Kawhi Leonard, Paul George will return against Charlotte

Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue told reporters in Charlotte that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard are active and ready to play tonight.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Tonight’s starters: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are starting pic.twitter.com/qYFQVnzW4b – 6:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Hornets:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
CHA
Jalen McDaniels
P.J. Washington
Mason Plumlee
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier – 6:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers list their starters tonight @ Charlotte:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson – 6:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
One for the scrapbook:
CLIPPERS STARTERS 12/5
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson – 6:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Paul George warming up while LaMelo wraps us his pregame shooting. George is in, LaMelo is out. pic.twitter.com/MlpvIUT2M9 – 6:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue on Hood Kennard and how his game has been different this year.
I know everyone was waiting on Kawhi and PG, but the Clippers are 7.8 points per 100 possessions better with Luke on the floor this season. And that’s with him having room to be better (career-low 0.6 assists). pic.twitter.com/crrf7t0xer – 6:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue today in Charlotte on the leadership of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard during their period of inactivity pic.twitter.com/dIndyVhzIR – 6:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Clippers get following players back from injury tonight in Charlotte:
– Kawhi Leonard (out since November 21)
– Paul George (out since November 19)
– Luke Kennard (out sine November 15)
1st game for that trio together since Oct. 23.
theathletic.com/3965257/2022/1… – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kawhi as a starter this season:
8.3 PPG
4.3 APG
2.3 RPG
0.3 BPG
0.3 SPG
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/gXc8ukqrAV – 5:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue told reporters in Charlotte that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Luke Kennard are active and ready to play tonight. – 5:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
In Charlotte, Ty Lue says that everyone is playing tonight except for Norm Powell.
Kawhi, PG and Luke Kennard are all back. – 5:33 PM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
Was the Clippers’ trade package to acquire Paul George in 2019 the biggest overpay in NBA history? @FOXSportsAUS
-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
-Danilo Gallinari
-Five 1st round draft picks (four unprotected)
-Rights to swap two other 1st round picks
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 7:34 PM
More on this storyline
After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings 123-96 at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte. The Clippers’ two best players, who were listed as questionable in the injury report Friday, are nearing a return to the court. “They felt good,” Lue said of how Leonard and George came out of the practice. “It felt good and so, hopefully, we get them back very soon and they’re going on the trip. So that’s positive.” -via ESPN / December 4, 2022
“I mean they definitely want to play,” Lue said. “We just gotta be smart about it. You hate to see this happen. Kawhi, who has missed 15 months of basketball, you think he don’t want to play? He wants to play. PG wants to play, and it’s just not the right time. They’re still rehabbing, still progressing and doing the right things, trying to get to that point. “Hopefully we can get it done on this trip. Being optimistic about it.” -via ESPN / December 4, 2022
Law Murray: Asked Tyronn Lue about managing the messaging surrounding Clippers injuries, specifically Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. “You’re not going to sit out 8-9 games in a row because you want to sit out… they’re hurt, and they’re doing everything they can to get back.” pic.twitter.com/YQiGIA97Se -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 3, 2022
