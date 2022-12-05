Anthony Davis on his resurgence: 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing, I have high expectations of myself'

All of this should come as a giant sigh of relief for Davis. But similar to how he ignored the recent chatter, he’s unmoved by his resurgence. “This doesn’t surprise me,” Davis said. “This is what I’m supposed to be doing. This is what I know I’m capable of doing. It’s not a thing where I’m excited how I’m playing. It’s like a, ‘This is what I’m supposed to do’ feeling. I have high expectations of myself, so, when I don’t play how I want to play, I’m my own biggest critic. But if I continue to keep playing like this, and if our team continues to keep playing like this, we could be really good.”
Source: Melissa Rohlin @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Anthony Davis last 2 games:
99 points
27 rebounds
Since the merger, only 3 other players have done that:
Antawn Jamison, Michael Jordan, David Robinson.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Many U.S. sportsbooks are frantically adjusting their #NBA MVP odds. I am seeing Anthony Davis of the Lakers at anywhere from +1500 to +4000. He has not scored fewer than 25 in 9 straight games. – 2:48 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I think Anthony Davis gor tired of being considered an afterthought. – 11:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: With teammates starting to campaign for his place in the MVP race, Anthony Davis – fresh off a dominant 55-point, 17-rebound night – said his goals are only team focused. “Win a championship,” Davis said. “That’s it.” es.pn/3uqZGik – 11:43 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
When Anthony Davis plays well, the Lakers have been winning. He played very, very well against the Wizards on Sunday: ocregister.com/2022/12/04/ant… – 11:27 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Davis is playing the best basketball of his career. Top 3 MVP candidate. – 11:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Man, a few hours removed, days like today are why I love my job.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive: I talked to Anthony Davis about his incredible resurgence.
“This is what I know I’m capable of doing,” he said. “It’s not a thing where I’m excited how I’m playing. It’s like a ‘This is what I’m supposed to do’ feeling.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Anthony Davis drop season-high 55, Lakers handle Wizards 130-119 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/04/wat… – 10:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anthony Davis scored 55 points and Bradley Beal left with an injury as the Wizards lost to the Lakers and for the 6th time in 7 games overall.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
It took 20 years but I think LeBron is now the 2nd-best player on his own team.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis became the eighth Laker ever to put up 50 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. Here’s the complete list, in order:
– George Mikan
– Elgin Baylor
– Rudy LaRusso
– Wilt Chamberlain
– Shaquille O’Neal
– Kobe Bryant
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette PRIMETIME is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Absolutely wild NBA Witching Hour
-Anthony Davis’ historic tear
-Celtics dismantle KD & Kyrie (again)
-Kings beaming
-We need to talk about the Bulls
-Knicks save Thibs
-Alvarado career night
Join us!
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond the obvious benefits for the Lakers of Anthony Davis playing at this level, I sense an additional energizing element of fun for his teammates. He’s basically a video game right now, and a new toy for them to play with. AK – 9:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis posts the NBA’s fifth 50-point game this season:
Joel Embiid 59
Anthony Davis 55
Devin Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Wizards and Bucks rank fifth and sixth in both restricted area attempts allowed and restricted area field goal percentage allowed.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Davis’ averages over his last 10 games:
34.2 points
15.4 rebounds
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is just the third 50-point game by a LeBron James teammate in a game that LeBron plays in.
Anthony Davis has two of them, the first coming in 2019 vs Minnesota.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119 and the Wiz have lost 6 of their last 7. Incredible night from Anthony Davis, who has been absurd lately.
Porzingis: 27p 9r
Kuzma: 26p 7r
Davis: 55p 17r
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis walks off the court after scoring 55 points, a new high as a Laker. Lakers have won 8 of their last 10. pic.twitter.com/JKErnzaVB1 – 8:31 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Gonna need a 30 for 30 on what the heck happened with Anthony Davis. He is destroying everyone lately. – 8:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers star Anthony Davis scored 55 points Vs Wizards, four shy of his career-high. Davis has 99 points in his last 2 games, the most over a 2-game span by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant since March 2007. The only other Lakers player to do this is Elgin Baylor. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/0ZfziI03pc – 8:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers have won 8 of their last 10 games.
AD in that span:
— 35.3 PPG
— 15.6 RPG
— 2.9 BPG
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m out of superlatives for Anthony Davis. He’s better than he was in 2020. He’s everything the Lakers hoped for when they traded for him in 2019. He saved an unsaveable season. – 8:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last players with 55 points, 15 rebounds and 70 FG% in a game:
Anthony Davis (2022)
Anthony Davis (2016)
[26 year gap]
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Davis’s 55 points were the second most in his career only falling short of his career-high 59 with the Pelicans in 2016 – 8:23 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers start Road Trip 2-0 and have won 8 of 10…
AD 55pts 17rebs 3blks…He’s been unstoppable over the last 3 weeks…Lebron 29pts 6ast 15rebs…Lonnie 20pts…Russ 15asts 7rebs
Two tough games coming up, Cavs & Raptors back to back (Tues & Wed)…
Let’s Go LakeShow!!! – 8:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis finished with 55 points on 22-for-30 shooting and 17 rebounds. Last game he had 44 points and 10 rebounds.
Wow – 8:22 PM
Anthony Davis finished with 55 points on 22-for-30 shooting and 17 rebounds. Last game he had 44 points and 10 rebounds.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119
Anthony Davis scored a season-high 55 points, adding 17 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Lakers improve to 10-12 and 2-0 on this six-game road trip. Russell Westbrook had a season-high 15 assists. LeBron James had 29 points.
Up next: at CLE on Tuesday. – 8:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lose to the Lakers 130-119. Anthony Davis had 55 points. The Wizards have lost 6 of 7. – 8:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped to (11-13)
#DCAboveAll 119
#LakeShow 130
– Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 27, Kyle Kuzma had 26, Daniel Gafford 19.
Anthony Davis led all scorers with 55 points and LeBron James finished with 29. – 8:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Lonnie Walker combined for 104 points. – 8:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
17 rebounds
3 blocks
22-30 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
17 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis vs. Washington:
55 points
22-30 FGs
2-3 3PTs
9-9 FTs
17 rebounds
3 blocks
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
55 points
15 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Davis put up another one show this season. Against the Wizards he was unstoppable!
53 points
15 rebounds
3 blocks
21-28 FG
9-9 FT
in 37 minutes
Over the last 9 games
35.1ppg / 15.3rpg / 2.8bpg / 64.9% FG / 88% FT
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Lonnie Walker combined for 106 points. – 8:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis tonight:
55 PTS
17 REB
3 BLK
22-30 FG
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see . His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality. Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood 🤷🏾♂️. KG mentality rest of season , if so Lakers easily a playoff Team also hope u stay healthy – 8:18 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is up to 53 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers are back in the driver’s seat to take this W home. It’s Davis’ career high as a Laker and tied for the second most points he’s ever scored as a pro. It’s the 5th time he’s topped 50 in the league. – 8:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Laker with a 50/15 game in the last 60 years:
Wilt
Shaq
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I said it once and I’ll say it again. Anthony Davis is the most SKILLED Power Forward to ever touch the damn basketball. Carry on… – 8:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis has 51 points on 20-of-27 shooting and 9-of-9 free-throw shooting. – 8:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m watching all of your MVP ladders this week and if AD ain’t on ‘em we’re gonna have problems. – 8:12 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Lakers’ Anthony Davis now with 51 points vs. Wizards, his first 50-point game since Dec. 8. 2019. His fifth 50-point game of his career. – 8:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
There it is: 50 points for Anthony Davis. He’s 20-for-27 from the field and 8-for-8 from the foul line. And he’s getting M-V-P chants here in the nation’s capital. – 8:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Anthony Davis now has 51 points with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lakers lead the Wizards 121-107. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
50 points for Anthony Davis. He’s playing as well as he’s ever played right now. – 8:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
There it is: 50 points for Anthony Davis. He’s 20-for-7 from the field and 8-for-8 from the foul line. And he’s getting M-V-P chants here in the nation’s capital. – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anthony Davis now has 50 points and will go to the line for more. Monster performance. Wizards have had no answer for him tonight. – 8:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is why letting the Wizards back in is a problem. Even if you don’t lose, you run the risk of LeBron/AD getting hurt. At the very least, you remove the opportunity for them to get some extra rest. AK – 8:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
AD stands for All of the Dbuckets. He’s so good they changed the spelling of Buckets to start with a silent D. – 8:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40/15 games since 1985:
19 — Anthony Davis
19 — Shaq
StatMuse @statmuse
AD is the first Laker with back-to-back 40/10 games since Kobe in 2001. pic.twitter.com/C6pIxpFk7m – 8:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chuck said Anthony Davis should be the best player in the NBA so AD just said okay, hold my beer. – 8:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Keep it up Wiz. Cut this deficit any further and you get to see Anthony Davis again. – 7:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis has been the best big man in the NBA this season.
I don’t know if he can keep this up or if he’ll stay healthy, but this AD has been better than any other big thus far this season. – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant in March 2013, per the team. – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is the first Laker with back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant in March 2013, per he team. – 7:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has 41 pts through 3 Qs. It’s the first time he’s had 40 in consecutive games since December of 2018. And he becomes the first Laker to do it since Kobe Bryant in March of 2013. – 7:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Is Anthony Davis a dark horse in the MVP race? #LakeShow #NBATwitter – 7:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
40 points for Anthony Davis through 3Q. Absolute sun run since the middle of November. – 7:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Laker fans chant M-V-P for Anthony Davis as he gets 41 at the foul line.
Wizards trail the Lakers after 3.
#DCAboveAll 81
#Lakeshow 105 – 7:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 105, Wizards 81
Another monster performance from Anthony Davis with 41 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks through three quarters. LeBron James has 21 points. Lonnie Walker IV has 20 points. The Lakers are likely going to start this six-game road trip 2-0. – 7:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s the first time AD’s had B2B 40-point games since Dec. of 2018. – 7:48 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Anthony Davis with 41 points and 14 rebounds after three quarters. “MVP, MVP” chants for Davis here in DC after completing a 3-point play. He’s three points from matching season high in points, set two just nights ago against the Bucks. – 7:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis got a bunch of MVP chants in Washington D.C., which has long been a partisan Lakers building when they’re in town, after reaching 40 points for the 2nd straight game.
He’s 16 of 22 for 41 with 14 boards and 3 blocks.
LAL up 105-81. – 7:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook looked like Ace Ventura in a tutu just now celebrating his and-1 assist to AD. Lakers are having fun out there, up 105-81 on the Wizards heading into the 4th Q. – 7:47 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
any updates from the supposed anonymous sources from within the organization on AD or nah? – 7:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis can get 50 if he wants it but the game is probably too lopsided to justify the minutes. – 7:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Loud M-V-P chants for Anthony Davis at the Wizards’ house just then – 7:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker are 28-of-45 from the field. – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With two wins on this road trip already in the bag and a third likely coming against the Pistons, the Lakers can probably afford to be cautious and rest LeBron (and possibly AD) on the second night of their upcoming back-to-back Wednesday against the Raptors. – 7:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It feels like Anthony Davis limiting his jump shot volume has really helped him find his stroke again. There’s no pressure on his jumpers anymore. He takes three or four of them per game as a bonus to his dozen dunks. – 7:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
LA blew this game open in the second quarter. Anthony Davis has 24 points, his season high for a half. LeBron James has 15 points. Lonnie Walker IV has 10 points. Russell Westbrook has 8 assists. LA is shooting 54% and only has 5 turnovers. – 7:07 PM
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 68-50 to the Lakers.
They have not been able to stop Anthony Davis around the rim, he has 24 pts/9 reb. Westbrook is getting in the paint at will, has 8 ast. LeBron has 15 pts in 16 min. – 7:05 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Los Angeles Lakers at the half.
#DCAboveAll 50
#Lakeshow 68
Corey Kispert leads the team with 11. Kristaps Porzingis has 10. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 24. – 7:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, after putting up 44p/10r/3b in a win vs. MIL, has 24p/9r/1b in the 1st half vs. WAS as an encore. The Lakers are rolling, up 68-50 at the break. – 7:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Wizards 27
Anthony Davis has 10 points and 6 rebounds. Washington defended him well to start the quarter before he found his groove inside. LeBron James has 9 points. Russell Westbrook provided a needed boost off the bench with 4 points and 5 assists. – 6:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 33-27 Lakers after one. Anthony Davis leads all scorers with 10 pts. Wizards are shooting 40.7% FG, 3-15 (20%) 3PT. – 6:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washigton Wizards trail the Los Angeles Lakers after one quarter.
#DCAboveAll 27
#LakeShow 33
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 6, Monte Morris has 5. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 10. – 6:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis is so good that I thought to myself “huh, slow start for AD” only to check the box score and realize he had nine points and six rebounds in nine minutes. – 6:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija guarding Anthony Davis on the post and does not let him get too deep forcing a miss. – 6:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Porzingis already doing a really good job drawing AD away from the rim. That makes this a tricky matchup, especially with three guards starting. – 6:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 5:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Washington. – 5:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Davis (low back) is probable, Darvin Ham says. LeBron James (ankle) is still questionable. – 4:35 PM
More on this storyline
When asked if he felt underrated, Davis stressed that he doesn’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone — except himself. “No,” Davis said. “I feel like I am where I’m supposed to be. I don’t get into the ratings or rankings. That’s not my job. I don’t care about any of that. It’s my job to help this team get wins and compete for championships. And we’re on track to having a complete team and putting everything together to be able to compete.” -via FoxSports.com / December 5, 2022
All of that negativity was nothing but noise to Davis, who furrowed his famous unibrow dismissively when asked what impact those rumblings had on him. “Nothing,” Davis told FOX Sports. “People who talk who don’t know the game — fans, whoever it is. My job is to go play basketball. I know what I’m capable of doing. “There were two injuries I couldn’t control. Somebody getting pushed into my knee or falling into my knee, and landed on someone’s foot. I know I’m comfortable with my game. I know the things I’m able to do on the basketball court. And I let my game speak for itself. Everyone who’s talking can do whatever they have to do.” -via FoxSports.com / December 5, 2022
His 55 points are the second-most scored by an NBA player this season. Sunday, he barely missed while dominating the glass and at the rim, becoming the first player since Patrick Ewing to score at least 50 on 70% shooting with 15-plus rebounds and three-plus blocked shots. Ewing did it 32 years ago. Davis was 22-of-30 shooting from the field Sunday — including two of three from deep — plus a perfect nine of nine from the free-throw line. He was unquestionably the best player on the court. “We’ve been talking all summer about him just being the go-to guy. I told him none of this is going to work if he’s not right,” coach Darvin Ham said. “Not only available to play, but playing at an extremely high level, which he’s doing right now. I’ve said that to him, to the team, you guys. Like, we need AD to be special in order for us to get to where we need to get to.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 5, 2022
