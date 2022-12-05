Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: The Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
With AD playing at an MVP level, what would a trade look like for the Lakers? Why keeping Russ helps AD, but may not work in the playoffs. Who might LAL target with smaller pieces (Nunn, Beverley)? Or in a bigger Russ swap? @BleacherReport bleacherreport.com/articles/10057… – 5:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list Wenyen Gabriel as questionable for tomorrow’s game with left shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (back) are probable. – 5:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/anthony-dav… – 5:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD based on hairstyle
24 PPG 38 PPG 35 PPG
11 PPG 16 RPG 15 RPG
2 BPG 4 BPG 3 BPG
54 FG% 63 FG% 66 FG% pic.twitter.com/h4IIcq8YrV – 4:42 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We discuss AD putting up 55 on the Wizards, Darvin Ham’s guard rotation, the DeRozan/Vucevic trade rumors and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/m4KyNV0gKYo?t=1 – 4:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #NBA announced that #Nets forward Kevin Durant has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 4. The honor is Durant’s fifth as a Net and the 31st Player of the Week award of his career. – 4:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both nominated for East player of the week for the second straight time, which was won by Kevin Durant this week. This is Tatum’s 4th nomination in the first 7 weeks of the season, tied for a league high w/ Giannis, Steph, Fox & Mitchell. – 4:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 33.0 points (second among Eastern Conference players), 7.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks (tied for sixth in the East) in 38.3 minutes per contest – 3:46 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Who’s the best basketball player in the world right now? Is it Anthony Davis? @David Thorpe and @jshector discuss. https://t.co/QQMufIc1VH pic.twitter.com/dlbT2qFnyy – 3:46 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Davis is finally living up to his Lakers potential, according to @Rjeff24 🌟
“Anthony Davis is doing everything that everyone believes he can do to get back to that level of being an MVP candidate, and one of the top 5-10 players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/CvFhpC8bcR – 3:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, the NBA announced. It’s his eighth Player of the Week award and first since Dec. 9, 2019. – 3:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/pqcvINUFsQ – 3:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (39.0 PPG, 6.5 APG, 4.0 RPG, 62.8 FG%, 3-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Devin Booker (39.0 PPG, 6.5 APG, 4.0 RPG, 62.8 FG%, 3-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis wins Western Conference Player of the Week honors after an absurd week. He has been on a tear the last 10 games and the Lakers have gone 8-2 during the stretch. pic.twitter.com/ueSCFQ7OgA – 3:32 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/RdRzrLyh7Q – 3:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis was just named the NBA’s Player of the Week for the Western Conference. – 3:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Nets’ Kevin Durant were named the NBA players of the week. pic.twitter.com/Bg8dz73ai7 – 3:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Kevin Durant has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, NBA says: pic.twitter.com/rn7HlpNNMk – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 7 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 4). pic.twitter.com/gwk0xl5rx9 – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport With Anthony Davis in MVP Form, Lakers Should Go All-In This Trade Season — but what does that look like, given AD is dominating at center, and Russ’ playmaking is a real part of that? Can the Lakers win the postseason w/RW?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10057… – 3:23 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is this the best we’ve seen of Anthony Davis with the Lakers?
🏀 @adaniels33 weighs in #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/bxG6Gq2H5C – 3:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG this season:
43.0 — Giannis
42.0 — Luka
41.4 — AD
41.1 — Embiid
Most PPG + RPG this season:
43.0 — Giannis
42.0 — Luka
41.4 — AD
41.1 — Embiid
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James: Anthony Davis is playing like the MVP of this league sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 2:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD is on pace to record the first season ever with
25 PPG
10 RPG
2 BPG
65 TS%
AD is on pace to record the first season ever with
25 PPG
10 RPG
2 BPG
65 TS%
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
When Anthony Davis shoots four or more times in the fourth quarter, the Lakers are 6-1. When he shoots three or fewer, the Lakers are 3-10.
For the Weekly Reset, I took a look at the signs that Anthony Davis is taking over LeBron’s spot as the top option: ocregister.com/2022/12/05/ant… – 2:11 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Anthony Davis is the 1st player to average 35 & 15 over a 9-game stretch since MVP Moses Malone in March/April of 1982 per @Stathead
https://t.co/njGkthzVKV pic.twitter.com/a8atpKbSf2 – 2:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – Kevin Durant told me the #Celtics have put the perfect team around Jayson Tatum to compliment his skills, leading to his 22-23 leap.
“He’s stepped into a leadership role, just building his confidence every year.”
ICYMI – Kevin Durant told me the #Celtics have put the perfect team around Jayson Tatum to compliment his skills, leading to his 22-23 leap.
“He’s stepped into a leadership role, just building his confidence every year.”
Notes from a fun night in BKN:
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Check out some burning @Boston Celtics topics with me, @Steve Bulpett and @AdamMKaufman.
— Joe M, Coach of the Year?
— Would you even WANT Anthony Davis?
— And which one of us is a closet Muppets fanatic? (Hint: It ain’t Kaufman) …
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cou… – 1:45 PM
— Would you even WANT Anthony Davis?
— And which one of us is a closet Muppets fanatic? (Hint: It ain’t Kaufman) …
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Yuta Watanabe went into camp on a non-guaranteed deal. Now, he’s the NBA’s top 3-point shooter. He discussed representing Japan and changing Asian basketball stereotypes, how Kevin Durant helped him improve, his Nets future and more #渡邊雄太 #渡辺雄太
👉🏼 https://t.co/EKb3ykp3m6 pic.twitter.com/9TneutxebA – 12:56 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Anthony Davis’ RPR is up to 33.329, topped only by the following in NBA history:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nate Archibald
Elgin Baylor
Walt Bellamy
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Damian Lillard
Moses Malone
Bob McAdoo
Oscar Robertson
Dwyane Wade
Anthony Davis’ RPR is up to 33.329, topped only by the following in NBA history:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nate Archibald
Elgin Baylor
Walt Bellamy
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Damian Lillard
Moses Malone
Bob McAdoo
Oscar Robertson
Dwyane Wade
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 5 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Stephen Curry: 16.4
3. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
4. Anthony Davis: 15.6
5. Kevin Durant: 15.4
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0
7. Devin Booker: 14.6
8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.9
9. Joel Embiid: 13.9
10. Nikola Jokic: 12.9 pic.twitter.com/aOodBIojP9 – 12:21 PM
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Stephen Curry: 16.4
3. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
4. Anthony Davis: 15.6
5. Kevin Durant: 15.4
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0
7. Devin Booker: 14.6
8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.9
9. Joel Embiid: 13.9
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I swear, some of the Anthony Davis shit I’ve seen this morning, it’s like a lot of people are actively rooting for him to get hurt again. He’s kicking ass and people would rather look for reasons that it won’t continue than just enjoy it. – 12:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis is averaging 35.3 PPG and 15.6 RPG over his last nine games.
The only other player since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 35 PPG and 15 RPG over a nine-game span is Moses Malone in 1981-82 (multiple spans).
The @Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis is averaging 35.3 PPG and 15.6 RPG over his last nine games.
The only other player since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 35 PPG and 15 RPG over a nine-game span is Moses Malone in 1981-82 (multiple spans).
Erik Slater @erikslater_
On a night where the Nets held Boston’s historically-efficient offense in check, Brooklyn struggled to find any offense outside of Kevin Durant.
On a night where the Nets held Boston’s historically-efficient offense in check, Brooklyn struggled to find any offense outside of Kevin Durant.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I really liked this specific bucket from Anthony Davis’s 55-point game.
So many guys would have rushed into a floater off the catch, but AD takes the hop step and gets to the basket. Getting to the rim more often has been a big reason for his bounce-back season. pic.twitter.com/6OhihJpSm7 – 11:14 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Anthony Davis wrecks the Wizards for 55. Plus, we break down Darvin Ham’s guard rotation, and the Russ/picks-for-DeRozan/Vucevic rumor. Would this make sense as the Lakers’ all-in move? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 10:45 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Top 10 NBA players so far this season, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat (C-RAM):
1. AD
2. Luka
3. Jokic
4. Steph
5. Giannis
6. KD
7. Embiid
8. Tatum
9. SGA
10. Siakam
Who’s too high? Who’s too low?
Reply or QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/1QT0T8exYa – 10:43 AM
1. AD
2. Luka
3. Jokic
4. Steph
5. Giannis
6. KD
7. Embiid
8. Tatum
9. SGA
10. Siakam
Who’s too high? Who’s too low?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: ‘Playing like the MVP’: Anthony Davis scores 55 in Lakers’ win over Wizards latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:33 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With 99 points in 2 games, Lakers’ Anthony Davis on big roll (from @AP) apnews.com/article/131060… – 10:10 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Brooklyn are up for @celticsblog:
-Defense stepped up
-First quarter JB again
-Brogdon got them going
-Tatum to close it
-Turnovers ugly again
-Pritchard provides a spark
-A block party in Brooklyn
-Loading to KD & Kyrie
-North next
celticsblog.com/2022/12/5/2349… – 9:49 AM
-Defense stepped up
-First quarter JB again
-Brogdon got them going
-Tatum to close it
-Turnovers ugly again
-Pritchard provides a spark
-A block party in Brooklyn
-Loading to KD & Kyrie
-North next
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Anthony Davis finished with 34 paint points on Sunday, tied for the most in a game in his career.
He has 5 career games with 30+ paint points, 3rd-most over the last 25 years.
Davis only trails…
Shaquille O’Neal (42!!)
He has 5 career games with 30+ paint points, 3rd-most over the last 25 years.
Davis only trails…
Shaquille O’Neal (42!!)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Lakers playing up to Darvin Ham’s vision nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/05/thr… – 9:04 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Anthony Davis last 2 games:
99 points
27 rebounds
Since the merger, only 3 other players have done that:
Antawn Jamison, Michael Jordan, David Robinson.
Anthony Davis last 2 games:
99 points
27 rebounds
Since the merger, only 3 other players have done that:
Antawn Jamison, Michael Jordan, David Robinson.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Many U.S. sportsbooks are frantically adjusting their #NBA MVP odds. I am seeing Anthony Davis of the Lakers at anywhere from +1500 to +4000. He has not scored fewer than 25 in 9 straight games. – 2:48 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum praised Durant’s friendship after the #Celtics beat the #Nets again.
I spoke with Durant, who said the C’s have put the perfect team around Tatum: “He’s always been a mature player, I just think that now you’re putting the pieces around him.”
clnsmedia.com/kevin-durant-c… – 1:54 AM
Tatum praised Durant’s friendship after the #Celtics beat the #Nets again.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I think Anthony Davis gor tired of being considered an afterthought. – 11:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: With teammates starting to campaign for his place in the MVP race, Anthony Davis – fresh off a dominant 55-point, 17-rebound night – said his goals are only team focused. “Win a championship,” Davis said. “That’s it.” es.pn/3uqZGik – 11:43 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
When Anthony Davis plays well, the Lakers have been winning. He played very, very well against the Wizards on Sunday: ocregister.com/2022/12/04/ant… – 11:27 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis is playing the best basketball of his career. Top 3 MVP candidate. – 11:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Man, a few hours removed, days like today are why I love my job.
What Anthony Davis is doing right now is so rare and so special, and it’s an honor to get to be one of the people who chronicle it. – 10:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The 9 turnovers for Jayson Tatum were the most by a Celtic since Rajon Rondo had 9 at Detroit 10 years ago next month (Jan. 10, 2013).
The last time a Celtis opponent had more turnovers than Kevin Durant’s 8 on Sunday? Jamal Murray of Denver had 9 in Boston Feb 26, 2021. – 10:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive: I talked to Anthony Davis about his incredible resurgence.
“This is what I know I’m capable of doing,” he said. “It’s not a thing where I’m excited how I’m playing. It’s like a ‘This is what I’m supposed to do’ feeling.”
Exclusive: I talked to Anthony Davis about his incredible resurgence.
“This is what I know I’m capable of doing,” he said. “It’s not a thing where I’m excited how I’m playing. It’s like a ‘This is what I’m supposed to do’ feeling.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Anthony Davis drop season-high 55, Lakers handle Wizards 130-119 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/04/wat… – 10:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anthony Davis scored 55 points and Bradley Beal left with an injury as the Wizards lost to the Lakers and for the 6th time in 7 games overall.
5 takeaways: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 9:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Why do Nets have problems finding ways to beat the Celtics?
KD: “They’re a big team, they shoot the ball well, they got good length, so you got to match that if you want to be able to compete. We don’t have a big margin for error …” – 9:44 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
It took 20 years but I think LeBron is now the 2nd-best player on his own team.
Anthony Davis is back to once again playing like a All-NBA First Teamer. – 9:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis became the eighth Laker ever to put up 50 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. Here’s the complete list, in order:
– George Mikan
– Elgin Baylor
– Rudy LaRusso
– Wilt Chamberlain
– Shaquille O’Neal
– Kobe Bryant
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis became the eighth Laker ever to put up 50 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. Here’s the complete list, in order:
– George Mikan
– Elgin Baylor
– Rudy LaRusso
– Wilt Chamberlain
– Shaquille O’Neal
– Kobe Bryant
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette PRIMETIME is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Absolutely wild NBA Witching Hour
-Anthony Davis’ historic tear
-Celtics dismantle KD & Kyrie (again)
-Kings beaming
-We need to talk about the Bulls
-Knicks save Thibs
-Alvarado career night
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/qTfUJ94DQe pic.twitter.com/jsPkjVhRQh – 9:09 PM
Radio Roulette PRIMETIME is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Absolutely wild NBA Witching Hour
-Celtics dismantle KD & Kyrie (again)
-Kings beaming
-We need to talk about the Bulls
-Knicks save Thibs
-Alvarado career night
Join us!
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum’s big second half, moved him into second in the NBA scoring race Sunday night.
But Kevin Durant with 31 in the loss, extended his league lead. pic.twitter.com/VBFeDNeQy9 – 9:05 PM
Jayson Tatum’s big second half, moved him into second in the NBA scoring race Sunday night.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond the obvious benefits for the Lakers of Anthony Davis playing at this level, I sense an additional energizing element of fun for his teammates. He’s basically a video game right now, and a new toy for them to play with. AK – 9:03 PM
Beyond the obvious benefits for the Lakers of Anthony Davis playing at this level, I sense an additional energizing element of fun for his teammates. He’s basically a video game right now, and a new toy for them to play with. AK – 9:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Joel Embiid 59
Anthony Davis 55
Devin Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:57 PM
Anthony Davis posts the NBA’s fifth 50-point game this season:
Joel Embiid 59
Anthony Davis 55
Devin Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Wizards and Bucks rank fifth and sixth in both restricted area attempts allowed and restricted area field goal percentage allowed.
Anthony Davis scored 99 combined points against them in two games. – 8:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Davis’ averages over his last 10 games:
34.2 points
15.4 rebounds
63.3% shooting – 8:40 PM
Anthony Davis’ averages over his last 10 games:
34.2 points
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is just the third 50-point game by a LeBron James teammate in a game that LeBron plays in.
Anthony Davis has two of them, the first coming in 2019 vs Minnesota.
Kyrie had one in 2015 vs the Spurs, a ridiculous game in which he buried a 3 at the buzzer to force OT. – 8:37 PM
This is just the third 50-point game by a LeBron James teammate in a game that LeBron plays in.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Boston’s doubles of KD in the fourth:
“We’re getting that swing, swing action off of it and when the ball makes its way there you gotta shoot that thing.”
Nets we’re 9/26 from three and noticeable hesitant in the 2nd half. – 8:36 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Boston’s doubles of KD in the fourth:
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119 and the Wiz have lost 6 of their last 7. Incredible night from Anthony Davis, who has been absurd lately.
Porzingis: 27p 9r
Kuzma: 26p 7r
Davis: 55p 17r
Beal left early in Q1 with right hamstring tightness. – 8:34 PM
Porzingis: 27p 9r
Kuzma: 26p 7r
Davis: 55p 17r
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis walks off the court after scoring 55 points, a new high as a Laker. Lakers have won 8 of their last 10. pic.twitter.com/JKErnzaVB1 – 8:31 PM
Anthony Davis walks off the court after scoring 55 points, a new high as a Laker. Lakers have won 8 of their last 10. pic.twitter.com/JKErnzaVB1 – 8:31 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Gonna need a 30 for 30 on what the heck happened with Anthony Davis. He is destroying everyone lately. – 8:30 PM
Gonna need a 30 for 30 on what the heck happened with Anthony Davis. He is destroying everyone lately. – 8:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers star Anthony Davis scored 55 points Vs Wizards, four shy of his career-high. Davis has 99 points in his last 2 games, the most over a 2-game span by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant since March 2007. The only other Lakers player to do this is Elgin Baylor. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/0ZfziI03pc – 8:29 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kyrie and KD gotta find a way to stop the bleeding when they match up against the Celtics… because JB and JT cutting them everywhere but loose! Carry the hell on… – 8:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers have won 8 of their last 10 games.
AD in that span:
— 35.3 PPG
— 15.6 RPG
— 2.9 BPG
Lakers have won 8 of their last 10 games.
AD in that span:
— 35.3 PPG
— 15.6 RPG
— 2.9 BPG
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m out of superlatives for Anthony Davis. He’s better than he was in 2020. He’s everything the Lakers hoped for when they traded for him in 2019. He saved an unsaveable season. – 8:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last players with 55 points, 15 rebounds and 70 FG% in a game:
Anthony Davis (2022)
Anthony Davis (2016)
[26 year gap]
Karl Malone (1990) pic.twitter.com/YCyyimjDG8 – 8:25 PM
Last players with 55 points, 15 rebounds and 70 FG% in a game:
Anthony Davis (2022)
Anthony Davis (2016)
[26 year gap]
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics shut down Nets with best defensive effort yet and win 103-92, holding Kyrie to 7/21 FG and forcing eight turnovers on Durant https://t.co/dTcrmLedSb pic.twitter.com/kaf0SoFO5H – 8:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Davis’s 55 points were the second most in his career only falling short of his career-high 59 with the Pelicans in 2016 – 8:23 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers start Road Trip 2-0 and have won 8 of 10…
AD 55pts 17rebs 3blks…He’s been unstoppable over the last 3 weeks…Lebron 29pts 6ast 15rebs…Lonnie 20pts…Russ 15asts 7rebs
Two tough games coming up, Cavs & Raptors back to back (Tues & Wed)…
Lakers start Road Trip 2-0 and have won 8 of 10…
AD 55pts 17rebs 3blks…He’s been unstoppable over the last 3 weeks…Lebron 29pts 6ast 15rebs…Lonnie 20pts…Russ 15asts 7rebs
Two tough games coming up, Cavs & Raptors back to back (Tues & Wed)…
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis finished with 55 points on 22-for-30 shooting and 17 rebounds. Last game he had 44 points and 10 rebounds.
Wow – 8:22 PM
Anthony Davis finished with 55 points on 22-for-30 shooting and 17 rebounds. Last game he had 44 points and 10 rebounds.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119
Anthony Davis scored a season-high 55 points, adding 17 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Lakers improve to 10-12 and 2-0 on this six-game road trip. Russell Westbrook had a season-high 15 assists. LeBron James had 29 points.
Up next: at CLE on Tuesday. – 8:22 PM
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119
Anthony Davis scored a season-high 55 points, adding 17 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Lakers improve to 10-12 and 2-0 on this six-game road trip. Russell Westbrook had a season-high 15 assists. LeBron James had 29 points.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four takeaways as Jaylen Brown outduels Kevin Durant to kick off the Celtics’ six-game road trip on a winning note masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lose to the Lakers 130-119. Anthony Davis had 55 points. The Wizards have lost 6 of 7. – 8:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped to (11-13)
#DCAboveAll 119
#LakeShow 130
– Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 27, Kyle Kuzma had 26, Daniel Gafford 19.
Anthony Davis led all scorers with 55 points and LeBron James finished with 29. – 8:20 PM
#DCAboveAll 119
#LakeShow 130
– Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 27, Kyle Kuzma had 26, Daniel Gafford 19.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Lonnie Walker combined for 104 points. – 8:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
17 rebounds
3 blocks
22-30 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
He definitely should be in the MVP convo. #LakeShow – 8:20 PM
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
17 rebounds
3 blocks
22-30 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 103-92
Brown – 34/10, 4 blocks
Tatum – 29/11, 4 steals
Brogdon – 13/8/7
Grant – 10/5, 3 steals
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 15-38 3Ps
Celtics – 17 TOs
Durant – 31/7/5/2/2
Irving – 18/8/5
Harris – 13 points
Nets – 40.5% FGs
Nets – 9-26 3Ps
Celtics win 103-92
Brown – 34/10, 4 blocks
Tatum – 29/11, 4 steals
Brogdon – 13/8/7
Grant – 10/5, 3 steals
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 15-38 3Ps
Celtics – 17 TOs
Durant – 31/7/5/2/2
Irving – 18/8/5
Harris – 13 points
Nets – 40.5% FGs
Nets – 9-26 3Ps
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
17 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
He definitely should be in the MVP convo. #LakeShow – 8:20 PM
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
17 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Nets 103-92, led entire second half. Brown 34, Tatum 29, 10 reb, 9 TOs, Brogdon 13; Durant 31, Irving 18, Harris 13.
BRK: 40% FG, 34.6 on 3pt. – 8:19 PM
#Celtics beat #Nets 103-92, led entire second half. Brown 34, Tatum 29, 10 reb, 9 TOs, Brogdon 13; Durant 31, Irving 18, Harris 13.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis vs. Washington:
55 points
22-30 FGs
2-3 3PTs
9-9 FTs
17 rebounds
3 blocks
Anthony Davis vs. Washington:
55 points
22-30 FGs
2-3 3PTs
9-9 FTs
17 rebounds
3 blocks
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
15 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
He definitely should be in the MVP convo. #LakeShow – 8:19 PM
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
15 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
53 points
15 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
He definitely should be in the MVP convo. #LakeShow – 8:19 PM
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
53 points
15 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Lonnie Walker combined for 106 points. – 8:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis tonight:
55 PTS
17 REB
3 BLK
22-30 FG
The first Laker with a 50/15 game on 70 FG% since Wilt in 1969. pic.twitter.com/P5bOPDoGP7 – 8:19 PM
Anthony Davis tonight:
55 PTS
17 REB
3 BLK
22-30 FG
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 103-92 to snap BK’s four-game winning streak. KD had 31, Joe Harris continues to look better, but an ugly night on both sides of the ball. Hornets come to town Wednesday, followed by ATL on Fri. Both winnable. Is Ben Simmons back by then? – 8:18 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see . His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood 🤷🏾♂️. KG mentality rest of season , if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy – 8:18 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is up to 53 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers are back in the driver’s seat to take this W home. It’s Davis’ career high as a Laker and tied for the second most points he’s ever scored as a pro. It’s the 5th time he’s topped 50 in the league. – 8:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Laker with a 50/15 game in the last 60 years:
Wilt
Shaq
AD pic.twitter.com/EzJsm8hyz7 – 8:14 PM
Laker with a 50/15 game in the last 60 years:
Wilt
Shaq
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I said it once and I’ll say it again. Anthony Davis is the most SKILLED Power Forward to ever touch the damn basketball. Carry on… – 8:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis has 51 points on 20-of-27 shooting and 9-of-9 free-throw shooting. – 8:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m watching all of your MVP ladders this week and if AD ain’t on ‘em we’re gonna have problems. – 8:12 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Lakers’ Anthony Davis now with 51 points vs. Wizards, his first 50-point game since Dec. 8. 2019. His fifth 50-point game of his career. – 8:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
There it is: 50 points for Anthony Davis. He’s 20-for-27 from the field and 8-for-8 from the foul line. And he’s getting M-V-P chants here in the nation’s capital. – 8:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Anthony Davis now has 51 points with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lakers lead the Wizards 121-107. – 8:11 PM
Anthony Davis now has 51 points with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lakers lead the Wizards 121-107. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
50 points for Anthony Davis. He’s playing as well as he’s ever played right now. – 8:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
There it is: 50 points for Anthony Davis. He’s 20-for-7 from the field and 8-for-8 from the foul line. And he’s getting M-V-P chants here in the nation’s capital. – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anthony Davis now has 50 points and will go to the line for more. Monster performance. Wizards have had no answer for him tonight. – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Eight Tatum turnovers and seven for Durant. These teams have tormented each other. Much better suited to guard each other than last year if they end up playing in the postseason again. – 8:10 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is why letting the Wizards back in is a problem. Even if you don’t lose, you run the risk of LeBron/AD getting hurt. At the very least, you remove the opportunity for them to get some extra rest. AK – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant has 31 points, but the Celtics have forced five turnovers from him off double-teams (seven turnovers for KD overall).
Durant is going to get his points. Key is to make him work for them, while keeping the other guys in check. Celtics have done that so far. – 8:07 PM
Kevin Durant has 31 points, but the Celtics have forced five turnovers from him off double-teams (seven turnovers for KD overall).
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets haven’t had much offensive strategy outside of “work it into KD with 12 seconds left on the shot clock.”
He has a bunch of turnovers but I would expect so trying to navigate this Boston defense with little help. – 8:06 PM
Nets haven’t had much offensive strategy outside of “work it into KD with 12 seconds left on the shot clock.”
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
AD stands for All of the Dbuckets. He’s so good they changed the spelling of Buckets to start with a silent D. – 8:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40/15 games since 1985:
19 — Anthony Davis
19 — Shaq
Nobody else has more than 12. pic.twitter.com/RMtd4MPELl – 8:06 PM
Most 40/15 games since 1985:
19 — Anthony Davis
19 — Shaq
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
In a game where the Nets smaller guards have struggled, Vaughn goes super small. Durant out there with Harris, O’Neale, Curry and Irving. Down seven with 2:57 left. – 8:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
A Kevin Durant and-one cuts it to 5 with 3:33 remaining.
KD has 31 points on 13/24 shooting. – 8:03 PM
A Kevin Durant and-one cuts it to 5 with 3:33 remaining.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets are weird, man. They had KD and Kyrie. They are down double digits and need a bucket. They run a set for Harris to take a tough movement three with neither star really involved.
Just kind of an odd time for that set. Harris is good, but give it to your main guys. – 8:02 PM
Nets are weird, man. They had KD and Kyrie. They are down double digits and need a bucket. They run a set for Harris to take a tough movement three with neither star really involved.
StatMuse @statmuse
AD is the first Laker with back-to-back 40/10 games since Kobe in 2001. pic.twitter.com/C6pIxpFk7m – 8:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chuck said Anthony Davis should be the best player in the NBA so AD just said okay, hold my beer. – 8:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nets rely way too heavily on Kevin Durant. He’s trying to do everything out there and he’s already played 36 minutes. #Celtics – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boston’s doubles of KD in the post and rotations off it are outstanding. – 7:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics scoring just enough to keep the #Nets off of them. They have 21 second-half points in 17 minutes, 15 seconds but still lead by 7 with 6:45 left.
Brown 28; Durant 28. – 7:54 PM
#Celtics scoring just enough to keep the #Nets off of them. They have 21 second-half points in 17 minutes, 15 seconds but still lead by 7 with 6:45 left.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets cut it to 2.
Seth Curry gets beat off the dribble ➡️ Horford 3
KD turnover ➡️ Jaylen Brown dunk
Nets cut it to 2.
Seth Curry gets beat off the dribble ➡️ Horford 3
KD turnover ➡️ Jaylen Brown dunk
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Keep it up Wiz. Cut this deficit any further and you get to see Anthony Davis again. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston’s defensive rotations after double Durant has been on point.
Right on cue, they don’t double and Durant walks into a pullup triple. – 7:52 PM
Boston’s defensive rotations after double Durant has been on point.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have made things tough on Durant, but he still has 28 and pulled the #Nets within 2 on a pull-up 3 and back door feed to Harris. – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boston’s doubles of KD and rotations off KD in the post are outstanding. – 7:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis has been the best big man in the NBA this season.
I don’t know if he can keep this up or if he’ll stay healthy, but this AD has been better than any other big thus far this season. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Davis has been the best big man in the NBA this season.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant in March 2013, per the team. – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant in March 2013, per he team. – 7:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has 41 pts through 3 Qs. It’s the first time he’s had 40 in consecutive games since December of 2018. And he becomes the first Laker to do it since Kobe Bryant in March of 2013. – 7:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Is Anthony Davis a dark horse in the MVP race? #LakeShow #NBATwitter – 7:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
40 points for Anthony Davis through 3Q. Absolute sun run since the middle of November. – 7:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Laker fans chant M-V-P for Anthony Davis as he gets 41 at the foul line.
Wizards trail the Lakers after 3.
#DCAboveAll 81
#Lakeshow 105 – 7:48 PM
Wizards trail the Lakers after 3.
#DCAboveAll 81
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 105, Wizards 81
Another monster performance from Anthony Davis with 41 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks through three quarters. LeBron James has 21 points. Lonnie Walker IV has 20 points. The Lakers are likely going to start this six-game road trip 2-0. – 7:48 PM
Another monster performance from Anthony Davis with 41 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks through three quarters. LeBron James has 21 points. Lonnie Walker IV has 20 points. The Lakers are likely going to start this six-game road trip 2-0. – 7:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s the first time AD’s had B2B 40-point games since Dec. of 2018. – 7:48 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Anthony Davis with 41 points and 14 rebounds after three quarters. “MVP, MVP” chants for Davis here in DC after completing a 3-point play. He’s three points from matching season high in points, set two just nights ago against the Bucks. – 7:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis got a bunch of MVP chants in Washington D.C., which has long been a partisan Lakers building when they’re in town, after reaching 40 points for the 2nd straight game.
He’s 16 of 22 for 41 with 14 boards and 3 blocks.
Anthony Davis got a bunch of MVP chants in Washington D.C., which has long been a partisan Lakers building when they’re in town, after reaching 40 points for the 2nd straight game.
He’s 16 of 22 for 41 with 14 boards and 3 blocks.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook looked like Ace Ventura in a tutu just now celebrating his and-1 assist to AD. Lakers are having fun out there, up 105-81 on the Wizards heading into the 4th Q. – 7:47 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
any updates from the supposed anonymous sources from within the organization on AD or nah? – 7:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis can get 50 if he wants it but the game is probably too lopsided to justify the minutes. – 7:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Loud M-V-P chants for Anthony Davis at the Wizards’ house just then – 7:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
dont know if it was part of the scout or not but Boston is waiting until KD puts the ball on the floor to send the double-team. he’s still shooting well but it’s doing a pretty damn good job at getting the ball out of his hands in 1-on-1 situations. only 69 BKN points through 3. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 75-69 after three
Brown – 26/9
Tatum – 17/9
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 42.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Durant – 25/5/4
Irving – 13/8/4
Harris – 11 points
Claxton – 6/8
O’Neale – 6/4/3
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-21 3Ps
Celtics lead 75-69 after three
Brown – 26/9
Tatum – 17/9
Brogdon – 13/4/4
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 42.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Durant – 25/5/4
Irving – 13/8/4
Harris – 11 points
Claxton – 6/8
O’Neale – 6/4/3
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-21 3Ps
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics up 75-69 into the 4th. They took the lead midway through the 1st and haven’t trailed since. They’ve done that a handful of times this year all the way to the end. Would be pretty impressive to pull it off against Durant and Irving the way they’ve been playing. – 7:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
End Q3: Celtics 75, Nets 69
Brooklyn held Boston to 13 points but muster just 19 of their own. Kevin Durant should get some rest here to start the 4th.
Nets reserves going to have to step up to keep this one close. – 7:43 PM
End Q3: Celtics 75, Nets 69
Brooklyn held Boston to 13 points but muster just 19 of their own. Kevin Durant should get some rest here to start the 4th.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker are 28-of-45 from the field. – 7:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Durant blocks Brown, his second. Brown has three of his own in what’s become a defensive game at times. – 7:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With two wins on this road trip already in the bag and a third likely coming against the Pistons, the Lakers can probably afford to be cautious and rest LeBron (and possibly AD) on the second night of their upcoming back-to-back Wednesday against the Raptors. – 7:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It feels like Anthony Davis limiting his jump shot volume has really helped him find his stroke again. There’s no pressure on his jumpers anymore. He takes three or four of them per game as a bonus to his dozen dunks. – 7:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
LA blew this game open in the second quarter. Anthony Davis has 24 points, his season high for a half. LeBron James has 15 points. Lonnie Walker IV has 10 points. Russell Westbrook has 8 assists. LA is shooting 54% and only has 5 turnovers. – 7:07 PM
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
LA blew this game open in the second quarter. Anthony Davis has 24 points, his season high for a half. LeBron James has 15 points. Lonnie Walker IV has 10 points. Russell Westbrook has 8 assists. LA is shooting 54% and only has 5 turnovers. – 7:07 PM
Wizards go into halftime down 68-50 to the Lakers.
They have not been able to stop Anthony Davis around the rim, he has 24 pts/9 reb. Westbrook is getting in the paint at will, has 8 ast. LeBron has 15 pts in 16 min. – 7:05 PM
Wizards go into halftime down 68-50 to the Lakers.
They have not been able to stop Anthony Davis around the rim, he has 24 pts/9 reb. Westbrook is getting in the paint at will, has 8 ast. LeBron has 15 pts in 16 min. – 7:05 PM
The Washington Wizards trail the Los Angeles Lakers at the half.
#DCAboveAll 50
#Lakeshow 68
Corey Kispert leads the team with 11. Kristaps Porzingis has 10. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 24. – 7:05 PM
The Washington Wizards trail the Los Angeles Lakers at the half.
#DCAboveAll 50
#Lakeshow 68
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics up 62-50 at the half
Brown – 22/4/2
Tatum – 14/6
Brogdon – 10/3/3
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 11-22 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Durant – 13/4/4
Harris – 11 points
Irving – 9/6/2
Claxton – 6 points
Nets – 42.2% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Celtics up 62-50 at the half
Brown – 22/4/2
Tatum – 14/6
Brogdon – 10/3/3
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 11-22 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Durant – 13/4/4
Harris – 11 points
Irving – 9/6/2
Claxton – 6 points
Nets – 42.2% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, after putting up 44p/10r/3b in a win vs. MIL, has 24p/9r/1b in the 1st half vs. WAS as an encore. The Lakers are rolling, up 68-50 at the break. – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 62-50. KD with 13, Kyrie with 11. Just two points from Jaylen Brown in the second quarter after 20 in the first. Nets bench has been nonexistent. Seth Curry has four fouls in three minutes. Cam Thomas with three bad shots. Does JV try someone else? – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum picks off Durant’s pass to the corner on a great read then hits a pull up 3 the other way. 10 point game. – 7:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum back on track beating Durant twice from the mid-range. 55-48 – 6:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie helps the #nets tie it at 48 finding Claxton for an alley-oop and keeping Durant’s transition miss in-bounds before O’Neale found Harris for 3. Brown answers with a turnaround and assist to Brogdon for 3. – 6:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
T.J. Warren immediately making an impact.
Got a putback off a KD three and just got fouled working into the mid-range.
He’s going to be a difference-maker for Brooklyn. – 6:46 PM
T.J. Warren immediately making an impact.
Got a putback off a KD three and just got fouled working into the mid-range.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Wizards 27
Anthony Davis has 10 points and 6 rebounds. Washington defended him well to start the quarter before he found his groove inside. LeBron James has 9 points. Russell Westbrook provided a needed boost off the bench with 4 points and 5 assists. – 6:39 PM
First quarter: Lakers 33, Wizards 27
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 33-27 Lakers after one. Anthony Davis leads all scorers with 10 pts. Wizards are shooting 40.7% FG, 3-15 (20%) 3PT. – 6:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washigton Wizards trail the Los Angeles Lakers after one quarter.
#DCAboveAll 27
#LakeShow 33
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 6, Monte Morris has 5. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 10. – 6:38 PM
#DCAboveAll 27
#LakeShow 33
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 20 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 3 points
Brogdon – 3 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Durant – 9 points
Harris – 5 points
Irving – 4 points
Thomas – 4 points
Nets – 42.3% FGs
Nets – 3-8 3Ps
Celtics lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 20 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 3 points
Brogdon – 3 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Durant – 9 points
Harris – 5 points
Irving – 4 points
Thomas – 4 points
Nets – 42.3% FGs
Nets – 3-8 3Ps
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 35-27. Vaughn put five shooters out there for the last look in KD, Kyrie, Joe, T.J. and Cam. It resulted in a stepback 3 from Thomas, that was off. Alas. Jaylen Brown has 20 points already and is killing them. – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown has gotten the better of Kevin Durant in this 1st quarter.
He’s got 20 points on 5/5 shooting from three. – 6:33 PM
Jaylen Brown has gotten the better of Kevin Durant in this 1st quarter.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
It’s a little late for Sunday mass, but Kevin Durant just went for a baptism on Grant Williams. – 6:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Durant going after Hauser and Pritchard. #Celtics try to double the first time, but #Nets got the ball around the world to Thomas for 3. Second scramble try got beat back door by Claxton. Now, Durant goes inside for 2. – 6:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis is so good that I thought to myself “huh, slow start for AD” only to check the box score and realize he had nine points and six rebounds in nine minutes. – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant is about a minute or less from getting a T. He’s had enough of getting hit on drives without a call. – 6:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown is having a field day offensively with 17 points already.
Kevin Durant struggling to finish through some of these contests early. He’s 3/7. – 6:30 PM
Jaylen Brown is having a field day offensively with 17 points already.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant got the message from the Miami mini-series for the Celtics: Jump these soft passes for easy steals.
Boston has to be way more sure with the ball. – 6:24 PM
Kevin Durant got the message from the Miami mini-series for the Celtics: Jump these soft passes for easy steals.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija guarding Anthony Davis on the post and does not let him get too deep forcing a miss. – 6:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Porzingis already doing a really good job drawing AD away from the rim. That makes this a tricky matchup, especially with three guards starting. – 6:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hot start for the Nets. They’ve made their first five shots. KD and Kyrie each with four plus a 3 from Royce. 11-4 Nets. – 6:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/d88WmmOSeM – 6:05 PM
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Celtics tip shortly. First meeting since the sweep. But between Ime Udoka and the KD trade rumors between the two teams, plenty of storylines have persisted. Nets going for five in a row. A win would be a big statement. Updates coming. – 5:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/S5dZ84nT50 – 5:35 PM
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Boston: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 5:34 PM
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Boston:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:33 PM
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Boston:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for this evening’s game vs. Boston:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:32 PM
Nets Starters for this evening’s game vs. Boston:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving – 5:32 PM
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Washington. – 5:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Davis (low back) is probable, Darvin Ham says. LeBron James (ankle) is still questionable. – 4:35 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV says if Celtics want to double KD tonight, they have shooters that will make them pay. pic.twitter.com/r4tj9AM5bU – 4:23 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Kubatko: Anthony Davis last night: ✅ 55 PTS ✅ 17 REB ✅ 3 BLK ✅ 22-30 FG Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Davis is just the second player to record at least 55p/15r/3b in a game. He joins Kevin McHale, who did so on March 3, 1985. More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / December 5, 2022
HoopsHype: Anthony Davis: “To win a championship. That’s it. If your mindset is on winning a championship, the rest will take care of itself. That’s always been my thought. I put the team first over any individual awards or accolades that come with it.” pic.twitter.com/qzEBMmlXn5 -via Twitter @hoopshype / December 5, 2022
All of this should come as a giant sigh of relief for Davis. But similar to how he ignored the recent chatter, he’s unmoved by his resurgence. “This doesn’t surprise me,” Davis said. “This is what I’m supposed to be doing. This is what I know I’m capable of doing. It’s not a thing where I’m excited how I’m playing. It’s like a, ‘This is what I’m supposed to do’ feeling. I have high expectations of myself, so, when I don’t play how I want to play, I’m my own biggest critic. But if I continue to keep playing like this, and if our team continues to keep playing like this, we could be really good.” -via FoxSports.com / December 5, 2022
Even though the Nets acquitted themselves well defensively, and Kevin Durant (team-high 31 points) played Jayson Tatum to a standstill, they couldn’t handle Jaylen Brown the same way Boston smothered Kyrie Irving. That — and the Celtics’ edge from outside — was the game. “They looked great last year; it’s carried over to this year,” Durant said. “They’ve got more experience, another year. Going to the Finals definitely helps you as a team, brings you closer. [Tatum] is a year older, [Brown] is a year older. Their guys are just getting more experience every day, and their record shows. “They’re a big team, they shoot the ball well, they got good length. So you’ve got to match that if you want to compete. We don’t have a big margin for error.” -via New York Post / December 5, 2022
Riding an NBA-high four-game winning streak, with six wins in a row at home, the Nets will put that on the line Sunday against the visiting Celtics. White-hot Boston is 18-5, the runaway leader for the best record in basketball. “Yeah, we’ve got to be solid, you know? We can’t make mistakes ourselves, because they capitalize on it,” Kevin Durant said. “So we’ve just got to be solid, be ready to play. I’m excited about it.” The Nets (13-11) were mired just 13th place in the Eastern Conference a month ago, but they’ve climbed to sixth — just percentage points behind No. 5 Indiana and a half-game behind fourth-place Atlanta. -via New York Post / December 4, 2022
If I told you that you’d lead the NBA three-point percentage, what would you have said, and how have you done it so far? Yuta Watanabe: It’s crazy. I’ve always known I could shoot, but 57 percent? That’s impossible. I’m not expecting myself to keep up that number, but I’m going to keep shooting with confidence. The reason I’m shooting well is because of KD (Kevin Durant), Ben (Simmons), and Kyrie (Irving). I’m playing with those greats. They get doubled all the time, so I’m always open, and my job is to make those wide-open shots. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
