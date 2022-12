Jarrett Allen upgraded to questionable after missing last five games

Mobley is shooting only 21.1% from 3-point range on less than an attempt per game, a reduction in volume from his rookie season. The work Mobley puts in at the Cavaliers’ practice facility, where he will often make 8 of 10 attempts from seven different spots around the arc, has yet to translate to games. “He still has so much room to grow, so much more things he can expand in his game,” Allen says. “He’s shown excellent flashes of what he can do. Everybody dreams of a stretch big. With Evan, it’d be a stretch big that can be one of the best defensive players in the league.” -via ESPN / November 30, 2022