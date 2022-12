Bucks 65, Magic 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Looking for a last minute Christmas gift for the hoop head in your life – my guys at @HoopCulture are US-based (Orlando) and ship fast — the gear is outstanding – hoopculture.com

As NBA Week 8 begins:– Teams 3-11 in the East all have between 9 and 13 losses– Teams 3-13 in the West all have between 9 and 13 lossesOnly teams with fewer than 9 losses: Celtics, Bucks, Suns, Pelicans – 2:21 PM

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both nominated for East player of the week for the second straight time, which was won by Kevin Durant this week. This is Tatum’s 4th nomination in the first 7 weeks of the season, tied for a league high w/ Giannis, Steph, Fox & Mitchell. – 4:06 PM

One heck of a week: Khris makes his debut, game-winning Grayson, & one insane block.Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/UygDSUK6eU

As a programming note, I’m not in Charlotte tonight, but I’ll be joining the road trip for the final three games, starting in Orlando. – 5:42 PM

Grayson Allen & Brook Lopez will be out tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Magic

The big 3 combined for 80 points in their 136-118 rout of the Magic on December 30, 2021.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/y0AiYXEowM

Looks like Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora will join Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the #Bucks starting lineup tonight in Orlando. – 6:43 PM

Magic-Bucks this evening. Has anyone realized that like nobody is talking about Milwaukee? pic.twitter.com/fZorXTbiC0

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,236 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

watching Bucks-Magic before the Heat tip off to see what a 7-footer looks like – 7:11 PM

Brook Lopez rocking a “Bucks In 6” hoodie and dining on popcorn on the Bucks bench. No, he is not playing this evening. – 7:13 PM

This is a test to see if Brook Lopez eating popcorn is = or > Giannis Antetokounmpo eating popcorn. pic.twitter.com/GLTGM8K3Zv

Paolo’s been guarded by Jrue, Giannis and Khris in the first 2-1/2 minutes of this game. Clearly, a respected rookie. – 7:15 PM

Bobby Portis is called for his second foul early in this one – Pat Connaughton is the #Bucks sixth man tonight.Also, Milwaukee is hit with a delay of game. – 7:17 PM

Bobby Portis picks up his 2nd foul early in the first quarter and will check out. – 7:17 PM

11 of the 13 #Magic points are off five #Bucks turnovers. Orlando leads 13-7 in the early going.The Bucks have taken just five shots in the first four minutes of play. – 7:19 PM

What a sloppy start from the Bucks. All sorts of turnovers. Magic up, 13-7, with 7:59 left in the first quarter.Two turnovers for Antetokounmpo, two turnovers for Holiday. Five turnovers overall. – 7:20 PM

Magic doing well driving into the Brook Lopez-less paint.8 of their 13 points have been inside the paint, in addition to 2 FTs from and-1s. They lead the Bucks 13-7. – 7:21 PM

Nine (5 from Bucks, 4 from Magic) turnovers so far through 5 minutes of play. – 7:24 PM

Bucks haven’t looked sharp, but they answered the Magic’s 13-7 start with a 9-4 run of their own and got themselves back into this game.Magic still up, 17-16, with 4:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM

That was nice off-ball movement by Mamukelashvili.Knew his man was going to tag Portis on the roll and got himself open for a left wing 3. – 7:35 PM

Clippers lead Hornets 28-26 through one quarter of play.George with 7 points on 3/4 FGs, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1/1 3sLeonard missed his first two shots, including a 3, then hit a hook and assisted a Zubac dunk to go with 3 reboundsKennard with a middy and a dime to Brown – 7:36 PM

Once the #Bucks stopped giving the ball away, Orlando’s offense stalled out. Milwaukee leads 30-21 after one quarter. The #Magic shot just 38% in the first quarter, including 1-for-8 from behind the three-point line. – 7:38 PM

Big block from Mamukelashvili on one end sets up a buzzer-beating 3 for Holiday on the other end.Bucks wrap up the first quarter with a 14-0 run and lead, 30-21, after one quarter. Antetokounmpo has 12pts/4reb. – 7:39 PM

The Bucks were on a 16-0 run prior to that layup by Franz Wagner. Unsurprisingly, the Bucks are up 32-23 early in the second. – 7:44 PM

Bucks didn’t play particularly well to start that second quarter, but don’t think Jamahl Mosley was pleased with that transition defense effort against Antetokounmpo.Magic had three players in front of Antetokounmpo and he still beat them to the rim. – 7:46 PM

Magic took a 13-7 lead to start the game. It’s been all Bucks since then.Bucks up, 41-27, with 6:26 left in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo has 16pts/6reb. – 7:52 PM

Clippers are lethal when Paul George doesn’t turn the ball over. John Wall had 8 assists, only one turnover.Room for improvement: PJ Washington bounced back from 0/13 FGs game vs Bucks, has 14 on 6/9 FGs at half. Expecting Clippers to turn up defensively to begin second half. – 8:11 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points at the break, followed by Bobby Portis with 11. Khris Middleton was 1-for-6. #Bucks lead by 11 heading into the second half. – 8:17 PM

Looks like Franz got hit pretty Good on Khris Middleton’s elbow trying to navigate a screen.Franz was somehow (??) called for the foul. – 8:23 PM

