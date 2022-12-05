Bucks 65, Magic 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-6) play against the Orlando Magic (19-19) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 65, Orlando Magic 54 (Q3 09:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like Franz got hit pretty Good on Khris Middleton’s elbow trying to navigate a screen.
Franz was somehow (??) called for the foul. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Paolo Banchero draws Giannis Antetokounmpo’s third foul early in the third quarter. – 8:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Bucks 56, Magic 45.
Markelle Fultz/Moe Wagner: 11 points each
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points at the break, followed by Bobby Portis with 11. Khris Middleton was 1-for-6. #Bucks lead by 11 heading into the second half. – 8:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in the first half:
11 PTS
2 AST
2 STL
4-7 FG
+5 +/-
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Milwaukee 56, Orlando 45
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WnYfAnryfb – 8:06 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Bucks 56, Magic 45
Moe Wagner – 11 pts, 5 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 11 pts, 2 asts
Paolo Banchero – 8 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Bucks 56, Magic 45
Antetokounmpo: 16 points, 6 rebounds
Portis: 11 points
M. Wagner: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Magic cut a 15-point deficit to single digits thanks to a couple of #Bucks turnovers – but Milwaukee goes into the break up 56-45. – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up to 40% shooting on threes now and lead the #Magic 41-27. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the offense with 16 points. Six other players have scored, though. – 7:52 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Bucks were on a 16-0 run prior to that layup by Franz Wagner. Unsurprisingly, the Bucks are up 32-23 early in the second. – 7:44 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Milwaukee 30, Orlando 21
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Ewi4zut6ua – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bucks close out 1Q on a 14-0 run after Jrue Holiday’s 3 at the buzzer.
Bucks 30, Magic 21.
Moe Wagner: 9 points, 3 rebounds
Markelle Fultz: 5 points, 2 assists
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12 points, 4 rebounds – 7:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Once the #Bucks stopped giving the ball away, Orlando’s offense stalled out. Milwaukee leads 30-21 after one quarter. The #Magic shot just 38% in the first quarter, including 1-for-8 from behind the three-point line. – 7:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Bucks 30, Magic 21
Antetokounmpo: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Holiday: 6 points
M. Wagner: 9 points
Fultz: 5 points – 7:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks cleaned up their ball handling – haven’t turned it over since their last one – and the #Magic have scored just four more points. They still lead, however, 17-16. – 7:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nine (5 from Bucks, 4 from Magic) turnovers so far through 5 minutes of play. – 7:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
let’s go bro
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter checks in for Milwaukee to go with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton and Jrue Holiday. – 7:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic doing well driving into the Brook Lopez-less paint.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
11 of the 13 #Magic points are off five #Bucks turnovers. Orlando leads 13-7 in the early going.
The Bucks have taken just five shots in the first four minutes of play. – 7:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A little ball movement & the Jordan finish!! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/CjHCwNDxVY – 7:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bobby Portis picks up his 2nd foul early in the first quarter and will check out. – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is called for his second foul early in this one – Pat Connaughton is the #Bucks sixth man tonight.
Also, Milwaukee is hit with a delay of game. – 7:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Paolo’s been guarded by Jrue, Giannis and Khris in the first 2-1/2 minutes of this game. Clearly, a respected rookie. – 7:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
This is a test to see if Brook Lopez eating popcorn is = or > Giannis Antetokounmpo eating popcorn. pic.twitter.com/GLTGM8K3Zv – 7:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Brook Lopez rocking a “Bucks In 6” hoodie and dining on popcorn on the Bucks bench. No, he is not playing this evening. – 7:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora starts off on 7-2 Bol Bol. Giannis Antetokounmpo on Paolo Banchero, Jrue Holiday on Franz Wagner. – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz got the Magic’s night off with an early 3-pointer. – 7:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,236 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Bucks and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/MlnBTpm2kj – 7:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Magic-Bucks this evening. Has anyone realized that like nobody is talking about Milwaukee? pic.twitter.com/fZorXTbiC0 – 6:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looks like Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora will join Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the #Bucks starting lineup tonight in Orlando. – 6:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won their last 11 games vs. Magic.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/IBXiUkWXEP – 6:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The big 3 combined for 80 points in their 136-118 rout of the Magic on December 30, 2021.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/y0AiYXEowM – 6:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen & Brook Lopez will be out tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Magic – 5:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five in the O 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/kjjZWz5dZs – 5:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
One heck of a week: Khris makes his debut, game-winning Grayson, & one insane block.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/UygDSUK6eU – 5:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Game 2 for Khris Middleton 🔜
https://t.co/ebmzchHBCE pic.twitter.com/rnnJ1jopnR – 4:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both nominated for East player of the week for the second straight time, which was won by Kevin Durant this week. This is Tatum’s 4th nomination in the first 7 weeks of the season, tied for a league high w/ Giannis, Steph, Fox & Mitchell. – 4:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis 🤝 Giannis Dad Joke bobblehead!! 🤣
First 10,000 fans will receive one at Wednesday’s game: https://t.co/daITjzHbds pic.twitter.com/qh6u9SVq3p – 3:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the one where franz scored a career-high 38 points against the bucks 🪄
38 PTS
7 REB
12-20 FG
4 3PM
10-10 FT
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/g3dX1XJ7b0 – 3:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG this season:
43.0 — Giannis
42.0 — Luka
41.4 — AD
41.1 — Embiid
Rank them 1-4. pic.twitter.com/TI5XIlFtsX – 3:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As NBA Week 8 begins:
– Teams 3-11 in the East all have between 9 and 13 losses
– Teams 3-13 in the West all have between 9 and 13 losses
Only teams with fewer than 9 losses: Celtics, Bucks, Suns, Pelicans – 2:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 65 points at halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/qTyDnAUqUM – 2:02 PM
