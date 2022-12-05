James Harden officially returns for Sixers

Adam Spolane: James Harden is available for the Sixers tonight, he is on a minutes restriction, per Doc Rivers
Source: Twitter @AdamSpolane
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No attempts to get rolling as a scorer yet but just five minutes into his return you can see how Harden changes things as a passer. Creates advantages in transition, hits Embiid right in the pocket on the roll, makes everybody’s life just a bit easier – 8:24 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Mike D’Antoni watching Harden, Tucker and House all on the floor together pic.twitter.com/hzcNMpIXy9 – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For a few minutes, Sixers had three former Rockets (Harden, House and Tucker) and a former Rockets draft pick (Melton) on the floor together. The other guy (Embiid) liked Hakeem Olajuwon a lot. – 8:23 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Mike D’Antoni watching James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Daniel House all on the floor pic.twitter.com/kcXLSHO932 – 8:23 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden catches Alperen Sengun reaching and gets fouled on a three-point attempt. Sengun picks up two fouls in a little over four minutes – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If Harden got the call on that exact shot a few years ago, the Rockets might have won a championship. Maybe not, but those still bitter will agree. – 8:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden gets Sengun reaching, hoists a 3 to get a foul call. His first points in return are coming from the FT line. – 8:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
P.J. Tucker and James Harden are back pic.twitter.com/DbP25SCdrF – 8:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Loud cheers for both James Harden and P.J. Tucker as they’re introduced as starters in Houston.
Loud cheers for both James Harden and P.J. Tucker as they’re introduced as starters in Houston.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mostly cheers, and some boos, when Harden is introduced. Warm reception for Tucker. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Many cheers for P.J. Tucker in introductions. James Harden, introduced last with a “Welcome home to Houston,” cheered heartily. – 8:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Shake Milton will come off the bench for the first time in 8 games. With Harden out, Milton spent an average of 38 mins on the floor. He averaged 21 PPG, 6 APG, and 5 RPG while shooting 46% from deep. Will be interesting to see how he does coming off the bench again #Sixers – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked what he hopes to see from James Harden tonight, Sixers coach Doc Rivers jokingly said “triple-double.” – 7:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden returns to 76ers Monday night, is on minutes restriction nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/05/jam… – 7:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Speaking of James Harden’s return to the floor and to Toyota Center, ICYMI, here is Harden, Tucker and House on being back in town to face the Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:41 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight.
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden will officially return to the floor on Monday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/jam… via @SixersWire – 6:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers say both James Harden and Jaden Springer are available to play tonight.
The Sixers say both James Harden and Jaden Springer are available to play tonight.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden is available tonight against the Rockets. Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden and Jaden Springer both available tonight, per the team.
James Harden and Jaden Springer both available tonight, per the team.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight, Sixers say.
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight, Sixers say.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden will play tonight in Houston. Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
James Harden available for the Sixers vs. Rockets, to the surprise of no one anywhere. Georges Niang remains out. – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Harden is on a minutes restriction tonight in his return to the Sixers’ lineup in Houston, Coach Doc Rivers says, but Rivers says he will not reveal the specific restriction. – 6:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden is available for the Sixers tonight, he is on a minutes restriction, per Doc Rivers – 6:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Some good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, #Sixers PG James Harden will play tonight vs. the Houston Rockets. – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden is still officially as questionable, but is expected to play.
#Sixers PG James Harden is still officially as questionable, but is expected to play.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI:
* A look at the stats driving the Sixers’ defensive turnaround.
* A dive into who Harden’s return impacts the most.
* Mailbag pod.
You can get to all of them here:
ICYMI:
* A look at the stats driving the Sixers’ defensive turnaround.
* A dive into who Harden’s return impacts the most.
* Mailbag pod.
You can get to all of them here:
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Anthony Davis’ RPR is up to 33.329, topped only by the following in NBA history:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nate Archibald
Elgin Baylor
Walt Bellamy
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Damian Lillard
Moses Malone
Bob McAdoo
Oscar Robertson
Dwyane Wade
Anthony Davis’ RPR is up to 33.329, topped only by the following in NBA history:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nate Archibald
Elgin Baylor
Walt Bellamy
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Damian Lillard
Moses Malone
Bob McAdoo
Oscar Robertson
Dwyane Wade
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With Harden out, everybody had to not only carry a heavier scoring load, but they had to create more of their own shots.
That makes the near universal drop in efficiency largely expected. It’s not just Harden’s scoring, but his elite court vision.
With Harden out, everybody had to not only carry a heavier scoring load, but they had to create more of their own shots.
That makes the near universal drop in efficiency largely expected. It’s not just Harden’s scoring, but his elite court vision.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I knew Tucker had dropped off once Harden went down but I did not realize how dramatic the numbers were until looking into it for this morning’s piece. Low volume, sample size concerns, etc. but still a wild swing https://t.co/8FDhXRTktG pic.twitter.com/4X07fSJrrn – 12:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers week in review newsletter:
* What I’m keying in on as James Harden returns to the lineup.
* Key takeaways from last week’s game.
* The current injury report.
* Required reading
And more:
Sixers week in review newsletter:
* What I’m keying in on as James Harden returns to the lineup.
* Key takeaways from last week’s game.
* The current injury report.
* Required reading
And more:
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Look who’s back: James Harden among ‘Philadelphia Rockets’ returning to Toyota Center on Monday night houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:56 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is expected to make his return to the floor tonight. A few big things to watch for as he gets back up to speed, and hopefully gives the Sixers a shot in the arm offensively:
James Harden is expected to make his return to the floor tonight. A few big things to watch for as he gets back up to speed, and hopefully gives the Sixers a shot in the arm offensively:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Hey gang, an announcement.
@Audacy / @SportsRadioWIP asked me to do a Sixers podcast with the take king himself, @EliotShorrParks. Episode 1 after Harden’s return tonight.
Subscribe to the Clap Your Hands pod:
Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla…
Hey gang, an announcement.
@Audacy / @SportsRadioWIP asked me to do a Sixers podcast with the take king himself, @EliotShorrParks. Episode 1 after Harden’s return tonight.
Subscribe to the Clap Your Hands pod:
Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla…
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘James Harden’s return, Shake Milton’s role moving forward and 76ers’ keys for beating Rockets’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8204777649 – 8:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden’s return, Shake Milton’s role moving forward and 76ers’ key… youtu.be/KrLQ_QGcdus via @YouTube – 11:42 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Spolane: James Harden has relationships with many of the young Rockets that have followed him, and he played pick-up with many of them at Toyota Center this summer. Kevin Porter Jr, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, and Josh Christopher were among the players to take part -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / December 5, 2022
Ky Carlin: James Harden is listed as questionable to return tomorrow against the Rockets. He’s been out since Nov. 2 due to a right foot tendon strain. Georges Niang is also questionable with right foot soreness. Jaden Springer is questionable. Tyrese Maxey remains out. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / December 4, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: James Harden said he is “on pace” to return tomorrow vs. Rockets. Said to him, Houston is still “home.” -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 4, 2022
