Ja Morant to sign new deal with Nike?

Shams Charania: Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Heat. Grizzlies playing on the second night of a back-to-back after winning in Detroit yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JboCQIl3x2 – 2:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So now Ja Morant is doubtful vs Miami tonight
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Several members of Ja Morant’s personal team shared social media posts from the Nike World Headquarters this summer. Not long after that @SoleRetriever reported a signature sneaker on the way.
That exciting moment for Morant appears to be growing closer. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So guarding Ja Morant should be interesting to watch from Miami tonight
That Caleb Martin matchup should be fun, since they’re gonna have him following Ja everywhere
Last point:
We will see a lot of Miami forcing the Dillons Brooks floater/push shots tonight – 1:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Nikola Jovic experiences a big chill in South Dakota appearance in G League. (Including video highlights). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Bam Adebayo on Heat’s Big Four; Erik Spoelstra on Ja Morant. – 11:52 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
When showtime arrives for Ja Morant, there is no telling what will come next.
That’s what happened on Sunday, when he put together a highlight package on his own in a win over the Pistons. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Ja Morant: “He’s one of the best in the league for a reason. He’s a great player and it takes an extra focus to slow him down.” – 8:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Saddiq Bey on Ja Morant: “He played well. We knew he was going to be aggressive coming out of the second half.” – 8:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Someone forgot to tell the Memphis Grizzlies that the all-star game isn’t until February. Ja Morant and the Grizz put on a show in Detroit against the Pistons.
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillons Brooks each topped 20 points
The Grizzlies are 14-9
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just scored a career-high 21 points in the third quarter. Logo 3-pointers, high-flying dunks, alley-oops and crossover 3s… he had the full bag working. That was unreal. – 7:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Grizzlies 101, #Pistons 83.
Bey: 20 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Bogdanovic: 18 pts
Bagley: 8 pts, 5 rebs
Ivey: 8 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Hayes: 8 pts, 4 asts
Joseph: 8 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
Ja Morant scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in that quarter. – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ja Morant is ridiculous and he’s pushed the Pistons away every time they’ve almost made it interesting.
Grizzlies 101, Pistons 83.
Saddiq Bey: 20 points
Bogey: 18 points – 7:52 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Ja Morant is listed as 6-2 1/4 (yes, 1/4) and he almost hit his head on the rim with his last durnk. – 7:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Didn’t know Ja Morant’s dad was in the building until…Ja caught a freaky lob and Tee Morant went halfway up the sideline in celebration – 7:48 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Went next door to LCA after Lions game to see Ja Morant, and he hasn’t disappointed. What a talent. – 7:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are rolling. Leading the Pistons 34-15.
Ja Morant is feeding his teammates and doing some scoring himself. 11-0 run and more than 3 minutes left in the first quarter – 6:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are looking to end this Dec. 4 special very early. Opening up a 19-point lead in the first 9 mins – 6:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is already up to five assists in the first quarter. He’s dealing out there tonight. – 6:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Fun to watch Killian Hayes on defense against Ja Morant. He’s doing a solid job of staying in front of Ja so far, but 12 is still finding ways to have his hands all over the game. Fun matchup. – 6:22 PM
Marc Stein: The Grizzlies say Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) is doubtful to play against Miami. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 5, 2022
“Quick shoutout to Niele, I think she’s in a tight battle right now,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said during his pregame press conference Sunday. “The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are playing UConn, I think, right now. I think they’re in a tight battle, it’s in the fourth quarter. Hopefully she’s able to pull it out.” Niele Ivey was unable to attend the Pistons’ 122-112 loss to the Grizzlies, but it was a moment for her and Jaden. Both Iveys share a close relationship with the Grizzlies, and particularly with Ja Morant, with whom Jaden shares a brotherly relationship. Niele was one of the first coaches Jenkins hired in Memphis. She handled pregame scouting reports and also did individual skill work with players. Her positivity and energy rubbed off on everyone. -via Detroit Free Press / December 5, 2022
Ivey has gotten off to an encouraging start to his rookie season, averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His early success isn’t a surprise to the Grizzlies who got to know him and his mom. Like Morant before him, Ivey is still adjusting to the increased pace and physicality of the NBA. He had rookie moments on Sunday, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds on 2-for-9 shooting. Jenkins and Jackson both saw Ivey’s success coming from afar. “With her and Memphis, my very first year, unbelievable coach, and then having Jaden pop around every now and then, he was at school at the time before he went off to Purdue,” Jenkins said. “We got to see him off and on every now and then, but not a whole lot. But just got to learn from her the type of person that he was. We would sit and just talk about his unique journey growing up as a player. But as a person, how humble he is, how much of a hard worker he is and then you get to see him from afar when he goes to Purdue, the stellar two years he has and then obviously a top-five pick. -via Detroit Free Press / December 5, 2022
