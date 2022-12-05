Bucks 65, Magic 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 5, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) play against the Orlando Magic (19-19) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 65, Orlando Magic 54 (Q3 09:36)

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mark3ll3 Fultz. – 8:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like Franz got hit pretty Good on Khris Middleton’s elbow trying to navigate a screen.
Franz was somehow (??) called for the foul. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Paolo Banchero draws Giannis Antetokounmpo’s third foul early in the third quarter. – 8:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Bucks 56, Magic 45.
Markelle Fultz/Moe Wagner: 11 points each
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points at the break, followed by Bobby Portis with 11. Khris Middleton was 1-for-6. #Bucks lead by 11 heading into the second half. – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in the first half:
11 PTS
2 AST
2 STL
4-7 FG
+5 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/MPhRrSnf4r8:08 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Milwaukee 56, Orlando 45
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WnYfAnryfb8:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 56, Magic 45
– Antetokounmpo 16pts/6reb/2ast
– Portis 11pts/4reb
– Holiday 8pts/6reb/6ast – 8:04 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Bucks 56, Magic 45
Moe Wagner – 11 pts, 5 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 11 pts, 2 asts
Paolo Banchero – 8 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts
Franz Wagner – 7 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts – 8:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Bucks 56, Magic 45
Antetokounmpo: 16 points, 6 rebounds
Portis: 11 points
M. Wagner: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Fultz: 11 points – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Magic cut a 15-point deficit to single digits thanks to a couple of #Bucks turnovers – but Milwaukee goes into the break up 56-45. – 8:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski making it look easy. pic.twitter.com/Kh75BUnPNL8:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Magic took a 13-7 lead to start the game. It’s been all Bucks since then.
Bucks up, 41-27, with 6:26 left in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo has 16pts/6reb. – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up to 40% shooting on threes now and lead the #Magic 41-27. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the offense with 16 points. Six other players have scored, though. – 7:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks didn’t play particularly well to start that second quarter, but don’t think Jamahl Mosley was pleased with that transition defense effort against Antetokounmpo.
Magic had three players in front of Antetokounmpo and he still beat them to the rim. – 7:46 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Bucks were on a 16-0 run prior to that layup by Franz Wagner. Unsurprisingly, the Bucks are up 32-23 early in the second. – 7:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue got it off just in time. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/i1dqgZlbtN7:42 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Milwaukee 30, Orlando 21
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Ewi4zut6ua7:39 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bucks close out 1Q on a 14-0 run after Jrue Holiday’s 3 at the buzzer.
Bucks 30, Magic 21.
Moe Wagner: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Markelle Fultz: 5 points, 2 assists
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12 points, 4 rebounds – 7:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Big block from Mamukelashvili on one end sets up a buzzer-beating 3 for Holiday on the other end.
Bucks wrap up the first quarter with a 14-0 run and lead, 30-21, after one quarter. Antetokounmpo has 12pts/4reb. – 7:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis pulled up again!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/DRr02dfbWR7:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Once the #Bucks stopped giving the ball away, Orlando’s offense stalled out. Milwaukee leads 30-21 after one quarter. The #Magic shot just 38% in the first quarter, including 1-for-8 from behind the three-point line. – 7:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Bucks 30, Magic 21
Antetokounmpo: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Holiday: 6 points
M. Wagner: 9 points
Fultz: 5 points – 7:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That was nice off-ball movement by Mamukelashvili.
Knew his man was going to tag Portis on the roll and got himself open for a left wing 3. – 7:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks haven’t looked sharp, but they answered the Magic’s 13-7 start with a 9-4 run of their own and got themselves back into this game.
Magic still up, 17-16, with 4:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks cleaned up their ball handling – haven’t turned it over since their last one – and the #Magic have scored just four more points. They still lead, however, 17-16. – 7:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nine (5 from Bucks, 4 from Magic) turnovers so far through 5 minutes of play. – 7:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter checks in for Milwaukee to go with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton and Jrue Holiday. – 7:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic doing well driving into the Brook Lopez-less paint.
8 of their 13 points have been inside the paint, in addition to 2 FTs from and-1s. They lead the Bucks 13-7. – 7:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
What a sloppy start from the Bucks. All sorts of turnovers. Magic up, 13-7, with 7:59 left in the first quarter.
Two turnovers for Antetokounmpo, two turnovers for Holiday. Five turnovers overall. – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
11 of the 13 #Magic points are off five #Bucks turnovers. Orlando leads 13-7 in the early going.
The Bucks have taken just five shots in the first four minutes of play. – 7:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic are up 13-7 and the Bucks will call a timeout. – 7:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A little ball movement & the Jordan finish!! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/CjHCwNDxVY7:17 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bobby Portis picks up his 2nd foul early in the first quarter and will check out. – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is called for his second foul early in this one – Pat Connaughton is the #Bucks sixth man tonight.
Also, Milwaukee is hit with a delay of game. – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora starts off on 7-2 Bol Bol. Giannis Antetokounmpo on Paolo Banchero, Jrue Holiday on Franz Wagner. – 7:12 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jordan Nwora hits a 3 for the Bucks’ first bucket tonight. Magic and Bucks are tied at 3. – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz got the Magic’s night off with an early 3-pointer. – 7:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle with a C&S 3 for the Magic’s first points. – 7:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,236 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Bucks and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/MlnBTpm2kj7:11 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/gWHGTlxg3x7:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The finishing moves.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/KAoDIAKZdZ6:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looks like Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora will join Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the #Bucks starting lineup tonight in Orlando. – 6:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our Starting 5 in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/4kXOWNqDYr6:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won their last 11 games vs. Magic.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/IBXiUkWXEP6:33 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The big 3 combined for 80 points in their 136-118 rout of the Magic on December 30, 2021.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/y0AiYXEowM6:18 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“They’re grrrrrreat!!”
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/2VmSP3nbLZ6:07 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Warm weather vibes.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/6MfF7DH2ym5:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen & Brook Lopez will be out tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Magic5:44 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Bol Bol on Giannis will be an adventure – 5:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba (back pain) won’t be available tonight vs. Bucks. – 5:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
One heck of a week: Khris makes his debut, game-winning Grayson, & one insane block.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/UygDSUK6eU5:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A magical matchup.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/kvMKi2UAUR4:19 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis 🤝 Giannis Dad Joke bobblehead!! 🤣
First 10,000 fans will receive one at Wednesday’s game: https://t.co/daITjzHbds pic.twitter.com/qh6u9SVq3p3:29 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the one where franz scored a career-high 38 points against the bucks 🪄
38 PTS
7 REB
12-20 FG
4 3PM
10-10 FT
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/g3dX1XJ7b03:03 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 65 points at halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/qTyDnAUqUM2:02 PM

Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
