Heat 84, Grizzlies 89: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (11-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Miami Heat 84, Memphis Grizzlies 89 (Q4 06:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jimmy Butler is letting Kennedy Chandler rip the ball out of his hands..typifies the lack of intensity the Heat are showing off in Memphis. A pathetic effort – 9:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just looks like the Heat don’t have an offensive hub right now to work things through inside the arc
Bam out of sorts
Jimmy not in at the moment, but hasn’t been aggressive
Hard to overcome right now – 9:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Now here comes the big challenge. We have seen the undermanned Grizzlies go toe to toe with opponents through three quarters, but the fourth quarters have sometimes been where the other team creates space. Important 12 minutes.
Grizzlies lead 82-77 after three quarters – 9:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Grizzlies, without four starters, ahead of Heat 82-77.
Memphis outscoring Miami 50-16 in the paint. – 9:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies lead the Heat by five at the end of the third quarter.
Tyus Jones has 26 points filling in for Ja Morant. Kennedy Chandler has been great behind him. Playing his butt off. – 9:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Grizzlies, sitting four starters, up 82-77 on Heat going into fourth. Herro with 21 for Heat. – 9:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are doing the thing that they did against Cam Payne by forcing far floaters
Tyus Jones is just knocking them down
Credit to him – 9:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Take foul called on Kyle Lowry. Stopped a transition chance for the Grizzlies. – 9:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat haven’t gotten much from their bench tonight. Need something now. – 9:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro already up to 12 rebounds tonight, four rebounds away from setting a new career-high. – 9:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks has 4 fouls now with 6:59 left in the 3rd. Kennedy Chandler checking in, and Brooks is out. – 9:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Fourth foul on Dillon Brooks. Lots of David Roddy minutes coming up. He’s played well tonight. – 9:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Give the ball to Caleb and get out the way pic.twitter.com/2RagrywykQ – 9:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What patience by Tyler Herro on that possession to find Bam Adebayo for that and-one layup as the shot clock was set to expire. – 9:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz need something to get the energy back in this place. 10-0 run for Miami – 9:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tied things up with a 9-2 run to start the half.
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/gTu2K5iCuK – 9:26 PM
Tied things up with a 9-2 run to start the half.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin is Miami’s leading scorer tonight, just as we all expected. – 9:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Heat are trying to hold back laughter after that Scott Foster call to count the basket.
(It was reversed) – 9:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Heat run initial set in this half for a Butler drift into a baseline jumper
Then a Lowry paint touch gets him a lay-in
Now Jimmy drives and draws the foul
A halftime theme – 9:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s third free throw moved him past Rick Barry for 86th on the NBA all-time list. – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Grizzlies 58, Heat 51. Memphis playing without four starters, but outscoring Miami 36-8 in the paint. Heat shooting just 3 of 10 at the rim.
Grizzlies won the second quarter 31-19. – 9:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat are being outscored in the paint 36-8. Really no excuse for that with Jaren Jackson Jr. out. Credit to the Grizzlies for defending well at the point of attack, but Jimmy Butler and Bam simple need to do more. – 9:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins looks thrilled heading to the tunnel for halftime.
No Morant, Jackson or Bane and the Grizzlies are just playing harder than Miami. – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just like you expected, the Memphis Grizzlies are leading the Miami Heat while missing three of the regular stars and seven inactive players total.
Halftime: Grizzlies 58 Miami 51
Tyus Jones has 17 points, Dillon Brooks has 10 points. Memphis holding Miami to 37% shooting – 9:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sitting almost all of their regulars, Grizzlies take 58-51 lead into half against Heat. Herro 15 for Heat. – 9:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is why you make Tyus Jones the highest paid backup PG in the NBA – 9:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is shooting just 4 of 17 (23.5 percent) from inside the paint … – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat with 5 two-point field goals in this first half so far
They need to get away from the 3 point line right now and ease back into it
Give me Bam inverted PnR’s right now – 8:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler’s first points of the game come with three minutes left in the first half. He has only taken three field-goal attempts so far. – 8:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I really liked Kennedy Chandler during the pre-draft process. Biggest knock against him is his size, which is a big reason he dropped. But he does so many things the right way. – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Crowd is giving the shorthanded Grizz some energy tonight.
Santi Aldama nearly the pass of the season on that save. – 8:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Nobody gets happier on the sideline for Kennedy Chandler than Ja Morant.
You can tell those dudes like each other. – 8:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
When David Roddy uses that body and gets downhill, he’s tough to stop – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
DROP IT OFF 🥽
@Kennedy Chandler x @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/AKcfFpfJSa – 8:51 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Zombie Grizz hanging in there against the Heat… pic.twitter.com/2a6TDpd4X6 – 8:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Grizzlies shooting 1 of 12 on threes. Heat shooting 8 of 15 on threes.
But Head leads by only four because being outscored 26-6 in the paint and already have committed seven turnovers. – 8:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Biggest difference I noticed in the half-court from 1st quarter to 2nd quarter was lack of rim pressure
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s paint touch- pocket pass/kick was getting those early looks
Now it’s back to perimeter screening and sprinting
Just not this team’s style – 8:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
need to see the replay of this Haywood block ✋ pic.twitter.com/at7mM5USdI – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz hope that Dillon Brooks shot can get him back in rhythm. He started 3-3, then missed six straight with three turnovers.
And-one there cuts the Miami lead to five. – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The beginning of the year for Miami had the bench thriving and the starting lineup not gelling
Now it kinda feels like the opposite lol
Trying to get both sets of lineups on the same page now – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-5 after the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ygY4t86YhS – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Miami 32 Memphis 27
Dillon Brooks is on pace for 36 shot attempts. Tyus Jones is 4 of 5 with 9 points.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. is the only active Grizzlies player that didn’t check in during the first quarter – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 32, short-handed Grizzlies 27. Heat shooting 6 of 9 on threes, but has five turnovers. Caleb Martin with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early on shorthanded Grizzlies, take 32-27 lead into second on Memphis. Martin with 12 points for Heat on four 3-pointers. No Morant, Jackson, Bane, others for Grizzlies. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already with five turnovers in the first quarter, allowing the Grizzlies to keep it close despite Miami’s hot early shooting. – 8:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It’s wild the NBA is cool having a schedule so packed with games that there’s a long term competitive advantage for a team like the Grizzlies to rest their best guys like they did tonight. Terrible way to treat customers and we all kind of accept that it’s just the way it is. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First four off the Heat’s bench tonight again Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith. – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Vince Williams Jr. checking into the game. First time playing rotation minutes this season. – 8:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Strus, Dedmon, Vincent as Heat’s first three substitutes. Assuming Highsmith next, based on recent approach. – 8:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looking forward to seeing Kennedy Chandler. He’s had a lot of time to digest the game, and you can’t teach that speed, explosiveness and his hands on defense. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting 10 of 14 from the field, 6 of 7 on threes and 2 of 2 from the foul line to open an 11-point lead. Offense flowing for Miami’s starting unit. – 8:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Game of runs: 7-0 by the Grizzlies to start, 28-10 by the Heat since.
(for the math-challenged, Miami leads 28-17) – 8:24 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat are carving up this depleted Grizzlies defense, finding open shots and taking advantage of mismatches. Lead up to 28-17. – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Caleb Martin is going crazy early in this one
Jimmy Butler just playing post-split/screener hub to keep spraying to shooters
Like I said, Butler is intentional in games like this not to score – 8:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Heat are 6-for-7 from 3-point range already.
Overheard Caron Butler say this is a shooter’s gym before the game. Looks like it. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has made six of its first seven three-point attempts. Caleb Martin is 4 of 4. – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler always loves playing passer in games like this
4 assists already – 8:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Everything coming wayyyy too easy for the Heat offensively in this one. – 8:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb with a pair of 3s to give us an early 13-11 lead.
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun pic.twitter.com/fWcDmHPQnA – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami has assisted on all four of its makes to begin the game, and Caleb Martin is the top beneficiary with two open 3s. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin is shooting 42.1 percent on threes this season. He shot 41.3 percent on threes last season.
Last season’s shooting success has carried over so far. – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good ball movement from Miami to start
Caleb Martin’s growth and complement to this starting lineup has been shining – 8:17 PM
Good ball movement from Miami to start
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies start by defending Herro with Brooks and Butler with Aldama – 8:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Minutes played: 3
Dillon Brooks shot attempts: 4
Off to a historic start so far – 8:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s close this trip out right.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/acql2i1X2d – 8:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies bench looks like when all the cool former players come back and watch their old teammates in high school – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pregame talk with moms before his first nba start 💙 pic.twitter.com/JC4ZIp9L2E – 8:08 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The Grizzlies are so short-handed tonight, Steven Adams is putting up corner 3s in warmups. – 8:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re closing in on tipoff in Memphis and there’s some key injury updates of note. See who’s in/out on both sides of tonight’s matchup with the Grizz ⬇️
gohe.at/3iGVp7O – 7:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Fromer Grizzlies legend Jarrett Culver has given the Hawks some decent minutes during this recent Forwardgeddon stretch without Collins and Hunter. – 7:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starting lineups for the Grizzlies and Heat. Heat: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Memphis starts: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, David Roddy and Tyus Jones.
Your on your own as far as fantasy lineups. – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler passes Steve Smith for 22nd on the Heat all-time list. It is Butler’s 600th career regular-season start. – 7:45 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for tonight’s Grizz-Heat game — Scott Foster and JB DeRosa. That’s the list.
Marat Kogut was a late scratch with non-COVID related illness.
That leavs only two officials for @badunclep to curse at tonight. – 7:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A moment away from X’s and O’s, if the Heat want to get back in the mix this season, you just have to take care of games like tonight
This puts you in a much more comfortable spot, and it’s a game you’re supposed to win
But those are always the toughest lol – 7:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new five tonight vs. @Miami Heat
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🐏 @David Roddy
🤶 @Santi Aldama
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9mQlL2v6R2 – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with the starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo for the second straight game. – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with the preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Inactive are Jamal Cain, Dru Smith, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. – 7:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is out here warming up. He’s wearing low-top Kobe 6s. He’s been wearing high-top sneakers for more ankle support since returning from a left ankle sprain. He’s out today with left ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/gOuXKRtzKy – 7:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if you see this tweet..we rock with you 〽️
hit the RT button. it’s almost time. pic.twitter.com/qQgT8dgzAf – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per NBA: Marat Kogut is not available to officiate tonight’s game between Miami and Memphis due to a non-Covid related illness.
Scott Foster and JB DeRosa will be the officials for tonight’s game. – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: Marat Kogut is not available to officiate tonight’s game between Miami and Memphis due to a non-Covid related illness. Scott Foster and JB DeRosa will be the officials for tonight’s game. So a third fewer traveling calls? – 7:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
watching Bucks-Magic before the Heat tip off to see what a 7-footer looks like – 7:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Grizzlies: John Konchar, Jake LaRavia, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams have been ruled out tonight vs. Heat. Also ruled out: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. So Heat getting Memphis’ B-team, and an unexpected shot at a 3-1 trip. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Grizzlies: John Konchar, Jake LaRavia, Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams have been ruled out tonight vs. Heat. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are also out. – 7:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looking like would see something like this tonight:
Tyus Jones
Dillon Brooks
David Roddy
Santi Aldama
Steven Adams
Reserves
Kennedy Chandler
Vince Williams Jr.
Xavier Tillman Sr.
Brandon Clarke
Kenneth Lofton Jr. – 6:59 PM
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
In 2005-06 season, Dwyane Wade led Miami to a championship, won Finals MVP, was named an All-Star and made 2nd Team All-NBA… while earning $3.0 million.
On HoopsHype: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-most… – 6:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jenkins also mention David Roddy as a potential starter tonight if Konchar doesn’t play.
And there’s a good chance Konchar doesn’t play. – 6:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said given the long break they gave Ziaire Williams and the time he has had to strengthen his knee, the hope is that he can put this injury behind him.
It also bothered him during his rookie season. – 6:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is likely to get his first start tonight if John Konchar doesn’t play. – 6:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said this is probably the last time that Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss one of the two legs of a back to back. – 6:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said it’s a good chance that all of the players listed as doubtful will be out.
That list includes:
Ja Morant
John Konchar
Ziaire Williams
Jake LaRavia – 6:21 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
A great recreation of a memorable @LeBron James and @Dwyane Wade moment. Kudos #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:19 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Heat at Grizzlies
One contender that might have already peaked but remains a problem for any team in its path. Another contender that is still realizing its potential and should be a problem for years to come. Plus, Ja vs. JB. pic.twitter.com/wOcWGbSMfn – 6:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Haywood Highsmith making gains in a season when little was guaranteed. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Nikola Jovic experiences a big chill in South Dakota appearance in G League. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Can Heat get consistency from Max Strus, Gabe Vincent? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
You may think of Memphis vs Utah State as a humdrum matchup between two six-win teams. But no! There is a tale of treachery behind it. Why Memphis has a score to settle: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Star Wars Night is back in the HEAT’s 🏠 tomorrow night!
Get a ticket to watch HEAT vs. Pistons PLUS this special edition HEAT Star Wars tee NOW – https://t.co/RQBZ6YqCA1 pic.twitter.com/uUUlXregIX – 5:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
‘Tis the season for a Spurs Official Watch Party 🎄 Don’t miss out on all the fun this Saturday as the Spurs take on the Miami Heat!
We’ve got premium tickets, jerseys, exclusive swag and so much more up for grabs, so be sure to join us in San Antonio or Austin 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLp00ShDiG – 4:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the road trip in Minnesota, Tyus Jones played 30 minutes and travelled 2.30 miles at an average of 4.20 MPH.
@Tyus Jones | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/ho5a5cB00e – 4:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) made the trip to Miami. Still unclear on his timetable for recovery, but he’s getting shots up with Pistons assistant/player development coach Keith Bogans. – 3:47 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons just wrapped up practice in Miami. pic.twitter.com/5KDBnzsBSx – 3:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat was a two-point betting underdog this morning vs. Grizzlies. After Memphis’ injury news, Miami is now a 4.5-point road favorite. – 3:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks O/U 25.5 shot attempts tonight?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
game day poster. download below or pick up tonight at one of these locations:
🔹Top of grand lobby stairs
🔹Top of north escalator
🔹Near sec 228 and elevators 6 & 7
@SylvamoCo | Download: https://t.co/BjDn8NRYb5 pic.twitter.com/AtwSHCyJYQ – 3:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies have assigned Ziaire Williams and have transferred Kenneth Lofton Jr. to the @MemphisHustle to participate in the Hustle’s practice today.
Both players will rejoin the Grizzlies following practice. – 3:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It appears that the Heat will have the injury advantage tonight in Memphis. The Grizzlies could be without three starters, including Ja Morant miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Spotrac lists the Memphis Grizzlies as having the second most missed games among injured players of any NBA team.
Somehow, Memphis is still tied for the third best record in the Western Conference. – 2:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ja Morant doubtful vs. Heat tonight: pic.twitter.com/8sq8QwW5w6 – 2:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Heat. Grizzlies playing on the second night of a back-to-back after winning in Detroit yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JboCQIl3x2 – 2:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So now Ja Morant is doubtful vs Miami tonight
So a much different look in that backcourt – 2:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is also listed as doubtful for the first time this season. The Grizzlies are close to getting back an important piece. – 2:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) is doubtful to play against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Several members of Ja Morant’s personal team shared social media posts from the Nike World Headquarters this summer. Not long after that @SoleRetriever reported a signature sneaker on the way.
That exciting moment for Morant appears to be growing closer. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You may or may not have noticed, but @haywood24_7 played all 12 minutes of both 4th quarters in Boston last week 👀
How has Highsmith earned Coach Spo’s trust? @CoupNBA explains in his Notebook – 2:01 PM
