Celtics 45, Raptors 53: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (19-5) play against the Toronto Raptors (11-11) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Boston Celtics 45, Toronto Raptors 53 (Q2 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a foul on Grant Williams. But he’s also correct that Boston has gone to the rim a bunch without getting calls. That’s what Joe Mazzulla got the technical for. – 8:24 PM
That was a foul on Grant Williams. But he’s also correct that Boston has gone to the rim a bunch without getting calls. That’s what Joe Mazzulla got the technical for. – 8:24 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Are all of the Celtics going to have their own signature 3-point distraction moves now? pic.twitter.com/9U97YEmR1r – 8:23 PM
Are all of the Celtics going to have their own signature 3-point distraction moves now? pic.twitter.com/9U97YEmR1r – 8:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla tired of the one-way calls, gets a tech. #Celtics #Raptors – 8:23 PM
Mazzulla tired of the one-way calls, gets a tech. #Celtics #Raptors – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Another high turnover night for Boston. Up to 7 giveaways already. – 8:18 PM
Another high turnover night for Boston. Up to 7 giveaways already. – 8:18 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Loud ovation in Toronto — many standing as well — as @Kaepernick7 is shown on the big screen (and introduced); sitting courtside for the Raptors and Celtics – 8:11 PM
Loud ovation in Toronto — many standing as well — as @Kaepernick7 is shown on the big screen (and introduced); sitting courtside for the Raptors and Celtics – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors have the personnel to play a lot faster than they do. They’ve got the guys to rip and run off the boards and should do it more. – 8:11 PM
The Raptors have the personnel to play a lot faster than they do. They’ve got the guys to rip and run off the boards and should do it more. – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
turnovers are going to happen, but Boston’s turnovers just trying to make a simple pass at the top of the key are the worst and so easily avoidable. They’ve done that way too much the last few games – 8:11 PM
turnovers are going to happen, but Boston’s turnovers just trying to make a simple pass at the top of the key are the worst and so easily avoidable. They’ve done that way too much the last few games – 8:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Colin Kaepernick in the house at Scotiabank Arena and gets a nice ovation. #Celtics #Raptors pic.twitter.com/ly8uhU1g5M – 8:10 PM
Colin Kaepernick in the house at Scotiabank Arena and gets a nice ovation. #Celtics #Raptors pic.twitter.com/ly8uhU1g5M – 8:10 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Loud ovation in Toronto — many standing as well — as @Kaepernick7 is shown on the bog screen (and introduced); sitting Courtside for the Raptors and Celtics – 8:10 PM
Loud ovation in Toronto — many standing as well — as @Kaepernick7 is shown on the bog screen (and introduced); sitting Courtside for the Raptors and Celtics – 8:10 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
OG Anunoby has two pick-6s in the first half tonight, which seems like it must be a record. – 8:10 PM
OG Anunoby has two pick-6s in the first half tonight, which seems like it must be a record. – 8:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
27-25 Boston over Raps after 1Q. Celtics started 1-of-7 from three then got three straight to open up a 27-19 lead. Raps respond with threes from Trent Jr. and Thad Young. – 8:08 PM
27-25 Boston over Raps after 1Q. Celtics started 1-of-7 from three then got three straight to open up a 27-19 lead. Raps respond with threes from Trent Jr. and Thad Young. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser being just 1-for-4 from three with two open misses was the surprise of the first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Sam Hauser being just 1-for-4 from three with two open misses was the surprise of the first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Colin Kaepernick receives a small standing ovation and lots of cheering from Raptors fans pic.twitter.com/iNZDmIxIML – 8:08 PM
Colin Kaepernick receives a small standing ovation and lots of cheering from Raptors fans pic.twitter.com/iNZDmIxIML – 8:08 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
the 3 straight threes for the celtics could’ve been a major bummer after a solid first quarter effort but then you get a thad 3 and a gary banked 3 and it’s a 2pt game after 1Q. earned a bit of luck perhaps. – 8:08 PM
the 3 straight threes for the celtics could’ve been a major bummer after a solid first quarter effort but then you get a thad 3 and a gary banked 3 and it’s a 2pt game after 1Q. earned a bit of luck perhaps. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
8 celtics score, 7 assists on 11 baskets. Pretty good start vs. a tough defense. – 8:07 PM
8 celtics score, 7 assists on 11 baskets. Pretty good start vs. a tough defense. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 27-25 after one
Brown – 6 points
Griffin – 5 points
Celtics – 47.8% FGs
Celtics – 4-11 3Ps
Celtics – 7 assists on 11 FGs
Celtics – 4 TOs
Siakam – 6 points
Barnes – 5 points
VanVleet – 4/3/3
Raptors – 41.7% FGs
Raptors – 4-10 3Ps
Raptors – 3 TOs – 8:07 PM
Celtics lead 27-25 after one
Brown – 6 points
Griffin – 5 points
Celtics – 47.8% FGs
Celtics – 4-11 3Ps
Celtics – 7 assists on 11 FGs
Celtics – 4 TOs
Siakam – 6 points
Barnes – 5 points
VanVleet – 4/3/3
Raptors – 41.7% FGs
Raptors – 4-10 3Ps
Raptors – 3 TOs – 8:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Boston was an NBA-best +126 in 1st quarters coming into tonight. Toronto was -49 (23rd in the league). They didn’t do a great job of closing the Q, and Celtics missed some open 3s they usually knock down. Still, the Raptors can feel pretty good about being within 2 after 12 mins – 8:07 PM
Boston was an NBA-best +126 in 1st quarters coming into tonight. Toronto was -49 (23rd in the league). They didn’t do a great job of closing the Q, and Celtics missed some open 3s they usually knock down. Still, the Raptors can feel pretty good about being within 2 after 12 mins – 8:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Raptors 27-25 after 1Q. Brown 6, Griffin 5, Tatum 3; Siakam 6, VanVleet 4, Anunoby 4. – 8:06 PM
#Celtics lead #Raptors 27-25 after 1Q. Brown 6, Griffin 5, Tatum 3; Siakam 6, VanVleet 4, Anunoby 4. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Celtics up 27-25 after a quarter. Fred VanVleet could use a few layups right now. – 8:06 PM
Celtics up 27-25 after a quarter. Fred VanVleet could use a few layups right now. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors are going with two on the ball against Tatum in PnR. He’s going to have to be a facilitator a lot tonight if that continues. – 8:05 PM
Raptors are going with two on the ball against Tatum in PnR. He’s going to have to be a facilitator a lot tonight if that continues. – 8:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics were trudging along and then in an instant: Grant 3, Tatum 3, Hauser 3. – 8:03 PM
Celtics were trudging along and then in an instant: Grant 3, Tatum 3, Hauser 3. – 8:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Besides the usual O.G. stuff, Celtics respected Koloko’s rim presence when they got to the paint and the rotations after were pretty solid during his first shift. – 8:00 PM
Besides the usual O.G. stuff, Celtics respected Koloko’s rim presence when they got to the paint and the rotations after were pretty solid during his first shift. – 8:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 1 at second timeout. Given how great Boston’s been in first quarters and how not great the Raptors have been in first quarters, that’s got to be heartening – 7:59 PM
Raptors up 1 at second timeout. Given how great Boston’s been in first quarters and how not great the Raptors have been in first quarters, that’s got to be heartening – 7:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Both of these teams are shooting like the Raptors, which is good news for the Raptors. – 7:59 PM
Both of these teams are shooting like the Raptors, which is good news for the Raptors. – 7:59 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Y’all are looking at the #1 player in the league for STEALS 😤 pic.twitter.com/NK87OuNhhy – 7:59 PM
Y’all are looking at the #1 player in the league for STEALS 😤 pic.twitter.com/NK87OuNhhy – 7:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
hearing how loud the mic levels are on the Toronto baskets makes me wish the Celtics signed Melo and told him just to crash the glass all night youtube.com/watch?v=z9nALx… – 7:58 PM
hearing how loud the mic levels are on the Toronto baskets makes me wish the Celtics signed Melo and told him just to crash the glass all night youtube.com/watch?v=z9nALx… – 7:58 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Great to see @Dmarsh42 back in T.O. tonight…Courtside for the Raptors and Celtics – 7:53 PM
Great to see @Dmarsh42 back in T.O. tonight…Courtside for the Raptors and Celtics – 7:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Boston Celtics are the best team and especially the best 1Q team in the NBA. So 12-12 midway through the 1Q is good news for the Raptors, who are one of the worst 1Q teams. – 7:52 PM
The Boston Celtics are the best team and especially the best 1Q team in the NBA. So 12-12 midway through the 1Q is good news for the Raptors, who are one of the worst 1Q teams. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lazy passes have been a plague on the Celtics for the last week or so. – 7:50 PM
Lazy passes have been a plague on the Celtics for the last week or so. – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That’s the drive and dish from Tatum… That White 3 is a direct result of him drawing and kicking. Hockey assists are important too – 7:50 PM
That’s the drive and dish from Tatum… That White 3 is a direct result of him drawing and kicking. Hockey assists are important too – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s still weird that Blake Griffin is on the Celtics. Same with Danilo Gallinari.
I put those two in a million fake trades to Boston back in the day. – 7:47 PM
It’s still weird that Blake Griffin is on the Celtics. Same with Danilo Gallinari.
I put those two in a million fake trades to Boston back in the day. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is reverting back to last season over the past few games. That baseline drive drew 2.. there’s a cutter down the middle. The play is to be a distributor there. – 7:47 PM
Tatum is reverting back to last season over the past few games. That baseline drive drew 2.. there’s a cutter down the middle. The play is to be a distributor there. – 7:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Blake Griffin going from jumping over dudes trying to draw charges to being the one drawing charges is a trip. – 7:45 PM
Blake Griffin going from jumping over dudes trying to draw charges to being the one drawing charges is a trip. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Christian Koloko
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 7:34 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Christian Koloko
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 7:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors go with the same starting lineup for third straight game: Koloko with the usual four. vs. Celtics. – 7:33 PM
Raptors go with the same starting lineup for third straight game: Koloko with the usual four. vs. Celtics. – 7:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Are the Lakers contenders? Trouble in Atlanta? And is there an NBA duo better than Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? New #ThreePoints on @TheVolumeSports w/@RohanNadkarni and @Jeff Zillgitt youtube.com/watch?v=NqEKDj… – 7:17 PM
Are the Lakers contenders? Trouble in Atlanta? And is there an NBA duo better than Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? New #ThreePoints on @TheVolumeSports w/@RohanNadkarni and @Jeff Zillgitt youtube.com/watch?v=NqEKDj… – 7:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Raptors – ScotiaBank Arena – December 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Griffin
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Aunonby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari Toronto: Achiuwa, Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/8jziMuWNdC – 7:14 PM
Celtics at Raptors – ScotiaBank Arena – December 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Griffin
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Aunonby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari Toronto: Achiuwa, Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/8jziMuWNdC – 7:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
And… we have a new starting lineup. Gary Trent Jr. is NOT starting. Christian Koloko is – 7:12 PM
And… we have a new starting lineup. Gary Trent Jr. is NOT starting. Christian Koloko is – 7:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oops
And just like that, normal isn’t normal
Update from the Raptors and it’ll be
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Christian Koloko
They’re totally messing with DFS and I’m here for it – 7:09 PM
Oops
And just like that, normal isn’t normal
Update from the Raptors and it’ll be
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Christian Koloko
They’re totally messing with DFS and I’m here for it – 7:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. returns to the Raptors’ starting lineup vs Boston tonight. It’s the old crew: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam. – 7:04 PM
Gary Trent Jr. returns to the Raptors’ starting lineup vs Boston tonight. It’s the old crew: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam. – 7:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And just like that, normalcy, of a sorts
Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam vs the Bostons in a few minutes – 7:02 PM
And just like that, normalcy, of a sorts
Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam vs the Bostons in a few minutes – 7:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. back in the starting lineup against the smaller Celtics, along with VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam. – 7:02 PM
Gary Trent Jr. back in the starting lineup against the smaller Celtics, along with VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam. – 7:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
And… Gary Trent Jr. is back in the starting lineup tonight with the other regulars – 7:02 PM
And… Gary Trent Jr. is back in the starting lineup tonight with the other regulars – 7:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Sam Hauser joins us before tip-off in Toronto to discuss our hot shooting on the second night of back-to-backs. pic.twitter.com/eJtvH1Z218 – 6:27 PM
Sam Hauser joins us before tip-off in Toronto to discuss our hot shooting on the second night of back-to-backs. pic.twitter.com/eJtvH1Z218 – 6:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back in Boston and wicked excited for this game. #Raptors are always intriguing. 7th in defense and 13th in offense. O.G. looks strong and they’re playing teams tight, but a 29th-ranked shooting efficiency isn’t going to bode well against Boston. Good night for Blake to start. – 6:26 PM
Back in Boston and wicked excited for this game. #Raptors are always intriguing. 7th in defense and 13th in offense. O.G. looks strong and they’re playing teams tight, but a 29th-ranked shooting efficiency isn’t going to bode well against Boston. Good night for Blake to start. – 6:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on facing the NBA-best Celtics tonight: “For sure it’s a measuring game. I think we totally need to see where we are with these guys. They’re obviously the best team in the league right now in record and metrics… I think we need to see where we are.” – 6:11 PM
Nick Nurse on facing the NBA-best Celtics tonight: “For sure it’s a measuring game. I think we totally need to see where we are with these guys. They’re obviously the best team in the league right now in record and metrics… I think we need to see where we are.” – 6:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Brogdon and Horford out
Smart back.
Spot-starter Blake Griffin at center again. – 6:05 PM
Brogdon and Horford out
Smart back.
Spot-starter Blake Griffin at center again. – 6:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Hernangomez for the Raptors tonight, he joins the usual suspects on the unavailable list, Celtics will be minus Horford and Brogdon – 6:02 PM
No Hernangomez for the Raptors tonight, he joins the usual suspects on the unavailable list, Celtics will be minus Horford and Brogdon – 6:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT tonight with. Non COVID illness. # Celtics #Raptors. – 6:00 PM
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT tonight with. Non COVID illness. # Celtics #Raptors. – 6:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We need to see where we are against these guys” —- Nick Nurse on the idea that yes, playing vs. 19-5 Celtics is a measurement game for Raptors. pic.twitter.com/Gso7AnLaR5 – 5:57 PM
“We need to see where we are against these guys” —- Nick Nurse on the idea that yes, playing vs. 19-5 Celtics is a measurement game for Raptors. pic.twitter.com/Gso7AnLaR5 – 5:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Juancho Hernangomez is out tonight. Nick Nurse doesn’t think it should keep him out long term – 5:56 PM
Juancho Hernangomez is out tonight. Nick Nurse doesn’t think it should keep him out long term – 5:56 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Juancho will not play tonight. Nurse says he house to get him back later in the week.
Mentions a sprain and a bit of a bone bruise – 5:56 PM
Juancho will not play tonight. Nurse says he house to get him back later in the week.
Mentions a sprain and a bit of a bone bruise – 5:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Juancho Hernangomez will not play tonight. Nothing too serious, Nurse says. It is a sprain and the hope is he’ll be back later this week – 5:56 PM
Juancho Hernangomez will not play tonight. Nothing too serious, Nurse says. It is a sprain and the hope is he’ll be back later this week – 5:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Juancho Hernangomez is not available to play tonight, Nurse is hopeful he’ll be back some time this week. – 5:56 PM
Juancho Hernangomez is not available to play tonight, Nurse is hopeful he’ll be back some time this week. – 5:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Nick Nurse said the Cs roster is really impressive. Started rattling them off in an exaggerated way. “They’ve got White, they’ve got Brogdon. Somebody traded them Horford back.” – 5:55 PM
Nick Nurse said the Cs roster is really impressive. Started rattling them off in an exaggerated way. “They’ve got White, they’ve got Brogdon. Somebody traded them Horford back.” – 5:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse on playing against the No. 1 offence in Boston:
“They’re obviously really good at both ends… super individual talents.” – 5:47 PM
Nick Nurse on playing against the No. 1 offence in Boston:
“They’re obviously really good at both ends… super individual talents.” – 5:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
For @BlakeMurphyODC‘s interest, Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. are available to play tonight after playing this morning for Raptors 905. – 5:36 PM
For @BlakeMurphyODC‘s interest, Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ron Harper Jr. are available to play tonight after playing this morning for Raptors 905. – 5:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jaylen Brown Carries Celtics vs Nets + Can Lakers Turn it around? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Jaylen Brown Carries Celtics vs Nets + Can Lakers Turn it around? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Bringing some video content to Twitter today. How good has O.G. Anunoby been defensively this season? Turns out better than Marcus Smart was last year when he took home the DPOY award 😳 pic.twitter.com/lLBrtYcSre – 4:28 PM
Bringing some video content to Twitter today. How good has O.G. Anunoby been defensively this season? Turns out better than Marcus Smart was last year when he took home the DPOY award 😳 pic.twitter.com/lLBrtYcSre – 4:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both nominated for East player of the week for the second straight time, which was won by Kevin Durant this week. This is Tatum’s 4th nomination in the first 7 weeks of the season, tied for a league high w/ Giannis, Steph, Fox & Mitchell. – 4:06 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both nominated for East player of the week for the second straight time, which was won by Kevin Durant this week. This is Tatum’s 4th nomination in the first 7 weeks of the season, tied for a league high w/ Giannis, Steph, Fox & Mitchell. – 4:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Celtics are dominating on offense so far 🔥
Are they better than the squad that won the East last year? pic.twitter.com/vHGiyY3nvO – 3:57 PM
The Celtics are dominating on offense so far 🔥
Are they better than the squad that won the East last year? pic.twitter.com/vHGiyY3nvO – 3:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA MVP odds: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum the top 2 favorites sportando.basketball/en/nba-mvp-odd… – 3:51 PM
NBA MVP odds: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum the top 2 favorites sportando.basketball/en/nba-mvp-odd… – 3:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Allison Feaster, our VP of Player Development & Organizational Growth, has been named a 2023 @NCAA Silver Anniversary award recipient 👏🏽🏆
The award recognizes former student-athletes for their outstanding collegiate and professional achievements. pic.twitter.com/UeJE8CUB7s – 2:51 PM
Allison Feaster, our VP of Player Development & Organizational Growth, has been named a 2023 @NCAA Silver Anniversary award recipient 👏🏽🏆
The award recognizes former student-athletes for their outstanding collegiate and professional achievements. pic.twitter.com/UeJE8CUB7s – 2:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
No changes on Raptors injury report. Juancho Hernangomez is doubtful with a sprained ankle. The Celtics will rest Al Horford on the second night of a back-to-back as they have all year. Malcolm Brogdon is questionable (illness). – 2:46 PM
No changes on Raptors injury report. Juancho Hernangomez is doubtful with a sprained ankle. The Celtics will rest Al Horford on the second night of a back-to-back as they have all year. Malcolm Brogdon is questionable (illness). – 2:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As NBA Week 8 begins:
– Teams 3-11 in the East all have between 9 and 13 losses
– Teams 3-13 in the West all have between 9 and 13 losses
Only teams with fewer than 9 losses: Celtics, Bucks, Suns, Pelicans – 2:21 PM
As NBA Week 8 begins:
– Teams 3-11 in the East all have between 9 and 13 losses
– Teams 3-13 in the West all have between 9 and 13 losses
Only teams with fewer than 9 losses: Celtics, Bucks, Suns, Pelicans – 2:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – Kevin Durant told me the #Celtics have put the perfect team around Jayson Tatum to compliment his skills, leading to his 22-23 leap.
“He’s stepped into a leadership role, just building his confidence every year.”
Notes from a fun night in BKN:
clnsmedia.com/kevin-durant-c… – 2:02 PM
ICYMI – Kevin Durant told me the #Celtics have put the perfect team around Jayson Tatum to compliment his skills, leading to his 22-23 leap.
“He’s stepped into a leadership role, just building his confidence every year.”
Notes from a fun night in BKN:
clnsmedia.com/kevin-durant-c… – 2:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You may or may not have noticed, but @haywood24_7 played all 12 minutes of both 4th quarters in Boston last week 👀
How has Highsmith earned Coach Spo’s trust? @CoupNBA explains in his Notebook – 2:01 PM
You may or may not have noticed, but @haywood24_7 played all 12 minutes of both 4th quarters in Boston last week 👀
How has Highsmith earned Coach Spo’s trust? @CoupNBA explains in his Notebook – 2:01 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Check out some burning @Boston Celtics topics with me, @Steve Bulpett and @AdamMKaufman.
— Joe M, Coach of the Year?
— Would you even WANT Anthony Davis?
— And which one of us is a closet Muppets fanatic? (Hint: It ain’t Kaufman) …
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cou… – 1:45 PM
Check out some burning @Boston Celtics topics with me, @Steve Bulpett and @AdamMKaufman.
— Joe M, Coach of the Year?
— Would you even WANT Anthony Davis?
— And which one of us is a closet Muppets fanatic? (Hint: It ain’t Kaufman) …
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cou… – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Celtics will be without Al Horford (lower back stiffness) in Toronto tonight. Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable due to illness. Marcus Smart, who missed last night’s game with a hip injury, is expected to play.
Raps are still without Achiuwa/Porter. Hernangomez doubtful. – 1:33 PM
Celtics will be without Al Horford (lower back stiffness) in Toronto tonight. Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable due to illness. Marcus Smart, who missed last night’s game with a hip injury, is expected to play.
Raps are still without Achiuwa/Porter. Hernangomez doubtful. – 1:33 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.