Jordan Clarkson fined for throwing headband into the stands

Jeff Garcia: Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands per NBA. Incident occurred during Utah’s 116-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 3
Source: Twitter @JeffGSpursZone
Source: Twitter @JeffGSpursZone
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing his headband into the stands in Saturday’s loss to Portland.
➡️ https://t.co/SgHX3fnWLe pic.twitter.com/AmaIgdtzk6 – 6:28 PM
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing his headband into the stands in Saturday’s loss to Portland.
➡️ https://t.co/SgHX3fnWLe pic.twitter.com/AmaIgdtzk6 – 6:28 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
You can see video of Jordan Clarkson throwing his headband here.
Clearly wasn’t directed at anyone, and went into the empty seats. pic.twitter.com/9aUXcvIQoL – 5:43 PM
You can see video of Jordan Clarkson throwing his headband here.
Clearly wasn’t directed at anyone, and went into the empty seats. pic.twitter.com/9aUXcvIQoL – 5:43 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jordan clarkson has been fined $15,000 for giving out a free game-worn souvenir (headband) after being mauled by two blazers, the league announces – 5:36 PM
jordan clarkson has been fined $15,000 for giving out a free game-worn souvenir (headband) after being mauled by two blazers, the league announces – 5:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
L2MR from Jazz -Blazers last night. 2 plays that Jordan Clarkson cited — his foul on Simons, a no-call on Nurkic vs. Markkanen — are both found to be correct by the league. They did identify two missed non-calls — Simons pushing off vs. Vando, and a 5-second penalty by Olynyk. pic.twitter.com/D9fY7rIP4W – 3:10 PM
L2MR from Jazz -Blazers last night. 2 plays that Jordan Clarkson cited — his foul on Simons, a no-call on Nurkic vs. Markkanen — are both found to be correct by the league. They did identify two missed non-calls — Simons pushing off vs. Vando, and a 5-second penalty by Olynyk. pic.twitter.com/D9fY7rIP4W – 3:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson acknowledged being “super-upset” about not getting a foul call for being knocked out of the air on a dunk attempt Saturday vs. the Blazers, calling for referees to be subject to more “accountability.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:47 PM
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson acknowledged being “super-upset” about not getting a foul call for being knocked out of the air on a dunk attempt Saturday vs. the Blazers, calling for referees to be subject to more “accountability.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Jazz’s defense on Anfernee Simons early
2. The Jordan Clarkson foul, and what the refs were looking at
3. Damian Lillard’s tweet about Jarred Vanderbilt, and Vanderbilt’s future generally
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:49 AM
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Jazz’s defense on Anfernee Simons early
2. The Jordan Clarkson foul, and what the refs were looking at
3. Damian Lillard’s tweet about Jarred Vanderbilt, and Vanderbilt’s future generally
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:49 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jordan Clarkson said his arm is OK… “Just a swollen elbow.” He then adds, “Part of the game, right?” with a smile. – 12:14 AM
Jordan Clarkson said his arm is OK… “Just a swollen elbow.” He then adds, “Part of the game, right?” with a smile. – 12:14 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson, on his fall: It’s a little swollen. It hurts a bit. But that’s just part of the game. (Insert wry smile to indicate he does not think that should have been part of the game.) – 12:13 AM
Jordan Clarkson, on his fall: It’s a little swollen. It hurts a bit. But that’s just part of the game. (Insert wry smile to indicate he does not think that should have been part of the game.) – 12:13 AM
More on this storyline
Jordan Clarkson, meanwhile, was pointedly hoping to avoid the more substantial financial penalty assessed to players for similarly frank assessments, while still getting across his view that the crew of Brothers, Karl Lane, and part-timer Intae Hwang whiffed not only that particular play, but myriad others. His tone was measured, and he expressed appreciation for the difficult nature of the jobs that referees have to do — but he also conceded to being “super-upset” about the lack of a call, and was clear in his displeasure at a perceived double-standard which doesn’t allow for negative public assessment of officials who miss myriad calls. -via Salt Lake Tribune / December 4, 2022
“We come here, we come to work, just like they come to work, they lace up their shoes; they make mistakes, I make mistakes, everybody makes mistakes down the line. But at some point they’ve got to get held accountable,” Clarkson said. “I get held accountable — for missed shots, turnovers, late-game situations, everything. In that instance, we’ve all got to be held accountable.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / December 4, 2022
Ben Anderson: “I should have gotten thrown out, that play was gross.” Will Hardy said he should have been ejected after the refs badly blew a bad foul that could have injured Jordan Clarkson. #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / December 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.