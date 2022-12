Anthony Davis on his resurgence: 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing, I have high expectations of myself'

All of that negativity was nothing but noise to Davis, who furrowed his famous unibrow dismissively when asked what impact those rumblings had on him. “Nothing,” Davis told FOX Sports. “People who talk who don’t know the game — fans, whoever it is. My job is to go play basketball. I know what I’m capable of doing. “There were two injuries I couldn’t control. Somebody getting pushed into my knee or falling into my knee, and landed on someone’s foot. I know I’m comfortable with my game. I know the things I’m able to do on the basketball court. And I let my game speak for itself. Everyone who’s talking can do whatever they have to do.” -via FoxSports.com / December 5, 2022