor and to Toyota Center, ICYMI, here is Harden, Tucker and House on being back in town to face the Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Doc Rivers on the Rockets: “They’re brash, they’re athletic, they don’t quit…” pic.twitter.com/HqfIdq28f1 – 6:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight.
Georges Niang has been ruled out for the #Sixers – 6:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers power forward Georges Niang will miss tonight’s game with right foot soreness. – 6:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden will officially return to the floor on Monday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/jam… via @SixersWire – 6:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers say both James Harden and Jaden Springer are available to play tonight.
Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden is available tonight against the Rockets. Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden and Jaden Springer both available tonight, per the team.
Georges Niang is OUT – 6:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight, Sixers say.
Georges Niang is out with right foot soreness. – 6:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden will play tonight in Houston. Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
James Harden available for the Sixers vs. Rockets, to the surprise of no one anywhere. Georges Niang remains out. – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Harden is on a minutes restriction tonight in his return to the Sixers’ lineup in Houston, Coach Doc Rivers says, but Rivers says he will not reveal the specific restriction. – 6:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden is available for the Sixers tonight, he is on a minutes restriction, per Doc Rivers – 6:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
James Harden is available to play tonight in Houston. 😁 – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, #Sixers PG James Harden will play tonight vs. the Houston Rockets. – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate began running today, the next step in his rehab from his ankle injury. Still no timetable on a return. – 6:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will shoot more free throws in the first quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson to take the first shot before Rockets-Sixers tonight. – 5:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
From @RocketsPR: Garrison Mathews has not recorded a negative plus/minus rating in any of the past six games and leads the Rockets in that category overall this season. He is averaging 1.8 3FGM on 50.0% shooting over that six-game span. – 5:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Yes Trea Turner is exciting but can I tell you a little bit about Shake Milton. dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 4:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden has relationships with many of the young Rockets that have followed him, and he played pick-up with many of them at Toyota Center this summer. Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, and Josh Christopher were among the players to take part – 4:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Familiar faces return to Houston 🚀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/3DEoSMIGnI – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG this season:
43.0 — Giannis
42.0 — Luka
41.4 — AD
41.1 — Embiid
Rank them 1-4. pic.twitter.com/TI5XIlFtsX – 3:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden is still officially as questionable, but is expected to play.
All signs point to James Harden’s return for the Sixers on Monday night at Houston Rockets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Georges Niang is questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Houston Rockets with soreness in his right foot. – 2:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI:
* A look at the stats driving the Sixers’ defensive turnaround.
* A dive into who Harden’s return impacts the most.
* Mailbag pod.
You can get to all of them here:
https://t.co/etP8wfxOY5 pic.twitter.com/Y6kXLqPmdT – 2:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/X9Qk9AwmRg – 2:16 PM
