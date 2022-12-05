Celtics vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $9,402,070 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $12,323,388 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Bobby Manning

@RealBobManning

clnsmedia.com/kevin-durant-c… – 1:54 AM Tatum praised Durant’s friendship after the #Celtics beat the #Nets again.I spoke with Durant, who said the C’s have put the perfect team around Tatum: “He’s always been a mature player, I just think that now you’re putting the pieces around him.”