Clippers 67, Hornets 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-11) play against the Charlotte Hornets (16-16) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 67, Charlotte Hornets 64 (Q3 08:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are lethal when Paul George doesn’t turn the ball over. John Wall had 8 assists, only one turnover.
Room for improvement: PJ Washington bounced back from 0/13 FGs game vs Bucks, has 14 on 6/9 FGs at half. Expecting Clippers to turn up defensively to begin second half. – 8:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 63-54 at halftime in Charlotte.
George: 12 points, 5/8 FGs, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 2/3 3s
Leonard: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Kennard: 1/2 FGs, 10 minutes
Clippers shooting 52.2% FGs to go with 19:6 assist-TO ratio. – 8:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG 12 points’ seven assists. Kawhi with six points. Seems like they never left. Clippers lead, 63-54 at the half. – 8:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With the second half still to play, @Charlotte Hornets forward @Jalen McDaniels has matched his career high with five assists.
#LetsFly – 8:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Clippers bench reaction subtle, yet perfect. pic.twitter.com/SqEc54ObtV – 8:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue left George and Leonard out there for a couple of possessions, but calls timeout after Rozier 3 to get them out of the game.
Clippers lead 55-45 with 4:02 left in first half – 7:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Access denied by @BryceMcgowens5 🙅♂️🙅♂️ — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/t1lZ3j5KLB – 7:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lay up? SIKE @Nick Richards THROW DOWN
@Terry Rozier x @Nick Richards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/b4GS8PfUqG – 7:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Under ya nose (net) 👃
@Kelly Oubre x @BryceMcgowens5 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/fRTDBMqhzO – 7:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers start second quarter with a small lineup of Wall/George/Leonard/Mann/Batum against a Charlotte’s reserve front line of Kai Jones and Nick Richards.
Clippers went on 7-0 run, lead 43-36 with 7:30 left in first half.
Ty Lue going with Brown with PG/Kawhi out, small here – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ve got a good one so far.
#LetsFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/Oln60PmYdi – 7:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Hornets 28-26 through one quarter of play.
George with 7 points on 3/4 FGs, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1/1 3s
Leonard missed his first two shots, including a 3, then hit a hook and assisted a Zubac dunk to go with 3 rebounds
Kennard with a middy and a dime to Brown – 7:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers up 24-21 with 2:59 left in opening quarter in Charlotte.
Luke Kennard back, gets Paul George. Looks like Leonard and George may be capped at 24 minutes tonight. – 7:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall has been the one coming in for Kawhi Leonard when Leonard starts.
Leonard is basically the point guard in the first unit offensively. – 7:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers on 9-2 run to lead 15-10 in Charlotte through 5 minutes of play.
All five starters have a bucket for Clippers, and Leonard/George have assisted on half of the 6 buckets. – 7:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big chillin’ with fits tonight
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/fQBIJuD2Jv – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Monday evening entertainment comin’ at ya.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Los Angeles Clippers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/SFX49HP8Y7 – 7:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Will be an interesting second unit game for Clippers. I’m anticipating: John Wall, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum. But anticipating a 🔧 in there. – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s starting 5 vs @Los Angeles Clippers.
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/GSQo8so9co – 6:54 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Hornets
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/RDHEwQE9My – 6:51 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Tonight’s starters: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are starting pic.twitter.com/qYFQVnzW4b – 6:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Hornets:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
CHA
Jalen McDaniels
P.J. Washington
Mason Plumlee
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier – 6:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers list their starters tonight @ Charlotte:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson – 6:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
One for the scrapbook:
CLIPPERS STARTERS 12/5
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson – 6:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Paul George warming up while LaMelo wraps us his pregame shooting. George is in, LaMelo is out. pic.twitter.com/MlpvIUT2M9 – 6:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue on Hood Kennard and how his game has been different this year.
I know everyone was waiting on Kawhi and PG, but the Clippers are 7.8 points per 100 possessions better with Luke on the floor this season. And that’s with him having room to be better (career-low 0.6 assists). pic.twitter.com/crrf7t0xer – 6:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Leonard, George to return for Clips vs. Hornets espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue today in Charlotte on the leadership of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard during their period of inactivity pic.twitter.com/dIndyVhzIR – 6:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs LAC
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/1ZbkuQvEyQ – 6:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Nic Batum’s first game back in Charlotte in front of a normal-sized crowd is forthcoming. Batum was inactive during the Clippers’ last visit in January, and when LA played here in May of 2021 the #Hornets were only allowing a few thousand fans in the building due to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/S1caNMFi4R – 6:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Clippers get following players back from injury tonight in Charlotte:
– Kawhi Leonard (out since November 21)
– Paul George (out since November 19)
– Luke Kennard (out sine November 15)
1st game for that trio together since Oct. 23.
theathletic.com/3965257/2022/1… – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kawhi as a starter this season:
8.3 PPG
4.3 APG
2.3 RPG
0.3 BPG
0.3 SPG
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/gXc8ukqrAV – 5:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As a programming note, I’m not in Charlotte tonight, but I’ll be joining the road trip for the final three games, starting in Orlando. – 5:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue called it an “exciting day” having an opportunity to see almost his complete rotation.
Lue said for him the tough part of the waiting wasn’t even so much wins and losses but how much teammates including Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson had been worn down. – 5:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue told reporters in Charlotte that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard are active and ready to play tonight. – 5:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says it has been hard to assess the Clippers with such a small sample size of a healthy roster. He calls the stretch of the next 20-25 games very important to finding out who the Clippers will be. – 5:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
In Charlotte, Ty Lue says that everyone is playing tonight except for Norm Powell.
Kawhi, PG and Luke Kennard are all back. – 5:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The 4th Merry Terry Christmas has begun! This week the @terryrozierfdn is supporting nonprofits in Charlotte.
Today, they helped restock the Mom’s Moving Forward pantry with household supplies for families who turn to Freedom Communities for assistance during times of crisis.🎁 pic.twitter.com/e4VlxoS7rH – 5:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Looking for the bench to step up tonight. 💪
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/QNeDGelN12 – 3:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting off the week with GAME DAY!!
#LetsFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/g4IB9IE0cm – 1:15 PM
