Celtics vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $9,402,070 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $12,323,388 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@RealBobManning
Tatum praised Durant’s friendship after the #Celtics beat the #Nets again.
I spoke with Durant, who said the C’s have put the perfect team around Tatum: “He’s always been a mature player, I just think that now you’re putting the pieces around him.”
clnsmedia.com/kevin-durant-c… – 1:54 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
Since losing to the Celtics November 18th, New Orleans has the NBA’s best scoring margin (+14.0)
NBA SCORING MARGIN (Since 11/19)
1. New Orleans
2. BOSTON
3. Phoenix*
4. LA Lakers*
5. Milwaukee
6. Sacramento
7. Golden State*
8. Brooklyn*
* Celtics opponents on current road trip – 1:35 AM