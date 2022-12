Kawhi Leonard, Paul George will return against Charlotte

After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings 123-96 at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte. The Clippers’ two best players, who were listed as questionable in the injury report Friday, are nearing a return to the court. “They felt good,” Lue said of how Leonard and George came out of the practice. “It felt good and so, hopefully, we get them back very soon and they’re going on the trip. So that’s positive.” -via ESPN / December 4, 2022