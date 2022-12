Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant named Players of the Week

All of this should come as a giant sigh of relief for Davis. But similar to how he ignored the recent chatter, he’s unmoved by his resurgence. “This doesn’t surprise me,” Davis said. “This is what I’m supposed to be doing. This is what I know I’m capable of doing. It’s not a thing where I’m excited how I’m playing. It’s like a, ‘This is what I’m supposed to do’ feeling. I have high expectations of myself, so, when I don’t play how I want to play, I’m my own biggest critic. But if I continue to keep playing like this, and if our team continues to keep playing like this, we could be really good.” -via FoxSports.com / December 5, 2022