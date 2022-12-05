Donovan Mitchell on playing vs. Knicks: 'I'm happy as hell to be where I'm at'

Tim Bontemps: Donovan Mitchell on if there was any extra excitement or anticipation for him to play at MSG tonight after the on-again, off-again trade discussions with the Knicks this summer before he was traded to Cleveland: “I think more so playing in front of my family and friends. What’s done is done, and I’m happy as hell to be where I’m at. At the end of the day, this decision was made and I don’t think I’ve been happier since I’ve been in the league. But I think for me it’s always going to be motivation to come back and play well in my hometown, but you could say that about anybody. But with what happened this summer, it’s over with, it happened and I’m happy to be with the Cavaliers.”
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks hold Donovan Mitchell in check, defeat Cavaliers and save face (and jobs?) newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 AM
Knicks hold Donovan Mitchell in check, defeat Cavaliers and save face (and jobs?) newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell:
“What’s done is done, and I’m happy as hell to be where I’m at. At the end of the day, this decision was made and I don’t think I’ve been happier since I’ve been in the league.”
More here:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:48 PM
Donovan Mitchell:
“What’s done is done, and I’m happy as hell to be where I’m at. At the end of the day, this decision was made and I don’t think I’ve been happier since I’ve been in the league.”
More here:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks hold Mitchell in check, defeat Cavaliers
Jalen Brunson scores 23 points for Knicks, who do a better job against Donovan Mitchell after allowing him to score 38 points in the teams’ earlier meeting. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:57 PM
Knicks hold Mitchell in check, defeat Cavaliers
Jalen Brunson scores 23 points for Knicks, who do a better job against Donovan Mitchell after allowing him to score 38 points in the teams’ earlier meeting. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks’ defense comes up big against Donovan Mitchell in ‘must-win’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:33 PM
Knicks’ defense comes up big against Donovan Mitchell in ‘must-win’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Donovan Mitchell on if there was any extra excitement or anticipation for him to play at MSG tonight after the on-again, off-again trade discussions with the Knicks this summer before he was traded to Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/PgSaeQGIY1 – 9:35 PM
Donovan Mitchell on if there was any extra excitement or anticipation for him to play at MSG tonight after the on-again, off-again trade discussions with the Knicks this summer before he was traded to Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/PgSaeQGIY1 – 9:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Donovan Mitchell said he had more people at MSG tonight’s game than any since his rookie year, though he didn’t say how many. Said it was nice to have so many people – including Mets star Francisco Lindor, who he said texted him just before the game he’d be here – supporting him. – 9:16 PM
Donovan Mitchell said he had more people at MSG tonight’s game than any since his rookie year, though he didn’t say how many. Said it was nice to have so many people – including Mets star Francisco Lindor, who he said texted him just before the game he’d be here – supporting him. – 9:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks hold CLE to 35% shooting in 92-81 win, snap 5-game home losing skid. NYK limited Cavs’ 2nd-chance shots & bothered Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland enough to limit them to a combined 13-for-41 shooting night. Nice rebound win for NYK after blowout loss to DAL on Saturday – 8:30 PM
Knicks hold CLE to 35% shooting in 92-81 win, snap 5-game home losing skid. NYK limited Cavs’ 2nd-chance shots & bothered Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland enough to limit them to a combined 13-for-41 shooting night. Nice rebound win for NYK after blowout loss to DAL on Saturday – 8:30 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Mike Breen, talking about Donovan Mitchell: “Anyone from Westchester County will tell you that Elmsford is not upstate.”
Clyde Frazier: “If they’re past Harlem they upstate.” – 7:33 PM
Mike Breen, talking about Donovan Mitchell: “Anyone from Westchester County will tell you that Elmsford is not upstate.”
Clyde Frazier: “If they’re past Harlem they upstate.” – 7:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell is 1-for-6 for 3 points and no assists in the 1st quarter — after putting 15 and 5 in the 1st quarter last time he played the Knicks. Grimes has assignment this time – and only bucket was on a switch. – 6:35 PM
Donovan Mitchell is 1-for-6 for 3 points and no assists in the 1st quarter — after putting 15 and 5 in the 1st quarter last time he played the Knicks. Grimes has assignment this time – and only bucket was on a switch. – 6:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Leaving Donovan Mitchell wide open in the corner is not a long-term strategy for success – and he swishes one to tie the game early. The talk about switching not taking hold there as Julius, RJ and Mitch discuss options while he shoots. – 6:19 PM
Leaving Donovan Mitchell wide open in the corner is not a long-term strategy for success – and he swishes one to tie the game early. The talk about switching not taking hold there as Julius, RJ and Mitch discuss options while he shoots. – 6:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s first shot attempt at MSG is an airballed 3-pointer from the left wing. – 6:14 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s first shot attempt at MSG is an airballed 3-pointer from the left wing. – 6:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not as enthusiastic as it was for Luka Doncic yesterday but a pretty good hand for near-Knick and local product Donovan Mitchell in pregame intros. – 6:07 PM
Not as enthusiastic as it was for Luka Doncic yesterday but a pretty good hand for near-Knick and local product Donovan Mitchell in pregame intros. – 6:07 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: The Knicks lose 121-100 to the Mavericks, getting outscored 69-41 in the second half to lose for the sixth time in eight games, and to fall to just 4-7 at Madison Square Garden this season. Things won’t get easier tomorrow, when Donovan Mitchell makes his debut here as a Cav. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 3, 2022
“Like I said before when we were winning: It’s early. There’s going to be trials and tribulations, going to be positives and negatives, and right now we’re in a negative spot. It’s nothing to overreact to. The biggest thing is we got to understand that every night we’re going to have to bring it.” Mitchell added: “We won eight in a row. That’s great. We lost five in a row. OK, cool, let’s get back to the drawing board and get to it. We’ve done it, we’ve shown we can do it. Looks great, looks phenomenal. We just have to go out there and do it. It’s a long season. This is nothing to sit here, and the sky is falling and whatever … It’s November, we’ve played a bunch of good teams.” -via ESPN / November 17, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) WILL PLAY tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade is OUT, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.