Jarrett Allen upgraded to questionable after missing last five games

Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (low back contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against LA Lakers.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is officially listed as questionable (low back contusion) for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. – 4:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last 5 games with a lower back contusion, is listed QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game versus the Los Angeles Lakers – 4:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list center Jarrett Allen (back) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. – 4:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Mamadi Diakite in place of injured Dean Wade who has been starting for injured Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks catch another injury break… Cavs have ruled out Jarrett Allen (low back contusion) for Sunday’s game against NY. Dean Wade also out.
Mamadi Diakite will likely start in place of Allen – 6:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with Dean Wade (shoulder), #Cavs will not have Jarrett Allen (lower back) for tomorrow night’s game here in New York. – 6:52 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Jarrett Allen (back) and Dean Wade (shoulder) as OUT tomorrow in New York. – 6:30 PM
The Cavaliers’ front office and coaching staff believed Mobley’s passing and ballhandling ability would mesh with Allen’s skills. They were certain the duo would thrive defensively, due to their size and ability to defend multiple positions. “When you start to think about long-term success and you start to think about the playoffs, how many times do you see big guys get played off the floor?” Bickerstaff says. “They can’t switch, they can’t guard pick-and-roll, so now they’ve got to go sit down and they can’t play. “We were extremely fortunate to look at those two guys, and they have the ability to do that.” -via ESPN / November 30, 2022
Mobley is shooting only 21.1% from 3-point range on less than an attempt per game, a reduction in volume from his rookie season. The work Mobley puts in at the Cavaliers’ practice facility, where he will often make 8 of 10 attempts from seven different spots around the arc, has yet to translate to games. “He still has so much room to grow, so much more things he can expand in his game,” Allen says. “He’s shown excellent flashes of what he can do. Everybody dreams of a stretch big. With Evan, it’d be a stretch big that can be one of the best defensive players in the league.” -via ESPN / November 30, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are listing Jarrett Allen (back), Kevin Love (thumb) and Lamar Stevens (illness) as OUT tonight against the Raptors. Caris LeVert (ankle) is PROBABLE. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 28, 2022
